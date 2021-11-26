The 11 Best Dog Foods For Huskies

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Huskies are regal, loyal, and beautiful dogs with rich, soft fur that people across the globe love. Originally bred in Siberia, they were brought to Alaska around 1908 to be sled dogs. The breed was (and is) hardy and loyal, surviving the harsh cold of Alaska and Siberia and proving crucial to transportation efforts in the frozen wastes. The breed’s thick coat helps protect against cold weather, and also makes it a great cuddle buddy.

Huskies require certain nutrients in order to keep their coat soft and shiny. Omega-3s are some of the most important fatty acids to your dog’s coat and skin health, so you want to find a dog food that includes plenty of fish-based protein or Omega-3 supplements. Omega-3s can come from krill or fish like salmon, herring, anchovies, whiting, and more.

It’s important to pay close attention to the ingredients in your husky’s food. Fillers like meat by-products aren’t good for your dog, and you want to stay away from brands with excess grain or artificial additives. In this guide, we’ll go over some of the best foods for huskies on the market today. We’ve even included two foods at the end of the list for husky puppies!

1. Pupper Beef Recipe

What’s In It?

Beef, Beef Heart, Beef Liver, Barley, Flax, Carrots, Beets, Cranberries, Parsley, Sea Salt, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamins, And Minerals.

Where Can I Buy It?

Pupper’s beef recipe and other premium dog foods are available at pawandbone.com.

Why Should I Choose It?

Pupper is a brand you can trust to provide wholesome, freeze-dried ingredients to lock in flavor and nutrients. This premium beef blend is made with beef as the first ingredient, along with premium kelp for Omega-3s, flax for fiber, and minimal grain. Your dog will love the taste of beef, you’ll love the quality and cost, and your husky’s coat will be soft and shiny. This is one of the healthiest dog foods available today.

2. Crave High Protein Lamb Adult Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

What’s In It?

Deboned Lamb, Chicken Meal, Split Peas, Lentils, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Pork Meal, Fish Meal, Dried Chicken, Pea Starch, Natural Flavor, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Choline Chloride, Dl-methionine, Mixed Tocopherols And Citric Acid (Preservatives), Zinc Sulfate, Niacin Supplement, Calcium Carbonate, Biotin, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Amino Acid Chelate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Selenium Yeast, Riboflavin Supplement (Vitamin B2), Copper Amino Acid Chelate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Manganese Amino Acid Chelate, Vitamin A Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Rosemary Extract.

Where Can I Buy It?

Crave’s premium dog foods are available on sites like Chewy and PetCo, and available in some retail stores like Target.

Why Should I Choose It?

Crave’s high protein blends are always made with protein-rich meats as the first ingredient. This blend contains premium deboned lamb and chicken meal for optimal flavor and nutrition. It also includes fish meal for those important Omega-3s your husky needs, and plenty of vitamins and minerals for a balanced diet.

3. Solid Gold Wolf King Bison & Brown Rice Recipe with Sweet Potatoes Large Breed Adult Dry Dog Food

What’s In It?

Bison, Ocean Fish Meal, Brown Rice, Oatmeal, Pearled Barley, Chickpeas, Peas, Potatoes, Dried Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Ground Flaxseed, Dried Tomato Pomace, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Natural Flavor, Salmon Oil (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Carrots, Pumpkin, Minerals (Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite), Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source Of Vitamin C), Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid), Blueberries, Cranberries, Choline Chloride, Dl-methionine, Dried Chicory Root, Taurine, Rosemary Extract, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product.

Where Can I Buy It?

Solid Gold’s premium dog foods are available from sites like Chewy, PetFlow, and PetCo.

Why Should I Choose It?

Solid Gold has over 30 years of experience in the dog food industry and brings the great taste and value of premium meats, veggies, and other ingredients to every blend. This premium dog food recipe offers bison as its first ingredient, a meat that’s rich in protein and other nutrients. It also includes flaxseed for fiber, salmon oil for necessary Omega-3s, and much more.

4. Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Grain-Free Great Plains Red Recipe Big Game Recipe with Beef, Lamb & Rabbit Dry Dog Food

What’s In It?

Deboned Beef, Lamb Meal, Salmon Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Potatoes, Peas, Natural Flavor, Potato Protein, Pork Fat, Pork Meal, Pea Protein, Lamb, Rabbit, Beef Liver, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Organic Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Apples, Blueberries, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Minerals (Iron Amino Acid Complex, Zinc Amino Acid Complex, Zinc Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Cobalt Proteinate, Cobalt Carbonate), Taurine, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Mixed Tocopherols For Freshness, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin A Acetate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Citric Acid For Freshness, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Casei Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product.

Where Can I Buy It?

Merrick’s long line of premium dog foods is available from sites like Chewy and PetCo and in some retail stores.

Why Should I Choose It?

Merrick was founded in Texas in 1988 with a mission to bring premium, great-tasting, healthy ingredients to dog foods. Made with the best ingredients money can buy, this freeze-dried formula is grain-free, packed with vitamins and minerals, and features beef, lamb, and salmon as the first three ingredients. Your pup will get all of the fiber, protein, and other nutrients he needs to stay happy, healthy, and soft!

5. Life’s Abundance All Stage Dog Food

What’s In It?

Chicken Meal, Ground Brown Rice, Oat Groats, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Egg Product, Dried Tomato Pomace, Pearled Barley, Flaxseed Meal, Yeast Culture, Natural Flavor, Fish Oil, Whitefish Meal, Dried Beet Pulp, Potassium Chloride, Sunflower Lecithin, Dicalcium Phosphate, Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Inulin, Yeast Extract, L-lysine, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source Of Vitamin C), Blueberries, Vitamin E Supplement, Taurine, Broccoli, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Pomegranate Extract, Selenium Yeast, Copper Proteinate, Inositol, Niacin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Acetate, Manganese Sulfate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Biotin, Manganese Proteinate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Calcium Iodate, Folic Acid, Dried Lactobacillus Casei Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Reuteri Fermentation Product.

Where Can I Buy It?

This premium dog food blend is available from PetCo and other pet retail sites.

Why Should I Choose It?

Life’s Abundance All Life Stages dog food is made for dogs of all sizes, ages, and breeds. It’s perfect for your husky, containing all the necessary nutrients for optimal health, like chicken meal, whole-grain brown rice, fish oil for Omega-3s, and much more. Your pup will get the protein he needs from premium chicken meal sourced from prime cuts of chicken, and fish oil is loaded with potent Omega-3s for skin and coat health.

6. VICTOR Select Ocean Fish Formula Dry Dog Food

What’s In It?

Menhaden Fish Meal (Source Of DHA-docosahexaenoic Acid), Grain Sorghum, Peas, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Whole Grain Millet, Dehydrated Salmon, Whole Grain Brown Rice, Yeast Culture, Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Natural Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Carrot Powder, Tomato Pomace, Salt, Organic Dried Seaweed Meal, Taurine, Choline Chloride, Calcium Stearate, Zinc Methionine Complex, Vitamin E Supplement, Dl-methionine, Iron Amino Acid Complex, Hydrolyzed Yeast, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Silicon Dioxide, L-carnitine, Selenium Yeast, Brewers Dried Yeast, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Aspergillus Oryzae Fermentation Extract, Dried Trichoderma Longibrachiatum Fermentation Extract, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Extract, Copper Sulfate, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Biotin, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin Supplement, Calcium Iodate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Vegetable Oil, Rosemary Extract, Green Tea Extract, Spearmint Extract, Inulin, Lecithin, Folic Acid.

Where Can I Buy It?

Victor Select dog foods are available from Chewy, PetCo, PetFlow, and more.

Why Should I Choose It?

The Victor family of premium pet foods are made right here in the USA under strict quality standards that aren’t often matched by the competition. Using only premium, natural ingredients, this dog food recipe is loaded with delicious, potent ocean fish for lean protein, Omega-3s, and more. Your pup will get plenty of fiber from premium plant-based ingredients, and will love the flavor of ocean fish.

7. Castor & Pollux PRISTINE Grain-Free Wild-Caught Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Dry Dog Food

What’s In It?

Salmon, Whitefish Meal, Organic Sweet Potatoes, Organic Peas, Lamb Meal, Organic Tapioca, Organic Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavor, Organic Sunflower Seed Meal, Organic Pea Protein, Organic Flaxseed, Organic Coconut Oil, Inulin (From Chicory Root), Organic Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Organic Apples, Organic Blueberries, Salt, Choline Chloride, Minerals (Zinc Amino Acid Complex, Iron Amino Acid Complex, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Calcium Iodate), Dl-methionine, Taurine, Potassium Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement), Dried Bacillus Coagulans Fermentation Product.

Where Can I Buy It?

Castor and Pollux pet foods are available from Chewy, PetCo, PetSmart, and more.

Why Should I Choose It?

As one of the few high-quality organic dog foods on the market, Castor and Pollux’s PRISTINE blend simply couldn’t be ignored. Featuring wild-caught salmon, organic vegetables like sweet potatoes and peas, and all of the other nutrients your husky needs, this is truly one of the best options on the market today. Your pup will look and feel healthier with premium, USDA-certified organic ingredients.

8. Diamond Naturals Skin & Coat Formula All Life Stages Dry Dog Food

What’s In It?

Salmon, Fish Meal, Potatoes, Lentils, Peas, Pea Flour, Dried Yeast, Canola Oil, Flaxseed, Tomato Pomace, Natural Flavor, Dicalcium Phosphate, Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Kale, Chia Seed, Pumpkin, Blueberries, Oranges, Dried Kelp, Coconut, Spinach, Carrots, Papaya, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid.

Where Can I Buy It?

All of Diamond Naturals’ premium pet food blends are available online and in certain stores. You can find them on sites like Chewy, PetCo, PetSmart.com, and more.

Why Should I Choose It?

Diamond Naturals started with a simple mission of providing rich, high-quality dog foods at a price everyone can afford. Since then, the brand has become the diamond standard in pert foods, with the best ingredients and a team that truly cares for the pets it serves. This blend is fortified with salmon and fish meal for lean proteins, Omega-3s, and more.

9. Open Farm Pasture-Raised Lamb & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

What’s In It?

Lamb, Oats, Ocean Whitefish Meal, Millet, Brown Rice, Coconut Oil, Herring Meal, Natural Flavor, Quinoa, Pumpkin, Salmon Oil, Apples, Chia Seed, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Choline Chloride, Chicory Root, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Folic Acid), Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Calcium Carbonate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Selenium Yeast, Calcium Iodate), Taurine, Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Cinnamon, Turmeric.

Where Can I Buy It?

Open Farm’s pet foods can be purchased online from Amazon or directly from Open Farm’s website.

Why Should I Choose It?

Open Farms aims to provide transparency and quality in their pet foods, and they’ve hit the mark with this premium, delicious pasture-raised lamb recipe. Fortified with ancient grains, lamb, and salmon oil, your husky will get complete nutrition for a price you’ll love. The blend is loaded with vitamins and minerals and veggies/fruits like apples and pumpkin for fiber and vitamins.

Puppy Food

Give your husky puppy the best in premium puppy foods with these delicious blends from Go! Solutions and Taste of the Wild.

10. Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken, Turkey + Duck Puppy Recipe Dry Dog Food

What’s In It?

Chicken Meal, Turkey Meal, Salmon Meal, De-boned Chicken, De-boned Turkey, De-boned Trout, Potatoes, Chicken Fat (Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols), Peas, Tapioca, Lentils, Duck Meal, Chickpeas, Natural Chicken Flavor, Whole Dried Egg, Apples, Herring Meal, Flaxseed, Salmon Oil, Alfalfa, De-boned Duck, De-boned Salmon, Sweet Potatoes, Potassium Chloride, Pumpkin, Carrots, Bananas, Blueberries, Cranberries, Broccoli, Blackberries, Squash, Papayas, Pomegranate, Dried Chicory Root, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Aspergillus Oryzae Fermentation Extract, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Extract, Choline Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (A Source Of Vitamin C), D-calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Beta-carotene, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement), Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Proteinate, Copper Sulphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Calcium Iodate, Manganous Oxide, Selenium Yeast), Sodium Chloride, Taurine, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Dried Rosemary, Green Tea Extract, Peppermint, Parsley, Rosehips, Zedoary, Dandelion, Chamomile, Ginger, Fennel, Turmeric, Juniper Berries, Licorice, Marigold Extract, Cardamom, Cloves.

Where Can I Buy It?

Go! Solutions’ premium dog food blends are available on Chewy, PetFlow, Amazon, and more.

Why Should I Choose It?

A growing puppy needs all of the best nutrients he can get, and that means you need to choose a food that sources natural ingredients and takes pride in the quality of its recipes. Go! Solutions’ premium carnivore blend is both grain-free and packed with premium protein from chicken, turkey, salmon, and duck. It also contains plenty of Omega-3s for optimal growth and coat/skin health.

11. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Roasted Bison & Venison Dry Puppy Food

What’s In It?

Buffalo, Lamb Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Egg Product, Pea Protein, Peas, Potatoes, Canola Oil, Tomato Pomace, Roasted Bison, Roasted Venison, Beef, Flaxseed, Potato Fiber, Natural Flavor, Ocean Fish Meal, Salmon Oil (A Source Of DHA), Salt, Dl-methionine, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Raspberries, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Bifidobacterium Animalis Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Supplement. Biotin, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D Supplement, Folic Acid.

Where Can I Buy It?

Taste of the Wild’s premium dog food blends are available from Chewy, Amazon, PetCo, and Tractor Supply Co.

Why Should I Choose It?

Choosing Taste of the Wild ensures that your puppy is getting premium, ancestral-diet-influenced foods. Taste of the Wild brings premium natural ingredients together in recipes that mimic your dog’s natural ancestors’ diets for optimal health. This recipe is made with buffalo, lamb, and fish meal for optimal nutrition and flavor. Give your dog a taste of the wild with this premium delicious dog food blend.