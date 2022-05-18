The 18 Best Dog Foods For Sensitive Stomachs

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Sensitive stomachs can make eating even good food difficult for some pups. However, getting the best quality ingredients is crucial to making the digestion process as easy as possible on your dog, and higher-quality ingredients can actually help reduce sensitivity. When you’re feeding your dog something straight from the dollar store shelves, they’re getting the lowest-quality ingredients, and those can cause far more issues than just upsetting allergies or sensitivities.

Given how oversaturated with imposter brands the market is, we’ve taken the time to research the 18 best sensitive tummy brands out there. Whether you’re raising a giant of a St. Bernard or a cute and cuddly lab, these foods work great for helping to reduce comfort during ingestion, and, in some cases, actually help improve stomach sensitivities.

Pupper produces high-quality pet foods made only with premium, naturally sourced ingredients in every bite. Your pet will love the taste of this delicious, savory chicken recipe, complete with chicken meat, gizzards, and more. Fortified with vitamins, minerals, and brown rice, your dog will get optimal protein and dietary fiber to keep the tummy happy and healthy. This delicious recipe can be yours for just $59.99. You can order this and more Pupper products online from Pupper. Everything ships directly and is formulated for maximum pup health and human satisfaction.

This beef recipe doesn’t contain any harmful fillers, and its unique, limited-ingredient formula is a far cry from the general foods you’ll find on the market. Whereas most brands take up an entire section of their label with the ingredients list, this beef recipe contains about three sentences’ worth of premium ingredients. Made with high-quality beef, beef hearts, and barley and flax will give your dog a nutritious meal with fiber, protein, and important vitamins and minerals. Everything ships direct, and you’ll love the low prices and higher-quality ingredients.

Ingredients: Chippin’s whole, all-natural ingredients are perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs. Featuring omega-3 rich USA wild caught silver carp which is much more digestible than chicken. This anti-allergen & oven-baked food is also crafted by veterinarians.

Price/Where To Buy: Score this healthy, eco-conscious food at chippinpet.com. There, you can find a 3.5 lb. bag for just $32.99 (+ save 10% when you subscribe). You’ll also find all of Chippin’s drool-worthy dog jerky & oven-baked treats packed with novel proteins like cricket and spirulina.

The Difference: Crafted with a highly nutritious but overpopulated fish in USA waterways, feeding your dog Chippin helps to restore biodiversity and protect the Great Lakes. This all-natural recipe is great for dogs with sensitive stomachs while also reducing their impact on the environment.

4. Diamond Care Sensitive Stomach Blend

Diamond Care is a blend made by Diamond Pets, and it offers the same level of quality and consistency you’d see from Diamond. The brand has been producing high-quality foods for decades, using only premium ingredients and formulas that bring maximum nutritional value without fillers, additives, and other harmful substances. This sensitive stomach blend offers a grain-free option for anyone looking to improve their pup’s health without rice, barley, or wheat. You can find this product on Chewy.com for just $54.99 for a 25-lb bag.

5. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Dog Food, Sweet Potato & Venison Formula

When it comes to dog food, Natural Balance is a brand trusted by owners all over the country for its incredible commitment to quality, consistency, and premium ingredients. Your dog will love this sweet potato and venison dog food blend, which is specifically formulated to have fewer ingredients than the leading brand to avoid fillers and additives. Your dog will love the taste, you’ll love the value, and everyone wins! This product is available across the web, but you can get free shipping from Chewy.com.

6. AvoDerm Natural Sensitive Stomach Dry Dog Kibble

A 22-lb bag of AvoDerm Natural Sensitive Stomach Dry Dog kibble from Chewy for just $53. This potent sensitive stomach blend is formulated to prevent skin and tummy allergies, using only premium ingredients like salmon, oatmeal, and ground rice. Chicken, which is a good ingredient but often overused in dog food, is usually behind stomach sensitives. It’s the second most common cause behind grains. That’s why AvoDerm excluded chicken from the sensitive stomach blend, replacing it with delicious salmon rich in Omega-3s. This affordable, tasty dog food is perfect for dogs of all sizes and ages.

7. Blackwood Salmon Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Sensitive Skin & Stomach Formula Dry Dog Food

Salmon and rice are an excellent combination for humans, and also for doggos. Salmon provides rich, quality Omega-3 fatty acids for optimal joint, heart, brain, and skin health. The food is super-packed with nutritious ingredients, complete with fiber, protein, and Omega-3s, and it won’t cost you a small fortune. Every ingredient is carefully considered to ensure maximum stomach health and nutrition. You can find this delicious blend on Chewy for just $38 for a 30-lb bag; making it one of the most affordable options on the list.

8. American Natural Premium Sensitive Care Dry Dog Food

Sensitive tummies require the best quality ingredients that money can buy. The kind of ingredients you feed to your dog can upset or relieve stomach pain and discomfort, and American Natural understands that need. This premium sensitive care dry dog food blend comes with only natural ingredients like chicken, oatmeal, and brown rice for optimal nutrition and plenty of fiber. You can get a bag on Chewy.com for just $48!

9. Solid Gold Holistique Blendz Adult Dry Dog Food

Solid Gold offers a standard of dog food quality that you simply can’t ignore. This Holistique Blendz dry dog food is perfect for dogs with sensitivities or allergies, or for owners who just want to give their dogs a better standard for what they eat. With ocean fishy, hearty whole grains, and plenty of potent vitamins and minerals, this blend offers maximum value for a decent price. This blend is potato-free, so all of the fiber comes from rich and hearty whole grains! Not to mention, fish provides necessary Omega-3s for your dog’s health. This product is available on Chewy from $49.99.

10. Solid Gold Grain-Free Dry Dog Food Sun Dancer with Real Chicken

Solid Gold offers another sensitive tummy blend for dogs of all sizes. This grain-free dry dog food blend features chicken, tapioca, and turmeric for optimal tummy and full-body health. Offering gut health and overall immune support, Sun Dancer features only natural ingredients in line with Solid Gold’s commitment to wholesome ingredients. This product is available from PetCo for about $55 per bag.

11. Go! Sensitivities Limited Ingredient Salmon Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

The limited ingredient dog foods offered by Go! contain only the necessary ingredients for your dog’s health. This blend contains salmon and no grain products, so if your doggo is gluten-sensitive, he can still enjoy some tasty salmon and fiber from chickpeas. It also contains prebiotic fiber and probiotics for optimal digestion. This blend is fortified with all of the vital nutrients that dogs need to thrive at your side as your best friend. This product is available from petcurean.com and Chewy.com. It qualifies for free shipping from Chewy.

12. WholeHearted Easy Digestion Potato & Egg Product Recipe Specialized Grain-Free Food

Head on over to PetCo today to get this amazing specialized grain-free easy digestion blend with potato, egg, and flaxseed. Each of these ingredients brings potent nutrients like fiber and protein, and also contains billions of safe and effective probiotics to increase healthy digestion. WholeHearted is a brand that takes care and quality in its ingredients, sourcing natural, wholesome, healthy ingredients for every food blend. You can get a bag of this delicious easy digestion blend for just $42.

13. Veterinary Select Food for Dogs, Digestive Care + Sensitive Skin

Veterinary select is a potent dog food brand that offers solutions for your doggo’s health that you can afford and are as tasty as they come. This select blend covers digestive and sensitive skin care with wholesome, natural ingredients. Ingredients make a difference, and Veterinary Select is backed by professionals. This blend is available across the web, but the best deal is on Chewy.com. An 8-lb bag costs just $19.99. Give it a try today and see just how potent it is for helping digestive issues!

14. Instinct Raw Boost Grain-Free Gut Health Recipe with Real Chicken Dry Dog Food

Raw food is great-tasting and offers a more potent protein dose for dogs of all sizes. This raw blend from instinct comes complete with high-protein kibble sourced from raw, freeze-dried ingredients for optimal freshness and nutrition. Every bite is fortified with vitamins and minerals and all of the important nutrients your dog needs to get by without upsetting his stomach. There are no grains in this blend, making it perfect for wheat/gluten-sensitive dogs. You can find this product on PetCo.com for just $69.99.

15. Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast Grain-Free Natural Dry Dog Food

Earthborn is a brand we love, simply because it’s committed to only natural, holistic ingredients for dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds. This meadow feast blend is both grain-free and made of the highest-quality ingredients, including lamb, egg, sweet potato, and more. It’s fortified with vital nutrients and vitamins and minerals for optimal digestive and overall health for your dog. Earthborn has been producing some of the best foods on the market for years, serving millions of happy dogs and owners across the country. You can find this delicious product on Chewy.com for $51.99 with free shipping.

16. Earthborn Holistic Unrefined Smoked Salmon with Ancient Grains & Superfoods Dry Dog Food

Earthborn gets another spot on this list for its tasty, all-natural unrefined salmon blend with ancient grains and superfoods. This potent blend is made for dogs of all shapes and sizes, with a serious commitment to only the best ingredients. Salmon provides potent Omega-3s for joint, bone, and heart health, and ancient grains provide natural, wholesome fiber to keep the digestive tract moving. If your dog isn’t getting enough fiber, this is an awesome option to get them the fiber they need as well as the protein and Omega-3s they just can’t live without. This product is available from Chewy for just $59.99 and qualifies for free shipping.

17. Lucy Pet Products Duck & Potato Formula Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Dog Food

Lucy Pet Products is a trusted name in pet foods, and this grain-free blend is perfect for any doggo with a sensitive belly. It contains only premium ingredients, including duck, fish oil, and flaxseed. Your doggo will get the fiber he needs from flaxseed and dried kelp, and duck is a lean, potent source of protein and other nutrients The blend is trusted by dog owners throughout the country for its great taste, the brand’s commitment to pets, and the awesome value that comes with every bag. You can get this product on Chewy.com for just $54.99 plus free shipping.

18. Wellness Core High Protein Wholesome Grains Original Recipe Dry Dog Food

Wellness Pet Food’s CORE series aims to provide nutrition for dogs that is akin to their natural, ancestral diets. It’s known that dogs aren’t obligate carnivores, despite popular belief, but their health still benefits from a diet rich in high-quality proteins from meat. This wholesome grain blend provides both proteins for optimal health and digestive fiber to keep the stomach happy and healthy. You’ll get chicken liver, flaxseed, and turkey all in one tasty blend that your doggo will love. Best of all, Wellness Pet Foods stands by its commitment to excellence in pet products in foods, with a price of just $64 from PetCo.

Bonus: Pinnacle Salmon & Pumpkin Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

If you’re looking for the Pinnacle of dog foods, you’ve found it. Just because this item is last on our list, that doesn’t mean it’s the worst of the bunch. Pinnacle salmon and pumpkin recipe offers natural ingredients fortified with potent vitamins and minerals for optimal gut, skin, heart, and skin health for your dog. Everything is sourced naturally for a difference your dog can taste and your wallet will love. Stay away from discount brands, especially when you’ve got such a good option right in front of you! This product is available from Chewy.com for just $69.99 and qualifies for free 1-3-day shipping. Your furry friend deserves the best, and to give him that, you need Pinnacle.