Why Does my Dog Have Eye Boogers? Full Guide and Best Products

A dog's eye boogers are a collection of ocular discharge at the inner corners of the eyes' interior edges. This "gunk" might appear after your dog has been sleeping, similar to individuals who develop sleep crust in the morning, or it may build up throughout the day. Eye boogers are primarily a combination of mucus, tears, and skin cells known as rheum and are scientifically termed rheumatic.

While the presence of eye boogers isn't usually cause for alarm, there are a few things that could be going on if you notice an excessive amount or a sudden change in your dog's eye discharge.

In most cases, eye boogers are a minor nuisance for dog owners. If the discharge from the eyes is excessive, odorous, or yellow/green in color, a visit to the veterinarian will be necessary to establish the source of the boogers.

A veterinarian appraises your dog's eye health with a retina scope and if any physical abnormalities or tumors are present, x-rays will be taken.

Are eye boogers normal for dogs?

Eye boogers are actually quite normal for dogs. If you take a close look at your dog's eyes, you may notice that there is nearly always a small crusty area near the inner corner of each eye. This is called the nictitating membrane, and it helps to protect your dog's eye from debris and foreign objects.

The nictitating membrane is also responsible for producing the eye boogers that you may have noticed on your dog's face. While they may be unsightly, they are actually quite normal and there is no need to worry.

If you notice that your dog's eye boogers are particularly thick or crusty, it may be a sign that your dog is suffering from an eye infection. If this is the case, you should take your dog to the vet for treatment.

Why does my dog have eye boogers every morning?

It could be that they have allergies, or it could be that they are not getting enough sleep. Either way, there are a few things you can do to help your dog with their eye boogers.

One thing you can do is to try and figure out what is causing the eye boogers. If it is allergies, then you can try giving your dog some allergy medicine. If it is not allergies, then you might want to try putting your dog on a sleep schedule. This way, they will be getting enough rest and their eye boogers should go away.

Will my dog's eye infection clear up on its own?

It's possible, but unlikely. If your dog's eye infection is caused by bacteria, it will likely require antibiotics to clear up. However, if the infection is caused by a virus, it may resolve on its own. Either way, it's important to consult your veterinarian for treatment recommendations.

Should I remove dog eye boogers?

In most cases, there is no need to remove dog eye boogers. They will eventually fall out on their own. However, if you notice that your dog's eye boogers are causing discomfort, you can gently wipe them away with a damp cloth.

If your dog's eye boogers are particularly thick or crusty, it is best to leave them alone and allow your vet to remove them.

What causes eye boogers in dogs?

There are a few different causes for why does my dog have eye boogers, and here they are:

Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis, an inflammation of the eye's inner lining, can be identified by discharge that is yellow-green mucus or a watery eye discharge. There are many possible reasons for conjunctivitis, including allergy, trauma, birth defects, tear duct abnormalities, and distemper.

Foreign matter, dry eye disease (as well as other factors), distemper and even tumours can all cause conjunctivitis. Signs of conjunctivitis include very red eyes that are inflamed or squinting or pinching at the eyes.

Corneal ulcers

Sores on the cornea and inside the eye might be superficial or deep, causing discomfort. Trauma to the cornea, disease, a lack of tear production, something foreign in the eye, and other causes can all contribute to them. Corneal ulcers are sores that develop on the surface of the cornea and may produce red eyes (in addition to watery eyes), sensitivity to light, squinting, pawing at one's eyes, a film over the eye (in addition to discharge), and pain.

Epiphora (excessive tearing)

Dry, red eyes -- often accompanied by foul or stinky fur and/or infected skin - may be caused by a variety of problems, including eyelash abnormalities, inflammation, allergies, corneal ulcers, tumors, eye discomfort, and more.

The way to treat excessive tearing varies depending on the root cause, but may entail: antibiotics or steroids for tear duct inflammation; antibiotics and medicated ointments for cornea damage; or surgery for obstruction of the ducts, ulcers, or abnormal eyelashes.

Dry eye

If your dog has a sticky, tenacious eye discharge, it's possible she has canine dry eye: a lack of tear production. Dry eye (symptoms including mucus and inflammation) can be the consequence of distemper, trauma to the head near a tear-producing gland, or the body's own immune system attacking the tear gland tissue.

Dogs with dry eye are at an intensified risk for infection which can cause agonizing, inflamed eyes. ulcers on the cornea (external layer of the eyeball) are also a grave concern since, without tears to provide lubrication, opening and closing the eyelid could scratch the surface of the eye.

Glaucoma

This ailment is caused by a build-up of pressure in the eye and may be recognized in a variety of ways, including bulging eyes or eyes, hazy vision, and sometimes snotting. Glaucoma produces severe discomfort; the veterinarian may try to reduce ocular tension with drugs, but surgery might be necessary if this fails.

Breed issues

Flat-faced dogs, such as pugs, Pekingese, boxers, and bulldogs, are more likely to produce eye discharge than other breeds because their flatter faces frequently imply shallower eye sockets and protruding eyes.

Some dogs have tear drainage issues, entropion, or lashes that irritate their eyelids. Dogs with more prominent eyes are called brachycephalic breeds if they have rolling eyelids (entropion) or irregularly closed lids. A condition in which the upper eyelid does not completely cover the eye might necessitate surgery.

Many different breeds are more prone to eyelids that roll outward (ectropion), as well as cherry eye, a condition in which a gland in the eyelid falls out of place, including bloodhounds, cocker Spaniels, beagles, Saint Bernards, and certain terriers. While antibiotics and steroids might help these conditions, surgery is frequently required.

When should I take my dog to the vet for eye discharge?

If your dog's eye discharge is accompanied by other symptoms, such as redness, swelling, or excessive tearing, you should take them to the vet for an examination. If the discharge is clear and your dog seems otherwise healthy, you can try cleaning their eyes at home.

However, if the problem persists, it's best to consult a veterinarian to rule out any potential underlying health issues.

Can allergies cause eye boogers in my dog?

Yes, environmental allergies are a common cause of eye discharge in dogs. If your dog is allergic to something in their environment, such as pollen or dust, they may experience symptoms like watery eyes, itchiness, and redness. These allergies can also cause your dog to produce excess tears, which can lead to eye boogers.

If you think your dog's eye boogers may be caused by allergies, talk to your vet about potential treatment options. These may include antihistamines, special shampoos, or immunotherapy.

What are the best products for cleaning my dog's eye boogers?

There are a number of commercial eye cleaners available that can help remove eye boogers from your dog's fur. Look for a product that is specifically designed for dogs and follow the instructions on the label.

You can also make your own dog eye cleaner at home using sterile saline solution or cooled boiled water. Simply soak a clean cloth in the solution and gently wipe away any discharge from your dog's eyes.

You can also go with a supplement that helps reduce the allergic response your dog is having to environmental allergens. This will help to reduce the amount of eye boogers being produced.

Do not use human eye cleaners on your dog, as these can be too harsh and may cause irritation.

If your dog's eye discharge is excessive or accompanied by other symptoms, it's best to consult a veterinarian before attempting any home remedies. They can examine your dog and provide you with specific instructions on how to safely clean their eyes.

Can CBD oil help with a dog that has eye boogers?

The short answer is yes, CBD oil can help with a dog that has eye boogers. CBD oil can help to reduce inflammation and irritation in the eyes, which can help to reduce the amount of eye boogers.

How does nettle root help dogs that have eye boogers?

Nettle root is an herb that has anti-inflammatory properties. This means that it can help to reduce the inflammation that is often associated with eye boogers. It can also help to soothe the irritation that is often caused by eye boogers.

Nettle root is a safe and effective way to treat dogs that have eye boogers. It is important to make sure that the supplement you choose does not contain any other ingredients that could be harmful to your dog. Always consult with your veterinarian before giving your dog any supplements.

How do I know if my dog has conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis is the medical term for pink eye. It's a common condition that affects both humans and animals, and it can be caused by allergies, bacteria, or viruses.

If your dog has conjunctivitis, you'll likely notice that their eyes are red and irritated. They may also have discharge from their eyes, and their eyes may be watery or teary. If you notice any of these symptoms, it's important to take your dog to the vet so they can be treated.

While conjunctivitis is usually not a serious condition, it can be uncomfortable for your dog and lead to other problems if left untreated. That's why it's important to be aware of the signs and to take your dog to the vet if you think they may have conjunctivitis.

Can dogs pass conjunctivitis to humans?

No, dogs cannot pass conjunctivitis to humans. However, if you have conjunctivitis and your dog comes in contact with your tears, the bacteria or virus could potentially infect your dog's eyes and cause conjunctivitis.

Therefore, it is important to practice good hygiene and wash your hands thoroughly after coming into contact with your own conjunctivitis-infected tears.

What are the best products for dogs with eye boogers?

There are a few different products that can help to reduce eye boogers in dogs. These include:

CBD oil: as mentioned above, CBD oil can help to reduce inflammation and irritation in the eyes, which can help to reduce the amount of eye boogers.

Eye wipes: Eye wipes can be used to gently remove any discharge or build-up from your dog's eyes.

Eye drops: Eye drops can also help to reduce inflammation and irritation in the eyes.

If you're not sure which product to use, or if you think your dog may have a more serious problem, it's always best to consult with your vet. They can help you to choose the best product for your dog and make sure that they're using it correctly.

Here are the best products for why does my dog have eye boogers:

1. Pupper Absorb

Image courtesy Pupper

Allergies are a type of immunological reaction that occurs when an animal is exposed to an allergen, usually on several occasions over months to years. The immune system becomes sensitized as a result of exposure, and a subsequent encounter with the same or similar allergen results in an excessive response. Allergies are often described as a benign foreign substance triggering an abnormal normal immune response.

Dogs with allergies typically itch all over their bodies, or in just one area. In some cases, they may also have symptoms involving the respiratory system, such as coughing and sneezing. Occasionally, there might be runny discharge from the eyes or nose too. Lastly, some allergic dogs experience vomiting and diarrhea because of digestive issues brought on by the allergies.

2. Penguin CBD Dog Oil

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Your dog deserves the best of the best, and that's why this CBD oil is perfect for them. Industrial hemp-derived CBD supplements are all-natural and carefully formulated to help your furry friend live their best life. Every bottle contains 150 or 300 milligrams of strong, effective full-spectrum CBD oil to help with a variety of ailments including arthritis and anxiety.

3. Purina Fortiflora Canine Nutritional Supplement

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Fortiflora is a probiotic supplement that can be added to your dog's food. It contains live, active cultures of beneficial microorganisms that help support your dog's digestive and immune systems.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are similar to the ones naturally found in your dog's gut. They can help restore the balance of microorganisms in the gut when it has been disrupted.

Adding Purina Fortiflora to your dog's food is an easy way to help keep them healthy and happy. It's a simple, safe, and effective way to give your dog the probiotic support they need.

4. NUSENTIA Probiotic Miracle Supplement

Image courtesy Nusentia

Nusentia Probiotic Miracle is a probiotic supplement that can be added to your dog's food. It contains live, active cultures of beneficial microorganisms that help support your dog's digestive and immune systems.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are similar to the ones naturally found in your dog's gut. They can help restore the balance of microorganisms in the gut when it has been disrupted.

Adding Nusentia Probiotic Miracle to your dog's food is an easy way to help keep them healthy and happy. It's a simple, safe, and effective way to give your dog the probiotic support they need.

5. PetVitalityPRO Probiotics for Dogs with Natural Digestive Enzymes

Image courtesy PetVitalityPro

PetVitalityPRO Probiotics for Dogs is a probiotic supplement that contains live, active cultures of beneficial microorganisms that help support your dog's digestive and immune systems.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are similar to the ones naturally found in your dog's gut. They can help restore the balance of microorganisms in the gut when it has been disrupted. Adding PetVitalityPRO Probiotics for Dogs to your dog's food is an easy way to help keep them healthy and happy.

PetVitalityPRO Probiotics for Dogs also contains natural digestive enzymes that help break down food and absorb nutrients. This makes it a complete digestive support supplement for your dog. It's a simple, safe, and effective way to give your dog the probiotic and digestive support they need.

6. Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites with Natural Digestive Enzymes Chews

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites with Natural Digestive Enzymes Chews is a probiotic supplement that can be added to your dog's food. It contains live, active cultures of beneficial microorganisms that help support your dog's digestive and immune systems.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are similar to the ones naturally found in your dog's gut. They can help restore the balance of microorganisms in the gut when it has been disrupted. Adding Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites with Natural Digestive Enzymes Chews to your dog's food is an easy way to help keep them healthy and happy.

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites with Natural Digestive Enzymes Chews also contains natural digestive enzymes that help break down food and absorb nutrients. This makes it a complete digestive support supplement for your dog. It's a simple, safe, and effective way to give your dog the probiotic and digestive support they need.