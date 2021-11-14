The Delta 8 Brands to Avoid & Most Trusted Companies

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There are many people out there embracing the therapeutic benefits of CBD and Delta 8 products. While this is pretty awesome, there are some downfalls to having a market saturated with a variety of companies promoting CBD and Delta 8 brands.

We've all heard the phrase, "Quality in, quality out," right? Well unfortunately some CBD and Delta 8 companies are getting it wrong when it comes to product production. We want to take you on a journey so you can identify these problem areas of certain CBD and Delta 8 brands. This way you only get top-notch products that are pure and free of any harmful chemicals.

A large number of the Delta 8 brands and products heavily advertised on the internet are not effective and may contain dangerous chemicals. Many people want to know which companies produce high-quality Delta 8 oil.

Today we're going to dive into the Delta 8 brands to avoid and most trusted companies to lend some trustworthy advice as you navigate the market for the best Delta 8 brands and products for your current needs.

There are some benefits to using Delta 8 THC for pain management, but the only way to know it's right for you is to properly educate yourself on Delta 8 THC versus regular THC. One of the main differences between the two types of cannabinoids is their psychoactive properties.

Best Delta 8 Most Trusted Brands

1. Everest

2. Harbor City Hemp

3. 3Chi

4. Delta Extrax

5. Urb

What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is psychoactive because it enters the blood-brain barrier and binds to a receptor called CB1. Delta 8 THC also attaches to a second receptor known as CB2 which is associated with pain relief.

Delta 8 THC is found in raw cannabis flowers but is only produced when heat from smoking or cooking decarboxylates regular THC. When Delta 8 THC is ingested orally, its effects are different.

Delta 8 THC goes through the liver and is broken down into cannabinol, or CBN. CBN acts more like an antidepressant than a psychoactive compound because it influences serotonin levels in the brain.

Delta 8 THC's increased pain-relieving effects may cause individuals to become less sensitive to pain over time, which can be dangerous for people who need to be aware of pain signals to avoid injury.

Delta 8 THC's increased anti-inflammatory effects make it helpful for people with inflammatory conditions like arthritis and lupus. When Delta 8 is used in these cases, it can reduce the number and severity of episodes involving inflammation.

So we might ask ourselves, what are some brands that sell high-quality Delta 8 oil?

Most trusted CBD & Delta 8 Companies

Cannabis producers are mainly concerned with the effects of Delta 8 THC and how they provide relief for certain conditions. This is why you'll find Delta 8 in many dispensaries, but you need to know what else to look for before you buy.

The main word here is "quality" because there is no standardized testing used to confirm that Delta 8 products are pure. Testing is costly and will cut into the profit margin of the company, which is why it's not done very frequently.

So how do you know if you're getting an effective & safe Delta 8 product?

Well, with this radical new information, it's now obvious that the best way to consume Delta 8 is to ingest it orally. This eliminates health risks associated with inhaling smoke from burning Delta 8 cannabis flowers.

The only downside is you have to wait a little longer for the full effects, but your chances of experiencing unwanted side effects go way down as well. We suggest trying the following brands of CBD oil, they have the highest reviews online and will be a trusted source for you to begin with.

Best Delta 8 Brands to Avoid

Not only is Delta 8 a pretty successful product, but there's lots of money to be made in the industry. That's why we just had to share information about how to tell if a company is shady or not.

There are certain things to watch for. Below we've laid out details on what to pay attention to so that you're not tricked.

First, you'll want to check for only high-quality ingredients in the Delta 8 brands.

Second, be sure to check for third-party lab results. Any brand can share its personal test results, but third-party labs are unbiased and provide you with more accurate details about the brand's products.

Third, pay close attention to customer reviews. We understand customers enjoy complaining faster than they do leave positive reviews. That's why we cannot stress enough to peruse through as many customer reviews as possible of the brand before trusting the next Delta 8 companies to buy from.

Last but not least, visit social media and other areas online to see how the Delta 8 brands engage with their customers. You'll learn a lot about a brand by how well they communicate with their customer base online.

There are many reasons why some Delta 8 products are not as potent or effective as others, which means people end up spending more money than necessary on things that don't work. If you're one of those people, it's time to switch things up.

With all this new information, you might be wondering what is the best way for Delta 8 users to know which brand to trust and where to start?

Edibles are a great option because there are no potential risks with inhaling smoke from the burning Delta 8 cannabis flowers. We suggest trying a trusted source of Delta 8 oil, like the brands listed in this article to get started.

Another option for first-time users is to just start with a CBD product. CBD is another compound that has a variety of benefits for people with medical conditions, but without the euphoric effects you might experience from Delta 8 THC products.

Keep in mind that if you want to use CBD oil on its own, you need to look for products that are high in CBD content, not just low in THC.

There is a never-ending amount of CBD companies and brands on the market today, so we cannot comment on them all. However, we can definitely recommend the trusted sources listed here today that may have some CBD products in addition to our favorite delta 8 products.

All About the Most Trusted Delta 8 Companies

Below you can learn a little more about the most trusted Delta 8 companies we featured today:

Everest is a trusted source of quality cannabis products. With many years of experience, they provide high-quality Delta 8 products. These products can help you relax to enjoy life to the fullest or get a good night's sleep.

They source their hemp from only the best farmers out there who use clean soil and good practices to produce the highest quality hemp possible for their Delta 8 products.

2. Harbor City Hemp

Harbor City Hemp is a smaller company with a loyal customer base. This brand is heavily focused on providing high-quality hemp products and is featured on a pretty popular marketplace known as Great CBD shop.

While you won't find as much of a variety of Delta 8 products as you would when shopping with Everest above, they do have a good selection of Delta 8 tinctures that people just love using.

3. 3Chi

3Chi manufactures one of the most popular products on the market today. They also only source their hemp from high-quality farmers who use good growing practices and take pride in their work to provide you with a top-notch product.

They have a variety of Delta 8 flavors and products that you can choose from and all Delta 8 oils come with a dropper making them convenient to use.

4. Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax is another trusted company for Delta 8 products that we wanted to showcase today as a trusted brand. This is an all-natural plant-based brand that uses little to no additives in their products.

You can find each of the third-party lab test results right on their website, making Delta Extrax a pretty transparent company to buy from. As we stated earlier, looking for Delta 8 brands that provided third-party lab testing is an imperative step towards trusting the brand's products.

5. Urb

Last on our list, we have Urb, which makes sure that they use the highest quality hemp for their Delta 8 products. Urb also prides itself in maintaining that every product gets third-party testing lab results before going to the public for sale.

Urb provides Delta 8 users with a variety of options. Urb knows how to help you feel more relaxed, and that's just what you feel when you start using Urb's Delta 8 products.

Delta 8 THE FAQs

Now, we wanted to answer some of the frequently asked questions about Delta 8 THC.

Below you'll find the most accurate information as of the current times. The Delta 8 and CBD industry is changing rapidly so we can only provide the most accurate up-to-date data as of this moment.

Can Delta 8 Help with Pain?

Pain is one of the most common reasons why people turn to medical marijuana products in the first place. Delta 8 can definitely help with pain and we recommend trying this out if you feel like it's right for you.

The Delta 8 THC compound in cannabis helps our body respond to pain signals sent by our central nervous system and cannabinoid receptors located throughout our body. This can help reduce pain and inflammation by stopping the signals from getting sent to your brain in the first place.

How Much Delta 8 for Pain?

If you're looking to use Delta 8 THC products on their own, we recommend starting out with a dose of 500 mg per day or less. You can increase or decrease the dosage based on how you feel over time.

We recommend working your way up until you find a dose that works well for what you need. CBD products can help with Delta 8 so always talk to your doctor about which cannabis product is right for you before trying anything new out.

Will Delta 8 Help Me Sleep?

Yes, Delta 8 THC is one of the best cannabis options when it comes to getting a good night's sleep.

Delta 8 is known for having an incredibly relaxing effect that can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. It will make your mind quiet down so you can go to bed at the end of the day.

How Much Delta 8 for Sleep?

We recommend finding a dose that works well for you by starting with one of the lower doses below. You can slowly increase or decrease depending on how it feels. We recommend this approach to all new cannabis products you try out.

5 mg: This is a sub-perceptual dose which means your mind will remain aware of the effect without having an impact on your daily functions. This is the perfect Delta 8 THC microdose if you need relief but don't want to feel too much.

10 mg: This is considered to be a small healthy dose for Delta 8 if you need it for sleep or chronic pain.

15 mg: This is the recommended Delta 8 THC dosage for most people if they're using this cannabis option to manage their chronic pain or help them with a full night of restful sleep.

What is the Best Delta 8 Brand?

While we've tried many brands of Delta 8 companies, we feel Everest is by far the best option out there. Their customer service, pricing, and quality of Delta 8 products allow them to make it to the top of our list of the most trusted companies.

Can Delta 8 Get You High?

Delta 8 THC is one of the cannabis products that can get you high if you're not careful. This means you should always start out with a very low dose and slowly work your way up depending on how you feel.

Delta 8 THC can be especially powerful for inexperienced users so we recommend starting off with a lower dose first to see how you feel before taking any other actions.

Can you Fail a Drug Test After Using Delta 8 THC?

You should always check with your doctor about avoiding drug testing risks. Each case will be different depending on which state you live in, what type of test is being done, and many other factors to consider.

What Can I Expect When Using Delta 8 Weed Edibles?

Because Delta 8 weed edibles can be powerful, it's important to start out with the lowest possible dose before slowly increasing if you need more.

If you're new to Delta 8 edibles, we recommend always starting with 5 mg first and seeing how that affects your overall experience before taking any further actions. Most people will find that this small amount is enough for them while others may need to take a bit more.

If you're trying Delta 8 edibles for the first time, it's also important to eat regular foods at the same time instead of having this cannabis option on an empty stomach. We recommend eating regular meals throughout your day if possible to make sure you feel safe and in control before trying anything new out. We recommend using this strategy for all cannabis products and not just Delta 8 edibles.

What can I Expect When Using Delta 8 Oils?

If you're using Delta 8 oils for the first time, it's important to start off with a very low dosage if possible. This will allow you to get used to the effects without feeling overwhelmed or completely disconnected from reality.

Conclusion:

We hope our guide has been helpful when it comes to learning more about Delta 8 THC and its effects on the human body. We want you to have all the information possible before trying this product out so you can determine if it's right for you depending on your personal needs and preferences.

We tried to lay out what to look for when selecting the most trusted Delta 8 brands. As always, please research each brand on your own to find out which one is right for your needs.