The Foods that Increase Testosterone by 52 Percent

Testosterone is a sex hormone that’s found in both men and females. With men, though, it tends to decrease and cause major issues such as a lack in libido between the ages of 25 and 50. That’s why so many men are searching for foods that increase testosterone by 52 percent.

Today we’ll help you see which foods will boost your testosterone levels so you can feel more confident, stronger, and have an improved libido. This will help improve your life in so many ways. So, without further ado let’s get started!

Foods That Increase Testosterone by 52 Percent

1. Elm & Rye Testosterone Supplement

2. Eggs

3. Oysters

4. Berries

5. Cocoa Products

6. Dark, Leafy Greens

As we noted in the intro, testosterone declines as you get older, but there are other factors to consider when it comes to lowered testosterone levels. This includes high body fat levels, some health conditions, and certain medications.

Low testosterone is known as hypogonadism or low T for short. This typically gets diagnosed as such when levels fall below 300 nanograms. Sometimes men opt to have their levels treated medically with testosterone replacement therapy. While this is always an option you can discuss with your doctor, it’s usually reserved for immensely low levels of testosterone in men.

While you may think that hypogonadism is rare, it’s actually pretty common. This low T count impacts over 40% of men between the ages of 40-79 while impacting 50% of men who reach age 80+. Many men will be told that a healthy lifestyle and diet are important factors to maintain optimal testosterone levels.

We agree that diet and lifestyle changes play a key role in getting your testosterone levels back to a normal range. That’s why we wanted to feature the best foods that increases testosterone by 52 percent. Many men are more willing to adjust their diet and lifestyle before they’re willing to go see a doctor about low testosterone levels.

Obviously, you’ll want to discuss any issues with testosterone levels with a medical professional before making significant changes in your life, but we can advise these foods and a natural testosterone booster as a means to increase your testosterone by 52 percent today.

We want to help you achieve a level testosterone balance so your body is healthier and your moods are improved. Yes, it’s true! Balanced hormonal levels play a huge factor in energy levels, mood, immune system function, and libido.

Signs That You Have Low Testosterone

There are many symptoms that a man has low testosterone, and each will vary from man to man. That’s why we tend to stress getting a hormone levels test done by your doctor to know for sure how low your T levels are right now.

Knowing what level your testosterone is at right now, will help guide you forward in knowing how to adjust lifestyle and dietary habits to best improve your heart, hormone, and sexual health.

Constantly Irritable

One sign that your testosterone levels are low is that you constantly feel irritable. Your partner may have said that you’re argumentative lately and they don’t feel comfortable coming to you about everyday issues anymore. This is not a healthy way to be in a relationship, so if you’re suffering from irritability then you may want to get your T levels checked by a doctor.

Feeling Depressed

Another sign that men have, but don’t often recognize, is that feeling of depression. Most men who start to experience a decrease in testosterone will see that they feel down in the dumps more often than not. This is for sure a sign that your T levels are low, or that you could at least benefit from a healthier diet plan such as using the foods that increases testosterone by 52% featured here today.

Difficulty with Concentration

Having difficulty with concentration may be a telltale sign of lowered T levels, but it is one of the symptoms that men experience. So, yes, if you find that your concentration levels aren’t what they used to be, and you’re not experiencing some major stressful event then your testosterone levels may be on the decline.

Low Libido

Another rather obvious sign that your T levels have decreased is a lowered libido. This means that you no longer desire sex as you once did. Perhaps you never had a high libido, but most men do. That’s why it’s imperative that you pay close attention to where your libido is. If it’s on the decline then chances are so is your testosterone levels.

Erectile Dysfunction

Last, but not least, one of the major telltale signs for men is that they’re experiencing erectile dysfunction. If you’re experiencing this sign of lowered testosterone levels then please do consider trying one of the options from our list below today.

The Foods That Increases Testosterone by 52 Percent

Without much delay, here are more details about our featured list of foods that you should include in your daily life as part of a mission to get healthier and increase your testosterone to natural levels.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

You’ll find that this sustainably sourced, GMO-free, and soy-free product is a fabulous addition to take when you can’t get the food to increase testosterone on a regular. Be sure to check out Elm & Rye testosterone supplement in detail so that you can add it to your safe list of options to improve testosterone by 52 percent.

2. Eggs

Image courtesy Canva Pro

You’ll find that eating egg yolks will help improve your testosterone levels. The yolks are the part of the egg that experts used to say were bad, but now research shows that egg yolks are full of healthy fat, protein and selenium. This mineral, selenium, acts as an antioxidant in your body, which leads to improved health.

According to some studies, it’s been shown that selenium can help enhance production of testosterone. This occurs by activating pathways and expression of certain genes that help men increase their T levels naturally.

In addition, other studies have shown that both animals and humans that have higher levels of testosterone tend to have optimal levels of selenium in their blood.

3. Fatty Fish

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Some people aren’t fans of fish, but we say: eat all the fatty fish you can if you’re suffering from low testosterone levels. Fatty fish such as sardines and salmon are rich in the nutrients you need to improve hormonal health.

What nutrients do fatty fish contain, you ask? Well, they contain high levels of vitamin D, zinc, and Omega-3 fatty acids. Each of these nutrients has shown time and time again to help boost testosterone by 52% when used as part of your process to increase T levels.

You may have heard that diets that are high in fat such as fried foods may decrease testosterone levels, but healthy fats have been proven to increase testosterone levels. You see, there is a difference in fat. Healthy fats such as those found in fatty fish are a vital component to long-lasting health.

Even without thinking about the fatty part of salmon, this food as part of your weekly diet plans is an important part of maintain proper hormonal health. These fatty fish also have the nutrients you need, such as zinc and vitamin D, plus some protein to help you feel better and stronger every day.

4. Berries

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Fruit is a healthier way to satisfy your sweet tooth plus boost testosterone levels. We’re not talking about just any berries though: cherries and pomegranates are the two more popular options to boost T levels.

These berries are rich in flavonoid antioxidants that help protect cells that produce testosterone. This means you’ll have healthier cells for an increased production of testosterone levels. Researchers havetested this theory on rats, and found that pomegranate juice helped protect against oxidative stress which went hand in hand in producing more testosterone in these lab rats.

While that’s promising news, remember that human testing needs to be done to further approve this concept. With that being said, consuming more berries is for sure going to help improve overall health so why not give it a try?

5. Cocoa Products

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Another nutrient or mineral that’s helped to improve testosterone levels is magnesium. This is why we featured cocoa products like cacao nibs and cocoa powder in our list of foods that increases testosterone by 52%. This food option is high in both magnesium and flavonoid antioxidants.

We just discussed how flavonoid antioxidants help improve and protect the cells that are cued with the job to create testosterone in the human body. So, by all means, grab a handful of cacao nibs if you can or make a healthy treat using cocoa powder today!

6. Dark, Leafy Greens

Image courtesy Canva Pro

These dark leafy greens are a fabulous source of nutrients like magnesium. As noted earlier in this article, magnesium is a mineral that plays a crucial role in increasing and maintaining healthy testosterone levels in men over age 40.

One of the reasons magnesium works to improve testosterone levels is due to its ability to reduce oxidative stress. This is quite often what causes decreased testosterone levels. Magnesium comes in and saves the day by helping reduce inflammation and oxidative stress for improved testosterone production.

Some dark leafy greens to consume for this process to occur includes spinach, kale, and collard greens.

What is the one food that raises testosterone by 52 percent?

In all honesty, out of the complete list of foods we shared above there is one above all that is known to increase testosterone by 52% and that’s … fatty fish! Yes, you read that correctly.

Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna have been proven time and time again to help your body produce more testosterone. This means you can get your sex drive, muscle recovery, and immune system back to normal functioning when you opt to include at least two 4-ounce servings of fatty fish per week to get a hormonal balance in your body.

How does Elm and Rye’s Testosterone support work?

As you can see, we featured Elm & Rye’s testosterone support supplement in our list of foods because it’s so natural that one can consider it a good food addition. This supplement works to offset any area where you’re missing out on consumption of food to increase T levels.

Having a supplement on hand that supports healthy testosterone levels will provide you the confidence needed to keep going with your goal to maintain proper hormonal balance in your body. As you start to feel stronger, happier, healthier, and more confident you’ll notice that this supplement, in addition to the foods that increases testosterone by 52%, helps get your levels back to normal.

What are some other ways to increase testosterone levels?

A popular question men want to know is how to increase testosterone levels with more than just diet changes. We’ve searched high and low for some advice on what men can do in their daily life to adjust their T levels to their optimal levels.

These options include, but aren’t limited to:

· Injections.

· Topical gels.

· Skin patches.

Injections are often done by a doctor. These are options for men with an immensely lower levels of testosterone than normal. While most men will opt to take a testosterone support supplement instead of reaching out to their doctor, it’s important to know where your T levels are before starting most lifestyle, diet or supplement changes.

Topical gels are a less popular option to boost testosterone as they can be messy and annoying to deal with every day. We just wanted to include the in the list of other ways to increase testosterone levels so that you have options.

Lastly, skin patches are another way to get your T levels to optimal levels. But remember this type of treatment for testosterone can come with negative side effects that most won’t experience with foods that increases testosterone by 52%.

Can drinking and drug use impact testosterone levels?

Yes, of course! Drinking and drug use can impact testosterone levels. Many studies have shown that too much alcohol or drug consumption can create low testosterone levels that are hard to reverse. That’s why we advise that you consider this fact when working towards gaining optimal hormonal balance in your body.

Are “testosterone-boosting supplements” safe?

Not all testosterone boosters are safe. Elm & Rye testosterone support is a better option than some of the boosters out there because it maintains the high standards that this brand places on their supplements.

You’ll notice that Elm & Rye’s testosterone support is dairy-free, GMO-free, and contains pure sustainable sourced ingredients.

What food kills a man's testosterone?

Now that you know about the food that increase testosterone, it’s time to share what food can kill a man’s testosterone count. These are the foods to avoid, or at least consume smaller amounts of during the process of trying to increase testosterone and maintain proper hormone levels:

· Soy products.

· Mint.

· Bread.

· Certain fats.

· Licorice.

The above food options have been shown in various studies to decrease a man’s testosterone levels thus causing issues with libido, sexual performance, and other symptoms that arise when a man has lowered T levels.

Can Supplements Boost Testosterone?

Yes, some supplements boost testosterone. There are several different supplements available with mixed results. We say tread lightly with supplements that are touting something that’s too good to be true.

You know the type: those supplements that claim to help you get insane results within an unrealistic time frame. We’re more focused on sharing realistic, safe supplements that boost testosterone. Below are some of the supplements that can boost testosterone along with the foods that increases testosterone by 52 percent:

D-Aspartic Acid

This is an amino acid that’s natural. A study has shown that sometimes using this can help stimulate hormone creation, such as helping your body release more testosterone into the system. This will help you improve T levels with a natural supplemental option. It’s been shown that about 6 grams of this amino acid is best for testosterone improvement.

Zinc

This is one of the essential minerals for bodily function, including the creation of testosterone levels. Many studies have shown that zinc deficiencies have gone hand in hand with men who have lost their testosterone levels. You can take zinc long term for the best results, as it will not increase T levels immediately.

Magnesium

We’ve noted magnesium earlier in this article. It is by far one of the more popular options to try when it comes to using supplements to boost testosterone. Magnesium is often taken by people who live or work in an office job or athletes that need a little boost.

Vitamin D

Last, but not least, vitamin D is another supplement option to boost testosterone levels. Getting exposure to sunlight is obviously the better option for getting D vitamin into your body, but we understand that’s not easy for everyone. Taking a D vitamin can help men increase testosterone levels over time.

Final Thoughts

As you can see there are so many options available to naturally boost your testosterone by 52 percent. With so many simple ways to do this process at home, we have to wonder why so many men have gone without proper T levels. Could it be the simple fact that most men refuse to go to the doctor for annual physicals? Or could it simply be that the topic of low testosterone levels is rather embarrassing for men to discuss?

We’re not sure what the reason is, but ultimately we’re happy to have provided you with a private resource that you can read at home to learn more about the foods that increase testosterone by 52 percent. We’re confident that you’ll enjoy trying some of these supplements and foods to help increase your testosterone levels while improving your overall health.