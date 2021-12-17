The Best Tasting Chocolate Protein Powder You Can Buy

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Everyone knows that great-tasting protein powder is a must if you want to build lean muscle, lose weight, supplement your protein in your diet, and get ripped.

But which powders taste the best?

You don’t want to waste your money on stuff that isn’t going to taste good. You also want to make sure that whatever you buy will actually help you to bulk up.

So, in this article, you’re going to learn about the best tasting chocolate protein powder available on the market today.

If chocolate protein shakes are your favorite, then this is the ultimate protein powder guide for you.

4 Best Tasting Chocolate Protein Powders We Recommend

Tri-Protein from Crazy Nutrition is a simple, delicious, and premium protein formula created specifically for athletes who need real, powerful results in the gym. Crazy Nutrition is well-known in the supplement game, and this is one of their most powerful offerings.

Price

You can get 1 tub (33 scoops) of Crazy Nutrition TRI Protein powder for $44.99. But they also offer a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. In other words, you can try it literally risk free, which is awesome.

Protein

With Tri-Protein, you get 21 grams, consisting of 6 different proteins in every serving. That’s 6 times the protein contained in ‘normal’ workout protein powders.

Benefits

There are numerous benefits to choosing Crazy Nutrition’s Tri-Protein formula. Not only are you getting six times the protein, but this powder also: curbs hunger, helps you to burn stubborn fat, increases metabolism, and energizes you for longer, stronger workouts. It’s also highly reviewed and has a great reputation in the industry.

Calories and macros

Each 30 g serving of Tri-Protein contains about 97 calories. You’re also getting about .84 g of fat, 1.06 g carbohydrates, and 0.10 g of salt.

Protein source

There are 6 different types of protein in this formulation. These are: Whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, micellar casein, milk protein concentrate, calcium caseinate, and whey protein hydrolysate. That’s a lot of protein, and we love it.

How to take it

You take Tri-Protein in 3 easy steps. Step 1: Add a scoop of it to 16 oz of water or to your shake. Step 2: Shake or stir and enjoy. Step 3: Experience awesome results.

Visit www.crazynutrition.com for more information.

Battle Ready Fuel Military Whey is a protein powder designed to fuel your body, build serious muscle, and unlock your inner power. It also helps you with faster workout recovery times and helps to repair damaged muscles and tissues.

Price

You can buy a 30-serving tub of Battle Ready Fuel Military Whey for $59.98. They also offer a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it virtually risk free.

Benefits

Each scoop of Battle Ready Fuel Military Whey gives you 23.17 g of protein, delivers important digestive enzyme complexes, and also provides a great taste with very low sugar. The result? A whey powder that’ll actually help you to build muscle without making you feel bloated and terrible.

Calories and macros

You get 117 calories with each 30 g serving. You also get 1.5 g of fat, 1.8 g of carbohydrates, and 0.1 g of salt.

Protein source

Battle Ready Fuel Military Whey provides a dual protein source. You get protein from whey protein isolate, as well as from whey protein concentrate. This helps to provide a smooth texture and a high-protein formulation.

Visit www.battlereadyfuel.com for more information.

FitMiss Delight Protein Powder is a chocolate nutrition shake formula that’s advertised as “the perfect women’s complete protein shake.” It contains ingredients that have been clinically proven to help control appetite. But it also contains optimal levels of digestive enzymes to help you feel full faster.

If you’re a woman looking for the perfect protein supplement, this is going to be an excellent contender.

Price

You can get 1 tub of FitMiss Delight Protein Powder (38 servings) for $29.50. You also have the option for a full 30-day money-back guarantee. This isn’t quite as good as the 60-day money-back guarantees offered on some of the other options, but it’s still a good deal and cuts down on the risk.

Benefits

If you’re looking for a complete nutrition shake for women, this may be the protein mix for you. It tastes great, it delivers 16g of protein per serving, it’s designed with carefully balanced ingredients to help support weight management and lean muscle mass, and also helps you to recover from workouts faster and better.

Calories and macros

A serving of FitMiss Delight will only add 90 calories to your meal intake. You also get 1.5 g of total fat, 45 mg of cholesterol, 1 g of dietary fiber, and a 50 mcg dose of vitamin B12 (as methlycobalamin).

Protein source

You get protein not only from whey protein concentrate when you take FitMiss, but also from SolaThin potato protein extract.

Visit www.musclepharm.com more information.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate is simply one of the purest whey protein powders available. It’s been highly refined for purity, which gives you a high protein option with low sugar and zero fat.

It’s a no-nonsense option that just simply works.

Price

You can get a 1kg pouch (40 servings) of Impact Whey Isolate for $30.66.

Benefits

There are numerous benefits to using MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate. First off, get 90% protein content per serving. It’s also low fat and low carbohydrate. It helps to contribute not only to muscle growth, but also to the maintenance of your muscle mass. Simply put, it’s awesome.

Calories and macros

386 kJ/91 kcal per serving. You also get 0.2 g of fat, 1.6 g of carbohydrates, 0.6 g of sugars, and 21 g of protein.

Protein source

In the Chocolate Smooth Flavor, you get whey protein isolate as a primary source of protein, and soy lecithin as an emulsifier. Plus, it tastes good. So that’s definitely a bonus.

Visit www.myprotein.com more information.

Different Types of Protein Powder

There are numerous different types of protein powder available. And they’re made from a wide variety of different ingredients.

But as a general rule, there are 7 that are considered the very best in terms of helping you with weight loss goals, bulking goals, and workout goals.

Whey protein Egg protein Hemp protein Mixed plant proteins Casein protein Pea protein Brown rice protein

Of course, which one you choose will really depend on what your goals are. But Whey protein is definitely one of the best options.

It’s made from a fast-absorbing milk-based protein that basically works overtime to boost muscle growth and recovery. This is why it’s so popular for use among people who want to get serious gains at the gym.

Benefits of Protein Powder

As a general rule, protein powders come with a wide range of benefits.

First off, protein is literally an essential nutrient that helps your muscles to naturally repair themselves.

Here are just a few of the benefits that you can expect to experience when using a high-quality protein powder supplement:

Weight management Muscle growth Faster recovery times Added nutrition

Is Protein Powder Safe?

As a general rule, yes. Protein powder is absolutely safe for you to use.

Some people wonder if you can take too much of it, and then experience long-term negative health effects as a result.

Well, unless you take ridiculously high amounts, the answer is really no.

Protein powder is pretty safe, even when you use a lot of it.

With that being said, the quality of the protein powder does make a difference.

Here’s the thing.

The Food and Drug Administration regulates dietary supplements such as protein powder in the United States. But manufacturers are mostly responsible for ensuring that their products are safe, and that they’re using the correct ingredients to avoid issues and potential negative health issues.

It’s also true that some cheaper protein powders may contain low-quality ingredients that only look good on paper but don’t perform well in real-life scenarios.

Therefore, choosing a brand that you can trust is incredibly important.

How to Choose the Right Protein Powder

Choosing the right protein powder will require you to take your personal fitness goals into account.

It’ll also require you to evaluate different protein powders for protein sources, nutritional value, overall quality, texture, taste, and more.

You also want to take price into account, but you don’t want to skimp out on the super cheap stuff at the expense of health or effectiveness.

Let’s talk more about matching the perfect protein powder to your personal fitness goals and desires.

Matching a Powder to Your Goals

As a general rule, people who use protein powder are trying to build muscle and lose weight.

But generally, one of these options will be considered the primary goal.

Build Muscle

If your primary goal is to build muscle, then you’ll want to choose a protein powder that’ll actually contribute to muscle building.

Most protein powders will list what they do best right on the front label. So, try looking for formulations that are going to give you increased support for muscle mass and workout recovery.

Lose Weight

If your primary goal is to lose weight, then what you want in a protein source is plenty of protein, energy, and added nutritional value. But you also want to make sure that it doesn’t contain ingredients that are going to contribute to bulking.

You’ll also want to stay away from formulations that may make you look or feel bloated, which means that you’ll want to look for formulations that contain ingredients that support crucial digestive enzymes.

This is especially important if you tend to be a bit sensitive to dairy products, as whey protein is derived from milk.

Protein Source

You always want to make sure that the protein source listed by the product is clear and high quality.

In other words, you want every ingredient and protein source clearly spelled out. You definitely don’t want to just rely on ‘vague nutritional information numbers’ to let you know that you’re getting what’s advertised.

For best results, go with a name-brand product that’s been thoroughly tested and trusted by professionals. And make sure that every protein source checks out as being a high-quality option.

Protein Grams & Nutritional Values

You also want to make sure that your protein powder contains enough of the right types of protein to make it worth the calories (and your money).

Therefore, you always want to check the grams on the back of the container, to make sure that it’s giving you the kind of protein you actually need to be successful.

As a general rule, you also want to make sure that all of the other nutritional values are aligned with your goals as well.

For example, a protein powder with too much sugar, or that contains too much of the wrong types of fat, could also hinder or undermine your ability to get the weight loss results you want.

And that certainly isn’t something that you want to risk simply because you decided to buy a cheaper or lower-value protein powder.

So always check the protein grams and the nutritional information before buying and consuming.

Texture & Taste

Texture and taste are also important elements to consider when shopping for the perfect protein powder.

Of course, you’re going to need to consume this powder either as a drink, or as a shake.

As such, you need to make sure that you’re going to like it.

In this article, we’ve discussed the best tasting chocolate protein powders in the hopes that you’ll find a type that tastes and performs well.

But here’s the thing.

You definitely don’t want to get stuck with a big tub of gross, cheap protein powder that either has a weird taste, or a weird texture.

This is why it’s important to take flavor into account.

Texture is a little easier to get right, as you can mix different ingredients into your shake to make sure that it’s as smooth or as thick as you like it.

But still, you don’t want a protein powder that’s going to clump up and taste gross or chalky going down.

Overall Quality

Everyone knows that overall quality is important when buying anything, and this is certainly true with protein powder.

The best way to make sure that you’re buying a high-quality product is to buy from a trusted, reputable company in the supplement space.

All the options listed above are examples of well-made protein shake formulas that’ll actually deliver the kind of protein power you need to really supercharge your workout efforts.

FAQs

How to make a chocolate protein shake taste better?

To make protein shakes taste better, consider adding some fruit, milk, yogurt, and/or cocoa powder to the mix. This can really crank up the flavor of your shakes without sacrificing the quality or health benefits.

You can even throw in a pinch of peanut butter for some added pizzazz!

How to make protein powder taste less chalky?

Sometimes, powdered protein shake mixes have a tendency to taste a bit chalky.

But you can overcome this issue by using a bit of cream when you make your shakes.

For best results, use a base of cow’s milk, almond milk, or coconut milk.

You can also add bananas, or even avocado to really smooth it out.

And of course, giving it a spin in the blender certainly won’t hurt anything.

Can too much protein cause constipation?

It’s definitely true that cranking up the protein in your diet while also cutting carbs without cranking up your fiber intake will probably lead to constipation.

But unbeknownst to many, the protein isn’t the issue here. It’s the lack of fiber that causes constipation.

To remedy this, make sure that you get plenty of fiber as you supplement with protein powder.

Can you mix collagen with protein powder?

You generally don’t need to mix collagen and protein together.

But if you’re really getting hardcore with your workouts and need just a bit more of a ‘competitive edge,’ then yes you can certainly mix these two different supplement types together.

Many people believe that this duo gives you the best of both of the protein worlds. You get protein for your muscles, hair, skin, brain, and joints, all helping you to get better workout results, combat stress, increase immunity, and even slow down the aging process.

What’s not to love about that?

Can protein turn into fat?

While it’s true that high protein diets are usually associated with weight loss, it’s also true that excess protein is generally stored as fat.

And this can lead to weight gain over time.

The best way to avoid this is to make sure that you’re not consuming too many calories as you increase your protein intake.

For best results, also make sure that you’re working out and staying active.

Can I drink 2 protein shakes a day?

There really isn’t a rule about how many protein drinks you should or shouldn’t drink in a day.

Most people who take protein drink 1 to 3 shakes per day.

The most important thing to keep in mind is just to look at your macros, to make sure that you’re not getting too much, or too little, of any crucial nutrients.

You also want to take your workout routine into account, to make sure that you’re maximizing your results and crafting your diet to be a complement to your workout efforts.

At a certain point, taking too much protein can result in diminishing returns if you’re not working out enough to use it.

Can expired protein powder hurt you?

Unless you’re storing your protein powder in a humid, moist place, it’s highly unlikely that microbes can survive in the dry environment of a tub of protein powder.

In other words, it’s unlikely that you’ll get sick from it if it’s beyond the expiration date.

With that being said, there is something to be said about a loss of effectiveness where expired protein powder is concerned.

If protein powder is left to sit for too long, a chemical reaction called Maillard browning can occur. This basically happens when the protein reacts with sugar left over from when the whey was extracted from the milk. And it results in the breakdown of the amino acid lysine.

This can make your protein powder a lot less potent.

Can you take creatine with protein shake?

Yes, you can absolutely combine these types of ingredients together.

You just want to make sure that you stick to the recommended serving sizes, so that you don’t overdo it on one and throw your diet into lopsided territory.

And of course, make sure that you’re getting enough fiber.

Can you freeze premier protein shakes?

Yes. In fact, some people prefer them frozen.

It probably won’t impact the effectiveness. So just prepare to taste, and you should be good to go.

Can I take protein powder without exercise?

As a general rule, you only want to supplement with protein powder if you have a reason to do so.

Some people don’t get enough protein in their diet through other means. Some people use shakes to replace other food. And some people use it, in addition to their regular diet, to supercharge their workouts and help them with recovery.

With that being said, there was also a study done that showed that increased dietary protein is an effective strategy for weight loss.

In other words, taking protein powder, even without being on a diet or exercising, can absolutely be beneficial.

Just make sure to keep an eye on your servings, and make sure that you’re not loading up too much on stuff that’s going to throw your diet into ‘weird servings’ territory.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, finding an awesome (and delicious) protein powder is important if you really want to maximize your workouts, build more muscle mass, reduce hunger cravings, and achieve better workout recovery times.

But of course, with so many options on the market, it’s not always easy to choose the very best product for your routine.

In this post, we’ve outlined the best tasting chocolate protein powder options for people who want to go to the gym, work out, lose weight, bulk up, and just feel better after workouts.

If you love chocolate and want some awesome protein powder, this list will get you where you need to be.