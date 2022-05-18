The 20 Best Dog Foods For Pitbulls

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Pit bulls are one of the most beloved and misunderstood dog breeds in the world. Pitties often get the reputation of being overly-aggressive or even dangerous, but science says otherwise. Pit bulls are sometimes less tolerant of other dog breeds in comparison to their counterparts, but they’re generally sweet and loving with humans. When someone treats a pit bull poorly, encourages aggressive behavior, or abuses the animal, they can grow aggressive. The argument of nurture versus nature is settled at the way you treat your pit bull.

It’s not enough to just treat them well, though. You also have to feed them well! Pit bulls, like any other dogs, love to eat, and the better the food is that you’re feeding them, the happier and healthier they’ll be. Pit bulls require specific nutrition, and feeding them low-quality dog foods can, unfortunately, encourage malnutrition, vitamin deficiencies, and other health complications. The extra cost for higher-quality foods is definitely worth the investment, since vet bills for chronic conditions add up quickly.

In this guide, we’ll cover 20 of the best pit bull dog foods on the market today. We’ll look at things like price, ingredients, and more, so you have a clearer picture of what you’re getting for your pup.

The Brand: Pupper

The Cost: $59.99 for a 1-lb bag.

Where To Get It: Online from https://pupper.com/products/chicken-recipe?rfsn=5780774.cbc5f9

Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Liver, Chicken Gizzards, Brown Rice, Flax, Sweet Potato, Apples, Ginger, Krill, Sea Salt, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamins, and Minerals.

The Brand: Pupper

The Cost: $59.99 for a 1-lb. bag.

Where To Get It: Online from https://pupper.com/products/beef-recipe?rfsn=5780774.cbc5f9

Ingredients: Beef, Beef Heart, Beef Liver, Barley, Flax, Carrots, Beets, Cranberries, Parsley, Sea Salt, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamins, and Minerals.

Ingredients: Chippin’s whole, all-natural ingredients are perfect for pitbulls. Featuring omega-3 rich USA wild caught silver carp as the #1 ingredient, combined with gut healthy foods and dog favorites like pumpkin, oats, flaxseed, and spinach. This pawsome food is anti-allergen & oven-baked.

Price/Where To Buy: Score this healthy, eco-conscious food at chippinpet.com. There, you can find a 3.5 lb. bag for just $32.99 (+ save 10% when you subscribe). You’ll also find all of Chippin’s drool-worthy dog jerky & oven-baked treats packed with novel proteins like cricket and spirulina.

The Difference: Crafted with a highly nutritious but overpopulated fish in USA waterways, feeding your dog Chippin helps to restore biodiversity and protect the Great Lakes. This all-natural recipe is great for pitbulls that also want to reduce their impact on the environment.

4. Bully Max 30/20 High-Performance Dog Food

The Brand: Bully Max

The Cost: $44.99 (15 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.shop.bullymax.com

Ingredients: Chicken Meal, Brown Rice, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Ground Grain Sorghum, Pearled Barley, Brewers Dried Yeast, Whole Ground Flaxseed, Menhaden Fish Meal, Egg Product, Natural Flavor, Menhaden Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Salt, L-lysine, Dl-methionine, Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product Dehydrated, Propionic Acid, Vitamin E Supplement, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin Supplement, Organic Dried Kelp, D-calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin A Acetate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Citric Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Iron Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Sulfate, Manganese Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Sodium Selenite, Calcium Iodate.

5. Castor and Pollux PRISTINE Grain-Free Wild-Caught Salmon and Sweet Potato Recipe Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Castor and Pollux

The Cost: $73 (18 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.chewy.com

Ingredients: Salmon, Whitefish Meal, Organic Sweet Potatoes, Organic Peas, Lamb Meal, Organic Tapioca, Organic Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavor, Organic Sunflower Seed Meal, Organic Pea Protein, Organic Flaxseed, Organic Coconut Oil, Inulin (From Chicory Root), Organic Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Organic Apples, Organic Blueberries, Salt, Choline Chloride, Minerals (Zinc Amino Acid Complex, Iron Amino Acid Complex, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Calcium Iodate), Dl-methionine, Taurine, Potassium Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement), Dried Bacillus Coagulans Fermentation Product.

6. PetKind Tripe Dry Grain-Free Red Meat and Green Tripe Formula Dry Dog Food

The Brand: PetKind

The Cost: $95 (25 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.chewy.com

Ingredients: Beef Tripe, Lamb Tripe, Venison Tripe, Beef, Lamb, Lamb Meal, Herring Meal, Pork Meal, Mutton Meal, Salmon Meal, Red Lentils, Green Lentils, Chick Pea, Pea Starch, Sweet Potato, Peas, Pork Fat, Flaxseed, Pea Fiber, Fish Oil, Pumpkin Meal, Black Beans, Pumpkin, Spinach, Carrot, Broccoli, Cranberry, Apple, Blueberry, Banana, Natural Flavor, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, A-tocopherol Acetate, Niacin, Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Manganous Oxide, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Casei Fermentation Product, Dried Bifido Bacterium Bifidium Thermophilum Fermentation Product, Dried Streptococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Yucca Schidigera, Rosemary, Cayenne, Peppermint, Thyme, Green Tea Extract.

7. Crave High Protein Chicken Adult Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Crave Pet Foods

The Cost: $42 (22 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.chewy.com

Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Meal, Split Peas, Lentils, Pork Meal, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Pea Starch, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Flaxseed, Natural Flavor, Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Dl-methionine, Mixed Tocopherols And Citric Acid (Preservatives), Zinc Sulfate, Niacin Supplement, Calcium Carbonate, Biotin, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Amino Acid Chelate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Selenium Yeast, Riboflavin Supplement (Vitamin B2), Copper Amino Acid Chelate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Manganese Amino Acid Chelate, Vitamin A Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Rosemary Extract.

8. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Roasted Bison and Venison Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Taste of the Wild

The Cost: $48.99 (28lbs)

Where To Get It: www.petco.com, www.chewy.com.

Ingredients: Buffalo, Lamb Meal, Chicken Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Potatoes, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Egg Product, Roasted Bison, Roasted Venison, Beef, Natural Flavor, Tomato Pomace, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Ocean Fish Meal, Salt, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Raspberries, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid. Contains A Source of Live (Viable), Naturally Occurring Microorganisms.

9. Taste of the Wild Wetlands Grain-Free Roasted Duck Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Taste of the Wild

The Cost: $48.99 (28 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.petco.com, www.chewy.com.

Ingredients: Duck, Duck Meal, Chicken Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Potatoes, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Egg Product, Natural Flavor, Ocean Fish Meal, Potato Protein, Roasted Quail, Roasted Duck, Smoked Turkey, Tomato Pomace, Salt, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Raspberries, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement. Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid.

10. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon and Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Open Farm Pet Food

The Cost: $69.99 (22 lbs.)

Where To Get It: direct from www.openfarmpet.com

Ingredients: Salmon, Oats, Ocean Whitefish Meal, Sorghum, Quinoa, Coconut Oil, Herring Meal, Natural Flavor, Millet, Pumpkin, Salmon Oil, Apples, Chia Seed, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Chicory Root, Choline Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Folic Acid), Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Calcium Carbonate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Selenium Yeast, Calcium Iodate), Taurine, Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Cinnamon, Turmeric.

11. Diamond Naturals Skin and Coat Formula All Life Stages Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Diamond Naturals

The Cost: $36.99 (30 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.chewy.com

Ingredients: Salmon, Fish Meal, Potatoes, Lentils, Peas, Pea Flour, Dried Yeast, Canola Oil, Flaxseed, Tomato Pomace, Natural Flavor, Dicalcium Phosphate, Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Kale, Chia Seed, Pumpkin, Blueberries, Oranges, Dried Kelp, Coconut, Spinach, Carrots, Papaya, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid.

12. Diamond Naturals Chicken and Rice Formula All Life Stages Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Diamond Naturals

The Cost: $36.99 (40 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.chewy.com

Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Meal, Whole Grain Brown Rice, Cracked Pearled Barley, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Grain Sorghum, Dried Yeast, Dried Beet Pulp, Egg Product, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed, Salmon Oil (Source Of DHA), Potassium Chloride, Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Dried Chicory Root, Kale, Chia Seed, Pumpkin, Blueberries, Oranges, Quinoa, Dried Kelp, Coconut, Spinach, Carrots, Papaya, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Beta Carotene, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin, Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid. Contains A Source of Live (Viable), Naturally Occurring Microorganisms.

13. Annamaet Ultra 32% Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Annamaet

The Cost: $99.99 (40 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.chewy.com

Ingredients: Chicken Meal, Brown Rice, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Whole Dry Eggs, Herring Meal, Millet, Dried Beet Pulp, Brewers Dried Yeast, Menhaden Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Dried Apples, Flax Seed Meal, Natural Flavor, Lecithin, Dried Chicory Root, Marine Microalgae, Salt, Dl-methionine, Dried Blueberries, Dried Cranberries, Potassium Chloride, L-lysine, Taurine, Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product Dehydrated, Vitamin E Supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source Of Vitamin C), Niacin Supplement, Biotin, Thiamine Mononitrate, L-carnitine, D-calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Choline Chloride, Zinc Proteinate, Betaine Anhydrous, Iron Proteinate, Selenium Yeast, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Yucca Schidigera Extract.

14. Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Large Breed Recipe Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Merrick

The Cost: $69.99 (20 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.chewy.com

Ingredients: Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal, Turkey Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Potatoes, Peas, Salmon Meal, Potato Protein, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavor, Duck, Lamb, Sunflower Oil, Chicken Liver, Salt, Organic Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Apples, Blueberries, Minerals (Iron Amino Acid Complex, Zinc Amino Acid Complex, Zinc Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Cobalt Proteinate, Cobalt Carbonate), Taurine, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Mixed Tocopherols For Freshness, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin A Acetate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Citric Acid For Freshness, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Casei Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product.

15. Nulo Freestyle Grain-Free Turkey and Sweet Potato Recipe Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Nulo

The Cost: $75.99 (26 lbs.)

Where To Get It: www.chewy.com

Ingredients: Deboned Turkey, Turkey Meal, Salmon Meal, Chickpeas, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols and Citric Acid), Sweet Potato, Yellow Peas, Deboned Trout, Pea Fiber, Natural Flavor, Yeast Culture, Dried Chicory Root, Dried Tomatoes, Dried Carrots, Dried Blueberries, Dried Apples, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Choline Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Zinc Proteinate, Vitamin E Supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source Of Vitamin C), Iron Proteinate, Niacin, Copper Proteinate, Thiamine Mononitrate (Source Of Vitamin B1), Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Manganous Oxide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Source Of Vitamin B6), Selenium Selenite, Riboflavin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Biotin, Dried Bacillus Coagulans Fermentation Product, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Calcium Iodate, Folic Acid, Rosemary Extract.

16. Nulo Freestyle Beef, Peas and Carrot Recipe Grain-Free Canned Dog Food

The Brand: Nulo

The Cost: $33 for a case of 12 cans

Where To Get It: www.chewy.com

Ingredients: Beef, Turkey, Beef Broth, Beef Liver, Peas, Carrots, Ground Flaxseed, Guar Gum, Potassium Chloride, Agar-agar, Salt, Choline Chloride, Natural Flavor, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Sodium Carbonate, Vitamin E Supplement, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Thiamine Mononitrate, Cobalt Proteinate, Niacin Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Potassium Iodide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid.

Organic Blends

These blends are USDA-certified organic, made with minimal pesticides and fertilizers, and the ingredients are always sourced from sustainable farms and providers.

17. Castor and Pollux Organix Chicken and Oatmeal Recipe

The Brand: Castor and Pollux

The Cost: $16-$73. Comes in 4-, 10-, and 18-lb. bags.

Where To Get It: Online from Chewy, Amazon, and PetCo.

Ingredients: Organic Chicken, Organic Chicken Meal, Organic Oatmeal, Organic Barley, Organic Brown Rice, Organic Peas, Organic Chicken Fat, Organic Sunflower Seed Meal, Organic Sweet Potatoes, Organic Pea Protein, Natural Flavor, Organic Flaxseed, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Chicken Liver, Organic Blueberries, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid), Choline Chloride, Minerals (Zinc Methionine Complex, Calcium Carbonate, Zinc Sulfate, Iron Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Copper Proteinate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Manganous Oxide, Calcium Iodate, Ethylenediamine Dihydroiodide), Taurine, Organic Amarath, Mixed Tocopherols.

18. Tender and True Chicken and Liver Organic Dog Food

The Brand: Tender and True

The Cost: $16-$60. Comes in 4-, 11-, and 20-lb. bags.

Where To Get It: Online from Chewy and Amazon.

Ingredients: Organic Chicken, Organic Chicken Meal, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Dried Pea, Organic Chickpea, Organic Flaxseed Meal, Organic Potato Flour, Organic Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Organic Pea Flour, Organic Chicken Liver, Organic Liver Digest Meal, Menhaden Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Choline Chloride, Salt, Natural Mixed Tocopherols, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin E Supplement, Zinc Proteinate, Zinc Sulfate, Manganous Oxide, Manganese Proteinate, Inositol, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Zinc Oxide, Iron Proteinate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Biotin, Riboflavin Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Sodium Selenite, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Supplement, Copper Proteinate, Citric Acid (Preservative), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide.

19. Party Animal Original Dog Food California Chicken and Oats Recipe

The Brand: Party Animal

The Cost: $18-$69. Comes in 5- or 25-lb. bags.

Where To Get It: Available online from Chewy, PetFlow, and Amazon.

Ingredients: Organic Chicken, Chicken Meal, Organic Oats, Organic Barley, Organic Peas, Natural Turkey And Chicken Flavor, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols and Citric Acid), Organic Brown Rice, Organic Flaxseed, Calcium Carbonate, Tomato Pomace, Organic Sunflower Oil, Potassium Chloride, Dried Brewers Yeast, Salt, Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Cobalt Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Selenium Yeast), Blueberries, Choline Chloride, Organic Alfalfa Meal, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Organic Carrots, Broccoli, Vitamins (Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin, D-calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin Supplement, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement), Chicory Extract, Lecithin, Lactic Acid, Sage, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source Of Vitamin C), Yucca Schidigera Extract, Garlic, Calcium Iodate, Rosemary Extract, Yeast Culture (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae), Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Aspergillus Oryzae Fermentation Extract, Dried Trichoderma Longibrachiatum Fermentation Extract, Dried Bacillus Subtillis Fermentation Extract.

20. Newman's Own Organics Grain-Free 95% Chicken Dinner Canned Dog Food

The Brand: Newman’s Own

The Cost: $28 for a case of 12 (12.7 oz.) cans.

Where To Get It: Online from Chewy, Newman’s Own, and in stores like Wal-Mart and pet chains.

Ingredients: Organic Chicken, Organic Chicken Broth, Organic Pea Flour, Dicalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Organic Alfalfa, Organic Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Organic Locust Bean Gum, Salt, Choline Chloride, Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Calcium Carbonate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Calcium Iodate.

Bonus: Gather Free Acres Organic Free-Run Chicken Dry Dog Food

The Brand: Petcurean

The Cost: $35.99-$79.99. 6- or 16-lb. bags.

Where To Get It: Online from Chewy or Petcurean.

Ingredients: Organic Chicken, Organic Dehydrated Chicken, Organic Peas, Lentils, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Krill Meal, Organic Flaxseed, Blueberries, Cranberries, Egg Shell Meal, Vitamins (Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, Inositol, Niacin, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (A Source Of Vitamin C), D-calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement), Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Selenium Yeast), Dried Rosemary.