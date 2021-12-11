This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you’re ready to hit the open road with your RV, camper, or trailer, you’re in for a great adventure. However, if you don’t have a comfortable mattress to sleep on, you may also be in for great pain. Whether you’ll be traveling in your RV for a few days or a few months, finding a mattress that is comfortable and supportive to help your body recover after a long day driving or exploring is a must.

Most RV mattresses are not the same size as standard mattresses (due to height or length constraints). This can make shopping for the best RV mattress a bit of a challenge. While the number of RV mattress options is more limited than what you’ll find when shopping for your bedroom at home, there are still plenty of great choices out there to consider. We’ve pulled together a list of the best RV mattresses on the market to help you find the one that will offer the perfect fit for both your RV and your comfort and support needs.

What is an RV Mattress?

An RV mattress is exactly what it sounds like: a mattress for an RV, trailer, or camper. The mattresses that are included with many RVs are often very thin and not very comfortable. Many individuals decide to make the time spent in their RV more enjoyable by choosing a more comfortable and supportive RV mattress.

RVs are much more limited in space than houses, obviously, and many won’t fit standard-sized mattresses. RV mattresses are often much shorter or even narrower than standard mattresses to allow them to fit into the spaces available in an RV.

For example, while a standard queen size mattress is 60 inches wide by 80 inches long, a short queen mattress, which is more commonly found in RVs, has the same width but is 5 or 6 inches shorter.

The Best RV Mattresses

If you’re ready to upgrade your sleep experience in your RV, choosing one of the mattresses highlighted below can help you accomplish that goal. Which of these mattresses do you see yourself snoozing in for your next road trip?

GhostBed RV Mattress

GhostBed is a well-known mattress company, but did you know that they also make an RV mattress? The 10-inch GhostBed RV mattress features a four-layer design to help individuals sleep comfortably in their RV, trailer, or camper.

The mattress’s cover is crafted using a polyester and viscose blend that is both soft and durable. Just beneath the cover is the 2-inch Ghost Bounce foam layer. This proprietary material is contouring and responsive to cradle each individual and adjust quickly to position changes throughout the night.

A 2-inch gel memory foam layer comes next. The open-cell gel memory foam enhances the mattress’s ability to contour to each body and alleviate pressure point pain. Additionally, this layer helps to keep individuals from getting too warm as they sleep; the gel in the memory foam pulls heat away from a body and the open-cell design prevents it from getting trapped in the mattress.

Finally, a 6-inch high-density base rounds out the mattress. This foam core contributes to the overall durability and lifespan of the mattress while also helping it provide sufficient support to sleepers to keep their spine in alignment.

Between the contouring gel memory foam, Ghost Bounce foam, and supportive foam core, the GhostBed RV is a top RV mattress for back pain.

The GhostBed RV mattress is rated between a 7 and an 8 out of 10 on the comfort scale. You can purchase this mattress in both short queen and short king sizes, two of the more popular RV mattress sizes that can be challenging to find. So, if you’re looking for the best short queen RV mattress, be sure to consider trying the GhostBed RV.

If you decide to try the GhostBed RV, your purchase will be protected by a 101-night sleep trial and a 20-year warranty. GhostBed also includes fast and free shipping with all mattress purchases.

PlushBeds Eco Green 8-Inch Natural Latex RV Mattress

Individuals looking for the best RV queen mattress should take a look at what PlushBeds has to offer. The company offers a few different RV mattresses including the Eco Green Natural Latex mattress. If you’re familiar with the Eco Bliss mattress made by Plush Beds, then you’ll love this RV-friendly version.

Like all of the mattresses made by PlushBeds, the Eco Green is free of fiberglass, PBDE flame retardants, heavy metals, chlorofluorocarbons, chloroform, methylene chloride, formaldehyde, prohibited phthalates, and other toxic chemicals. This mattress has also earned GreenGuard Gold certification to provide you with additional confidence that you won’t be breathing in anything potentially hazardous while you sleep in your RV.

The Eco Green RV mattress has an 8-inch profile featuring layers of natural latex and CertiPUR-US-certified Plushfoam. The latex and foam layers work together to evenly distribute an individual’s body weight as they rest. This even weight distribution helps to alleviate pressure points and ensure the hips, back, shoulders, and knees get the support they need to stay comfortable.

Individuals who tend to get too warm overnight may also find that this is a good mattress for them. PlushBeds added numerous ventilation holes in the latex to facilitate greater airflow throughout the mattress. The ventilation holes also work to pull heat away from individuals as they sleep, allowing them to stay cool and comfortable all night long.

Another benefit of choosing this mattress from PlushBeds is that is hypoallergenic. Latex is naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and resistant against mildew and dust mites. If you or a loved one suffers from allergies, this mattress may be a great option for you to consider.

You can purchase the Eco Green mattress is twin, RV special, full, queen, short queen, and king sizes. PlushBeds includes a 100-night trial, 20-year warranty, and free shipping with all orders.

PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam RV Mattress

Whether you’re searching for the best RV mattress short queen or another RV size, take a look at the Cool Bliss 8-inch Gel Memory Foam RV Mattress from PlushBeds. As the name suggests, this mattress is designed to keep individuals from getting too hot as they sleep. It can be a great addition for RV travel, especially during those warm summer nights out on the road.

The mattress is crafted using PlushBeds’ patented open-cell gel memory foam. The special design of this foam allows the mattress to dissipate body heat up to three times faster than other gel memory foams used to make mattresses. The gel memory foam material also works to wick away moisture and provides enhanced air flow; the perfect combination for cool and comfortable sleep.

In addition to the gel memory foam layer, the Cool Bliss mattress also features a high-density Plushfoam core. The mattress’s core is design to provide pressure point relief and ensure that individuals feel supported as they rest.

You don’t need to worry about the safety of the foam used by PlushBeds. The mattress has earned both CertiPUR-US and GreenGuard Gold certifications, so you can feel confident that you aren’t breathing in anything hazardous to your health. As with all other mattresses from PlushBeds, the Cool Bliss mattress is also free of fiberglass, PBDE flame retardants, heavy metals, and other toxic chemicals.

The Cool Bliss RV mattress is available in twin, RV special, full, queen, short queen, and king sizes. PlushBeds includes a 100-night trial, 20-year warranty, and free shipping with every purchase.

PlushBeds Original 6-Inch MobilePlush RV Mattress

Next, take a look at the PlushBeds Original 6-inch Mobile Plush RV Mattress. This mattress is crafted using CertiPUR-US- and GreenGuard Gold-certified memory foam. The special Plushfoam memory foam material, which PlushBeds has patented, works to provide support for each individual as they sleep to keep their spine aligned and alleviate pressure point pain.

With its 6-inch height, the MobilePlush is a great option to consider for tighter spaces, such as bunks in an RV. The Plushfoam memory foam also features an open-cell structure that works to move heat out of the mattress. Unlike other memory foam materials that can trap heat and make individuals overheat as they sleep, this mattress will allow you to stay cool as you rest.

The MobilePlush RV mattress won’t sag, which is also different from many other RV mattresses you’ll find. With the dense cell structure of the Plushfoam, the mattress always returns to its original form after use.

The MobilePlush mattress is hypoallergenic, free of harmful odors, and environmentally friendly. It is made without the use of any harmful fillers, toxic chemicals, or fiberglass, allowing you to breathe easy knowing you aren’t endangering your health as you sleep.

Your purchase of the MobilePlush RV mattress includes a risk-free 100-night trial, a 20-year warranty, and free shipping.

PlushBeds Deluxe 8-Inch Memory Foam RV Mattress

Finally, you may also want to take a look at the Deluxe 8-inch Memory Foam RV Mattress from PlushBeds. This mattress is made using CertiPUR-US- and GreenGuard Gold-certified Plushfoam memory foam.

The Plushfoam’s design incorporates billions of open cells, allowing it to be nearly three times as dense as standard foam. With its increased density, the Plushfoam is able to offer superior support and pressure relief to ensure individuals sleep comfortably on their RV mattress. The open-cell design of the Plushfoam also allows it to release heat, rather than retaining it, to keep individuals from overheating as they rest.

PlushBeds’ Memory Foam Mattress is designed with a patented Eco Fire Barrier made using natural plant fibers, rather than fiberglass or chemical flame retardants. The mattress is also free of heavy metals, formaldehyde, chloroform, and other toxic chemicals you wouldn’t want to breathe in as you sleep. Additionally, this mattress is also hypoallergenic and eco-friendly.

Try the Deluxe 8-inch Memory Foam RV Mattress in a twin, RV special, full, queen, short queen, or king size. As with all other RV mattresses from PlushBeds, your purchase includes a 100-night risk-free trial, a 20-year warranty, and free shipping.

RV Mattress Buying Guide

Choosing an RV mattress is a big decision. You want to make sure that the mattress you purchase meets, or even exceeds, your expectations. Before adding a mattress to your online shopping cart, use the buying guide below to help you identify important factors you’ll want to consider as you shop.

Mattress Type

As with other mattresses on the market, there are different types of RV mattresses to choose from. Here are some of the mattress types you can choose from when shopping for your RV:

· Foam: Foam mattresses are a popular option for RV owners. They are lightweight, which means they won’t add as much weight to the RV. Their lighter weight coupled with their flexibility also means that foam mattresses are easier to maneuver into tighter spaces in an RV. Memory foam is the most common material used for foam mattresses. The memory foam may be infused with copper, gel, or other cooling materials to keep the mattress from retaining heat.

· Hybrid: Hybrid RV mattresses have coils like an innerspring mattress with a memory foam or latex comfort layer. Hybrid mattresses are typically more breathable than all foam mattresses, which can make them a better choice for individuals who get too warm as they sleep.

· Latex: Latex RV mattresses can offer similar contouring to a memory foam mattress. However, since latex allows more airflow than memory foam, latex mattresses don’t retain heat. Latex is a natural, sustainable material that is very durable. Latex mattresses often last longer than other mattress types.

· Innerspring: Innerspring mattresses tend to have a low profile, which means they will fit easily into most spaces in an RV. The coils in an innerspring mattress make them very breathable and allow for plenty of airflow. However, compared to hybrid mattresses, innerspring mattresses have a much thinner comfort layer. This means they typically offer less contouring and cradling than you’ll be able to enjoy with a hybrid, latex, or foam mattress.

· Air: Finally, air mattresses are designed with adjustable air chambers. This allows each individual to customize the firmness level of the mattress to match their preferences. While airbeds can be found in some RVs, it is rare. Electricity is required for most airbeds to operate.

Size

When shopping for an RV mattress, the first thing you’ll need to do is measure to confirm the dimensions of the existing mattress. RV mattresses are come in a variety of sizes. In many cases, RV mattresses are not the same size as a standard mattress. Below you’ll find some common RV sizes and their dimensions. As you can see, even under the same name, there may be different size options to consider.

· RV twin: 38 inches by 75 inches, 38 inches by 80 inches, 39 inches by 75 inches, Or 40 inches by 80 inches

· RV bunk: 28 inches by 75 inches, 30 inches by 75 inches, 30 inches by 80 inches, 34 inches by 75 inches, OR 35 inches by 79 inches

· RV three-quarter: 48 inches by 75 inches OR 48 inches by 80 inches

· RV full: 53 inches by 75 inches, 54 inches by 75 inches, OR 55 inches by 75 inches

· RV short queen: 60 inches by 74 inches OR 60 inches by 75 inches

· RV queen: 60 inches by 80 inches

· RV Olympic queen: 66 inches by 80 inches

· RV short king: 72 inches by 75 inches

· RV king: 72 inches by 80 inches

· RV California king: 72 inches by 84 inches

In addition to paying attention to the dimensions of the mattress you need, also consider how heavy each mattress is. This can be especially important if you need to lift the mattress up to an upper bunk or turn it sideways to get through a tight doorway.

Firmness and Sleeping Position

Keep your preferred sleeping position in mind when looking for a new RV mattress. Generally speaking, stomach and back sleepers prefer firmer mattresses than side sleepers. Side sleepers do best on a soft or medium-soft mattress that will provide more contouring and pressure point relief.

Intended Location

Finally, consider the intended location for the mattress in your RV. Some spaces in an RV are tighter than others, and you may not have space for a taller mattress. This can be especially true for bunks, and you may need to look for a mattress with a lower profile to prevent the mattress from taking up too much space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are RV mattresses the same size as standard mattresses?

Some RV mattresses are the same size as a standard mattress, but not all. Many mattresses designed for RVs are shorter, or even narrower, than standard mattresses. A short queen mattress is a common RV size. Short queens are 5 or 6 inches shorter than a standard queen size mattress.

Will a regular mattress work in an RV?

No, in most cases standard mattresses won’t work in RVs. Many RV mattresses are shorter than a standard mattress due to size constraints. Even if your RV can accommodate the length and width of a standard-size mattress, you may find that a mattress designed specifically for an RV will still be a better solution. These mattresses are typically thinner and more flexible than standard mattresses, making it easier to get them into tighter spaces in an RV.

What is the difference between a queen and a short queen mattress?

Short queen and queen mattresses are both 60 inches wide. However, while a queen mattress is 80 inches long, a short queen is only 74 or 75 inches long.

How can you make an RV mattress more comfortable?

If your old RV mattress isn’t keeping you comfortable, you can consider trying a mattress topper. Mattress toppers may be made of memory foam, cotton, down, latex, gel memory foam, or other materials that are designed to change the feel of a mattress. Most mattress toppers include straps to keep them securely in place over an existing mattress.

What is the best RV mattress for back pain?

We think the GhostBed RV Mattress is the best choice for those experiencing back pain. The 10-inch mattress has a four-layer design featuring a 2-inch Ghost Bounce Foam layer and 2-inch gel memory foam layer. These two layers work together to help the mattress provide contouring, support, and pressure relief for each individual.