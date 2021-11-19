The 23 Best Dog Foods For Goldendoodles

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Goldendoodles are some of the most adorable and loving dog breeds out there. The unique blend of golden retriever and poodle created a dog that’s both loyal and loving, but full of energy in a bite-sized format. Like any dog, your goldendoodle needs certain things in their food, like dietary fiber, protein, Omega-3s, and more. In this guide, we’re looking at some of the best dog foods on the market that are perfect for goldendoodles.

We’ll cover the price, ingredients, and other details of each food and brand. It’s important to understand that what you put in your dog’s belly can seriously affect the rest of his body. Cheap dog food can cause serious health problems, including heart, skin, and joint problems. Some dogs even develop allergic reactions to some foods!

It’s important to read over your labels and truly understand what you’re feeding your dog. Meat by-products are often loaded with preservatives and sodium, both of which can raise blood pressure, and some preservatives actually have a disturbing link to cancer and other diseases.

The Best Dog Foods

The best dog foods on the market offer a transparent approach to their foods. If you can’t tell what’s in it, don’t buy it! These dog foods are transparent and made with only premium, wholesome, natural ingredients for a difference that your dog can taste. You’ll notice an improvement in your doodle’s health, too! Let’s jump into our list of the 23 best goldendoodle dog foods.

Dry Food

1. Pupper Chicken Recipe

Brand: Pupper

Cost: $59.99

Main Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Liver, Chicken Gizzards, Brown Rice, Flax, Sweet Potato, Apples, Ginger, Krill, Sea Salt, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamins, And Minerals.

Why Buy? With some of the best ingredients on the market, Pupper’s chicken recipe is one of the healthiest dog foods you can buy. Premium ingredients truly make a difference, and you’ll find only the best with Pupper. Available from Pawandbone.com.

2. Pupper Beef Recipe

Brand: Pupper

Cost: $59.99

Main Ingredients: Beef, Beef Heart, Beef Liver, Barley, Flax, Carrots, Beets, Cranberries, Parsley, Sea Salt, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamins, And Minerals.

Why Buy? Pupper’s beef recipe is made with premium ingredients like beef, beef heart, and beef liver, and contains all the dietary fiber your doodle needs from barely and other plant-based ingredients. It’s one of the healthiest and most affordable options out there!

3. ORIJEN Regional Red Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Orijen

Cost: $65.99

Main Ingredients: Deboned Beef, Deboned Wild Boar, Deboned Goat, Deboned Lamb, Lamb Liver, Beef Liver, Beef Tripe, Wild Boar Liver, Deboned Mutton, Beef Heart, Whole Atlantic Mackerel, Deboned Pork, Goat Meal, Beef Meal, Lamb Meal, Mackerel Meal, Whole Red Lentils, Whole Pinto Beans, Beef Kidney, Pork Liver, Herring Meal, Mutton Meal, Whole Green Peas, Whole Green Lentils, Whole Navy Beans, Whole Chickpeas.

Why Buy? Orijen provides a delicious, potent dog food blend made with premium deboned beef and delicious wild boar for a difference your doggo will love. You’ll like the price, too!

4. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Taste of the Wild

Cost: $48.99

Main Ingredients: Water Buffalo, Lamb Meal, Chicken Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Potatoes, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Egg Product, Roasted Bison, Roasted Venison, Beef, Natural Flavor, Tomato Pomace, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Ocean Fish Meal, Salt, Choline Chloride, Taurine.

Why Buy? Taste of the Wild uses only premium natural ingredients like water buffalo meat for a taste your doggo can’t ignore. Fortified with proteins, fiber, and other crucial nutrients for your pup’s growth.

5. Taste of the Wild Ancient Prairie with Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

Brand: Taste of the Wild

Cost: $48.99

Main Ingredients: Buffalo, Pork, Chicken Meal, Grain Sorghum, Millet, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Cracked Pearled Barley, Dried Yeast, Roasted Bison, Roasted Venison, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed, Beef, Quinoa, Chia Seed, Tomato Pomace, Salmon Oil (A Source Of DHA), Dicalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Raspberries.

Why Buy? The taste of buffalo and pork combined with pearled barley provides a potent, nutritious dog food blend for all kinds of breeds, including your doodle! This blend contains plenty of nutrients and a great taste.

6. ACANA Red Meat Formula Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: ACANA

Cost: $40.99

Main Ingredients: Deboned Beef, Deboned Pork, Beef Meal, Whole Red Lentils, Whole Pinto Beans, Whole Green Peas, Pork Meal, Beef Fat, Whole Green Lentils, Whole Chickpeas, Whole Yellow Peas, Deboned Lamb, Pollock Oil, Lentil Fiber, Natural Pork Flavor, Beef Tripe, Beef Liver, Beef Kidney, Pork Liver, Pork Kidney.

Why Buy? Acana’s red meat formula is designed to provide optimal nutrition without the weighty grains that other dog food brands use as filler. This grain-free blend still offers plenty of fiber via pinto beans, peas, and lentils.

7. American Journey All Life Stages Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: American Journey

Cost: $42.99

Main Ingredients: Deboned Salmon, Chicken Meal (a source of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate), Turkey Meal, Peas, Sweet Potatoes, Chickpeas, Pea Protein, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed, Menhaden Fish Meal, Blueberries, Carrots, Salt, Salmon Oil.

Why Buy? American Journey’s delicious salmon and sweet potato blend is perfect for all life stages in breeds of every kind. It’s packed with potent proteins, fiber, and so much more to keep your doggo happy and healthy.

8. Diamond Naturals Chicken & Rice Formula All Life Stages Dry Dog Food

Brand: Diamond Naturals

Cost: $36.99

Main Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Meal, Whole Grain Brown Rice, Cracked Pearled Barley, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Grain Sorghum, Dried Yeast, Dried Beet Pulp, Egg Product, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed, Salmon Oil (Source Of DHA), Potassium Chloride, Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Dried Chicory Root, Kale, Chia Seed, Pumpkin, Blueberries, Oranges.

Why Buy? Diamond Naturals is the diamond standard of dog foods, with premium ingredients like chicken and brown rice for optimal protein, fiber, and so much more.

9. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Chicken & Sweet Potato Formula Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Natural Balance

Cost: $56

Main Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Cassava Flour, Potatoes, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Brewers Dried Yeast, Flaxseed, Natural Flavor, Potato Protein, Menhaden Fish Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Taurine, Dl-methionine, Vitamins.

Why Buy? Natural Balance is a brand that’s been around for decades, using amazing, quality ingredients to produce some of the finest foods out there. This limited ingredient blend contains chicken and sweet potatoes and a great price.

10. Wellness Large Breed Complete Health Adult Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: Wellness Pet Foods

Cost: $61

Main Ingredients: Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal, Ground Brown Rice, Barley, Peas, Oats, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Salmon Meal, Tomato Pomace, Oatmeal, Tomatoes, Carrots, Natural Chicken Flavor, Ground Flaxseed, Choline Chloride, Spinach, Vitamin E Supplement.

Why Buy? Wellness Pet Foods believes in using only premium ingredients like deboned chicken, whole grain brown rice, and more. Plus, it’s on the affordable side of things as far as dry foods go.

Wet Food

11. Wellness Chicken Stew with Peas & Carrots Grain-Free Canned Dog Food

Brand: Wellness Pet Foods

Cost: $36

Main Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Broth, Water Sufficient for Processing, Chicken Liver, Peas, Carrots, Dried Egg Whites, Potatoes, Potato Starch, Dried Egg Product, Guar Gum, Red Peppers, Celery, Natural Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Minerals.

Why Buy? Good price, high-quality ingredients, and a good company behind it.

12. Wellness Complete Health Chicken & Sweet Potato Formula Canned Dog Food

Brand: Wellness Pet Foods

Cost: $34

Main Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Broth, Chicken Liver, Whitefish, Ground Barley, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Ground Flaxseed, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin E Supplement, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Cobalt Proteinate, Niacin Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement.

Why Buy? Premium ingredients for optimal health, an affordable price, and flavors dogs love.

13. Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Wet Dog Food Real Lamb Recipe

Brand: Merrick

Cost: $35

Main Ingredients: Deboned Lamb, Water Sufficient for Processing, Lamb Liver, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride, Guar Gum, Minerals (Magnesium Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite), Choline Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamins.

Why Buy? Merrick produces some of the best dog foods and this limited ingredient recipe is a healthy alternative to weighty grain-based foods.

14. Merrick Grain-Free Wet Dog Food Wilderness Blend

Brand: Merrick

Cost: $34

Main Ingredients: Deboned Duck, Beef Broth, Vegetable Broth, Deboned Venison, Deboned Buffalo, Peas, Dried Egg Product, Potatoes, Carrots, Apples, Natural Flavor, Potato Starch, Cassia Gum, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Salmon Oil, Choline Chloride, Sunflower Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Guar Gum.

Why Buy? Made with delicious, deboned duck for a unique flavor and packed with nutrients.

15. Merrick Chunky Recipes Grain-Free Wet Dog Food

Brand: Merrick

Cost: $38

Main Ingredients: Texas Steak Tips: Deboned Beef, Beef Broth, Vegetable Broth, Beef Liver, Dried Egg Product, Potato Starch, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Salmon Oil, Minerals (Potassium Chloride, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate.

Why Buy? Made with premium Texas steak tips and other high-quality ingredients for a good price.

16. Merrick Grain-Free Wet Dog Food Real Chicken Recipe

Brand: Merrick

Cost: $34

Main Ingredients: Deboned Chicken, Chicken Broth, Chicken Liver, Dried Egg Product, Natural Flavor, Salmon Oil, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride, Tricalcium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Minerals (Magnesium Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate.

Why Buy? Merrick’s grain-free wet dog food features real chicken for a delicious and nutritious recipe doodles love.

17. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Lamb & Brown Rice Formula Canned Dog Food

Brand: Natural Balance

Cost: $30

Main Ingredients: Lamb, Lamb Broth, Lamb Liver, Brown Rice, Lamb Meal, Canola Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source Of Vitamin C), Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, D-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement.

Why Buy? This natural blend is made with premium meats and brown rice for optimal protein and fiber.

18. Nutro Hearty Stew Adult Chunky Beef, Tomato, Carrot & Pea Canned Dog Food

Brand: Nutro

Cost: $27

Main Ingredients: Beef, Pork Broth, Chicken Broth, Beef Liver, Tomatoes, Carrots, Peas, Dried Egg Product, Pork Plasma, Dried Peas, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Calcium Carbonate, Guar Gum, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Xanthan Gum.

Why Buy? This hearty stew is made with premium beef and pork broth for a delicious flavor and prime nutritional value.

19. American Journey Stews Beef & Vegetables Recipe in Gravy Grain-Free Canned Dog Food

Brand: American Journey

Cost: $19.99

Main Ingredients: Beef, Beef Broth, Chicken Broth, Chicken, Chicken Liver, Dried Egg White, Carrots, Peas, Potatoes, Potato Starch, Dried Egg Product, Sunflower Oil, Guar Gum, Natural Flavor, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Flaxseed, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Carbonate, Choline Chloride.

Why Buy? Inexpensive, high-quality ingredients from a trusted brand.

Raw Food

20. Instinct Freeze Dried Raw Boost Mixers Grain-Free Gut Health Recipe Dog Food Topper

Brand: Instinct

Cost: $27.99

Main Ingredients: Chicken (Including Ground Chicken Bone), Chicken Liver, Pumpkinseeds, Chicken Heart, Dried Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Dried Chicory Root, Annatto (Color), Apple Cider Vinegar, Mixed Tocopherols (For Freshness), Rosemary Extract, Dried Bacillus Coagulans, Fermentation Product.

Why Buy? Freeze-dried raw ingredients provide optimal nutrition and lock flavor and freshness in place for a longer shelf life.

21. Pure Bites Chicken Breast Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Treats

Brand: Pure Bites

Cost: $29

Main Ingredients: 100% Pure USA-Sourced & Made Human-Grade Chicken Breast.

Why Buy? One of the simplest, most delicious blends available with only one ingredient.

22. Stella & Chewy's Stella's Super Beef Dinner Patties Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

Brand: Stella and Chewy

Cost: $49.99

Main Ingredients: Beef, Beef Liver, Beef Kidney, Beef Heart, Beef Tripe, Beef Bone, Pumpkin Seed, Organic Cranberries, Organic Spinach, Organic Broccoli, Organic Beets, Organic Carrots, Organic Squash, Organic Blueberries, Fenugreek Seed, Potassium Chloride, Dried Kelp.

Why Buy? Made with premium organic ingredients including meats for protein and delicious veggies for fiber and taste.

23. Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Grain-Free Great Plains Red Recipe Big Game Recipe with Beef, Lamb & Rabbit Dry Dog Food

Brand: Merrick

Cost: $69.99

Main Ingredients: Deboned Beef, Lamb Meal, Salmon Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Potatoes, Peas, Natural Flavor, Potato Protein, Pork Fat, Pork Meal, Pea Protein, Lamb, Rabbit, Beef Liver, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Organic Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Apples, Blueberries, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Minerals.

Why Buy? Premium beef provides optimal protein in an easy-to-eat format for doodles and other doggos.