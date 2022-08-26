Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Dogs itch for many reasons- from allergies to parasites. If your dog is constantly scratching, it can be frustrating and uncomfortable for them. In this article, we will discuss what can I put on my dog to relieve itching, 12 best shampoos. We will also cover some of the causes of canine itching so that you can better address the problem.

What Can I Put on my Dog to Relieve Itching: 12 Best Shampoos

What causes my dog to itch?

There are many reasons your dog may be itchy. The most common reason is allergies. Allergies can be caused by food, environmental factors, or even certain medications. If you think your dog's itchiness might be due to an allergy, talk to your vet about the best course of treatment.

Other possible causes of itching include:

Fleas

Dry skin

Bacterial or fungal infections

Certain medical conditions such as cancer, hormonal imbalances, or autoimmune diseases

If you're not sure what's causing your dog's itchiness, your best bet is to take them to the vet for a checkup. Once the underlying cause is determined, your vet will be able to recommend the best course of treatment.

How to tell if it's fleas making my dog itch?

There are a few things you can look for to determine if your dog's itchiness is caused by fleas. One is to look for tiny black specks on your dog's skin or in their fur. These are the flea droppings and are a good indicator that your dog has fleas.

Another way to tell is if you see your dog scratching more than usual. If they are constantly trying to bite or scratch at their skin, it's likely that they are experiencing an itch caused by fleas. If you suspect that your dog has fleas, the best course of action is to take them to the vet for a check-up. They can confirm whether or not your dog has fleas and recommend the best course of treatment. In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to help relieve your dog's itchiness.

One is to give them a bath with a specially formulated dog shampoo that will kill fleas and their eggs. There are many different brands of these shampoos available, so be sure to read the labels carefully to find one that is effective and safe for your dog.

You may also want to try using a flea comb on your dog. This will help to remove any fleas or their eggs that are hiding in your dog's fur. Be sure to comb thoroughly, paying special attention to the areas around your dog's neck, back, and tail.

If you are still seeing fleas after taking these measures, you may need to consult with your vet about additional treatment options. This could include oral or topical medications that will help to kill the fleas and relieve your dog's itchiness.

How do I use CBD oil on my dog to relieve itching?

There are a few ways to use CBD oil on your dog to relieve itching. You can either apply it directly to the affected area, or you can give it to your dog orally. If you choose to apply it directly, make sure to rub it in well so that your dog can absorb all of the benefits.

If you decide to give your dog CBD oil orally, there are a few different ways to do this. You can either put it directly into their mouth, or you can mix it into their food. If you choose to put it directly into their mouth, start with a small amount and increase as needed.

Some dogs may not like the taste of CBD oil, so mixing it into their food is a great way to get them to consume it. Simply add the desired amount of CBD oil to their food and mix it well. CBD oil is a great way to relieve itching in dogs, and it can be used safely in conjunction with other medications. If you have any questions about using CBD oil on your dog, please consult your veterinarian.

How often should I give my dog a bath to relieve itching?

If your dog has a mild case of itching, then bathing them once a week with a gentle shampoo should be sufficient. If your dog has a more severe case of itching, then you may need to increase the frequency of their baths.

If your dog goes outside often, they may need to be bathed more frequently as well. This is because dirt and pollen can aggravate their skin and cause them to itch even more. When in doubt, consult your veterinarian for the best course of action.

What are some tips to bathe a dog that's itching?

Here are a few tips to bathe a dog that's itching:

Use a gentle shampoo that is designed for dogs.

Avoid using human shampoos, as they can be too harsh for your dog's skin.

Make sure to rinse your dog thoroughly after the shampoo has been applied.

Apply a conditioner to your dog's coat to help soothe their skin.Avoid using hot water when bathing your dog, as this can further irritate their skin.

After the bath, make sure to dry your dog thoroughly.

If you have any questions about how to bathe a dog that's itching, please consult your veterinarian. CBD oil is a great way to relieve itching in dogs, and it can be used safely in conjunction with other medications.

In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to help relieve your dog's itching:

Give them a bath with a soothing dog shampoo.

There are a number of dog shampoos on the market that can help relieve your dog's itching. Some of the most popular include:

Aloe Vera Shampoo: Aloe vera is a natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic, which makes it ideal for relieving itchy skin.

Calendula Shampoo: Calendula is a natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent, making it perfect for treating bacterial or fungal infections.

Oatmeal Shampoo: Oatmeal is a natural moisturizer that can help soothe dry, itchy skin.

If your dog is suffering from severe itching, it may be best to talk to your vet about a medicated shampoo specifically designed to treat their condition.

Apply a soothing lotion or cream.

There are a number of lotions and creams on the market that can help relieve your dog's itching. Some of the most popular include:

Lavender Oil: Lavender oil is a natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic, making it ideal for relieving itchy skin.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can help soothe dry, itchy skin.

Vitamin E Oil: Vitamin E is a natural antioxidant that can help protect your dog's skin from damage caused by free radicals.

CBD Oil: CBD oil is a natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic, making it ideal for relieving itchy skin.

If you're not sure which lotion or cream to use, talk to your vet for a recommendation.

In severe cases, your vet may prescribe a medicated cream or ointment specifically designed to treat your dog's condition.

Try a home remedy.

There are a number of home remedies that can help relieve your dog's itching. Some of the most popular include:

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is a natural antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, making it ideal for treating bacterial or fungal infections.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can help soothe dry, itchy skin.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a natural moisturizer that can help soothe dry, itchy skin.

The fact is that if your dog is itching, there are a number of things you can do to help relieve their discomfort. Talk to your vet about the best course of treatment for your dog and try a few of the above methods to see what works best.

Now that you know more about what methods may work at home to put on your dog to relieve itching, it's time to discuss the 12 best shampoos in more detail:

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper oatmeal and beeswax dog shampoo is not only soothing, but natural as well. This dog shampoo is different--tear-free, pH-balanced, and containing no parabens, phthalates or sulfites that can damage fur. Instead, oatmeal and aloe work together to give your pet a clean yet soft coat that smells great too.

A dog's healthy coat is usually shiny and smooth. In contrast, an unhealthy coat may be brittle or coarse. Furthermore, clear and supple skin is indicative of good health, whereas greasy, flaky, or bumpy skin suggests poor health. Lastly, regular grooming and general skin care not only improve your canine's appearance but also contribute to their overall wellbeing.

Grooming is important for maintaining a healthy, clean coat. It removes loose hairs and dead skin cells, prevents the coat from becoming dirty, filthy, or infested with external parasites, and distributes natural skin oils along the hair shafts. All dogs benefit from regular grooming.

Dogs with long, silky, or curly coats need to be brushed on a daily basis to prevent their hair from getting tangled or matted. Dogs with short hair may require less brushing.

However, brushing your dog at least once a day will significantly reduce the amount of loose hair and dog dander that floats in the air. It will also help to decrease the amount of hair that your dog consumes while chewing on his own.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD Dog Oil is a natural way to relieve your dog's itchiness, dryness, and pain. It is also great for their overall health and wellbeing. The oil is made from 100% pure CBD extract and is GMO-free, gluten-free, and completely vegan. It contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Penguin CBD Dog Oil is a full-spectrum oil, which means it contains all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and nutrients that are found in the hemp plant. These compounds work together to provide your dog with maximum relief and wellness.

CBD is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it great for relieving itchiness, dryness, and pain. It is also a powerful antioxidant that can help to protect your dog's skin and coat.

To use Penguin CBD Dog Oil, simply apply a few drops to your dog's food or directly onto their skin. For best results, use twice daily.

3. Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo is a tear-free, all-natural shampoo that will leave your dog's coat clean, soft, and smelling great. It is made with lavender oil, which is known for its relaxing and calming properties.

This shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is soothing and healing for the skin. It is pH-balanced and safe for all dogs. To use, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry.

Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo is a great choice for dogs with sensitive skin. It is also perfect for those who want to avoid harsh chemicals and fragrances. If you are looking for a natural, gentle, and effective dog shampoo, then Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo is the perfect choice for you.

4. Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo is a gentle, all-natural shampoo that is perfect for dogs with sensitive skin. It is made with ingredients that are safe for dogs and will not cause any irritation.

The shampoo contains oatmeal, which is known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains honey, which is a natural antibacterial and antifungal agent. These ingredients work together to clean your dog's coat and skin without stripping away the natural oils.

To use Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. If you are looking for a gentle, all-natural shampoo that is safe for dogs with sensitive skin, then Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo is the perfect choice for you.

5. Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Rocco & Roxie

Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo is a medicated shampoo that is designed to relieve itchiness, dryness, and irritation. It contains ingredients that are known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

The shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is a natural soothing agent. To use, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. If your dog is suffering from itchiness, dryness, or irritation, then Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo is a great choice for you.

6. Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Nature's Miracle Skin & Coat Supreme Odor Control Natural Oatmeal Shampoo & Conditioner neutralizes a wide variety of odors on contact by forming an odor control complex and provides long term odor control by acting as a deodorizer.

This safe, soap-free formula can be used with spot-on flea and tick products (if the manufacturer's directions are followed), contains no dyes or parabens, and includes oatmeal to soothe your pet's skin. This natural cocoa surfactant shampoo helps maintain essential oils while providing great cleansing power and conditioning.

7. TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Tropiclean

TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo is a medicated shampoo that is designed to relieve itchiness and irritation. It contains ingredients that are known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

The shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is a natural soothing agent. To use, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. If your dog is suffering from itchiness or irritation, then TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo is a great choice for you.

8. Oliver’s Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter

Image courtesy Oliver’s Choice

Oliver's Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter is a medicated shampoo that is designed to relieve itchiness and irritation. It contains ingredients that are known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

The shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is a natural soothing agent. To use, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. If your dog is suffering from itchiness or irritation, then Oliver's Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter is a great choice for you.

9. Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Dog Shampoo is a medicated shampoo that is designed to relieve itchiness and irritation. It contains ingredients that are known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

The shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is a natural soothing agent. To use, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. If your dog is suffering from itchiness or irritation, then Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Dog Shampoo is a great choice for you.

10. Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo for Puppies

Image courtesy Chewy

Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo for Puppies is a gentle, hypoallergenic shampoo that is designed for puppies with sensitive skin. It contains ingredients that are known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

The shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is a natural soothing agent. To use, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. If your dog is suffering from itchiness or irritation, then Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo for Puppies is a great choice for you.

11. Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo

Image courtesy Earthbath Natural Pet Care

Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo is a medicated shampoo that is designed to relieve itchiness and irritation. It contains ingredients that are known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

The shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is a natural soothing agent. To use, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. If your dog is suffering from itchiness or irritation, then Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo is a great choice for you.

12. deShedding Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

Image courtesy FURminator

deShedding Shampoo for Dogs and Cats is a medicated shampoo that is designed to reduce shedding. It contains ingredients that are known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

The shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is a natural soothing agent. To use, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail. Rinse thoroughly and towel dry. If your dog is suffering from itchiness or irritation, then deShedding Shampoo for Dogs and Cats is a great choice for you.