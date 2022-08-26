Why Does Your Dog Pee so Much? Tutorial on Pupper Bladder Health

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Do you constantly find yourself cleaning up urine accidents from your dog? If so, you're not alone. Many dogs have problems with bladder control as they get older. In this tutorial, we will discuss why does your dog pee so much and include a tutorial on pupper bladder health.

Best Supplements for Pupper Bladder Health

Pupper Detrusor Penguin CBD Oil For Dogs Pet Wellbeing Urinary Gold - for Canine Urinary Tract Health Natura Petz Organics Break It Up! Herbal Medicine for Stone Breaking for Dogs PetHonesty CranBladder Health Bacon Flavored Soft Chews Urinary Supplement for Dogs VetriScience Bladder Strength Chewable Tablets Urinary Supplement for Dogs Zesty Paws Cranberry Bladder Bites Chicken & Liver Flavored Soft Chews Urinary Supplement for Dogs

Why is my dog peeing an excessive amount?

One reason why your dog might be peeing more often is because of a change in their diet. If you've recently switched your dog's food, they could be experiencing some digestive issues that are causing them to urinate more frequently. Another possibility is that your dog is drinking more water than usual due to hot weather or exercise.

If you're concerned about your dog's excessive urination, it's best to consult your veterinarian. They will be able to determine if there is a medical reason for the increased urination and recommend the best course of treatment.

In most cases, excessive urination is not a cause for concern and can be managed with some simple lifestyle changes. If your dog is drinking more water than usual, make sure to provide them with plenty of fresh water and take them out for more frequent potty breaks. If you've recently changed your dog's diet, you may want to consider switching back or trying a different food.

How many times a day should a dog pee?

Noticing abnormalities in your dog's urination schedule is possible by knowing how many times a day they typically go. Most veterinarians will advise you to take note of what is normal for your particular dog, as each one differs, and because dogs usually like having set daily routines.

For example, a smaller dog may need to urinate more frequently than a larger one. The average number of times a healthy dog will urinate per day is between one and five times. However, if your dog is urinating more often than this, it's best to consult your veterinarian. They will be able to determine if there is a medical reason for the increased urination and recommend the best course of treatment.

Puppies Will Pee More

Puppies will pee more frequently than an older dog because their bladders are not as developed. It is important to take them out often until they can learn to hold it in for longer periods of time. As your puppy grows, they will be able to control their bladder better and won't need to go as often.

It's best to get your puppy on a peeing routine so they learn when it's time to go. This could mean taking them out first thing in the morning, before bedtime, and every few hours in between. With consistency and patience, your puppy will learn to hold their bladder for longer periods of time.

Excessive urination can also be a sign of a medical issue in puppies. If your puppy is urinating more often than usual, it's best to consult your veterinarian. They will be able to determine if there is a medical reason for the increased urination and recommend the best course of treatment.

Older Dogs and Dogs on Medication

Older dogs may need to urinate more frequently than usual. When her dogs are let out first thing in the morning, before she leaves for work, when she returns home, after dinner, and before bedtime, they've gotten into a good routine.

Dogs on medication may also need to urinate more frequently. If your dog is taking medication, it's important to follow your veterinarian's instructions and take them out accordingly.

Excessive urination can also be a sign of a medical issue in older dogs or dogs on medication. If your dog is urinating more often than usual, it's best to consult your veterinarian. They will be able to determine if there is a medical reason for the increased urination and recommend the best course of treatment.

Marking Territory

One of the reasons your dog might be peeing a lot is because they're marking their territory, leaving behind their scent as a way to claim the area as their own. If you think your dog is marking territory, there are a few things you can do to stop them.

The first thing you can do is to spay or neuter your dog. This will help to reduce the amount of hormones in their body, and as a result, they'll be less likely to mark their territory. Another thing you can do is to provide your dog with plenty of opportunities to pee outside. Take them for regular walks, and let them pee in different areas so they don't feel the need to mark their territory as much.

Finally, you can train your dog not to mark their territory. This will take some patience and consistency on your part, but it is possible to do.

Make Sure You Understand Your Dog's Pee Routine

If you're concerned about your dog's excessive urination, the first thing you need to do is make sure you understand your dog's typical peeing habits. How often does your dog normally urinate? If your dog is urinating more frequently than usual, this could be a sign of a problem.

There are many possible reasons why your dog might be urinating more frequently than normal. It could be a sign of a medical problem, such as a urinary tract infection or diabetes. Or, it could be a behavioral issue, such as anxiety or excitement.

Urinary Tract Infection or Diabetes

There are several signs that your dog might have a urinary tract infection or diabetes. If your dog is urinating more frequently than normal, and also has a strong odor to their urine, this could be a sign of a urinary tract infection.

Similarly, if your dog is urinating more frequently than normal, and their blood sugar levels are high, this could be a sign of diabetes.

Behavioral Issues

There are several behavioral issues that could lead to your dog urinating more frequently than normal. One of the most common is anxiety. If your dog is anxious or stressed, they may feel the need to urinate more frequently as a way of releasing their anxiety.

Another common behavioral issue that can lead to excessive urination is excitement. If your dog gets excited easily, they may start urinating more frequently as a way of releasing their energy.

Anxiety or Excitement

There are several behavioral clues that can help you determine if your dog is peeing too much because of anxiety or excitement. If your dog is urinating more frequently than normal, and also seems restless or agitated, this could be a sign of anxiety.

Similarly, if your dog is urinating more frequently than normal, and seems very excited or aroused, this could be a sign of excitement-related excessive urination.

Tips for Good Bladder Health

Now that you know the possible causes of your dog's excessive urination, it's time to learn about some tips for keeping their bladder healthy.

One of the most important things you can do is make sure your dog has access to plenty of fresh water. This will help keep their urine diluted and less likely to cause problems.

You should also take your dog for regular checkups with their veterinarian. This will help ensure that any medical problems are caught early and treated properly.

Finally, it's important to avoid any situations that might trigger your dog's anxiety or excitement. If you know your dog gets anxious around other dogs, for example, try to avoid taking them to places where they will be around other dogs.

By following these tips, you can help keep your dog's bladder healthy and reduce the risk of excessive urination.

What's the link between pH levels and bladder health in dogs?

One of the most important things you can do to keep your dog's bladder healthy is to make sure their urine is at the right pH level. The ideal pH level for dog urine is between six and seven.

If your dog's urine is too acidic, it can lead to problems like urinary tract infections. On the other hand, if your dog's urine is too alkaline, it can cause stones to form in their bladder.

You can test your dog's urine pH level at home using special strips that are available at pet stores. If you find that your dog's urine is outside of the ideal range, talk to your veterinarian about ways to adjust their diet or medication.

By keeping your dog's urine at the right pH level, you can help prevent problems and keep their bladder healthy.

What are the signs that my dog pees so much because of medical issues?

The most common sign that your dog is urinating too much because of a medical issue is if they are producing small amounts of urine each time they go. If your dog is usually house-trained but suddenly starts having accidents in the house, this could also be a sign of a medical problem.

If your dog is straining to urinate, or if they are producing blood in their urine, this is a medical emergency and you should take them to the vet immediately.

Other signs that your dog might be urinating too much because of a medical problem include increased thirst, changes in appetite, weight loss, lethargy, and behavioral changes. If you notice any of these signs, make an appointment with your vet.

What are some of the medical conditions that can cause my dog to urinate too much?

There are a number of medical conditions that can cause your dog to urinate too much. The most common condition is diabetes mellitus, which causes increased thirst and urination as the body tries to get rid of the excess sugar in the blood. Other conditions that can cause increased urination include Cushing's disease, kidney disease, and liver disease.

Urinary tract infections are also a common cause of increased urination in dogs. These infections can be very painful, so if you think your dog might have one, it's important to take them to the vet right away.

What causes a dog to get a urinary tract infection?

There are many things that can cause a dog to develop a urinary tract infection, including:

Bacteria entering the urinary tract through the urethra

A buildup of minerals in the urine

Bladder stones or crystals

Cancerous tumors of the bladder or urethra

Inflammation of the bladder

Prolonged use of a urinary catheter

Allergies or reactions to medications

A foreign body in the urethra

Injury to the bladder or urethra

Dehydration

These are just some of the reasons why your dog may be peeing more than usual. If you're concerned about your dog's health, please consult your veterinarian.

Treating a Urinary Tract Infection in Dogs

If your dog has a urinary tract infection, the first course of treatment will likely be antibiotics. Your vet will also recommend that you increase your dog's water intake to help flush out the bacteria. In some cases, hospitalization may be necessary so that your dog can receive IV fluids and antibiotics.

What are the best supplements to help a dog that's peeing too much?

If your dog is urinating excessively, there could be a number of underlying health issues at play. Before beginning any supplement regimen, it's important to speak with your veterinarian to rule out any possible medical causes for your dog's increased urination.

Once potential medical causes have been ruled out, there are a few supplements that may help to support your dog's bladder health.

Cranberry supplements are a popular natural remedy for urinary tract infections in people, and they may also help to support your dog's bladder health.

Another supplement that may help to support your dog's bladder health is D-mannose. D-mannose is a type of sugar that occurs naturally in some fruits, and it has been shown to help prevent urinary tract infections in people.

What are the best foods for a dog that's peeing too much?

There are a few things you can do diet-wise to help support your dog's bladder health if they are urinating excessively.

First, make sure your dog is drinking enough water. If your dog isn't properly hydrated, they may be more likely to develop a urinary tract infection.

Another diet-related tip is to feed your dog foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties and may help to support your dog's urinary tract health.

Finally, avoid feeding your dog foods that are high in salt or sugar as these can irritate the bladder and increase the risk of infection.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution for excessive urination in dogs, following these dietary tips may help to support your dog's bladder health.

We recommend looking into the following best supplements to help promote positive bladder health in your dog:

Image courtesy Pupper

Detrusor Soft Chews are designed to help dogs keep a healthy bladder and normal urination while also boosting their immune system. By mixing together various herbs and ingredients, these soft chews help with dog incontinence issues, spayed dogs, and seniority in canines. Plus, the beef flavor is irresistible for pups!

Dogs are natural carnivores that have adapted to a slightly acidic urine pH, which is typically between 6 and 6.5 on the pH scale. This is the optimum pH for your pet's urinary and bladder health, as it corresponds to their ecological niche. Not surprisingly, your pet's diet has an impact on its urine pH.

Dogs bodies are designed to eat meat, so when they have a diet with meat and few carbs, their urine is naturally in the slightly acidic range that's best for urinary tract health.

However, when cats and dogs eat a "grain-free" (typically potato-based) or grain-based diet like the majority of commercial dog and cat foods do, their urine pH can change and rise into the alkaline range.

Bladder control and reduction of canine incontinence are supported by soft chews for spayed and senior dogs.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Chicken-flavored CBD oil, which is prepared with the finest Oregon grown hemp, is a treatment for your dog's illness. Each batch is created from a refined broad-spectrum extract.

One of the greatest methods to help your cherished dog live its best life is with CBD oil, which is especially designed for canines. CBD oils are all made from natural, meticulously cultivated industrial hemp that will be a hit with your pet.

Every bottle contains 150 or 300 mg of strong, effective full-spectrum CBD oil. You'll be able to see the results for yourself when you give your pet Penguin CBD oil.

3. Pet Wellbeing Urinary Gold - for Canine Urinary Tract Health

Image courtesy Pet Wellbeing

Urinary Gold is a natural supplement that helps to keep your dog's urinary tract healthy. It is made with ingredients like cranberry, marshmallow root, and goldenrod which have all been traditionally used for their roles in supporting bladder health.

This supplement comes in the form of soft chews that are easy for your dog to digest. They are also beef-flavored, so your dog is sure to love them!

4. Natura Petz Organics Break It Up! Herbal Medicine for Stone Breaking for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

If your dog has stones, they can be painful. But there is hope! Natura Petz Organics Break It Up! Herbal Medicine for Stone Breaking can help.

This unique blend of herbs helps to break up and dissolve stones naturally, without surgery or other invasive procedures. And it's easy to give - just mix it with your dog's food or water.

Natura Petz Organics Break It Up! Herbal Medicine for Stone Breaking is safe and effective, and it's made with all-natural ingredients. Try it today to help your dog feel better fast!

5. PetHonesty CranBladder Health Bacon Flavored Soft Chews Urinary Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy PetHonesty

CranBladder is a urinary supplement for dogs that helps to keep the bladder and urinary tract healthy. It is made with cranberry, which is known for its role in supporting bladder health.

This supplement comes in the form of bacon-flavored soft chews that your dog is sure to love. They are also easy to give, so you can give them to your dog without any hassle.

CranBladder is a safe and effective way to keep your dog's urinary tract healthy. It is made with all-natural ingredients and has no side effects. Try it today and see the difference it makes for your pet!

6. VetriScience Bladder Strength Chewable Tablets Urinary Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy VetriScience

Bladder Strength is a urinary supplement for dogs that helps to keep the bladder and urinary tract healthy. It is made with ingredients like cranberry and marshmallow root, which are known for their roles in supporting bladder health.

This supplement comes in the form of chewable tablets that are easy to give. They are also beef-flavored, so your dog is sure to love them! Bladder Strength is a safe and effective way to keep your dog's urinary tract healthy. It is made with all-natural ingredients and has no side effects.

7. Zesty Paws Cranberry Bladder Bites Chicken & Liver Flavored Soft Chews Urinary Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Cranberry Bladder Bites are a urinary supplement for dogs that helps to keep the bladder and urinary tract healthy. They are made with cranberry, which is known for its role in supporting bladder health.

This supplement comes in the form of chicken & liver flavored soft chews that your dog is sure to love. They are also easy to give, so you can give them to your dog without any hassle. Cranberry Bladder Bites are a safe and effective way to keep your dog's urinary tract healthy. They are made with all-natural ingredients and have no side effects.