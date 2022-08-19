"Viagra" for Women? 24 Best Products of 2022

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Viagra, the “little blue pill,” is an approved medication for men with erectile dysfunction. This pill helps improve the flow of blood to the penis. While this blue pill isn’t an FDA approved medication for women, there are some women who take it off label and swear by it as a libido booster.

Since Viagra for women isn't FDA-approved, we’ve decided to create a list of the 25 best products for women that may have some sexual enhancement benefits similar to Viagra. The following options are the best supplements for improved libido, enhanced sexual desire, and improvement in all areas sexual health related for women:

Elm & Rye Performance Enhancer Supplement Penguin CBD Oil Everest Full Spectrum Gummies Planet Delta Gummies Colorado Botanicals Gummies FOCL Premium CBD Gummies Fenugreek Supplement RGN Health Boost Amie Naturals Ember GNC HighT Women Libido Booster Bell Lifestyle Products Erosyn Inno Drive For Her M Factor Goddess Moon Juice Sex Dust Blastone Labs Euphoria Lady Era Female Desire Enhancer 30 Ml Drops Libido Max Warming Formula VitaFLUX for Female Arousal and Lubrication Skinnygirl Sensuality, For Female Intimacy Crystal Star Women's Healthy Libido Capsules Max Max Desire, Veggie Caps Bluebonnet Intimate Essentials for Her Sexual Response & Libido Boost Angry Supplements Her Desire All-Natural Women's Sexual Health Aid Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido

These options have good customer reviews, excellent results, and are simple enough to use at home. Most are discreet, providing you with the solution you need without having to broadcast this to everyone else.

While most women have stress induced sexual health issues, some are experiencing postmenopausal symptoms that cause lowered libido and mood problems. That’s why we made certain to include CBD gummies, performance enhancers, and natural herbal remedies to help women out there searching for the best products that could mimic the results that Viagra gives men.

Factors to Consider Before Buying

There are a few factors to consider before buying any of these 25 best products of 2022 such as:

Ingredients

Notable you’ll want to review the ingredients in each of the products to ensure that they’re able to provide you desire. The ingredients should have some notable options that increase sexual desire, improve mood, or do something to help neutralize the symptoms that are causing you to have issues with arousal.

Effectiveness

Next up on our list of factors to consider is effectiveness. Review clinical studies, third party lab results and any other pertinent information that the brand has on their site before selecting a little blue pill alternative.

Customer Reviews

Of course, we wouldn’t be doing you any justice if we didn’t include customer reviews as part of our list on factors to consider. Be sure to read the reviews, as just a star value alone doesn’t provide a full picture of how this product can help you.

Price

Last, but of course not least, is the price. This is where you’ll need to weigh the pros and cons of quality versus budget to see if you can spend the appropriate amount on a product that doesn’t break the bank, but can help you too.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

The Elm & Rye Performance Enhancer is a dietary supplement that claims to boost your sexual performance. It includes a combination of all-natural chemicals that have been clinically proven to aid with sexual function and endurance.

This daily supplement is meant to help improve your overall sexual performance whether you’re a man or a woman. The discreet method in which you take this product will ensure you’re able to feel more relaxed and in the mood when the time to get busy strikes.

The ingredients are all natural and made with the highest standard herbs that are used all over the world to improve sexual function among other health conditions. Elm & Rye prides themselves on allowing third party lab tests to be completed and featured on their site so you can rest easier trusting this brand.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

CBD oil is a health and wellness product that may help you feel better. Each creation is based on a refined broad-spectrum extract. Penguin's wide-spectrum oil comes in four potencies (250 mg, 600 mg, 1,000 mg, and 2,500 mg) and five delicious flavors (mint, citrus, strawberry, cookies & cream, and natural). It's made to order on a regular basis.

This hemp is grown organically on farms in Oregon, and Penguin take great pains to nurture the plants without using pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Hemp is then taken to their laboratories, where the CBD is extracted, distilled, and turned into oil. They employ a CO2 extraction process to ensure that our oil has the cleanest and purest CBD extract possible.

Image courtesy Everest

The CBD oils from Everest are all non-GMO and vegan-friendly. One 30 mL bottle contains 750 mg of CBD and 60 mg of THC. Each 1 mL dose gives 25 mg CBD and 2 mg THC. The Blueberry flavor is the only one available, but it is awesome. These oils have also been third-party lab tested.

Cannabinoids are obtained from cannabis plants that have not been treated with pesticides or herbicides. Other components include hemp oil, MCT oil, and natural flavorings. The combination of the two cannabinoids has a strong entourage effect that may be utilized to treat a variety of ailments. Everest CBD oil is ideal for people who want to get the most out of their CBD and THC. The duo's entourage effect can be beneficial for treating a variety on issues.

The entourage effect is what will leave you feeling super relaxed and recharged to get in the mood for sexual intimacy with the love of your life whenever, wherever.

Image courtesy Planet Delta

Planet Delta utilizes top grade non-GMO Delta 8 cannabis cultivated in the United States for their infused gummies. Each gummy has 15 mg of Delta 8 THC and is available in five different flavors.

Delta-8 THC is a hemp derivative that has been found to reduce anxiety and stress, as well as calm. Delta-8 THC's chemical structure is almost identical to delta-9 THC with the exception of the position of the double bond on the chain of carbon atoms. Delta-8 THC is made from cannabis plant material, whereas some claim that delta-9 THC has less physical side effects.

Delta-8 THC, like delta-9 THC, has mind altering and intoxicating effects. It's the component in cannabis that causes the psychoactive effects. When utilizing any Delta-8 compounds, we recommend that you exercise caution and mental alertness, just as if you were using alcohol or marijuana.

5. Colorado Botanicals Gummies

Image courtesy Colorado Botanicals

If you're looking for an all-natural way to enjoy the benefits of CBD, then you'll love Colorado Botanicals Gummies. These delicious gummies are made with CBD isolate, which means they are completely THC-free.

They come in a variety of tempting flavors, including watermelon, green apple, and blueberry. Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD, so it's easy to customize your dosage. Colorado Botanicals Gummies are a great way to enjoy the benefits of CBD without any psychoactive effects.

They're perfect for those who want to avoid THC but still get all the benefits of CBD. Order yours today and see how they can help you achieve balance and wellness!

6. FOCL Premium CBD Gummies

Image courtesy FOCL

If you're looking for a delicious and easy way to enjoy the benefits of CBD, then you'll love FOCL Premium CBD Gummies. These gummies are made with high-quality CBD isolate that is completely THC-free.

They come in a variety of fruity flavors, including watermelon, green apple, and blueberry. Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD, so it's easy to customize your dosage. FOCL Premium CBD Gummies are a great way to enjoy the benefits of CBD without any psychoactive effects.

They're perfect for those who want to avoid THC but still get all the benefits of CBD. Order yours today and see how they can help you achieve balance and wellness!

7. Fenugreek Supplement

Image courtesy Amazon

If you're looking for an all-natural way to boost your libido, then you'll love Fenugreek Supplement. This powerful supplement is made with 100% pure Fenugreek extract that has been shown to increase testosterone levels and improve sexual function.

This herb can be purchased online at Amazon or in store at many herbal places that have a supplement aisle or sell all natural herbal remedies for women suffering from sexual dysfunction.

8. RGN Health Boost

Image courtesy RGN Health

RGN Health Boost is a powerful health supplement that helps improve overall health and well-being. Made with all natural ingredients, RGN Health Boost is designed to help the body function at its best. With its unique blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, RGN Health Boost helps fight free radicals and supports optimal cell function.

Additionally, RGN Health Boost helps the body to better absorb nutrients, making it a great way to improve overall health. RGN Health Boost is an easy and convenient way to get all the benefits of a healthy diet without having to worry about counting calories or measuring portion sizes.

Simply take one capsule daily with food and water, and you'll start seeing results soon! Try RGN Health Boost today and feel the difference!

9. Amie Naturals Ember

Image courtesy Amie Naturals

This product is long-lasting and may be absorbed by the body through food or drink. We're talking about a plant-based, hormone and steroid-free solution to low female desire that has taken years of research and testing.

Ember is an all-natural way to help increase sexual response time, pleasure, and intensity.

10. GNC HighT Women Libido Booster

Image courtesy GNC

Every day, women strive harder than ever before in order to discover fulfillment in every area of their life. In search of greater career, family, fitness, and spiritual enlightenment, women are driven by the relentless ambition to excel in compromise. Finding the energy necessary to accomplish more is the issue.

HighT Women is scientifically formulated to give women more. GNC's unique blend complements the individual chemistry of ladies. Whether it's more energy, self-confidence, or sensual desire, HighT Women is here to help you live a healthier lifestyle.

11. Bell Lifestyle Products Erosyn

Image courtesy Bell Lifestyle

The New & Improved Erosyn is a natural sexual reproductive health and well-being supplement that helps to revitalize the system naturally while also supporting emotional aspects of sexual wellness. Erosyn aids in the improvement of circulation, desire, passion, and sexual energy.

This daily pill also helps to maintain a healthy mood balance during menopause. Ashwagandha extract, Maca extract, and Ginkgo biloba extract have been added to the basic recipe, significantly enhancing its efficacy.

12. Inno Drive For Her

Image courtesy Inno Drive

KSM-66, for example, is a synthetic double magnesium/vitamin B6 derivative used in the InnoDrive: For Her supplement to help reduce stress, enhance libido, and support hormone balance.

The supplement improves circulation to get you in the mood while reducing stress to help keep you in the mood, and it increases libido and sexual health in women.

13. M Factor Goddess

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

M-Factor Goddess is a natural multivitamin developed specifically for women. It has a superfood antioxidant combination that helps defend against early aging, as well as a natural mixture of green tea to maintain energy levels. M-Factor Goddess just works better because of its easily digestible outer capsule coating and female-specific ingredients that combat free radicals.

14. Moon Juice Sex Dust

Image courtesy Moon Juice

The Moon Juice’s Sex Dust is a stimulating combination of adaptogens and herbs that targets stress to support healthy hormonal balance, libido, and creative energy. Shatavari, Shilajit, Epimedium, Schisandra, Cacao, and Maca are all combined in this Moon Dust, based on Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda.

15. Blackstone Labs Euphoria

Image courtesy Blackstone Labs

Do you have too much stress at work? Do you need to relax after a long day? Nobody wants to suffer from a hangover from drinking, and many of us can't afford to risk using an illicit drug. There had to be an answer, and Euphoria is it!

For the first time ever, Blackstone offers a completely legal and highly effective sedative that will take the edge off. Euphoria is an all-natural, calorie-free, hangover-free, and toxic-free euphoric sensation that may last all night long.

16. Lady Era Female Desire Enhancer

Image courtesy Lady Era

Lady Era is a female desire enhancer that can help to increase arousal and pleasure during sex. The drops are fast-acting and discreet, making them perfect for those who want to improve their love life without anyone knowing.

17. Libido Max Warming Formula

Image courtesy Libido Max

Libido Max Warming Formula is designed to help improve sexual performance and increase libido. The supplement is made with a blend of natural ingredients that are said to be effective in increasing desire, which can result in improved sexual stamina.

18. VitaFLUX for Female Arousal and Lubrication

Image courtesy Vita Flux

VitaFlux is a dietary supplement that helps to improve gut health and digestive function. It contains a powerful blend of probiotics and prebiotics that help to support balanced gut flora, which are essential for optimal digestion and overall health.

VitaFlux also includes ginger extract, which has been shown to help relieve gastrointestinal distress. With its unique formula, VitaFlux can help you feel your best both physically and mentally.

19. Skinnygirl Sensuality, For Female Intimacy

Image courtesy Skinnygirl

This solution includes Vitamin C, which aids in the synthesis of collagen by increasing hydration and decreasing wrinkles. The product also includes Vitamin D, which is required for good nails, skin, and hair. Vitamin D is necessary for healthy skin growth, stimulation of hair development, and the strengthening of nails.

20. Crystal Star Women's Healthy Libido Capsules

Image courtesy Crystal Star

A potent combination of herbs that have been utilized for hundreds of years to assist regulate hormone levels and enhance one's sex drive. Rhodiola has now been added.

As a dietary supplement, take 2 caps twice a day, in the morning and afternoon, or as directed by your doctor.

21. Max Desire, Veggie Caps

Image courtesy MD Science Lab

The Max Desire range from MD Science Lab is tailored to the needs of women and female sexual health. This pill aims to assist with stress reduction, increase sexual desire, and amplify feelings. If you're a woman who has low libido or wants to boost it, pick up a bottle of MD Science Lab's Max Desire.

22. Bluebonnet Intimate Essentials for Her Sexual Response & Libido Boost

Image courtesy BlueBonnet

Eight out of ten women will experience vaginal dryness at some point in their lives, and nearly half of all women say they have it on a regular basis. But here's the good news: there's a solution that can help!

Introducing Bluebonnet Intimate Essentials for Her, a line of products specifically designed to address the needs of women with vaginal dryness. This line includes a lubricant, a moisturizer, and a cleansing gel, all of which are free of harsh chemicals and fragrances.

The Bluebonnet Intimate Essentials line can help you feel more comfortable during sex, reduce irritation and discomfort.

23. Angry Supplements Her Desire All-Natural Women's Sexual Health Aid

Image courtesy Angry Supplements

Angry Supplements Her Desire All-Natural capsules are designed to help increase blood flow, amplify sensation and intensify orgasms. The all-natural ingredients are specially formulated to support the body's natural function and enhance sexual pleasure.

These capsules can help you feel more alive and passionate during sex, while also boosting your overall confidence. Angry Supplements is a trusted brand that stands behind its products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Try it today and see the difference.

24. Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido

Image courtesy Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido is an all-natural supplement designed to increase sexual desire and performance. It contains a blend of herbs and nutrients that have been shown to support sexual health, including zinc, horny goat weed, and tongkat ali. The formula also includes vitamins and minerals that are essential for overall health. Taking Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido can help boost energy levels, improve mood, and promote feelings of well-being.