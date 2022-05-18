This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There are literally thousands of choices when it comes to dog foods, and you usually have the option between wet and dry food. Each has its advantages and disadvantages, but today, we’re focusing specifically on dry dog foods. In this guide, we’ve scoured the web for the best brands that produce high-quality, naturally sourced dog foods that you can feel comfortable giving your best friend. After all, man’s best friend deserves the best, right?

This guide will cover some important facts about dry dog foods, including what to look for and what the best dry food options are. Whether you’ve just adopted your first dog, or you have an older dog at home, these are the 12 best dry dog foods on the market today.

Why Dry Food

There’s a constant debate raging amongst pet owners about whether or not dry or wet food is “healthier” or “better” for dogs, but in truth, each has its own benefits. Dry food is often far more convenient for pet owners, and, due to its texture, it encourages dogs to chew before they swallow—thus helping with common digestive and dental problems that can arise from dogs inhaling their food. We’ve all seen our excited doggos rushing the bowl and devouring their food in ten seconds flat! That’s simply not healthy for the dog.

Most experts recommend that you feed your dog a balanced diet of both wet and dry food, but the exact ratio of each will depend on your dog’s breed, size, and age. Be sure to check with your vet before you make any changes to your dog’s diet, and if you notice adverse effects after doing so, discontinue with the brand you’re using. We need to take care of our furry friends, and that means wholesome ingredients, brands that actually care about pets, and keeping the vet informed!

What Ingredients To Watch For In Dry Food

Even with higher-quality dog foods, you can sometimes find ingredients that aren’t exactly good for your doggo. These can include things like MSG (monosodium glutamate), “meat protein” (which is essentially slaughterhouse scraps), and more. It’s important to read the label before you purchase any dog food and read this list first. We’ve taken the time to do the research to bring you only high-quality, natural dog foods for your pet’s optimal health.

The Best Dry Dog Foods

The best dry foods are made from quality, all-natural ingredients whenever possible. Avoid too much grain in your dog’s diet, but, of course, follow your vet’s recommendations. Let’s jump into our list of the 12 best dry dog foods for 2021.

Ingredients: Pupper is a brand that doesn’t mince words—or meat! You’ll get only high-quality ingredients in every scoop of the delicious, naturally sourced chicken blend. Containing only chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, flax, sweet potato, apples, ginger, krill, sea salt, kelp, mixed tocopherols, and vitamin mineral, this is one of the simplest and best blends out there.

Price/Where To Buy: You can buy Pupper Chicken Blend directly from Pupper. A 1 lb. bag costs just $59.99. It’s one of the more affordable blends when it comes to high-quality dog food.

The Difference: Pupper is brand committed to quality, and it shows in the simple but potent ingredients list. Everything is sourced naturally, and this is a brand that really cares about its pets! You can find this and more great pet products on the brand’s website.

Ingredients: We love beef, and so do our doggos! Pupper, the same company that makes the awesome chicken blend above, also makes a potent, all-natural beef blend your dog will love. If you want your pup to come running at mealtimes, this is the food you need! Made with only beef, beef heart, beef liver, barley, flax, carrots, beets, cranberries, parsley, sea salt, kelp, mixed tocopherols, and vitamin mineral, the blend contains everything your dog needs for optimal nutrition and happiness.

Price/Where To Buy: All of Pupper’s great pet products and food blends can be found online. A bag of this awesome beef blend will cost you $59.99, and comes in a 1-lb. size.

The Difference: With wholesome ingredients, a commitment to pets everywhere, and a serious commitment to overall quality, Pupper easily takes our top two spots in this list of the best dog food.

Ingredients: Chippin’s dry dog food is consciously sourced and crafted with highly digestible USA fish as the #1 ingredient. Silver carp is a highly nutritious fish for our dogs, containing all 10 essential amino acids. Perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitive stomachs.

Price/Where To Buy: Score this healthy, eco-conscious food at chippinpet.com. There, you can find a 3.5 lb. bag for just $32.99 (+ save 10% when you subscribe). You’ll also find all of Chippin’s drool-worthy dog jerky & oven-baked treats packed with novel proteins like cricket and spirulina.

The Difference: Crafted with a highly nutritious but overpopulated fish in USA waterways, feeding your dog Chippin helps to restore biodiversity and protect the Great Lakes. This all-natural recipe is great for discerning dogs, sensitive tummies, and eco champs that want to reduce their impact on the environment.

Ingredients: Spot & Tango’s UnKibble is an innovative Fresh Dry formulated without artificial additives, preservatives, fillers, or rendered meat found in commercial pet food. All of our meals are packed with USDA protein, fruits and veggies. We are so proud that our ingredients are listed on the front of every product!

Price/Where To Buy: Take a short quiz on SpotandTango.com and choose from UnKibble recipes starting from $0.86 per meal, or Fresh recipes from $1.57 per meal. Switch, customize, or pause recipes at any time. Delivered at your convenience.

The Difference: Spot & Tango believes real food helps our pets live happier and healthier. We are the only D2C fresh dog food provider to develop a line of dry food. It’s like kibble, but all UnKibble recipes are made from 100% fresh, human-grade ingredients and nothing artificial. UnKibble plans are personalized, balanced for puppies and adults (according to AAFCO’s nutritional standards) and always GMO and hormone-free. The meals are gently dried using our unique Fresh Dry process, delivered at your convenience, and stored in the pantry!

Use code DISCOVER50 for 50% off!

5. I and Love and You Nude Super Food Grain-Free Dog Food

Ingredients: What’s in I and Love and You’s nude super food (red meat) dog food blend? Meat and high-quality nutrients for your dog, of course! There’s no corn, rice, wheat, artificial colors, preservatives, or dyes, and meat is always the first ingredient.

Price/Where To Buy: You can buy a 23-lb. bag of I and Love and You Nude Super Food Grain-Free Dog Food on Chewy.com for about $58 per bag. You can also find it in some stores and other pet outlets.

The Difference: When it comes to dog food, show your best friend how much you love them with I and Love and You; a brand that was designed for pets by pet lovers.

6. Taste Of The Wild High Prairie

Ingredients: This grain-free blend is made only with natural bison meat, is rich in Omega 3s and 6s (important fatty acids for coat health), and contains no fillers, dyes, or artificial colors. The only thing you’re getting is nature-tested ingredients for a diet closer to the ancestral diet of the dogs’ evolutionary predecessor. Domestication might have taken dogs from fierce killers to loyal pets, but that doesn’t mean they have to eat like it.

Price/Where To Buy: You can buy a 28-lb. of Taste Of The Wild High Prairie on Chewy.com and other pet food websites. You can also find it in some stores.

The Difference: Taste Of The Wild is a brand you can trust to bring you natural, high-quality ingredients at a good price. This is an excellent value for pets of all shapes and sizes.

7. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon And Ancient Grains Recipe

Ingredients: This potent, high-quality dog food blend is made with sustainably caught wild salmon for a taste and quality you just can’t beat. It’s gluten-free, making it perfect for dogs with sensitive bellies, and contains everything your dog needs for a happy, healthy life.

Price/Where To Buy: You can buy Open Farms’ products directly from the company website, and this blend costs about $70 per 22-lb. bag. This puts it on the more expensive end of the spectrum for price, but the ingredients are worth it!

The Difference: With dwindling fish populations across the globe, it’s great to see a brand focused on sustainability. Wild-caught salmon are rich in vitamins and nutrients, and this dog food blend will keep your dog healthy inside and out!

8. Life’s Abundance All Stage Dog Food

Ingredients: Life’s Abundance is designed to help your pup get the most out of life, not matter what age they’re at! It’s great for puppies and middle-aged dogs alike, featuring a potent and healthy blend of whole grains, responsibly sourced chicken and eggs, and much more. Give it a try today and see the difference your dog feels after just one bowl.

Price/Where To Buy: You can buy a bag of Life’s Abundance All Stage Dog Food online for just $84 for a 22-lb. bag. It’s more expensive than some of the competition, but the ingredients are of the highest quality and the service is second-to-none.

The Difference: Life’s Abundance is all about supporting happier, healthier pets! That’s why the brand creates all-natural pet foods from responsibly sourced ingredients for a taste and difference you’ll love.

9. Go! Solutions Skin and Coat Care

Ingredients: Sometimes, we forget that our doggos need skin and coat support in their food to keep their coats shining and soft. Luckily, Go! Solutions doesn’t forget, and provides this awesome, high-quality solution with only natural, responsibly sourced, wholesome ingredients. Inside, you’ll find potent Omega-3s from premium salmon, important amino acids, and more.

Price/Where To Buy: You can get this product on Chewy.com. A 25-lb. bag will cost you around $54, and Chewy does offer free shipping on orders of over $50!

The Difference: With premium salmon rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, this is the ultimate coat and skin care dog food. Keep that coat shining with premium, natural ingredients from Go! Solutions.

10. Merrick Grain-Free Dog Food

Ingredients: Featuring quality Texas beef, lamb, salmon, sweet potatoes, and more, this blend from Merrick provides optimal nutrition and flavor for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Whether you’re new to being a dog owner or a seasoned owner, this food packs the punch your dog needs to stay happy, healthy, and fit.

Price/Where To Buy: A 30-lb. bag of Merrick grain-free beef blend will cost you about $74, depending on where you buy from. You can find this product on sites like Chewy.com and in pet and grocery stores.

The Difference: Merrick’s approach is simple: quality, consistency, and only natural meats to keep your dog healthy and happy. Your best friend will love this tasty, potent treat again and again.

11. American Journey Limited Ingredient Venison and Sweet Potato Blend

Ingredients: American Journey presents this limited-ingredient blend packed with all-natural, tasty venison, sweet potatoes, and chickpeas, fish and sunflower oil, and much more. This product is an excellent choice for all-around health for adult dogs and includes support for skin and coat health!

Price/Where To Buy: You can buy a 24-lb. bag on Chewy.com for about $59.99 on Chewy, plus free one to three-day shipping!

The Difference: Your dog will love this tasty blend with high-quality venison—a lean and nutrient-dense meat that doesn’t have as much fat, sodium, or other problematic nutrients as red meat and chicken.

12. Now Fresh Grain-Free Small Breed Adult Dog Recipe

Ingredients: Small breeds often have different nutritional requirements than larger breeds, which is why Now Fresh presents this awesome grain-free adult dog recipe for small breeds only. Formulated with eggs, turkey, sweet potatoes, and more, this recipe will have your dog running into mealtime with their tail wagging.

Price/Where To Buy: A bag of Now Fresh Grain-Free Small Breed Adult Dog Recipe can be purchased on Chewy.com and at other online pet outlets, and in some pet stores/retail stores. A 22-lb bag costs around $70, depending on the outlet.

The Difference: Small breeds are often overlooked by pet food brands, but Now Fresh knows even your smallest furry friends need specific nutrition! This recipe is perfect for smaller breeds of all ages.

Bonus: Visionary Keto Dog Food Low-Carb Chicken Recipe

Ingredients: Even dogs have to watch what they eat! We’re not the only ones that can pack on the pounds from unhealthy eating. This low-carb keto-friendly dog food recipe includes 1g of net carbs, zero fillers, and only high-quality chicken for maximum nutritional value.

Price/Where To Buy: Visionary’s foods are available on Chewy.com for about $80 for a 22-lb. bag. You can get free shipping with Chewy, or you can order Amazon. It’s also available directly from Visionary’s website.

The Difference: Visionary’s low-carb blend is designed to help keep your doggo lean and healthy, and with the quality of ingredients, that’s exactly what will happen. Perfect for dogs who have weight issues or need specific diets to maintain weight.