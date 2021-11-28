The 24 Best Dog Foods For Dachshunds

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dachshunds are some of the most recognizable dogs in the world. Their unique sausage shape has seen them dubbed as “wiener dogs”, and they’re incredibly loyal companions that love their owners. If you’re a dachshund owner, you know that a good diet is important to their health, as dachshunds can easily become overweight. An overweight dachshund, or any dog, for that matter, can end up with serious heart and joint problems. Unfortunately, much of the dog food you find in stores isn’t healthy.

A lot of dog food is made with additives, preservatives, and meat by-products. Some foods are also loaded with grain as filler, whether it’s brown rice, wheat, or some other substitute. Grain is a necessary component of a dog’s health—or the dietary fiber in the grain is. But that doesn’t mean a dog food loaded with grains is good, either, because grains can make your dachshund gain weight.

Once your pup gains the weight, it’s difficult to get it off. That’s why it’s so important to pay close attention to what you’re feeding your dog. In this guide, we’ll go over 24 dog foods that are perfect for dachshunds and other small breeds. These foods are made from high-quality, premium, wholesome ingredients for the health of your furry best friend.

1. Pupper Chicken Recipe

Featuring premium ingredients always sourced fresh from sustainable sources, this brand brings some of the healthiest dog foods to the market with care for pets everywhere. All of Pupper’s products are available from Pawandbone.com.

Brand: Pupper

Price: $59.99

Availability: Available online from Pawandbone.com.

First Five Ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, flax.

Rating: 5/5

2. Pupper Beef Recipe

Pupper offers another wholesome, delicious blend for a cost anyone can afford. This premium beef blend features beef as the first ingredient for a taste your dog is sure to love, no matter what size or breed he is.

Brand: Pupper

Price: $59.99

Availability: Available online from Pawandbone.com.

First Five Ingredients: Beef, beef heart, beef liver, barley, flax.

Rating: 5/5

3. I and Love and You Lovingly Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Lamb & Sweet Potato Dry Dog Food

I and Love and You brings the love of pets to its manufacturing and sourcing processes. You’ll find only high-quality ingredients here, and your doggo will love the delicious, savory flavors that I.A.L.A.Y. has to offer.

Brand: I and Love and You

Price: $59.99

Availability: Chewy, PetSmart, PetCo

First Five Ingredients: Lamb, menhaden fish meal, chickpeas, ground peas, pea protein.

Rating: 4/5

4. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Small Breed Bites Grain-Free Salmon & Sweet Potato Formula Dry Dog Food

Natural Balance takes its pet foods seriously, which is why we’ve chosen this limited ingredient brand for your Dachshund. It’s delicious and features premium whole food ingredients for optimal taste.

Brand: Natural Balance

Price: $59.99

Availability: Chewy, PetSmart, PetCo, Pet Supplies Plus

First Five Ingredients: Salmon, menhaden fish meal, sweet potatoes, cassava flour, potatoes.

Rating: 4.5/5

5. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Small Breed Bites Grain-Free Duck & Potato Formula Dry Dog Food

Your doggo will love the delicious taste of duck and sweet potato in this premium dry dog food blend from Natural Balance. Made from natural, wholesome ingredients for an excellent and savory flavor.

Brand: Natural Balance

Price: $36.99

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, PetSmart

First Five Ingredients: Duck, duck meal, potatoes, cassava flour, sweet potatoes.

Rating: 4.2/5

6. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Small Breed Bites Grain-Free Chicken & Sweet Potato Formula Dry Dog Food

This next limited ingredient option from Natural Balance contains premium chicken and sweet potatoes for a good flavor and plenty of nutrients for Dachshunds.

Brand: Natural Balance

Price: $37.09

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, PetSmart

First Five Ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, dried sweet potato, dried peas, dried garbanzo beans.

Rating: 4.3/5

7. Natural Balance Fat Dogs Chicken & Salmon Formula Low-Calorie Dry Dog Food

This blend is specifically formulated for pups who need to lose a few pounds. If your Dachshund has put on weight, this “fat dogs” formula is a good low-calorie option for keeping the weight off.

Brand: Natural Balance

Price: $56

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, Pet Supplies Plus, PetSmart

First Five Ingredients: Chicken meal, salmon meal, chickpeas, dried peas, oat groats.

Rating: 4.6/5

8. American Journey Active Life Formula Small Breed Chicken, Brown Rice & Vegetables Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food

American Journey’s active life formula is perfect for small breeds like Dachshunds. Made with premium chicken, brown rice, and hardy vegetables, it’s perfect for optimal small breed health.

Brand: American Journey

Price: $25.99

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, PetSmart, Amazon

First Five Ingredients: Deboned chicken, turkey meal, brown rice, chicken meal, rice bran

Rating: 4.6/5

9. American Journey Active Life Formula Small Breed Salmon, Brown Rice & Vegetables Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food

Another addition to American Journey’s active life formula is this delicious small breed salmon, brown rice, and veggies recipe. Featuring premium salmon loaded with protein and Omega-3s.

Brand: American Journey

Price: $25.99

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, PetSmart, Amazon

First Five Ingredients: Deboned salmon, menhaden fish meal, brown rice, chicken meal, rice bran.

Rating: 4.6/5

10. Earthborn Holistic Small Breed Dry Dog Food

When you cross high-quality, natural ingredients with great service and care for pets, you get Earthborn Holistic dog foods. Made with premium ingredients like turkey and brown rice, this small breed dry food is perfect for your Dachshund.

Brand: Earthborn Holistic

Price: $31.99

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, Amazon

First Five Ingredients: Turkey meal, brown rice, dried egg, tapioca, canola oil.

Rating: 4.8/5

11. Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch Grain-Free Natural Dry Dog Food

If your doggo loves the taste of delicious fish, it’s time to get them the coastal catch blend from Earthborn Holistic for premium proteins and Omega-3s to support overall health and vitality.

Brand: Earthborn Holistic

Price: $51.99

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, Tractor Supply Co, PetFlow

First Five Ingredients: Pacific whiting meal, brown rice, tapioca, pumpkin, pearled barley, oatmeal.

Rating: 4.7/5

12. Whole Earth Farms Small Breed Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Whole Earth Farms strives to retain sustainability and quality with all of its premium pet food blends, and this small breed grain-free blend does just that. Featuring premium chicken and potatoes, your doggo will love the flavor and you’ll love the price.

Brand: Whole Earth Farms

Price: $28.99

Availability: PetCo, Chewy, PetFlow

First Five Ingredients: Chicken meal, potatoes, peas, chicken fat, sweet potatoes.

Rating: 4.3/5

13. Newman's Own Organics Grain-Free 95% Turkey Dinner Canned Dog Food

We trust Newman’s Own for our human food, and the brand’s dog food is made with the same quality in mind. Made with 95 percent animal products, this wet turkey dinner will leave your doggo wanting more and your wallet full. Made with USDA-certified organic ingredients.

Brand: Newman’s Own

Price: $35

Availability: Amazon, Chewy, Newman’s Own

First Five Ingredients: Organic turkey, organic turkey and chicken broth, organic pea flour, organic locust bean gum.

Rating: 4.7/5

14. Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Small Breed Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food

Merrick’s classic health grains recipe contains only the healthiest, wholesome ingredients for a taste your doggo will love. These ingredients are always sourced naturally to ensure quality, and Merrick is a trusted name in pet foods.

Brand: Merrick

Price: $39.99

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, PetSmart, Amazon

First Five Ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, turkey meal.

Rating: 4.9/5

15. Merrick Lil' Plates Grain-Free Beef & Sweet Potato Recipe with Freeze-Dried Raw Bites Dry Dog Food

Made with premium beef and sweet potatoes, this grain-free recipe is perfect for doggos who need to watch their weight. The premium, freeze-dried raw bites look and taste great, and provide optimal nutrition for your Dachshund.

Brand: Merrick

Price: $42.99

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, PetSmart, PetFlow, Amazon

First Five Ingredients: Deboned beef, lamb meal, salmon meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes.

Rating: 4.6/5

16. Holistic Select Chicken Pate Recipe Grain-Free Canned Dog Food

This delicious pate is perfect for Dachshunds and other small breeds. Made with premium chicken and containing no grains, it’s a lean, delicious, and nutritious option for Dachshunds of all ages.

Brand: Holistic Select

Price: $38

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, and more.

First Five Ingredients: Chicken, chicken broth, chicken liver, whitefish, ground dried peas.

Rating: 4.3/5

17. Holistic Select Small & Mini Breed Adult Health Anchovy, Sardine & Chicken Meals Recipe Dry Dog Food

This small breed dog food blend is made with anchovies, sardines, and chicken meal for quality lean proteins and potent Omega-3s that your doggo needs to stay healthy. He’ll love the taste of this premium fish and chicken blend!

Brand: Holistic Select

Price: $20

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, PetSmart

First Five Ingredients: Anchovy and sardine meal, chicken meal, peas, chickpeas, chicken fat.

Rating: 4.3/5

18. Taste of the Wild Appalachian Valley Small Breed Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Give your Dachshund a taste of the wild with this Appalachian valley small breed grain-free dog food blend. Featuring premium ingredients like

Brand: Taste of the Wild

Price: $49.99

Availability: Chewy and Petco

First Five Ingredients: Venison, lamb meal, garbanzo beans, peas, lentils.

Rating: 4.2/5

19. ACANA Singles Limited Ingredient Diet Beef & Pumpkin Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

ACANA’s potent beef and pumpkin blend contains all of the necessary fiber, protein, and other nutrients your Dachshund needs for a happy, fit lifestyle. Made with only premium, natural ingredients, your dog will love the delicious flavor, and you’ll love the incredible value from ACANA.

Brand: ACANA

Price: $82.99

Availability: PetCo, Amazon, Chewy

First Five Ingredients: Deboned beef, beef meal, beef liver, sweet potato, whole chickpeas.

Rating: 4.5/5

20. Stella & Chewy's Stella's Solutions Healthy Heart Support Chicken Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

Made specifically for pups who are prone to heart issues, this potent solution contains freeze-dried bits to lock in taste and nutrients. Made from premium chicken and salmon, your pup will get protein and Omega-3s to keep that heart pumping for years to come.

Brand: Stella and Chewy

Price: $29.99

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, Stella and Chewy

First Five Ingredients: Chicken with ground bone, chicken liver, chicken heart, sardines, salmon oil.

Rating: 4.6/5

Senior Dog Foods

21. Merrick Lil' Plates Grain-Free Real Chicken & Sweet Potato Senior Dry Dog Food

Merrick hasn’t forgotten about those senior doggos, and in this premium dry food blend, you’ll find potent ingredients to provide senior Dachshunds and other breeds with everything they need to stay happy, healthy, and active.

Brand: Merrick

Price: $39.99

Availability: PetCo, Chewy, PetSmart

First Five Ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes.

Rating:

22. Wellness Small Breed Complete Health Senior Deboned Turkey & Peas Recipe Dry Dog Food

Formulated specifically for small breed senior dogs, this delicious turkey and peas recipe contains only premium ingredients packed with essential nutrients like fiber, protein, and Omega-3s. Your doggo will love the turkey taste, too!

Brand: Wellness Pet Foods

Price: $16 (4 lbs)

Availability: PetCo and Chewy

First Five Ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oatmeal, ground barley, ground brown rice.

Rating: 4.7/5

23. Now Fresh Grain-Free Senior Weight Management Recipe Dry Dog Food

Made with premium, senior-friendly ingredients, this blend is designed to keep your senior doggo happy, healthy, and lean with turkey and potatoes. You won’t find any grains here, and every ingredient is naturally sourced for quality and potency.

Brand: Now Fresh

Price: $88

Availability: Chewy and PetCo

First Five Ingredients: De-boned turkey, peas, potatoes, potato flour, pea fiber.

Rating: 4.3/5

24. VICTOR Purpose Senior Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food

Give your Dachshund the premium food he deserves with this delicious blend from Victor. The senior healthy weight formula will help keep your doggo active and lean, with premium beef and whole grain rice.

Brand: Victor Pet Foods

Price: $54.99

Availability: Chewy, PetCo, and more.

First Five Ingredients: Beef meal, whole grain brown rice, whole grain millet, grain sorghum, chicken fat.

Rating: 4.9/5