What Can You Give Your Dog for Anxiety: 28 Best Products

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Dogs are known to be one of the most loyal animals a person can own. They are also known to suffer from anxiety in certain situations. If you have a dog that suffers from anxiety, you know how difficult it can be to help them calm down. In this article, we will discuss what can you give your dog for anxiety. We will also provide information on what types of anxiety each product is best suited for. Keep reading for more information!

28 Best Products for Dog Anxiety

What causes a dog to have anxiety?

There are many things that can cause a dog to have anxiety. These can include but are not limited to: changes in routine, being left alone, loud noises, and unfamiliar environments. Anxiety can also be caused by medical conditions such as separation anxiety disorder, noise aversion, and phobias.

If you are not sure what is causing your dog's anxiety, it is best to take him to the vet for a diagnosis. Once you know what is causing the anxiety, you can better treat it.

Can CBD help my dog with anxiety?

There are many safe and effective products available to treat anxiety in dogs. CBD is a natural remedy that has been shown to be effective in treating anxiety in dogs. There are also many products available on the market that can help to ease your dog's anxiety.

What are the signs that my dog has anxiety?

There are many signs that can indicate that your dog has anxiety. These can include but are not limited to: panting, shaking, whining, barking, pacing, and hiding. If you notice any of these signs in your dog, it is best to take him to the vet for a diagnosis.

How can I help my dog with his anxiety?

There are many things that you can do to help your dog with his anxiety. These can include but are not limited to providing a safe space, increasing exercise, and using products that help to ease anxiety. If you are unsure of what to do, it is best to consult with your vet.

Anxiety is a common problem in dogs, but there are many products available to help ease their anxiety. CBD is a natural remedy that has been shown to be effective in treating anxiety in dogs. There are also many products available on the market that can help to ease your dog's anxiety.

If you're looking for the best products to help your dog with anxiety, consider the following 28 best products:

Image courtesy Pupper

Provides comfort and relaxation while traveling, storms, explosives, separation, and other events. Organic and natural herbs including chamomile and passion flower are used to help calm anxious dogs. This is a delectable way to relax your dog.

This product is designed to ease stress and anxiety in dogs, all naturally. The ingredients are organic and have been proven to calm canines.

With Membrane, Pupper only ever uses the best ingredients in our products. This has been achieved through building strong relationships with partner farmers and vendors. They believe that your pup deserves only the best product possible.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Made with only the finest all-natural and organic ingredients, this CBD oil for dogs is one of the best ways to make sure your furry friend gets the CBD it needs for a better life. Formulated using industrial hemp that we carefully cultivate ourselves, you can be guaranteed that your dog will love our supplements.

This CBD oil comes in two strengths: 150 mg and 300 mg. It is full-spectrum and perfect for treating a variety of issues, from arthritis to anxiety.

3. Finn Calming Aid

Image courtesy Finn

Finn is a natural supplement that helps dogs feel calm and relaxed. It includes L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. Finn also contains Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

Finn was designed to be the most effective and safe calming aid for dogs. They use only the highest quality ingredients, which are all backed by scientific research. Finn is non-sedating and can be given to dogs of all sizes. It is also easy to administer, simply add it to your dog's food or water bowl.

4. Zesty Paws Calming Bites Peanut Butter Flavored Soft Chews Calming Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Zesty Paws Calming Bites are a soft chew supplement that helps dogs feel calm and relaxed. The bites are flavored with peanut butter, making them irresistible to dogs. They also contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function.

They designed Zesty Paws Calming Bites to be the most effective and safe calming aid for dogs. They use only the highest quality ingredients, which are all backed by scientific research. Zesty Paws Calming Bites are non-sedating and can be given to dogs of all sizes. They are also easy to administer, simply add them to your dog's food or water bowl.

If you're looking for a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed, Zesty Paws Calming Bites are the perfect solution. Made with only the finest all-natural ingredients, these bites are flavored with peanut butter to make them irresistible to dogs.

5. Pawfy Calming

Image courtesy Pawfy

The Pawfy Calming chews are made with all-natural ingredients that have been proven to calm dogs. The chews are flavored with chicken, making them irresistible to dogs. They also contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function.

They designed Pawfy Calming to be the most effective and safe calming aid for dogs. They use only the highest quality ingredients, which are all backed by scientific research. Pawfy Calming is non-sedating and can be given to dogs of all sizes. They are also easy to administer, simply add them to your dog's food or water bowl.

6. Natural Dog Company Calming Supplement

Image courtesy Natural Dog Company

The Natural Dog Company Calming Supplement is a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The supplement contains L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

If you're looking for a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed, this Calming Supplement is the perfect solution. Made with only the finest all-natural ingredients, the supplement is non-sedating and can be given to dogs of all sizes.

7. Open Farm Calming Supplement Chews for Dogs

Image courtesy Open Farm

The Open Farm Calming Supplement Chews for Dogs are a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The chews contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

8. Chew + Heal Anxiety & Stress Dog Supplement

Image courtesy Chew + Heal

The Chew + Heal Anxiety & Stress Dog Supplement is a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The chews contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

9. Honest Paws Relief Bites

Image courtesy Honest Paws

The Honest Paws Relief Bites are a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The chews contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

10. Nutramax Solliquin Soft Chews Calming Supplement

Image courtesy Nutramax

The Nutramax Solliquin Soft Chews Calming Supplement is a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The chews contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

11. ElleVet Calm & Comfort Chews

Image courtesy ElleVet

The ElleVet Calm & Comfort Chews are a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The chews contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

12. PawTree CBD Mega

Image coutesy PawTree

The PawTree CBD Mega Soft Chews are a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The chews contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

13. VetriScience Composure Chicken Liver Flavored Soft Chews Calming Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy VetriScience

The VetriScience Composure Chicken Liver Flavored Soft Chews Calming Supplement for dogs is a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The chews contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

14. Ketona Daily Calming Chews with Hemp

Image courtesy Ketona

The Ketona Daily Calming Chews with Hemp are a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The chews contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

15. Reggie Anytime Calming

Image courtesy Reggie

The Reggie Anytime Calming Aid Soft Chews are a natural way to help your dog feel calm and relaxed. The chews contain L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and Thiamine, which is essential for nervous system function. It also includes Ginger Root Extract, a natural anti-nausea remedy.

16. NaturVet Emotional Support Chicken Flavored Soft Chews Calming Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy NatureVet

NaturVet Emotional Support Daily Calming Aid 24/7 Support Dog Supplement is a vet-approved combination of natural components. This combination of substances helps to promote healthy, calm behavior 24/7 and may also be beneficial for separation anxiety, undesirable behavior, tension, and general nervousness in dogs old enough to chew when given on a daily basis. This supplement is recommended for dogs aged 12 weeks or older.

17. MediNatura T-Relief Chamomilla +9 Homeopathic Medicine for Anxiety for Dogs

Image courtesy T Relief

MediNatura's T-Relief Chamomilla + is a homeopathic medicine for anxiety in dogs that is safe, non-addictive, and easy to administer. This remedy contains a blend of natural ingredients that have been used for centuries to calm nerves and ease anxiety. Chamomilla + can be given at the first sign of anxiety or nervousness, and can be given as often as needed without any side effects.

18. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Calm Small Breed Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Royal Canin

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Calm Small Breed Dry Dog Food is a complete and balanced diet for small breeds that are prone to anxiety or stress. This food contains a high level of B-vitamins and tryptophan, which help to calm the nervous system.

The kibble is also specially sized for small mouths, making it easy to eat and digest. This food is recommended for small breeds that are 12 months or older.

19. Honest Paws Calm Peanut Butter Jar

Image courtesy Honest Paws

Everything from traveling, moving to a new home, new neighbors, loud noises, or being left alone for too long can set our pets off. The good news is that one hour after giving your dog Honest Paws Calm Peanut Butter, he or she should be more relaxed. This product can also assist with good brain function by soothing anxiety and improving behavior in dogs.

20. Pet Wellbeing Calming Care - for Dog Anxious Behavior

Image courtesy Pet Wellbeing

Pet Wellbeing's Calming Care is a natural supplement that helps to ease anxiety and stressed behavior in dogs. This supplement contains a blend of herbs and nutrients that help to calm the nervous system, including Passionflower, Skullcap, Valerian Root, L-Tryptophan, and magnesium.

21. Nature's Logic Calming Biscuits With Peanut Butter & Bone Broth Dog Treats

Image courtesy Nature’s Logic

Nature's Logic Calming Biscuits are a delicious and nutritious way to help your dog relax. These biscuits are made with all-natural ingredients, including peanut butter, bone broth, chamomile, and L-Tryptophan.

They are also grain-free and do not contain any artificial flavors or preservatives. Nature's Logic Calming Biscuits are recommended for dogs of all life stages.

22. Bocce's Bakery Bedtime Tea Banana, Vanilla & Lavender Dog Treats

Image courtesy Bocce’s Bakery

Bocce's Bakery Bedtime Tea Banana, Vanilla & Lavender Dog Treats are a delicious way to help your dog relax before bed. These treats are made with all-natural ingredients, including banana, vanilla, lavender, chamomile, and L-Tryptophan.

They are also grain-free and do not contain any artificial flavors or preservatives. Bocce's Bakery Bedtime Tea Banana, Vanilla & Lavender Dog Treats are recommended for dogs of all life stages.

23. HomeoPet Anxiety Relief Dog

Image courtesy HomeoPet

HomeoPet Anxiety Relief is a natural supplement that helps to ease anxiety and stressed behavior in dogs and cats. This supplement contains a blend of herbs and nutrients that help to calm the nervous system, including Passionflower, Skullcap, Valerian Root, L-Tryptophan, and magnesium.

24. Wild One Calm Normal Stress & Relaxation Dog Supplement

Image courtesy Wild One

Seeking to help your furry friend feel their best? Check out our Wild One CALM Normal Stress & Relaxation supplements! Our delicious soft-chews are Board Certified Veterinarian reviewed and may promote normal behavior while reducing hyperactivity.

Powered by clean supportive active ingredients: Hemp Seed Powder, Organic Chamomile, and Organic Passionflower - your dog deserves the best of the best.

25. Zesty Paws Calming + Cognition Bites Chicken Flavor Soft Chews Calming Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Zesty Paws Calming + Cognition Bites are a delicious way to help your dog relax and focus. These soft chews are made with all-natural ingredients, including chicken, chamomile, L-Tryptophan, and omega-three fatty acids.

They are also grain-free and do not contain any artificial flavors or preservatives. Zesty Paws Calming + Cognition Bites are recommended for dogs of all life stages.

26. VetriScience Composure™ Pro Chews

Image courtesy VetriScience

VetriScience Composure Pro is a natural supplement that helps to ease anxiety and stressed behavior in dogs. This supplement contains a blend of herbs and nutrients that help to calm the nervous system, including Passionflower, Skullcap, Valerian Root, L-Tryptophan, and magnesium.

27. Phelps Wellness Collection Keep Calm & Canine On! Chicken Flavor Dog Treats

Image courtesy Phelps Wellness

Phelps Wellness Collection Keep Calm & Canine On! Chicken Flavor Dog Treats are a delicious way to help your dog relax. These treats are made with all-natural ingredients, including chicken, chamomile, and L-Tryptophan.

They are also grain-free and do not contain any artificial flavors or preservatives. Phelps Wellness Collection Keep Calm & Canine On! Chicken Flavor Dog Treats are recommended for dogs of all life stages.

28. PetAlive PetCalm Granules for Pet Anxiety & Nervousness Relief

Image courtesy PetAlive

PetAlive PetCalm is a natural supplement that helps to ease anxiety and stressed behavior in dogs. This supplement contains a blend of herbs and nutrients that help to calm the nervous system, including Passionflower, Skullcap, Valerian Root, L-Tryptophan, and magnesium.