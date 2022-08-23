Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs can suffer from constipation for many reasons: diet, lack of exercise, stress, and more. If your dog is having trouble going to the bathroom, you may be wondering what to give a dog for constipation. In this article, we will discuss what to give a dog for constipation: complete breakdown, as well as how to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Best Supplements to Give a Dog for Constipation

Pupper Digest Penguin CBD Dog Oil Diggin' Your Dog Firm Up! Pumpkin Super Dog & Cat Supplement Zesty Paws Chew No Poo Bites Chicken Flavored Soft Chews Coprophagia Supplement for Dogs Adored Beast Apothecary Gut Soothe

Let's start by describing constipation. Constipation is defined as a dog having trouble passing stool or having infrequent bowel movements, according to the Veterinary Centers of America. Constipation is generally a minor problem that may cause your dog significant discomfort while it lasts.

The most common causes of constipation in dogs are:

Excess fiber in the diet can cause indigestion and bloating, as well as other digestive problems. When your dog eats low-quality dog food or is fed table scraps, this may happen, so we take all possible precautions to ensure that our pet meals are properly balanced.

Also. eating too little fiber may result in constipation. Fiber helps to prevent dry, hard stool, which is why your dog needs enough of it on a daily basis to avoid constipation.

Asymptomatic: There is no cure for asymptomatic colitis, although many people with the condition report that their symptoms have improved.

The hair around the anus is often matted: A dog with matted fur around the anus may get constipated and require a professional groomer or veterinarian to restore their fur. If your dog overgrooms himself on a regular basis, he may have the same issues.

Something uncommon was eaten: According to the Veterinary Centers of America, this is the most common reason for canine constipation. A dog may eat something indigestible or harmful that causes constipation in some cases.

Hormonal abnormalities, such as hyperparathyroidism or hypothyroidism, can mess with the system and lead to constipation.

Constipation can be a symptom of many disorders in dogs, including acute pancreatitis. Side effects of some medications, such as diuretics, narcotic pain relievers, antihistamines, and sucralfate, are known to cause constipation.

Dehydration: When a dog's GI tract is dehydrated, their stools can become hard and dry.

Stress: A dog may be "restrained" as a result of stress. Fear and anxiety are also recognized to obstruct normal bowel movements.

Digestive Tract Tumors: Tumors can disrupt the body's ability to pass feces smoothly.

Dogs with arthritis of the joints may have difficulty properly squatting to defecate, putting extra strain on their bodies.

Let's look at some of the reasons a dog might have constipation, as well as signs that he or she is suffering from it.

What are the signs that my dog is constipated?

There are a few key signs that may indicate your dog is constipated, including:

Straining to defecate

Hard or dry stools

Reduced frequency of bowel movements

Painful bowel movements

Vomiting

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

If you notice any of these signs, it's important to take action right away. Constipation can lead to more serious problems like intestinal blockages, so it's best to nip it in the bud as soon as possible.

So, what can you do to help your constipated dog?

There are a few things you can do at home to help your dog with constipation, including:

Adding fiber to their diet with canned pumpkin or bran

Adding fiber to your dog's diet can help to promote regularity and loosen stools. Canned pumpkin is a good source of fiber, as are bran flakes. You can add a small amount of either to your dog's food or mix it in with water to create a constipation-relieving smoothie.

Increasing their water intake

Increasing your dog's water intake can help to soften their stools and make it easier for them to pass. Dehydration can worsen constipation, so it's important to make sure your dog is getting enough fluids. You can do this by adding water to their food, giving them access to fresh water at all times, or even mixing a little bit of Pedialyte into their water bowl on hot days.

Giving them over-the-counter stool softeners

If your dog is still struggling with constipation after trying the tips above, you may want to consider giving them over-the-counter stool softeners. There are a variety of different stool softeners available at most pharmacies, and they can be a big help in relieving constipation.

Stool softeners work by lubricating the intestines and making it easier for the stool to pass. They can be especially helpful for older dogs or dogs with chronic constipation. You should always consult with your vet before giving your dog any kind of medication, but stool softeners are generally considered safe and effective.

So if you're struggling to help your constipated dog, consider giving them a stool softener. It could make all the difference.

Exercising them more often

Exercising your dog more often can help to get their bowels moving again and relieve constipation. Exercise can help to stimulate the digestive system and encourage bowel movements. A good thirty minute walk or game of fetch in the park can do wonders for a constipated dog.

Plus, exercise is just good for overall health and well-being, so it's a win-win situation. Just be sure to monitor your dog's water intake during times of increased exercise, as they may need more fluids to stay hydrated.

What are some other more serious causes for a dog with constipation?

There are a few more serious causes of constipation that may require medical intervention, including:

Intestinal blockages

Impacted anal glands

Prolonged use of steroids

Certain types of cancer

If your dog is showing signs of constipation and home remedies aren't helping, it's important to take them to the vet. These more serious conditions can be life-threatening, so it's best to get them checked out by a professional as soon as possible.

Constipation is no fun for anyone, but luckily there are things you can do to help your dog feel better. By adding fiber to their diet, increasing their water intake, and exercising them more often, you can usually get things moving again. And if home remedies don't seem to be doing the trick, there's always the option of giving them a stool softener. Just be sure to consult with your vet first.

What can I give my severely constipated dog?

If your dog is severely constipated and home remedies aren't working, your vet may recommend giving them a laxative. Laxatives work by stimulating the bowels and helping to move things along. They can be given orally or rectally, depending on the severity of the constipation.

Oral laxatives are usually given as a pill or liquid, and they can take a few days to work. Rectal laxatives, on the other hand, are given as an enema and work much more quickly. However, they can be uncomfortable for your dog, so it's important to only use them as a last resort.

If your dog is constipated, there are a few things you can do to help them feel better. Adding fiber to their diet, increasing their water intake, and exercising them more often can usually get things moving again. And if home remedies don't seem to be doing the trick, there's always the option of giving them a stool softener or laxative. Just be sure to consult with your vet first.

Constipation is no fun for anyone, but luckily there are things you can do to help your dog feel better. With a little patience and care, you can get them back to their regular self in no time.

Are there any foods I can give a dog for constipation?

There are a few foods you can give your dog to help with constipation, including:

Pumpkin

Oatmeal

Yogurt

Applesauce

These foods are all high in fiber, which can help to bulk up the stool and make it easier to pass. Pumpkin and applesauce also have a natural laxative effect, which can help to get things moving along.

Just be sure to avoid giving your dog too much of these foods, as they can cause diarrhea. Start with a small amount and increase gradually as needed. You should also make sure to consult with your vet before making any changes to your dog's diet.

How long can a dog go without pooping?

How long a dog can go without pooping depends on a few factors, including:

Age

Diet

Activity level

Overall health

Generally speaking, younger and healthier dogs can hold their poop for longer than older or sicker dogs. And dogs that eat a high-fiber diet may need to poop more often than those that don't.

If your dog is normally regular but hasn't pooped in a few days, it's probably nothing to worry about. However, if they're straining to poop or haven't gone in a week or more, it's time to see the vet. Constipation can be painful and may require medical intervention.

Does Olive Oil Help constipation in dogs?

There is some anecdotal evidence that olive oil can help with constipation in dogs. A small amount of olive oil added to your dog's food may help to lubricate their intestines and make it easier for them to poop. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.

If you're considering adding olive oil to your dog's diet, be sure to consult with your vet first. They can help you determine the best course of action for your dog.

How much water should a dog with constipation drink?

Dogs with constipation should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and help soften their stool. A good rule of thumb is to give them one ounce of water per pound of body weight each day. So, if your dog weighs 50 pounds, they should be getting 50 ounces of water per day.

You can also add a little bit of water to your dog's food to help them stay hydrated. Just be sure not to add too much, as this can make the stool even more difficult to pass.

What do you do if your dog doesn't poop for 3 days?

If your dog hasn't pooped for three days, it's time to see the vet. They will likely recommend a stool softener or laxative to help get things moving again. Depending on the severity of the constipation, they may also recommend enemas or other medical interventions.

In the meantime, you can try adding fiber to their diet and increasing their water intake. You can also give them a small amount of plain, unsweetened yogurt to help maintain healthy gut bacteria levels.

How can you tell if a dog has a blockage?

There are a few signs that may indicate your dog has a blockage, including:

Vomiting

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain or bloating

Inability to poop or only pooping small amounts of hard stool

If you notice any of these signs, it's important to see the vet right away. Blockages can be very serious and may require surgery to remove them.

How Do I Choose the Best Supplement That Helps a Dog For Constipation?

There are a few things to consider when choosing the best supplement for your dog's constipation. The first is whether or not the supplement is safe for dogs. Some supplements are not safe for dogs and can actually make their constipation worse.

Make sure to read the label carefully and consult with your veterinarian if you're unsure about a particular supplement. The second thing to consider is how effective the supplement is. There are many different supplements on the market, and not all of them are equally effective. Talk to your veterinarian about which supplements they recommend and why.

Finally, you'll need to consider the cost of the supplement. Some supplements can be quite expensive, so you'll want to make sure that you're getting a good value for your money. Talk to your veterinarian about the best way to find a cost-effective supplement that will help your dog's constipation.

Constipation is a common problem in dogs, but it doesn't have to be a major concern. With the right supplement, you can help your dog feel better and ease their constipation. Talk to your veterinarian about which supplement is right for your dog and follow the directions carefully to ensure that your dog gets the best possible results.

When it comes to giving your dog a supplement to help with constipation, you'll want to make sure that you're choosing the best one possible. This is why we have our favorites listed below. The below supplements are the best options of what to give a dog for constipation:

Image courtesy Pupper

The majority of people's approach is to deal with digestive issues as they arise. Your dog isn't feeling well, so you take care of it. A better and more effective approach, on the other hand, is proactive prevention by utilizing natural and safe substances that prepare the digestive tract for health concerns.

These canine digestive soft chews are made of all-natural ingredients that help to support your dog's digestion and prepare their digestive tract to face any future challenges.

The ideal approach to do this is to feed your pet a digestive (also known as gastrointestinal) food, which will help support the stomach and gut function. These digestive support soft chews are a tasty method to help your dog's stomach operate smoothly.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

With the rise in popularity of CBD, pet owners are looking to give their dogs more health benefits and improved well-being. One of the most effective methods to offer your cherished dog with CBD is through this CBD oil, which has been specially developed for canines. CBD oils, made entirely from natural, carefully cultivated industrial hemp, are guaranteed to be a hit with your canine companion.

Every bottle contains 150 or 300 mg of potent, full-spectrum CBD oil that may be used to cure a variety of ailments including arthritis and anxiety.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has lately been the target of a lot of misconceptions and misinformation. While it may be derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant like THC, the two chemical compounds are completely unrelated.

CBD, unlike THC, does not cause a psychoactive high. Instead, it is broken down by the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The endocannabinoid system was specifically constructed to handle CBD and use it in its interactions with other body systems.

3. Diggin' Your Dog Firm Up! Pumpkin Super Dog & Cat Supplement

Image courtesy Diggin Your Dog

As the weather gets colder and the days get shorter, many of us begin to think about ways to keep our furry friends warm and comfortable. One great way to do this is by adding a little pumpkin to their diet!

Pumpkin is not only an excellent source of fiber, but it also contains vitamins A, C, and E. All of these nutrients work together to support a healthy immune system and help keep your dog's coat looking shiny and beautiful.

Pumpkin can also help with digestive issues, such as constipation and diarrhea. If your dog is having trouble going to the bathroom, a little pumpkin may be just what they need to get things moving again.

4. Zesty Paws Chew No Poo Bites Chicken Flavored Soft Chews

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Dogs are notorious for eating things they shouldn't, including their own poop. This behavior, known as coprophagia, can be gross and dangerous. There are a few reasons why dogs may eat poop, including boredom, hunger, or a lack of nutrition.

If your dog is eating poop regularly, it's important to take action to stop the behavior. One way to do this is by feeding them Zesty Paws Chew No Poo Bites. These chicken-flavored soft chews are formulated with a special blend of ingredients that help discourage coprophagia and promote healthy digestion.

Zesty Paws Chew No Poo Bites are also great for dogs who are prone to constipation. The ingredients in these chews help to break down stool and make it easier for your dog to pass.

5. Adored Beast Apothecary Gut Soothe

Image courtesy Adored Beast Apothecary

Adored Beast Apothecary Gut Soothe is a unique blend of herbs and probiotics that work together to support gut health. This formula contains ingredients like slippery elm bark, marshmallow root, and chamomile flower, which have all been traditionally used to soothe the digestive system.

Gut Soothe also contains a powerful probiotic called Lactobacillus acidophilus. This probiotic helps to restore the balance of good bacteria in the gut, which is essential for proper digestion.

If your dog is suffering from constipation, diarrhea, or any other digestive issues, Adored Beast Apothecary Gut Soothe may be able to help. This formula is safe for dogs of all ages and can be given daily as a preventative measure or on an as-needed basis.