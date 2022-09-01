Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help keep the gut healthy. They can be taken orally in pill form or through fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi. But when is the best time to take a probiotic? And how do you know if you need one? In this article, we will answer the popular question of when is the best time to take a probiotic as well as share details about taking probiotic supplements.

Best Probiotic Supplements

Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic Seed DS-01™ Daily Synbiotic Hum Gut Instinct Primal Harvest Primal Probiotics 1st Phorm Probiotic Global Healing Latero-Flora™

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are beneficial to your health, especially your digestive system. They are often called “good” or “friendly” bacteria because they help keep other, harmful bacteria in check. Probiotics can be found in some foods, like yogurt and kefir, or taken as a supplement.

If you’re taking probiotics for a specific purpose, like to treat IBS or another digestive disorder, your doctor may have specific recommendations about when and how often to take them. For general gut health, it’s usually recommended that you take probiotics with meals. This gives the bacteria a chance to colonize in your gut and start working their magic.

If you have any questions about probiotics or are considering taking them, be sure to talk to your doctor. They can help you figure out if probiotics are right for you and, if so, which type and dosage would be best.

When should you not take probiotics?

There are a few times when you might want to avoid taking probiotics. If you’re taking antibiotics, for example, they can kill both the good and bad bacteria in your gut. This can lead to problems like diarrhea.

To avoid this, it’s usually recommended that you wait at least two hours after taking antibiotics before taking probiotics. You should also avoid taking probiotics if you have a weakened immune system, as they could increase your risk of infection.

Probiotics are generally considered safe, but there is always the potential for side effects. If you experience any adverse effects after taking probiotics, stop taking them and talk to your doctor.

Do you take probiotics with food or on an empty stomach?

It’s usually recommended that you take probiotics with food. This gives the bacteria a chance to colonize in your gut and start working their magic. Probiotics are generally considered safe, but there is always the potential for side effects.

If you experience any adverse effects after taking probiotics, stop taking them and talk to your doctor.

If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, you may be wondering if probiotics are safe for you and your baby. The good news is that probiotics are generally considered safe for both mom and baby. However, as with any supplement, it’s always best to talk to your doctor before taking anything, just to be safe.

Can you get enough probiotics through diet alone?

You can get probiotics from food sources, like yogurt and kefir, or through supplements. If you’re considering taking a supplement, it’s always best to talk to your doctor first. They can help you figure out if probiotics are right for you and, if so, which type and dosage would be best.

What are the signs you need probiotics?

There are a few signs that you might need probiotics. If you’re experiencing digestive issues like diarrhea, constipation, or bloating, for example, probiotics may be able to help. Probiotics can also help if you’re struggling with skin problems like eczema or psoriasis. Additionally, if you’re feeling run down and your immune system is compromised, probiotics may help to boost your health.

What are the benefits of taking a probiotic?

There are many potential benefits of taking a probiotic, including improved digestive health, a boosted immune system, and reduced risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and type II diabetes.

Probiotics can also help with skin problems like eczema and psoriasis, and may even help reduce anxiety and depression. If you're experiencing any of these issues, talk to your doctor about whether probiotics could be right for you.

How long should you take probiotics?

The length of time you should take probiotics depends on the reason you’re taking them. If you’re taking them to treat a specific condition, for example, you may only need to take them for a short period of time.

However, if you’re taking them for general health purposes, you may need to take them long-term. Talk to your doctor to figure out how long you should take probiotics.

When is the best time to take probiotics?

There is no definitive answer to this question. Some experts recommend taking them first thing in the morning, while others recommend taking them at night before bed. Ultimately, it’s up to you and what works best for your schedule. Just be sure to take them at the same time each day so that the bacteria can colonize in your gut.

Do probiotics make you gain weight?

Yes, there are probiotics that can induce weight gain. It's known that one kind of probiotic, lactobacillus acidophilus, can stimulate bacterial growth in the gut and cause weight increase.

However, there are many different strains of probiotics, and not all of them have the same effect. So, if you're worried about gaining weight from taking probiotics, be sure to talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian first.

What are the different strains of probiotics?

There are many different strains of probiotics, but some of the most commonly used include lactobacillus acidophilus, bifidobacterium bifidum, and bifidobacterium longum.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

This is a type of probiotic that is commonly found in yogurt and other fermented dairy products. It can also be taken as a supplement.

Bifidobacterium Bifidum

This is a type of probiotic that is often found in supplements. It may also be added to some foods, such as yogurt.

Bifidobacterium Longum

This is a type of probiotic that is found in some supplements. It may also be added to some foods, such as yogurt.

Should you take probiotics every day?

Most experts agree that you don’t need to take probiotics every day. In fact, taking them too often can actually be counterproductive. This is because your gut already has its own healthy bacteria. Taking probiotics too often can disrupt this balance and cause more harm than good.

If you do decide to take probiotics every day, it’s important to choose a high-quality supplement. Look for a product that contains live and active cultures of beneficial bacteria. Be sure to read the label carefully to make sure you are getting what you expect.

How long after probiotic can I drink coffee?

You can drink coffee immediately after taking a probiotic supplement. In fact, drinking coffee may help increase the number of beneficial bacteria in your gut. However, you should avoid drinking caffeinated beverages if you are taking antibiotics. Caffeine can interfere with the way antibiotics work. Drink decaf coffee or tea instead.

How long does it take for a probiotic to work?

It can take several weeks for a probiotic supplement to have an effect. Some people may not notice any changes, while others may experience improvements in their digestive health. If you don't notice any changes after a few weeks, you may need to try a different probiotic or increase the dosage.

Speak with your doctor if you have concerns about taking probiotics. They can recommend the best probiotic supplement for you and help you understand how to take it correctly. Probiotics are generally safe, but taking them in large quantities or for a long period of time may cause side effects. These include gas, bloating, and constipation. If you experience any of these side effects, stop taking the probiotic and speak with your doctor.

How will I know if my gut health is off?

There are a few telltale signs that your gut health is off balance. These include digestive issues like constipation, diarrhea, and bloating. You may also notice fatigue, skin problems, and mood swings. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor about taking a probiotic supplement.

How to Choose the Best Probiotic Supplement

There are many different probiotic supplements on the market, and it can be difficult to know which one to choose. Here are a few things to look for when choosing a probiotic supplement:

Ingredients

When looking at the ingredients of a probiotic supplement, it is important to choose one that contains a variety of different bacteria strains. This will ensure that you are getting the most benefit from the supplement. It is also important to choose a probiotic that is free of GMO ingredients, artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

Another thing to look for is a probiotic that is shelf-stable. This means that the bacteria in the supplement will not die off over time, and the supplement will still be effective when you take it.

Delivery system

There are a few different ways that probiotic supplements can be delivered: capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids.

When choosing a probiotic supplement, it is important to choose one that is easy for your body to absorb. Powders and liquids are the easiest to absorb, while capsules and tablets are the most difficult. If you have trouble swallowing pills, choose a probiotic that is in powder or liquid form.

CFUs

CFUs, or colony-forming units, are the number of live bacteria in a probiotic supplement. The higher the CFUs, the more beneficial the probiotic will be. When choosing a probiotic supplement, it is important to choose one that has a high CFU count. This will ensure that you are getting the most benefit from the supplement.

To sum it up, the best time to take a probiotic is first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. However, you may need to adjust this based on your own digestive needs. Be sure to choose a high-quality supplement and take it at regular intervals for the best results. And if you are ever concerned about your gut health, talk to your doctor. They can help you determine if a probiotic supplement is right for you.

Now that you've learned more about probiotics and when is the best time to take a probiotic, let's chat more about the top recommended probiotic supplement options:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm and Rye's probiotic is a supplement taken daily that aids with immunity, allergy relief, digestion, and other necessary functions for the body. Their world-class research team created this product to help you feel your best every day.

For those who need an extra boost to their digestion, this Daily Probiotic was created. Adults should take one capsule per day. If you are pregnant, nursing, have or suspect a medical condition, or are taking any medications, before using this product, check with your doctor.

The trillions of bacteria in your gut are crucial for your health — particularly lactobacilli. They create lactic acid, which may stop harmful bacteria from infesting the intestines. Plus, they help keep the lining of the intestines intact.

Not all supplements are created equal. They submit their supplements to third-party laboratories for testing and analysis. For full transparency, they then publish the results.

2. Seed DS-01™ Daily Synbiotic

Image courtesy Seed

If you are looking for a convenient and easy way to get your daily probiotic, Seed DS-01 is the answer. This once-daily supplement contains everything you need for gut health in one simple pill.

Daily Synbiotic includes a clinically studied Time Release Probiotic along with a prebiotic fiber blend. The combination of these two ingredients results in a symbiotic relationship that promotes gut health and digestive balance.

Seed DS-01 is non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian. It is also free of carrageenan, fillers, binders, artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

To use, adults take one capsule per day with or without food. If you are pregnant or nursing, please check with your doctor before using this product.

3. Hum Gut Instinct

Image courtesy Hum

A healthy gut is essential for a functioning digestive system, and this vegan probiotic blend contains 10 strains to ensure just that. Formulated with 50 billion live cultures and prebiotic fiber, this supplement is designed to promote a healthy gut microbiome and support regularity.

To use, adults take one capsule per day on an empty stomach, preferably in the morning. If you have any questions, their team of experts is always available to help.

4. Primal Harvest Primal Probiotics

Image courtesy Primal Harvest

Bacillus coagulans, sometimes called Bacillus subtilis or Bacillus licheniformis, is a more powerful form of Lactobacillus probiotics that creates beneficial "spores" that can develop and proliferate in your intestines when combined with stomach acid.

This product includes the patented form of Bacillus coagulans known as LactoSpore® that has been clinically-backed in over 20 studies to encourage a healthy gut microbiota, alleviate digestive issues, and promote immune health.

They've also incorporated PreforPro®, the "probiotic booster," into Primal Probiotics to help you get the most gut-supporting benefits. The incorporation of this clinically verified prebiotic cocktail ensures that the beneficial bacteria in this formulation proliferate throughout your intestinal tract.

PreforPro® is a safe and effective way to accelerate the growth of probiotic species in the gut, as shown by over 20 studies.

5. 1st Phorm Probiotic

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

Bacteria begin colonizing your gut from the day you are born, and over 100 trillion microbes thrive throughout your body. This beneficial microorganism performs an important function in maintaining a healthy digestive system, immune system, and metabolic health.

An overpopulation of unhealthy bacteria in your gut flora is a big problem that commonly occurs among adults. There are many contributing factors: an unvaried diet lacking essential micronutrients, stress, toxins in the environment, the use of antibiotics/some medications, and the consumption of processed foods/alcohol. Even genetics and natural aging will play a role.

The most optimal way to fix an imbalance in your gut flora is by taking 1st Phorm's Probiotic supplement. It includes a mixture of 8 Billion live, healthy bacteria cultures, mainly the strain Lactobacillus acidophilus. This is one of the most often found "healthy" gut bacterium in your stomach.

Improving your nutrition and lifestyle behaviors is the first line of defense against an unhealthy gut, but there are factors beyond your control that influence the health of your gut, so 1st Phorm's Probiotic will help you maintain the healthiest environment possible in your gut and intestines.

6. Global Healing Latero-Flora

Image courtesy Global Healing

Global Healing's Latero-Flora is a potent probiotic supplement that contains the patented strain Bacillus coagulans (GBI-30, 60861), which has been clinically shown to support digestive and immune health. This unique probiotic produces spores that are resistant to stomach acid and bile, allowing them to reach the intestines alive so they can colonize and proliferate.

In addition to Bacillus coagulans, Latero-Flora also contains the prebiotic inulin, which acts as food for probiotics and helps them thrive. This formula is perfect for those who want to maintain a healthy gut flora balance or who are looking to restore gut health after a course of antibiotics.