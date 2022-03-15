The Best Time of Day to Take CBD Oil

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Taking CBD is a highly personal decision that should reflect your own goals. Are you trying to get relief from pain right when you wake up in the morning? Dealing with stress caused by an annoying coworker or supervisor? How about unwinding after a long day at the office?

All of these and more are valid reasons for using CBD oil. And, likewise, all of them show a different time in which it is best to take it. Here is a guide showing you how to best integrate CBD into your life, both as a treatment for chronic conditions and for treating on-the-spot challenges that have a nasty way of popping up right when you need them the least.

When Should You Take It in the Morning?

“Should I take it in the morning?” is among the most common of questions we encounter when talking with people just starting out on their CBD journey. Since CBD is quick-acting and can last for hours in the body, we recommend first figuring out what your goals are and working backward from there.

Here is the checklist of things we consider when determining whether or not we should take some CBD that particular morning:

● Are you feeling stressed?

● Are you feeling any pain?

● Are you experiencing any anxiety that can’t be attributed to a specific cause?

If the answer is yes to any of them, then it may be wise to consider taking some CBD oil. Otherwise, you can wait a bit and take it later.

How About During Lunch?

There are few things more irksome than team-building exercises right after lunch. Getting everyone together in a tightly packed room for an hour… it would cause anyone’s anxiety and irritation levels to shoot through the roof. If you routinely feel a nasty jolt of anxiety, pain, or irritation during the middle of the workday consider taking some CBD. It may help take the edge off, allowing you to face the challenges ahead with greater ease and success.

After Work?

CBD is well-known for being a powerful tool in any stressed-out worker’s medicine cabinet. It helps calm you down without dulling your senses or altering how you perceive the world. Additionally, it is completely non-addictive, in comparison to the most commonly used substances in the world (tobacco and alcohol.)

Beyond timing, you can take it whenever you need it. CBD is safe to use, as long as you follow the dosing instructions. Here are three of the best companies producing CBD oil in the country, followed by 16 amazing CBD oils you should consider trying.

● Penguin CBD

● Everest CBD

● Verma Farms

Start enjoying life by grabbing a couple of CBD oil from one of the best producers of CBD products in the United States. This oil is perfect for helping you relax, soothe away pain, and banish anxiety. It is made with the purest CBD isolate available, sourced from non-GMO hemp grown from seed at the best farms in Oregon.

This oil is guaranteed to be filled to the rim with the CBD goodness you want and crave, without any unwanted additives that can lead to an inferior product. One such problematic ingredient you can rest assured is not in this bottle of CBD oil is THC. You will not have to worry about experiencing an unwanted high, something that can’t be said for other brands’ oils.

Are you looking for a delicious CBD oil that is truly full spectrum? Everest offers you the opportunity to embrace the powers of CBD compounds in order to help you start living your best possible life. Everest is one of the leaders in the American CBD market, starting shortly after industrial hemp farming was legalized back in 2004. Since then, they have worked tirelessly to craft amazing products designed to bring the power of the hemp plant to as many people as possible.

The production process starts with sourcing only the highest quality non-GMO seed stock, growing it in carefully tended fields located here in the United States, and then harvesting it using the latest technology. The end result is a CBD product that can help you deal with pain, anxiety, and depression without missing a beat. All you have to do is measure a dose and see what it can do for you.

Having trouble settling on a CBD oil to try? Verma Farms oil has been carefully designed from the ground up to provide you with the best experience possible. All you need to do is pick out the flavor that speaks to you and start living your best life.

Verma Farms has a long and storied history of producing quality CBD products, perfect for tackling everything from smoking cessation and weight loss to depression and anxiety. It is used by thousands of people every day, enabling them to quickly and easily tackle even the greatest challenges that life puts before them. Our team of happy product reviewers always keeps a bottle on hand, ready for those precious moments when we can fully relax and stop having to worry about the world for a few minutes.

4. Exhale CBD Oil

There is taking a break from work and then there is taking a moment to enjoy the power of CBD from the comfort of your desk. Exhale offers a nearly THC-free oil that has been carefully designed to make it easy for you to tackle any challenge in your way. All you have to do is pick a dose, enjoy, and watch as the worries of the world fall from your shoulders.

Made with 100% full-spectrum CBD, this is the perfect oil for anyone looking to embrace all of the health benefits that come with CBD products without having to worry about any unwanted ingredients. Every bottle comes packed to the gills with a healthy dose of CBD, enough to help you do everything from stopping smoking to help lose those extra pounds you put on last winter. Our team of dedicated reviewers loved this brand, and so will you!

5. Just CBD Oil

Just CBD has your back with a CBD oil that is made with 100% natural and refined CBD isolate, a process that strips out everything but the CBD compounds from the all-natural industrial hemp plant.

Produced by a titan in the CBD world, this CBD oil has been carefully designed to meet the highest quality standards possible. Each bottle is GMP-certified and third-party lab tested – meaning you are guaranteed to have the best possible experience when using this product.

Our team of reviewers was delighted to try these out for a couple of weeks. We had a variety of goals in mind, ranging from the standard relaxation to help us lose weight or stop smoking. It helped all of us meet our goals, without breaking a sweat.

6. CBDfx Oil

CBDfx is one of the leading companies in the CBD world, among the first to offer CBD products to consumers nationwide. They have taken their early successes and built their practice to offer a wide range of CBD products ranging from simple oils to complex gummies designed to replace multivitamins and diet aids. Our team has had plenty of experience with this brand, often holding it up as a standard when evaluating newcomers to the CBD marketplace.

During our many encounters, we have found that this company has taken the time and energy needed to produce a high-quality product that is guaranteed to help you deal with the challenges in your life, whether it be stopping smoking, losing weight, or simply relaxing after a long day at the office.

7. Five Full Spectrum CBD+THC Oil

Looking for a CBD+THC oil from a company dedicated to providing you with the best possible CBD and THC experience? Five offers customers around the nation (except for those that can’t legally purchase THC-inclusive products) a chance to embrace the health benefits of CBD without having to sacrifice the calm and good feelings that come with using THC.

This product line has been carefully developed to provide those seeing the benefits of the full cannabis plant without dealing with the social stigma/potential legal headaches of using marijuana. Designed from the ground up to make finding the right dose easy, all you have to do is follow the directions and within minutes you will be feeling the bliss that can only come from THC. Our team of expert reviewers was amazed with the taste, affordability, and ease of use that came with this product. As such, we strongly recommend it if you happen to be in a state where such a purchase is legal.

8. Charlotte’s Web Oil

Charlotte’s Web has been in the CBD field since its inception, providing clients from around the United States with access to high-quality CBD products at affordable prices. Their main selling point, and one we at the office fully appreciated while evaluating their products, is the sheer volume of dosage sizes available. You are able to find the right dosage for you without having to spend countless hours carefully measuring. All you need to do is follow the directions on the jar.

This CBD oil is guaranteed to help you start living your best life by tackling issues ranging from depression and anxiety to pain, stiffness in your joints, and more. It is truly a marvelous dietary aid that can help you tackle nearly every goal you set for yourself.

9. cbdMD

cbdMD comes packed with the finest full-spectrum CBD oils available, making this a surefire hit for anyone looking to soothe pain, calm anxieties, and relax after a long day.

Our team of reviewers took a couple of bottles of this brand home and tried it out for our regular two-week review. During that time, we noticed many positive health benefits, beyond lowering our anxiety and soothing away the occasional bit of pain. It helped us achieve a variety of health goals, from losing weight to stopping smoking. We were pleased with the results and gladly recommend this brand to anyone looking for a dependable CBD product.

10. Green Roads CBD Oil

One review of this brand of CBD Oil was quite apt: “The sense of calm just settles over you. It’s like a switch…” And this has played out in our review of this brand. It is among the fastest working CBD oil products available on the market, regardless of the dose. It must be because of the company’s dedication to providing a holistic product that brings to you every good bit of the hemp plant.

Our team was pleased with the variety of products available, both in regards to the dosage and the flavors. It was a joy selecting different varieties to test out during our customary two-week period. During that time, we found that this brand of CBD, like the rest we have tested, was able to help us embrace life and tackle the challenges in front of us.

11. Royal CBD Oil

Royal CBD has worked tirelessly to provide you with the best possible CBD oil. All you need to do is read the jar to find out the right dose for you and off you go to a world of bliss. Our review of this brand showed that it did everything it promised and more.

During our review, we were glad to notice that the office became a friendlier, more relaxed place as everyone collectively chilled out thanks to the calming power of CBD. Many members of our team that has been putting off life goals found themselves more capable of achieving them. From throwing out that pack of cigarettes to shedding five pounds, we were able to focus on doing good things for our lives and health. It was a truly marvelous fortnight, and we recommend that you give this brand a try.

12. Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Cornbread offers a wide range of CBD products, including gummies and full-spectrum CBD oil that has one unique advantage that most manufacturers cannot match: it produces its oil using only the flowers from the hemp plant. This results in a product that includes up to 2 mg of THC per serving in addition to all of the goodness that comes from using all-natural CBD.

Sadly, this means that this product is not available nationwide. It is only available in states that legalize the sale of products containing THC. As such, we strongly recommend that you look up your local laws before making a purchase. If it is available to you, we wholeheartedly recommend this brand and guarantee that you will be amazed by how it can help you achieve your life goals.

13. Gold Bee CBD Oil

Gold Bee produces quality CBD products for use by people throughout the United States. Its goal was to produce a line of products perfect for nearly any event – be it relaxing after a long day at work or fighting off that cigarette craving. Our team of dedicated reviewers, by now CBD product specialists, was pleased to have the opportunity to put both its oil and gummies through a series of rigorous tests during a two-week period.

During that time, Gold Bee’s products helped in keeping us calm and focused on our goal.

14. MedTerra CBD Oil

MedTerra has earned a reputation for excellence in the CBD community due to its dedication to providing the best possible CBD products to users throughout the United States. We were particularly impressed with the varieties MedTerra offered, focusing on everything from sleeping to keeping calm in the face of even the most stressful of situations.

Our team of reviewers was pleased with how the CBD products made us feel. We were better able to relax and focus on the task at hand, making it easier to achieve our goals with ease. The CBD oil really did help us narrow in on the truly important things in life by taking away the doubts, pain, and anxiety that tend to fill our minds on a daily basis. We were pleased with the result and full-heartedly recommend this brand to anyone looking for quality CBD products from a developer with a long history in the market.

15. Pure Kana CBD Oil

Pure Kana is a solid brand of CBD products put out by a company that has put in the capital needed to achieve high-quality results. Our team of exceptional product reviewers was titillated by the opportunity to review an up-and-comer that places great emphasis on providing a high-quality CBD product that stands out from the pact.

Our results were promising – the CBD was pure enough to ensure that we obtained the relaxation and focus needed to achieve all of our goals. From stopping smoking to fighting the urge to get a midday snack, it helped us better ourselves.

16. BudPop CBD Oil

Finding the perfect CBD oil can be a monumental challenge. There are hundreds of companies online offering thousands of products, making it nearly impossible to figure out which one is best for you. BudPop is here to offer an amazing solution to you – turn to a brand that places quality alongside flavor to create a combination that is impossible to beat. Each dose of CBD from BudPop is filled with full-spectrum CBD, alongside a dash of flavor that completely hides the often-bitter taste of industrial hemp.

Our team of reviewers was amazed at how good both the CBD oil and gummies tasted. They both melted on the tongue, quickly followed by the relief we have come to know and expect from high-quality CBD products. Every member of our team that tested the product would gladly recommend it to anyone looking for something to help them feel better, achieve their personal goals, and start living their best life.