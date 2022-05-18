The 23 Best Dog Foods For Dogs With Allergies

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

When your pup has skin allergies, they can end up being uncomfortable more often than not. The itching, soreness, and painful rashes that develop from skin allergies are just a few symptoms your dog might have to deal with and feeding him low-quality foods can only make things worse. Sub-par ingredients, like meat by-products and fillers/additives, can make allergies flare up, cause bone, joint, and heart complications, and more. The bottom line? Feeding your dog poor quality food results in poor health, and that only costs you more in the long run.

These 23 best dog foods are great for allergies and contain the vital nutrients your doggo needs to stay in optimal health. Whether you’re raising a puppy or a giant St. Bernard, these foods can help with allergies and keep your pup healthy and active.

Brand: Pupper is a natural dog food brand with an eye for quality. Only natural, high-quality ingredients are used in this delicious chicken recipe, and you’ll love the freeze-dry method that locks in flavor and nutrients.

The Important Ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, flax, sweet potato, apples, ginger, krill, sea salt, kelp.

Price: You can buy a bag of Pupper’s Chicken Recipe dog food online at https://pupper.com/products/chicken-recipe?rfsn=5780774.cbc5f9.

Brand: Pupper takes care to create high-quality foods in flavors that dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages will love.

The Important Ingredients: Beef, beef heart, beef liver, barley, flax, carrots, beets, cranberries, parsley, sea salt, kelp, mixed tocopherols, vitamins, and minerals.

Ingredients: Chippin’s whole, all-natural ingredients are hypoallergenic which is perfect for dogs with allergies. Featuring omega-3 rich USA wild caught silver carp which is much more digestible than chicken. This anti-allergen & oven-baked food is also crafted by veterinarians.

Price/Where To Buy: Score this healthy, eco-conscious food at chippinpet.com. There, you can find a 3.5 lb. bag for just $32.99 (+ save 10% when you subscribe). You’ll also find all of Chippin’s drool-worthy dog jerky & oven-baked treats packed with novel proteins like cricket and spirulina.

The Difference: Crafted with a highly nutritious but overpopulated fish in USA waterways, feeding your dog Chippin helps to restore biodiversity and protect the Great Lakes. This all-natural recipe is great for dogs with allergies while also reducing their impact on the environment.

4. Taste of the Wild Pacific Stream Grain-Free Smoked Salmon Dry Dog Food

Brand: Taste of the Wild aims to bring your dog’s ancestral diet back into the modern era, with foods that mimic wild ancestral diets in wolves and wild dogs.

The Important Ingredients: Salmon, ocean fish meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, peas, canola oil, lentils, salmon meal, smoked salmon, potato fiber, natural flavor, salt, choline chloride, taurine, dried chicory root, tomatoes, blueberries, raspberries.

Price: A 28-lb bag costs about $50.

5. Earthborn Holistic Unrefined Smoked Salmon with Ancient Grains & Superfoods Dry Dog Food

Brand: Earthborn Holistic takes a more holistic approach to dog food, with high-quality natural ingredients like unrefined smoked salmon, ancient grains, and superfoods. Your dog will love the flavor, and you’ll love the quality.

The Important Ingredients: Salmon, quinoa, pumpkin, buckwheat, dried eggs, oatmeal, salmon meal, flaxseed, chia, sunflower oil, natural flavors, dicalcium phosphate, blueberries, cranberries, apples, kale, broccoli, spinach, carrots, olive oil.

Price: A 25-lb. bag costs about $60.

6. Go! Solutions Skin + Coat Care Lamb Meal Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: Go! Solutions is a pet food product produced by Petcurean Pet Food Solutions. It features high-quality, natural ingredients to help your doggo maintain optimal health and stay on the go.

The Important Ingredients: Lamb meal, oatmeal, whole brown rice, deboned lamb, canola oil, coconut oil, natural lamb flavor, flaxseed, salmon oil, potassium chloride, sodium chloride, apples, carrots, cranberries, dried chicory root, dried lactobacillus acidophilus fermentation product, dried enterococcus faecium fermentation product, vitamins.

Price: A 25-lb. bag costs around $55.

7. Go! Sensitivities Limited Ingredient Salmon Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Go! Sensitivities is a subset of PetCurean Pet Food Solutions. The brand offers all-natural, high-quality pet food solutions without fillers, additives, or other harmful ingredients for your doggo.

The Important Ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, tapioca, peas, lentils, chickpeas, pea flour, canola oil, coconut oil, potassium chloride, vitamins (vitamin A supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, vitamin e supplement.

Price: A 25-lb. bag costs about $60. This product is available online with free shipping from Chewy.

8. WholeHearted Grain Free Skin and Coat Care Pea and Salmon Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: WholeHearted is a brand that makes sure to put its heart into the delicious pet foods it offers. Made with wholesome, healthy dog food ingredients, this delicious salmon blend is perfect for coat and skin care.

The Important Ingredients: Peas, pea flour, hydrolyzed salmon, sunflower oil, flaxseed, natural salmon flavor, tomato pomace, salmon oil (a source of omega-3 fatty acids), dried Lactobacillus reuteri fermentation product, vitamin E supplement, vitamin A supplement, biotin, niacin.

Price: 25-lb. bag for between $40 and $52.

9. Diamond Naturals Skin & Coat Formula All Life Stages Dry Dog Food

Brand: Give your dog the diamond standard of dog foods with this amazing skin and coat formula from Diamond Naturals. Made with only natural ingredients, and salmon is the first ingredient to ensure your doggo gets those necessary Omega-3s in every bite.

The Important Ingredients: Salmon, fish meal, potatoes, lentils, peas, pea flour, dried yeast, canola oil, flaxseed, tomato pomace, kale, chia seed, pumpkin, blueberries, oranges, dried kelp, coconut, spinach, carrots, papaya, vitamin E supplement, biotin, niacin.

Price: A 30-lb. bag costs just under $40 on Chewy.com.

10. Diamond Care Sensitive Skin Formula Adult Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Diamond Naturals gets another spot on our list for this potent sensitive skin formula, complete with zero grains, potent salmon for Omega-3s, and other high-quality ingredients for your pup to enjoy.

The Important Ingredients: Peas, pea flour, hydrolyzed salmon, sunflower oil, flaxseed, natural salmon flavor, tomato pomace, salmon oil, dried lactobacillus acidophilus fermentation product, vitamin E supplement, vitamin A supplement, biotin, niacin.

Price: A 25-lb. bag costs about $52.

11. Solid Gold Holistique Blendz Fish Dry Dog Food

Brand: Solid Gold offers the gold standard in dog foods, with great ingredients you can trust and a flavor your pup just can’t ignore. This dry food contains potent fish meal for Omega-3s and protein, along with natural oatmeal and barley.

The Important Ingredients: Oatmeal, pearled barley, peas, ocean fish meal, dried eggs, chicken fat, dried tomato pomace, carrots, pumpkin, salmon oil, blueberries, cranberries, vitamin E supplement, niacin.

Price: You can buy a 28-lb. bag for around $50.

12. Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Real Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: Merrick is a brand that served our parents’ doggos and is staying around to serve yours. With decades in the industry, Merrick understands what it takes to make the highest-quality dog foods; starting with fresh, premium ingredients.

The Important Ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, brown rice, oatmeal, barley, sweet potatoes, sunflower oil, natural flavor, flaxseed, vitamin E supplement, vitamin A acetate, niacin, biotin.

Price: Around $60 per 22-lb. bag.

13. ACANA Wholesome Grains Lamb & Pumpkin Dry Dog Food

Brand: ACANA is one of the country’s leading dog food brands, with high-quality meat and other ingredients to bring your dog optimal nutrition. This formula contains fish oil with Omega-3s and deboned lamb as the first ingredient.

The Important Ingredients: Deboned lamb, lamb meal, oat groats, whole sorghum, lamb liver, whole pumpkin, fish oil, whole oats, ground miscanthus grass, lamb fat, lamb cartilage, lamb tripe, vitamin E supplement, dried kelp, freeze-dried lamb liver, niacin, rosemary extract.

Price: About $80 for a 22-lb. bag.

14. Victor Grain-Free Yukon River Dog Food

Brand: Victor is one of the market’s best premium dog food brands, and this grain-free Yukon River blend attests to that. With delicious fish meal rich with DHA Omega-3s, this blend is perfect for keeping your dog’s skin healthy.

The Important Ingredients: Menhaden fish meal (source of DHA-docosahexaenoic acid), peas, chicken fat, garbanzo beans, dehydrated salmon, sweet potato, yeast culture, dehydrated alfalfa meal, blood meal conventionally dried, carrot powder, tomato pomace, salt, organic dried seaweed meal, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, vegetable oil, rosemary extract, green tea extract, spearmint extract.

Price: About $60 for a 30-lb. bag.

15. Brothers Complete Venison & Egg Advanced Allergy Care Dog Food

Brand: Formulated with delicious, lean venison, this blend contains all the protein your dog needs, plus DHA Omega-3s from dried whole-cell algae.

The Important Ingredients: Venison meal, whole eggs dried, turkey meal, pea starch, cassava/tapioca, peas, chicken fat, chicken liver dried, pumpkin, ground flaxseed, alfalfa, carrots, dried whole-cell algae (pure source of omega 3 DHA), rosemary extract, green tea extract, vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin A, biotin.

Price: About $101 for a 25-lb. bag.

16. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Dog Food, Sweet Potato & Venison Formula

Brand: Natural Balance is a brand that strives to bring a more natural, high-quality product to dogs of all shapes and sizes. This limited ingredient blend is great for strict diets or sensitivities.

The Important Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, venison, pea protein, potato protein, canola oil, brewers dried yeast, salmon oil, flaxseed, dried potato products, vitamin E supplement, niacin, rosemary extract, green tea extract, spearmint extract.

Price: About $70 for a 26-lb bag.

17. Stella & Chewy's Simply Stella's Limited Ingredient Diet Grass-Fed Lamb Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: Your dog will love the taste of Stella and Chewy’s delicious dog foods, and with vitamin E, sunflower oil, and lamb as the first ingredient, your dog’s skin will look and feel healthier than ever.

The Important Ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, peas, lentils, chickpeas, sunflower oil, flaxseed, lamb heart, lamb liver, lamb kidney, lamb spleen, salmon oil, vitamin E supplement, vitamin A supplement.

Price: A 22-lb. bag costs about $70 online.

18. Hungry Bark Superfoods Grain-Free Salmon Dog Food

Brand: With salmon as its first ingredient, this blend from Hungry Bark brings with it the Hungry Bark guarantee for quality, consistency, and delicious flavor.

The Important Ingredients: Salmon, menhaden fish meal, lentils, field peas, fava beans, canola oil, whitefish meal, tapioca starch, menhaden fish oil, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, dried pumpkin, dried chicory root extract, dried kelp, ginger, turmeric, dried spinach, dried blueberry, vitamin D3 supplement, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, organic dried kelp.

Price: About $61 for a 24-lb. bag.

19. Forza10 Sensitive Skin Plus Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: This sensitive skin blend from Forza10 provides potent Omega-3s via fish oil and anchovies, and contains important ingredients for skin, joint, heart, and overall doggo health.

The Important Ingredients: Anchovy meal, peas, fava beans, pork meal, fish oil, hydrolyzed salmon protein, hydrolyzed fish protein, hydrolyzed potato protein, minerals vitamin E supplement, papaya, turmeric, dried rose hips, pomegranate, black pepper, rosemary extract.

Price: About $76 for a 25-lb. bag online.

20. Instinct Raw Boost Gut Health Grain-Free Recipe with Real Chicken Dry Dog Food with Freeze-Dried Raw Pieces

Brand: If you want a good flavor, quality raw ingredients, and plenty of nutrients, you need Instinct raw gut blend. What your dog eats affects its skin, and poor digestion can exacerbate skin problems. This blend will help your pup’s gut function better, and thus, clear up skin allergies.

The Important Ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, peas, chicken fat, tapioca, herring meal, freeze-dried chicken, menhaden fish meal, freeze-dried chicken liver, dried tomato pomace, pumpkin seeds, freeze-dried chicken heart, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, carrots, apples, cranberries, dried kelp, salmon oil, blueberries, rosemary extract.

Price: Around $70 for a 21-lb. bag.

21. Halo Adult Holistic Wild Salmon & Whitefish Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: Halo’s holistic approach to dog food puts it at another level in terms of the competition. With wild salmon and whitefish, your doggo will get a potent, quality source of important Omega-3s for optimal skin and coat health.

The Important Ingredients: Salmon, whitefish, dried egg product, oat groats, pearled barley, dried peas, dried chickpeas, soy protein concentrate, flaxseed, pea fiber, natural flavor, chicken fat, dried carrots, dried sweet potatoes, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement.

Price: About $68 for a 21-lb. bag.

22. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

Brand: Open Farm catches only the highest-quality salmon, rich in Omega-3s and good protein for your dog’s overall health. Your pup’s skin and coat will be soft and shinier than ever with a constant source of Omega-3s.

The Important Ingredients: Salmon, oats, ocean whitefish meal, sorghum, quinoa, coconut oil, herring meal, pumpkin, salmon oil, apples, chia seed, vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, vitamin A supplement, turmeric.

Price: A 22-lb. bag costs about $70 online.

23. Simply Nourish Natural Solutions Skin & Coat Adult Dog Food

Brand: Simply Nourish offers this natural solution to skin and coat health, formulated with deboned salmon and salmon oil for a rich flavor and high dose of potent Omega-3s.

The Important Ingredients: Deboned salmon, whitefish meal, oatmeal, sorghum, millet, deboned whitefish, sunflower oil, quinoa, coconut, flaxseed meal, salmon oil, dried pumpkin, dried carrots, dried kale, dried blueberries, vitamin e supplement, niacin supplement, rosemary extract.

Price: About $50 for a 24-lb. bag.

Bonus: Wellness Complete Health Natural Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: When it comes to pet health, Wellness Pet Foods’ Complete Health natural pet food lineup takes the cake. With premium, all-natural ingredients, your doggo will look and feel better than ever. This natural chicken recipe offers deboned chicken as the first ingredient, along with skin-friendly ingredients like fresh fruits and veggies, vitamin e, and more.

The Important Ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oatmeal, ground barley, peas, ground brown rice, chicken fat, tomato pomace, ground flaxseed, tomatoes, carrots, spinach, vitamin E supplement, sweet potatoes, apples, blueberries, rosemary extract, green tea extract.

Price: A 30-lb. bag costs about $60 online. Some sites offer free shipping to offset the cost (like Chewy.com).