What is HHC? Exploring Roger Adams’ Powerful Cannabinoid

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

HHC is quickly gaining popularity in the cannabis community. This powerful compound was first synthesized by Roger Adams in 1944 but has only recently risen to popularity. Now that the word is out, people can't get enough of these impressive products and it won't be long before they dominate the market.

There has been quite a bit of debate surrounding HHC use and much of the general public is still unsure what the compound even is. Well, we're here to help you understand what HHC is, how HHC is made, and help you figure out whether or not you should give it a try.

The new wave of cannabinoids hitting the market is sure to create a stir. Compounds like HHC, Delta 8, and THC-O are already being sold throughout the country so the more you know about them the better. Especially if you're considering giving them a try.

High-Quality HHC Products

We know that many of our readers are searching for high-quality HHC. Before we dive into how HHC is made and the fascinating work of Roger Adams, we'd like to provide you with a few product recommendations to help get you started.

Gummies are likely the easiest products to use. TRĒ House makes an impressive selection of recreational gummies, but if you're interested in experiencing one compound specifically, then the high-potency gummies are an excellent option.

Most of TRĒ House's gummies contain interesting combinations of cannabinoids, but these come packed with 25 mg of HHC in each gummy and nothing else. That means just two gummies can net you a whopping 50 mg serving. These gummies are exceptionally potent, so make sure you start with a small serving and work your way up if necessary.

Another cannabinoid that's becoming popular is Delta 10 THC. This cannabinoid is an isomer of Delta 9 THC and occurs on the same molecular strand. Both Delta 9 and Delta 10 are highly psychoactive, especially when combined with HHC.

These tasty gummies combine 5 mg of Delta 9 and 5 mg of HHC with 10 mg of Delta 10 to bring you a cannabinoid combination unlike anything you've ever tried. They also taste like fresh blueberries and tangy raspberries, so you get to enjoy an amazing flavor profile while enjoying your cannabinoids.

If you're a fan of fruity flavors, potent cannabinoids, and chewy gummies, then it really doesn't get any better than this.

One of the many things that set TRĒ House apart is its commitment to creating unique products. Each cannabinoid elicits different feelings and by using different combinations of them you get an experience unlike any other. Though these gummies contain a variety of compounds, we felt that our list would be incomplete without them.

The Tropic Mango Delta-8 THC gummies embrace the sweet life with the soothing taste of mangos and provide you with a carefully selected blend of psychotropic compounds. If you want to enjoy a particularly relaxing gummy, then you're going to love the Tropic Mango D8 gummies.

These gummies contain 20 mg of Delta 8, 10 mg of HHC, 2 mg of THC-O, and 3 mg of CBD, so you're sure to feel them!

If you love edibles but want to try something new, you should definitely try the High Potency HHC Cookie from TRĒ House. This powerful cookie is packed with a whopping 50 mg of high-quality Hexahydrocannabinol. Not only does this cookie get you feeling good, but it also tastes amazing.

This isn’t your typical cookie. This thing tastes just like a birthday cake and has crunchy sprinkles to balance its perfectly soft texture.

As you probably already know, Delta Extrax is one of the biggest names in the cannabis industry. This brand has made a name for itself by consistently offering products that are both impressively delicious and highly effective. If you love enjoying a sweet gummy, then you’re going to love these powerful gummies.

The Hydro Sour gummies from Delta Extrax are one of our all-time favorites. Not just because they get us ripped, but because they have one of the most interesting flavor profiles that we’ve ever come across. With these gummies, you get to enjoy the sweet taste of mixed fruit with a perfectly sour twist. Well, what are you waiting for?

This brand started out as Just CBD, but has recently transitioned into the wonderful world of recreational THC. One of the things that we love about this brand is that they’ve maintained their impeccable quality and powerful formulations.

The Just Delta HHC peach rings contain a powerful serving of HHC that is made from the finest cannabis imaginable. This brand utilizes organic growing techniques and has a team of specialists that help them formulate some of the most impressive HHC on the market.

These gummies look great and taste even better. If that wasn’t enough for you, they also come packed with 12.5 mg of some seriously powerful HHC. This is one of the highest mg concentrations we’ve come across and highly recommend these to anyone who likes to chill out.

There is a whole lot to love about Moon WLKR Atlas gummies, but one of the things that really stood out to us was the texture. These are slightly firmer than some of the other gummies on our list and our testers loved that! They aren’t chewy like taffy, but they don’t melt in your mouth either. If you’re a fan of texture, these gummies are going to blow your mind!

If you’re on the hunt for some classic sour gummy bears, then you’re going to love the HHC Sour Bears from Just Delta. This brand has earned a reputation for excellence and quality that is rivaled only by very few. By utilizing top-tier ingredients and some of the most powerful cannabinoids we’ve experienced, this brand has won the hearts of countless cannabis enthusiasts from around the world.

These gummies are great for a number of reasons. They taste like delicious fruit candy, come coated in crunchy sugar crystals, and are preloaded with impressively strong servings of HHC. You should definitely give these a try!

If you don’t know about Moon WLKR yet, you’re in for a big treat! This brand has a reputation for having mastered all of the alternative cannabinoids. Not only have they made some of the best Delta 8 and Delta 9 products that we’ve ever tried, they also make some of our favorite gummies. Both the Europa and Atlas HHC gummies made our list because our testers simply couldn’t get enough. Each has a unique flavor and powerful effects that are definitely worth experiencing. This brand makes something for everyone, but if you’re particularly fond of HHC, you’re going to be a huge fan!

Last on our list, but certainly not least, are the delicious Watermelon Hibiscus gummies from Urb. This brand is well known for their commitment to quality and impressively heady products. If you’re a fan of powerful cannabinoids and unique flavor profiles, then these are definitely the gummies for you.

We have yet to come across another brand that makes a Watermelon Hibiscus gummy, so if you’re looking for something completely different, this is one of the most unique flavor profiles out there. Don’t let the good looks and amazing flavor fool you, these gummies have a lot more going on. Do yourself a favor and reach for the Watermelon Hibiscus gummies from Urb Finest Flower.

The Best HHC Edibles on The Market

If you've made it this far, then you're probably interested in trying some HHC. We understand that gummies aren't for everyone, but if you want to try this compound for the first time, edibles are probably the way to go. Edibles are advantageous for beginners because they're easy to use, taste great, and make it a breeze to take precisely measured servings. It really doesn’t get any easier than gummies and edibles, so if you’re just getting started, you should definitely try the products on our list. You can thank us later.

Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) is a semi-synthetic analog of the popular cannabinoid THC. In non-scientific terms, this simply means that HHC is made from the naturally occurring cannabinoid and has a similar chemical structure. HHC is not created naturally in cannabis, hence the term "semi-synthetic.”

This compound is highly psychoactive and can be used for recreational purposes. Some people use HHC edibles, others use HHC Gummies. There are a wealth of HHC products on the market. Though this compound is becoming immensely popular, at the time of publishing this article, there are no established medical benefits to using Hexahydrocannabinol. That being said, some scientists argue that cannabis products can relieve stress, which is potentially quite good for you.

How is HHC Made?

To better understand the process, we reached out to an industry-leading brand called TRĒ House. After a few lengthy calls and more questions than we care to admit, our understanding of production is as follows.

Though HHC is a compound made in a lab, everything starts in nature. To create this compound, manufacturers must first grow cannabis plants. Marijuana has particularly high concentrations of Delta 9, the compound needed for production, but most manufacturers choose to grow industrial hemp containing 0.3% THC or less.

Marijuana is legal in some states but is not federally legal. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp with a THC content of 0.3% or less, is legal throughout the United States. CBD manufacturers also utilize industrial hemp.

Once the hemp has grown to full maturity it is carefully dried at roughly 120°F for 1-2 weeks. The Delta 9 THC is then extracted from the raw plant matter by using either Ethanol, Butane, or CO2. The resulting extract is what's known as a full-spectrum extract, meaning it contains all 113 cannabinoids produced in hemp. The full-spectrum extract is subjected to numerous distillations to isolate Delta 9 THC.

Finally, two hydrogen molecules are added to each Delta 9 THC Molecule to create Hexahydrocannabinol. This process of converting Delta 9 THC to Hexahydrocannabinol is known as "Hydrogenation" and is not limited to cannabis production. Hydrogenation is used in a multitude of ways such as hardening vegetable oils.

Understanding Hemp Cannabinoids and Synthetic Analogs

If you're interested in trying HHC edibles or gummies, you should have a solid understanding of cannabinoids, semi-synthetic cannabinoids, and the differences between the two.

Cannabinoids like Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 are all produced naturally in cannabis plants. There are 113 known cannabinoids produced in both cannabis sativa and cannabis Indica. Semi-synthetic cannabinoids like Hexahydrocannabinol and THC-O are produced from the naturally occurring cannabinoid Delta 9 THC.

Semi-synthetic cannabinoids are created in labs and are intended to be "better" versions of cannabinoids. These compounds tend to be particularly potent and elicit powerful psychotropic effects that can be twice as powerful as Delta 9 THC.

Does HHC Get You High?

You're quite likely to experience intense psychotropic effects when using Hexahydrocannabinol, so you won't be able to purchase these products if you're under 21.

The effects of this compound can be intense, so you also need to be very careful when using a gummy or cookie for the first time. The bottom line: Yes, these products are intoxicating and while they may be fun, you should not drive or operate heavy machinery when using these products.

Does HHC Show Up on a Drug Test?

One of the things that quickly come to mind when thinking about cannabinoids is whether or not they will show up on a drug test. Certain types of CBD such as broad-spectrum CBD, are unlikely to make you test positive for marijuana use. This is because most drug tests are designed to check your body for the presence of Delta-9 THC.

Remember, HHC is made from THC. These two have a very similar chemical structure, so any test designed to detect THC will likely recognize HHC as a form of THC, whether this is a miscategorization or not. There currently is no evidence to suggest that HHC will not show up on a drug test.

We all have unique bodies that will metabolize cannabinoids in their own way. This means that everyone will feel slightly different effects and that cannabinoids will stay in some people's systems longer than others. If you're worried about taking a drug test, you should seek advice from your doctor.

The Growing Popularity of Hexahydrocannabinol

Cannabis products have been increasing steadily in popularity since the 1960s, but after the 2018 Farm Bill was passed, the cannabis industry has been booming. For years, CBD was really the only major player, but now a new breed of cannabinoids is taking over.

Most enthusiasts have heard of Delta 8 and Delta 10, but HHC is quickly rising to the same stature. This recreational compound provides powerful effects. Many THC users are looking for something slightly different and Hexahydrocannabinol fits the bill perfectly.

Is HHC Legal and Safe for Consumption?

Though this compound was first synthesized back in 1944, federal laws and regulations have made it impossible to sell to consumers until recently and even now HHC may not be legal in all states, so check local laws before ordering.

To date, there have been no conclusive tests about the safety of Hexahydrocannabinol. Since hydrogen and Tetrahydrocannabinol are both relatively safe for consumption, these products should be as well.

Research into the safety of this compound has been fairly limited thus far, but there has yet to be any indication that this compound is any less safe than THC. If you're concerned about your safety, we highly recommend seeking advice from a medical professional and sticking with reputable brands like TRĒ House.

If you want to branch out and try some different products, make your purchases from trustworthy retailers with a long-standing reputation like CBD.co. These things will help you avoid the impressive amount of bootleg products out there.

If you're interested in trying HHC, head over to TRĒ House and get ready to be impressed!