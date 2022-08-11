When is the best time to take a probiotic?

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Probiotics are one of the most popular supplements on the market today. But when is the best time to take them? Are they more effective when taken in the morning, or at night? In this article, we will discuss the best time to take a probiotic and provide some tips for getting the most out of your supplement.

Best Probiotic Supplements

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your health, especially your digestive system. They are found in some foods, like yogurt and sauerkraut, and you can also take them as supplements.

There are a lot of different probiotics, and they have many different benefits. Some probiotics can help with diarrhea, while others may help with other digestive problems. Probiotics can also help boost your immune system or help you fight off infection.

Who needs probiotics?

Some people who may need probiotics include those with digestive problems, such as IBS or diarrhea; those who often take antibiotics; and those who wish to boost their immune system or fight off infection. Probiotics help by adding good bacteria to the gut.

Do I need a prescription for probiotics?

No, you don’t need a prescription for probiotics. Probiotics are available as supplements in many stores, and they’re also found in some foods like yogurt.

How do I know if I need probiotics?

Your body naturally contains trillions of bacteria, both good and bad. Probiotics are live bacteria that are believed to be good for your health, especially your digestive system. Some people take probiotics to try and restore the natural balance of bacteria in their gut after it’s been disrupted by an antibiotic.

There is some evidence that probiotics may help with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and infectious diarrhea. Probiotics may also help with skin conditions like eczema and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

If you’re considering taking probiotics, talk to your doctor about what might be the best option for you.

Should I take a probiotic every day?

Research on the use of probiotics is ongoing, and scientists are still learning about the best ways to use them. In general, it’s thought that taking probiotics regularly for a few weeks may help with certain conditions. After that, you may only need to take them occasionally to maintain the benefits.

If you’re taking probiotics for general gut health, you may want to take them daily. However, if you’re taking them for a specific condition, you may only need to take them for a short period of time.

It’s generally recommended that you start with a lower dose of probiotics and increase it gradually as needed. This gives your body time to adjust to the live bacteria.

Do all probiotic supplements have to go in the fridge?

No, but many probiotic companies recommend storing their products in the fridge to ensure maximum potency. If you are buying a probiotic supplement that doesn't need to be refrigerated, make sure it has an expiration date and check that the manufacturer uses stable strains of bacteria that don't need refrigeration.

When should you not take probiotics?

You should not take probiotics if you have a weakened immune system, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or if you are taking certain medications. You should also talk to your doctor before taking probiotics if you have any chronic health conditions.

How long before probiotics start helping me?

It may take a few days or weeks before you start feeling the effects of probiotics. Some people may not feel any different when they take probiotics, but they may still be beneficial to your health.

If you’re taking probiotics for a specific condition, it’s important to give them time to work. In most cases, you will need to take them for several weeks or months before you see any improvement.

Do you take probiotics with food or on an empty stomach?

If you take them with food, the probiotics will have something to "feed" off of and they will be more likely to survive the journey through your digestive system. However, taking them on an empty stomach means that they will have a tougher time surviving.

The best time to take probiotics is actually right before a meal. This way, the probiotics will have food in their immediate vicinity and they'll be more likely to make it through to your gut.

Another thing to consider is whether or not you're taking probiotics with prebiotics. Prebiotics are a type of fiber that feed the good bacteria in your gut. Taking them together can help ensure that the probiotics make it to your gut alive and well.

Do probiotics make you poop?

This is a common question that people have when they are considering taking probiotics. While some people worry that taking probiotics will cause them to have more frequent bowel movements, this is not necessarily the case. Probiotics can help to increase the frequency of your bowel movements if you are constipated, but they will not cause you to have diarrhea.

Do probiotics make you gain weight?

Another common concern is that probiotics will cause weight gain. Probiotics can help to increase the number of calories you burn, so they will not directly cause you to gain weight. However, if you are taking probiotics and you do not see a change in your weight, it may be due to other factors, such as your diet or lifestyle.

When is the best time to take a probiotic?

While the time of day is ultimately up to you, professional advice is that probiotics are most effective if taken approximately 30 minutes before a meal and most effective if consumed before breakfast.

Adding a probiotic to your morning routine first thing will most likely prevent your stomach from sabotaging your efforts.

Taking a probiotic with supper or a bigger meal may appear to be counterintuitive. The acid in your stomach that's breaking down your food may also excessively degrade the probiotic in the stomach before it has a chance to take effect in the region it's supposed to help in your body.

Heavier meals, particularly dinner, require more time to digest than other meals due to the fact that acid works on food within the stomach for a longer period of time. This is why taking your probiotic at night may not be the best option.

You can, however, take your probiotic supplement with a light snack or meal if you feel you need to eat something before bedtime. Just be sure that you're not including foods known to trigger heartburn or other digestive problems.

How to choose the best probiotic supplement?

With so many different probiotic supplements on the market, it can be hard to know which one to choose. Here are a few things to look for when choosing a probiotic supplement:

Make sure the supplement contains live and active cultures.

If you are taking a probiotic supplement to improve gut health, read the label to be certain you're getting live and active cultures.

The supplement should contain a variety of different strains of bacteria.

If you are taking a probiotic supplement to improve immune health, it is generally recommended to take the supplement in the morning. This will help your body absorb the live and active cultures more effectively.

When choosing a probiotic supplement, make sure to choose one that is appropriate for your age and health needs. Probiotic supplements are not regulated by the FDA, so it is important to do your research before choosing a supplement. Talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian if you have any questions about probiotic supplements.

Look for a probiotic supplement that is specifically designed for your needs.

When it comes to taking probiotics, there are many different options available. Probiotic supplements come in a variety of forms, such as capsules, powders, and liquids. They also contain different strains of bacteria. It is important to choose a probiotic supplement that is right for you.

Probiotic supplements are not regulated by the FDA, so it is important to do your research before choosing a supplement. Talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian if you have any questions about probiotic supplements. Look for a probiotic supplement that is specifically designed for your needs.

Can I take probiotics with other medications?

You can, but it's best to check with your doctor or pharmacist first. Probiotics may interact with some medications, such as antibiotics and immunosuppressants. If you're taking any medication, it's always a good idea to speak with your healthcare provider before starting a probiotic supplement.

Are there any side effects of taking probiotics?

The most common side effect is digestive upset, such as gas and bloating. If you experience these symptoms, it's best to start with a lower dose of probiotics and increase gradually as your body adjusts.

Some people may also be allergic to certain strains of probiotics. If you're unsure whether you're allergic to a particular strain, it's best to speak with your healthcare provider before taking probiotics.

Is there any particular food that should be taken with probiotic supplements?

There is no specific food that should be taken with probiotic supplements. However, it's generally recommended to take probiotics with a meal or snack to help reduce the risk of digestive upset.

Are there any foods that contain probiotics?

Yes, there are many foods that contain probiotics. These include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and tempeh. Probiotic supplements are also available in powder, capsule, and tablet form.

What are the signs that I need a probiotic?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Some people may benefit from taking probiotics if they have a condition that affects the gut, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Probiotics may also be beneficial for people who are taking antibiotics or have recently been ill. If you're unsure whether you need a probiotic, it's best to speak with your healthcare provider.

How often should I take a probiotic?

The frequency of probiotic supplementation varies depending on the reason for taking them. For example, people who are taking antibiotics may only need to take probiotics for a few weeks. However, people with a chronic condition may need to take probiotics on a daily basis.

It's also important to note that probiotics are live bacteria and should be stored properly (usually in the refrigerator) to ensure their efficacy. Check the expiration date before taking any probiotic supplement.

What food should I avoid if I'm taking probiotic supplements?

You should avoid taking probiotics with dairy products, as the calcium in dairy can inhibit the growth of probiotics. You should also avoid taking probiotics with food that contains high levels of sugar, as the sugar can kill the probiotic bacteria.

You can find probiotic supplements at most health food stores. They are usually in the refrigerated section, as the live bacteria need to be kept alive. Probiotic supplements are also available online, and we've featured our favorites below for quick reference:

Best Probiotic Supplements

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

A cutting-edge research team created Elm & Rye's probiotic as a daily pill. The Daily Probiotic was designed to help with digestion. Adolescents may take one capsule each day, according to the label instructions. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking any drugs before taking this product, talk to your doctor.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

CBD oil is a health supplement derived from high-quality Oregon hemp. Each batch is refined until it produces a refined broad-spectrum extract, which has been verified by a third party. Choose from among many appealing fragrances, including mint, citrus, natural strawberry, and cookies & cream.

They have a large selection of broad-spectrum oils in four strengths (250 mg, 600 mg, 1,000 mg, and 2,500 mg) with five distinct tastes (mint, citrus, strawberry). It's made fresh every day.

Image courtesy Everest

The label on the Everest Full Spectrum Gummies bottle informs us that they are made with the best-quality hemp cultivated in the United States. These gummy candies are vegan and GMO-free, which appeal to a wide range of customers.

Each jar of Everest Full Spectrum Gummies includes 30 gummies, each of which has 25 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of THC. The Blue Raspberry gummy candies are also gluten-free and bug-free.

4. BEAM

Image courtesy BEAM

This nutrient-dense hydrating electrolyte powder is enhanced with prebiotics and probiotics to support your microbiome's health. It's available in four delectable fruit varieties: Meyer Lemon, Watermelon, Pomegranate-Lime, and Peach.

BEAM Probiotic Electrolyte Powder by BEAM is a balanced and complete hydration solution that contains no artificial sweeteners, dyes, or flavors. It's also vegan and gluten-free.

5. RMS Beauty

Image courtesy RMS Beauty

RMS Beauty Oil is a beautiful, all-natural oil that combines rosehip, jojoba, and coconut oils to hydrate and nourish the skin.

Apply a few drops of RMS Beauty Oil to cleansed damp skin for use. Massage the oil into the skin in circular movements until it is completely absorbed. Use morning and night for optimum effects. RMS Beauty Oil is free of synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

What are the signs that my probiotic is helping me?

If you're taking a probiotic supplement and notice an improvement in your overall health and well-being, it's likely that the probiotic is doing its job. Some common signs that a probiotic is working include:

improved digestion

more regular bowel movements

reduced bloating and gas

increased energy levels

improved mood

better skin health

reduced allergies and sensitivities

If you're taking a probiotic and don't notice any changes after a few weeks, it's possible that the particular strain of bacteria isn't effective for your specific needs. It may be helpful to switch to a different probiotic supplement or strains of bacteria.

Probiotics are generally considered safe, but it's always a good idea to speak with your doctor before starting any new supplement, especially if you have a medical condition.

Final Thoughts on When is the Best Time to Take a Probiotic

While the best time of day to take a probiotic is ultimately up to you, it is advised that they are most effective if taken 30 minutes before a meal and consumed before breakfast. This will allow the probiotic supplement to get to where it needs to be without being sabotaged by your stomach acid.

You can take them with a light snack or meal if you feel you need to eat something before bedtime, just be sure that you're not including foods known to trigger heartburn or other digestive problems. Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your health, especially your digestive system.