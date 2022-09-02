What is THCO? Full Breakdown and Best Products

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you are looking for a full breakdown of THCO and the best THCO products, look no further! In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about THCO. We will cover what THCO is, the different THCO products available, and how you can benefit from using them.

Best THCO Gummies

What is THCO?

THCO is a new, powerful cannabinoid (derived from hemp) that can cause psychoactive effects and feelings of euphoria. It has been rumored that THCO is roughly three times more potent than regular THC.

Some people say that it is the most potent cannabinoid in the world. THCO can be found in various products, including tinctures, capsules, and topical creams.

THC is converted to THCO through the process of acetylation, which means it has been subjected to that procedure. When cannabinoids are subject to acetylation, their potency typically increases by a factor of three.

Whatever the amount, 300% or 3x, there is a general agreement that THCO has roughly three times the potency of THC. There's no scientific evidence to support it, other than animal tests done by the US Army Chemical Corps in the 1970s.

Not only does THCO differ in chemical composition from regular THC, but it also produces entirely different effects. This cannabinoid can only activate once it's been processed by the liver, as it acts as a prodrug within the human body.

THCO can be found in various products, including tinctures, capsules, and topical creams. It is also being studied for its potential medicinal benefits. Some of the potential therapeutic applications of THCO include:

Reducing inflammation

Relieving pain

Reducing anxiety

Improving sleep quality

Fighting cancer cells

While more research is needed to determine the full extent of THCO's therapeutic potential, early studies suggest that this cannabinoid could be a powerful tool in the fight against various chronic diseases and conditions.

If you're interested in trying products containing THCO, make sure to do your research and purchase them from a reputable source. Start with a low dose and increase gradually as needed. As with all cannabinoids, it's important to be aware of the potential risks and side effects before using THCO-containing products.

Does THCO get you high?

THCO will give you a euphoric high that is comparable to delta-9, but with added hallucinogenic effects. Some of these visual distortions, auditory hallucinations, and emotional intensifications that you may experience under the influence of THCO depend on the dose.

What are the side effects of THCO?

The side effects of THCO are similar to those of THC, but they can be more intense. Some people may experience anxiety, paranoia, or panic attacks when using products containing this cannabinoid. It's important to start with a low dose and increase gradually as needed to minimize the risk of negative side effects.

As with any cannabinoid, it's also important to be aware of the potential risks and side effects before using THCO-containing products.

Why is the initial high from THCO gummies delayed?

THCO gummies may have a delayed onset because they need to be processed by the liver before they can take effect. Once they are processed, THCO gummies will give you a powerful high that is comparable to delta-nine THC.

What's the difference between THCO and CBD?

THCO and CBD are two different cannabinoids that offer their own unique benefits. CBD is non-psychoactive, which means it won't give you a high. THCO is psychoactive and will give you a euphoric high. Both cannabinoids can be found in various products, including tinctures, capsules, and topical creams.

CBD is being studied for its potential therapeutic benefits, including reducing anxiety, relieving pain, and fighting cancer cells. THCO is also being studied for its potential therapeutic benefits, including reducing inflammation and improving sleep quality.

Is THCO legal?

THCO is in a federally legal grey area and is currently permitted (not banned) in 38 US states, including Alabama, California, and Texas. The legal status of THCO may change in the future, so it's important to stay up-to-date on the latest laws and regulations.

If you're interested in trying THCO then you'll want to consider the best products we've featured here today. Below are the top 7 brands we recommend you buy this year:

Image courtesy Everest

Everest HHC + THCO gummies are vegan, non-GMO, and made with high-grade hemp that is naturally grown here in the USA. Each serving of the delicious blue raspberry flavored gummy contains 125 mg of THCO and 12.5 mg of HHC, with 30 total gummies per container.

HHC + THCO gummies are a great option for those looking for the benefits of both cannabinoids in one product. The HHC is known for its relaxation properties, while the THCO provides more of a psychoactive effect.

2. Diamond CBD Flawless THCO Gummy Cubes

Image courtesy Diamond CBD

THCO isn't for everyone, but it's ideal for those looking to get that little bit extra out of life. THCO is a product designed to offer you more than just a high; it aims to make you feel amazing. Flawless THCO Cubes Gummies are the world's most powerful hemp-based cannabinoid developed on a foundation of CBD in three delectable flavors—pineapple, strawberry, and watermelon—and comes with approximately 1,250 mg of THCO per jar (about 25 mg each gummy).

With Flawless THCO Cubes Gummies, you'll get a first-hand taste of a cannabinoid that takes you to another dimension. The three flavor combination of pineapple, strawberry, and watermelon will rock your taste buds, while the extra-strength cannabis will boost your systems into high gear and leave you refreshed, revitalized and ready to go.

3. Binoid Premium THCO Mixed Gummies

Image courtesy Binoid

Binoid Premium THCO Mixed Gummies are a fun and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoids. Each gummy contains 25 mg of THCO and is 100% vegan.

THC is the cannabinoid that is most associated with the psychoactive effects of cannabis. However, THC also has a number of therapeutic benefits, including relief from pain, anxiety, and nausea. THCO is a THC-rich extract that retains many of the therapeutic benefits of THC but with reduced psychoactivity.

Binoid Premium THCO Mixed Gummies are a great option for those looking for the benefits of THC without the high. These gummies are also vegan, non-GMO, and made with high-quality ingredients.

If you’re looking for a delicious and potent way to enjoy the benefits of THC, look no further than Binoid Premium THCO Mixed Gummies. With 25mg of THCO per gummy, these gummies are sure to please.

4. TerraVita Premium THCO Gummies

Image courtesy TerraVita

THCO Blue Raspberry Ring Gummies are perfect for kicking back and relaxing! These gummies are packed with delicious, all natural fruit flavor, and each one contains 50 mg of premium hemp-derived THCO. With 10 gummies per pack, you'll have plenty to enjoy.

Scan the QR code on each package to view our lab test findings, which guarantee quality and potency for a euphoric buzz and maximum chill! TerraVita is committed to providing premium, quality products, and our THCO Blue Raspberry Ring Gummies are no exception.

5. Koi THCO Gummies

Image courtesy Koi

Looking to relax and take your mind off things? Koi THCO Gummies can help you drift into a dreamlike state of euphoria. A potent derivative of THC, THCO will ease you into deep serenity and introspection. Choose from five delicious flavors, and settle in for an immersive, otherworldly experience.

Koi gummies are created and blended to exacting standards in accordance with cGMP regulations. Third-party lab testing verifies that they fulfill the requirements. You can be sure that these gummies are potent, safe, and of the highest quality.

They use only natural ingredients to flavor their gummies, so you can indulge in their delicious taste without worry. Choose from five delectable flavors: Blueberry, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry. Each package contains twenty 10 mg THCO gummies.

6. Tre House THCO Tropic Mango Gummies

Image courtesy Tre House

There are a lot of THC gummies on the market, but these gummies go above and beyond! We use a one-of-a-kind combination of cannabinoids that will put you in a state of euphoria that you've never experienced before. With Tropic Mango Hybrid Gummies, stop wasting time on rejects and leap to the moon immediately!

Each gummy in this fantastic treat is comprised of 20 mg Delta-8, 10 mg HHC, 2 mg THCO, and 3 mg CBD. This creative combination of cannabinoids provides a wonderfully balanced head and body experience that is quite relaxing yet somewhat trippy. What else could you ask for?

These gummies are incredibly potent, so we strongly suggest beginning with half a gummy then waiting 30-45 minutes to see how you react. You can always eat more if you want an intense experience!

7. Oracle Galaxy Treats Moon Babies THCO Gummies

Image courtesy Oracle

These THCO Gummies are perfect for those who want to take things slow and steady. Each gummy contains 25 mg of THCO. These gummies are also vegan, non-GMO, and made with high-quality ingredients.

If you’re looking for a delicious and potent way to enjoy the benefits of THC, look no further than Oracle Galaxy Treats Moon Babies THCO Gummies. With 25 mg of THCO per gummy, these gummies are sure to please.

Will THCO make me fail a drug test?

THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis that gets you "high." CBD, on the other hand, is a non-psychoactive compound that has many medical benefits.

When THC and CBD are combined, they create what's known as the entourage effect. This is when the two compounds work together to provide a synergistic effect that is greater than the sum of their parts.

Yes, THCO is likely to result in a failed drug test according to the same ways as delta-9 and delta-8. However, this is purely speculative and there is limited scientific evidence to back it up.

THCO may result in a failed drug because it's a synthetic prodrug and analog of delta-9 THC with a similar chemical structure save for the acetate group. This means it is metabolized, excreted, and detected on a drug test in the same way as delta-9, its metabolites, and its variants.

Final Thoughts

There you have it the best products that are full of THCO for you to enjoy. We've featured the best details available today about this new cannabinoid option as well as showing you the best products that will help you get your euphoric feeling amidst a stressful life.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab the best option we featured above and try your hand at feeling the ultimate relaxation that TCHO gummies can bring.