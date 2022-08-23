Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs can get upset stomachs just like people do, and when they do, it's important to give them the right kind of treatment. There are a lot of products on the market that claim to help dogs with upset stomachs, but not all of them are effective. In this article, what to give a dog for an upset stomach: 10 best products. We'll also provide some tips on how to choose the right product for your dog.

Best Foods for Dog With an Upset Stomach

What causes a dog to have an upset stomach?

There are many different reasons why a dog might have an upset stomach, including eating something that doesn't agree with them, stress, anxiety, or even just a change in their diet. While some dogs may be able to eat anything without any issues, others seem to be constantly getting an upset stomach no matter what they eat.

If you're not sure whether stress or anxiety is causing your dog's upset stomach, here are some signs to look out for:

Your dog has been vomiting or has diarrhea for more than a day

Your dog is constantly licking their lips or swallowing excessively

Your dog is hiding or seems particularly anxious

Your dog's ears are back and they're cowering away from people or other animals

If you think your dog might be experiencing stress or anxiety, the best thing to do is talk to your veterinarian. They can help you determine the root of the problem and recommend the best course of action.

Dangers Of An Upset Stomach

Although an upset stomach may not be a serious issue, it could still mean that there is a greater problem to discuss with your veterinarian. Here are some of the conditions that would necessitate more immediate care:

Dehydration

Dehydration is a major problem for dogs (and especially young pups). Dogs lose a lot of water due to chronic vomiting and diarrhea, causing dehydration. Your dog is on the fast track to dehydration if he or she has been having frequent vomiting or diarrhea (or both) and shows little interest in eating or drinking.

You can check for dehydration in your dog by looking at their skin and gums. If you lift up your dog's lip, the gums should have a glossy wet film and should be damp to the touch. Dehydration is indicated by sticky or dry gums.

The skin turgor test, also known as the skin tent test, is one way to check for dehydration in your dog. To conduct the test:

Squeeze the skin behind your dog's neck

Allow the skin to relax and see if it returns to a flat position on the neck. If it does not return (i.e., stays pinched), this means that your dog is dehydrated.

Underlying Issue

An upset stomach can also be a symptom of a underlying problem, in addition to being unpleasant and possible painful.

Your dog might have the flu, which is typically a mild illness, or parvovirus, which can be quite serious. If your dog has a bacterial illness or a virus, he'll likely display additional symptoms in addition to an upset stomach.

If the problem persists, your dog's health is at risk. Dehydration occurs when a person's body is unable to retain water. Water makes up about 75% of a dog's weight, but even consuming vast amounts of water may not be enough to prevent dehydration in your pet.

How to Tell if my Dog's Food is Causing an Upset Stomach?

If your dog is eating a new food or has recently started having an upset stomach, it's possible that the food is to blame. The best way to tell if your dog's food is causing an issue is to pay attention to their stool.

If their stool is loose or watery, smells bad, or contains blood, it's time to switch to a new food. It's also important to make sure that you're feeding your dog the right amount of food. If they're eating too much, it can cause digestive issues.

What human foods can I give a dog for an upset stomach?

When it comes to what to give a dog for an upset stomach, you may be wondering what type of human food could help.

Many dog owners turn to chicken and rice when their pup is feeling under the weather. This bland diet can help soothe an upset stomach and stop diarrhea. You can also give your dog some plain, unsweetened yogurt, which contains probiotics that can help with digestive issues.

Canned pumpkin is another popular home remedy for dogs with an upset stomach. Pumpkin is high in fiber and can help firm up loose stools. Just be sure to give your dog pure pumpkin, not the sugary pie filling.

What are some of the best over-the-counter products for an upset stomach?

If you're looking for a more traditional treatment for your dog's upset stomach, there are a few over-the-counter products that can help. Don't not give your dog any of these treatments without talking to your vet first.

Pepto-Bismol is an antacid and can help settle your dog's stomach. It's important to give your dog the correct dosage, which you can find on the back of the bottle.

Kaopectate is another over-the-counter medication that can be used to treat an upset stomach. It works by coating the lining of the stomach and can help with both diarrhea and vomiting.

Imodium is another option for larger dogs, but it should only be used if your dog is experiencing diarrhea, as it can actually make vomiting worse.

When should I see a vet for a dog with an upset stomach?

If your dog is vomiting, has diarrhea, or is otherwise sick for more than 24 hours, you should take them to see a vet. Other signs that warrant a trip to the vet include loss of appetite, lethargy, and fever.

If your dog has any of these symptoms, it's best to err on the side of caution and take them to see a professional. They'll be able to help you figure out the root cause of the problem and get your pup feeling better in no time.

In the meantime, there are a few things you can do at home to help an upset stomach. Here are ten of the best products to give a dog for an upset stomach.

Ginger

Ginger is a great way to soothe an upset stomach. You can give your dog ginger in a few different ways. The easiest is to add some grated ginger to their food. You can also make a tea with ginger and water and let your dog drink it. If you're using dried ginger, use about a quarter of a teaspoon for every 20 pounds of body weight.

Probiotics for Dogs

Probiotics are another good option for an upset stomach. Probiotics help to restore the balance of good bacteria in the gut. This can help to reduce inflammation and diarrhea. You can find probiotics made specifically for dogs or you can give them a human probiotic supplement.

Anti-Nausea Medication

If your dog is vomiting, you may want to give them an anti-nausea medication. There are a few over-the-counter options made specifically for dogs. If your dog is very sick, your vet may prescribe something stronger.

A Bland Diet

A bland diet is best for a dog with an upset stomach. This means avoiding fatty, spicy, or otherwise rich foods. Stick to simple proteins like boiled chicken and rice. You can gradually introduce other foods as your dog's stomach improves.

Also, make sure your dog is getting plenty of rest and fluids. An upset stomach can be exhausting, so give them a quiet place to sleep and make sure they have access to fresh water at all times.

How to Choose the Best Products for a Dog with an Upset Stomach

When it comes to choosing the best products to give a dog for an upset stomach, you'll want to consider the following criteria;

Ingredients

Look for products with natural, easy-to-digest ingredients. Some dogs may do better with a liquid form of the product, while others may prefer a chewable tablet.

Price

Products can range in price from a few dollars to over $100. Choose the best option for your budget.

Reviews

Look for products that have been reviewed by other dog owners. This can give you a good idea of how well the product works and if it's worth the price.

Now that you know more about how to choose the best product to give a dog for an upset stomach, here are the 10 best products:

Image courtesy Pupper

Grain-free and all-natural components were used to create optimized health and performance in Fuel. Pupper only uses the highest quality chicken, fresh vegetables, and all-natural ingredients that are jam-packed with nutrients in our topper. For optimum results, we recommend replacing 20% of your dog's meals with our topper.

Dogs, like humans, suffer when they consume an unbalanced diet. If their food has too many carbohydrates and other macronutrients, they will be much more likely to develop diabetes, obesity, and heart problems.

A poor diet can cause your pet to suffer from the same health issues and lethargy that we humans experience when eating poorly. As a consequence, your dog's energy levels may be low, causing them to eat more—leading to a cycle of unhappiness and disease.

Pupper only uses the best ingredients in their products, because they understand that your pup deserves nothing but the best. Their partner farmers and vendors provide high quality ingredients that are used in every step of the supply chain. With Pupper Fuel, you can rest assured knowing that your pup is getting all the nutrients they need!

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

CBD oil is an excellent way to help your dog get the CBD it needs. These all-natural, industrial hemp-based CBD supplements are guaranteed to be a hit with your furry friend.

Each bottle of potent, full-spectrum CBD oil contains either 150 or 300 mg, making it perfect for treating a wide range of issues like arthritis and anxiety.

3. Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato

Image courtesy Wellness

The Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato Formula is a grain-free, dry dog food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

This formula contains only simple, easily digestible ingredients like turkey, potatoes, and peas. It also includes omega fatty acids to help promote a healthy coat and skin.

The Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato Formula is a great option for dogs with sensitive stomachs. It contains simple, easily digestible ingredients that are gentle on the digestive system.

4. Nom Nom Fresh

Image courtesy Nom Nom Fresh

Nom Nom's Fresh Dog Food is a healthy and delicious option for your pup. It is made with human-grade ingredients and doesn't contain any preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors. Each meal is individually portioned and frozen to preserve freshness. They can be thawed and served as-is, or you can cook them in the microwave for a quick and easy meal.

5. Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato

Image courtesy Canidae

The Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato Formula is a dry dog food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs. This formula is made with real salmon as the first ingredient, and it also includes sweet potatoes, peas, and pork fat. It is fortified with vitamins and minerals to ensure that your pup gets all the nutrients they need.

6. Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient Dog Food

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

The Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient Dog Food is a grain-free, dry dog food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs. This formula is made with Angus beef as the first ingredient, and it also includes potatoes, peas, pork fat, and flaxseed.

It is fortified with vitamins and minerals to ensure that your pup gets all the nutrients they need. The Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient Dog Food is a great option for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

7. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor

Image courtesy Purina

With Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Hydrolyzed Chicken Flavor Canine Formula, you can help your sidekick get back to his old self. This tasty wet food is prepared using high-quality protein that is easily digested.

It's made in collaboration with nutritionists, scientists, and veterinarians to include a single high-quality carbohydrate source and antioxidants that are good for your dog. This dog food is ideal for all breeds of dogs at any age and offers hydrolyzed protein that has been broken down into smaller pieces to help prevent allergic reactions.

8. Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice Dog Food

Image courtesy Merrick

The Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice Formula is a grain-free, dry dog food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs. This formula is made with turkey as the first ingredient, and it also includes potatoes, peas, flaxseed, and chicken fat.

It is fortified with vitamins and minerals to ensure that your pup gets all the nutrients they need. The Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice Formula is a great option for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

9. Royal Canin Veterinary Diets Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP

Image courtesy Royal Canin

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Hydrolyzed Protein HP Dry Dog Food is a delightful diet designed for adult dogs and puppies. It’s formulated with hydrolyzed proteins, which are composed of low molecular weight peptides that can be absorbed in the digestive tract to reduce risk of triggering an immune reaction.

The right amount of B vitamins and amino acids help support your dog's skin barrier. Promote healthy skin and coat by adding omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to their diet. This exclusive blend of fibers also helps with digestive upsets, like diarrhea, common in dogs.

10. Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg

Image courtesy Chewy

The Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg Formula is a grain-free, dry dog food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs. This formula is made with lamb meal as the first ingredient, and it also includes potatoes, peas, flaxseed, and chicken fat.

It is fortified with vitamins and minerals to ensure that your pup gets all the nutrients they need. The Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg Formula is a great option for dogs with sensitive stomachs.