Testosterone Support Gummies: 20 Best Products

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

We all started out on our journeys with certain expectations in mind. For instance, our team of crack shot reviewers believe that it would be possible to find testosterone supplement gummies available to people throughout the United States. Instead, we found none. But when there’s a will there is a way.

Our team figured out that if the testosterone supplements don’t come in gummy form, then we could make our own using the best supplements available to people in the United States. What follows are simple directions to create your own testosterone supplement gummies without having to break the bank. After that are 20 of the top testosterone-boosting supplements that we have found.

Break Down the Supplement

The first step is to make it easy to work with the supplements. All you have to do is use a mortar and pestle to break up each of the tablets into a fine powder. Just measure each dose carefully into separate containers (such as baggies). That way you can keep track of the amount you are ingesting when it comes time to make the gummy bears.

For capsules, all you have to do is twist both ends off and dump the contents into a prepared bag.

It is vital to emphasize the need to measure out the exact amount that comes in one capsule or tablet and keep track of that number. That will enable you to measure out the right amount to include in each batch of gummy bears while pouring the mixture into the molds.

What You Need to Get Started

You do not need that much more did get started. The simplest gummy bears required just a mold, a package of flavored gelatin, a mixing bowl, spoon, and the prepared powdered testosterone support supplement.

Make the Gummies

Read the directions given with the mold carefully to determine how much liquid you can realistically pour into it. Then make the right amount of gelatin by following the directions on its box. Now, this is the important part: You have to mix in the right amount of powdered testosterone support supplement in accordance with the number of gummies you are creating.

Do this quickly before the gelatin has time to set otherwise there will be clumps of powder scattered throughout the gummies. Once that is done immediately pour the mixture into the mold and place it into your refrigerator.

Check after an hour to see if they are set. If so, you’re ready to enjoy the gummies.

Some Things to Keep in Mind

Gummy bears made in this manner are not shelf-stable. As such, it is important to keep them refrigerated at all times in order to ensure that you get the most out of them. If you wish to have shelfs-table gummy bears, add in several leaves of gelatin to the mixture during the preparation phase. This will stiffen up the mixture and make your gummies chewier, but you will be able to stick them in a small baggie and bring them to work or school with you.

Additionally, this process is overly simplistic because of the sheer number of variations you can include in it. Take the time to figure out which flavor and brand of gelatin works best for you and go with it. Many members of our team during our review process even created their own custom gelatin blends with a wide variety of fruit and vegetable juices in order to maximize their enjoyment of these health supplements.

Keep the Gummy Bears Away from Children

You are, for all intents and purposes, creating sweet treats spiked with the testosterone boosters you need in order to live your best life. As such, is important that you keep these gummies away from children or other adults who do not need to have their testosterone levels boosted.

Top 20 Testosterone Supplements

The following are the top 20 supplements we have reviewed over a long process that took several months of diligent work and research into finding out the best possible supplements available to people throughout the United States. Our personal favorites happened to be:

● Elm & Rye Testosterone Support

● TestoPrime All-Natural Testosterone Support

● PrimeGENIX Testosterone Support

This has been our personal favorite and also the best out of the numerous support supplements we have had the opportunity to review. The many reviews we have read has proven it to be an effective supplement that can help people deal with low testosterone levels regardless of age or lifestyle factors. A single one-month supply can be had for $69.99, and you can save an additional 20% by signing up for a monthly subscription.

Each dose has been carefully formulated in order to provide you with the six active ingredients needed to naturally and effectively boost your testosterone levels. After a couple of days, you should begin to see the results through increased energy and the ability to recover from the most strenuous of exercises more easily.

2 – Roman Testosterone Support Supplements

Roman has been a powerful name in the health supplement field for several years due to its dedication to providing high-quality products at reasonable prices. One of its most popular brands is its line of testosterone support supplements. Our team was therefore mildly excited about the possibility of finding out whether or not the brand lived up to its hype.

We carefully pored over several hundred reviews looking for similarities among both its most positive and negative features. What we found was that this brand was overly hyped for its ability to help middle-aged men put on lean muscle. But, thanks to its six proven ingredients, it was able to function as an effective testosterone support supplement for nearly every use case. A one-month supply can be had for $35.

3 – TestoPrime All-Natural Testosterone Support

One of the key features we found while reviewing this testosterone boosting supplement was its focus on helping stave off the ravages of age by encouraging the body to produce more testosterone than what it would normally put out. Like many of the other health supplements we have seen, the main ingredients lined up with our expectations. One thing did catch our eye, which was its quick transition from marketing to sales on its homepage.

While it is an effective testosterone supplement, the asking price of $59.99 for one month supply puts it closer to the higher end of the cost spectrum among all the brands that we had the opportunity to review. Otherwise, we wholeheartedly recommend this brand to those looking for an effective testosterone support supplement.

4 – Testogen Testosterone Boost

All you need to do is take four capsules a day in order to naturally boost your testosterone levels and, potentially, completely change your life. With a one-month supply starting out at $69.99, this brand is among the more expensive we have had the opportunity to review but it is as effective as the rest on our top 20 list. We wholeheartedly recommend this brand to anyone looking for an effective testosterone health supplement that comes packed with everything you need in order to start living your best life.

5 – PrimeGENIX Testosterone Support

Enjoy boosting your free testosterone levels by up to 72% with this patent formula blend of testosterone boosting ingredients. Tested in multiple medical studies, this brand is perfect for anyone looking for a stable and effective testosterone boosting health supplement that has been reviewed hundreds of times by consumers around the country. Each bottle comes with a 67-day guarantee, making this a surefire hit for anyone looking for the little bit of extra help they need in order to start living the best life.

6 – Pride Male Vitality Testosterone Support

The thing that drew us specifically to this brand was its promise to help you experience a “100% natural male enhancement.” While we cannot enter a claim on the validity of this vague promise, we are able to assure you that this brand is more than capable of helping you tackle the challenges of living your best life while dealing with naturally decreasing testosterone levels.

A one-month supply costs $69.

7 – TestRX Testosterone Support

Are you looking for a testosterone supplement that comes with a 100% guaranteed no-questions-asked return policy? TestRX offers a 67-day return policy in case your experience does not live up to its promises of helping you to “stack on pounds of lean, hard muscle at any age.” A one-month supply is available for $69.99.

Our study of the many reviews available for this product has shown that it is effective in helping men build muscle, lose fat, and gaining the energy needed to tackle even the most strenuous of challenges.

8 – RexMD Testosterone Support

Finding a 100% all-natural testosterone support supplement can be a monumental challenge. Trust us, we tried wholeheartedly to find as many as possible. RexMD offers users nationwide the opportunity to experience a 100% all-natural health supplement that promises to revitalize “your alpha mind and body.”

A one-month supply is $54.99. However, ordering a bottle can be a bit of a challenge since you are required to sign up for free account that includes handing over personal details such as your name and email address. As such, while this brand is effective, we do not recommend it for those wishing to maintain their privacy.

9 – Holland & Barrett Testosterone Supplement

This British offering proves that you can find high-quality health supplements anywhere around the world. A one-month supply cost about US$30-US$35. Like many supplements available in the United Kingdom, this brand focuses on providing a high-quality product using as few ingredients as possible. The primary ingredients in this brand of testosterone supplements are Tribulus Terrestris and Zinc.

One thing that stood out to us was this brand’s promise to be suitable for vegans and vegetarians. As such, we have zero qualms advocating for this brand for those close to the UK or willing to wait for it to arrive in the mail.

10 – MyVitamins Testosterone Boost

Not all testosterone boosting health supplements are made the same way or include the same ingredients. This brand of health supplement contains a “unique blend of horny goat weed, maca root, and Tribulus Terrestris.”

Our reviews of this brand showed that it has an interesting approach to helping you boost your testosterone. That made us quite curious about how others responded to the treatment. We found that the results were middling, with most showing signs of improvement but a sizable portion not noticing any changes whatsoever. A 30-day supply is just $29.99.

11 – The Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Man-T Testosterone for Men

The Vitamin Shoppe is a well-known brand that offers a wide variety of health supplements to people throughout the United States. As such, we had high expectations going into our review process with this particular testosterone supplement.

We are pleased to report that this vegetarian friendly brand offers a high-quality product that can help you boost your free testosterone levels in just a matter of days. A one-month supply can be had for $39.99.

12 – Nugenix Natural Testosterone Booster

We found this brand available on the shelves at our local Walgreens, a rarity for hyper specialized supplements like testosterone boosters. As such, we were immediately intrigued and went about finding out as much about this brand as possible. We found out that it is among the most highly rated testosterone boosters we have had the opportunity to review, a given considering it’s more prominent view in the marketplace.

A one-month supply is $34.99, making this an easily affordable supplement for anyone looking to boost their testosterone levels in an all-natural manner.

13 – Barbarian XL Testosterone Supplement

All you need to do is take four capsules a day in order to start building muscle and overall strength while reducing your body fat percentage. At least, that is what is promised on the company’s website. As with many companies that have promised a specific benefit, the reviews leaned heavily toward a critique of whether or not it was truly effective in helping achieve this goal. We are pleased to say that many men were able to exercise more, build more muscle, and lose weight with this brand of testosterone supplements.

A one-month supply runs about $79. As such, while it is effective, it isn’t our first choice considering that the price is among the most expensive we have encountered.

14 – CrazyBulk Testo-Max Testosterone Supplement

As the name may suggest, this particular brand of testosterone supplement is focused on helping men in their efforts to put on lean muscle. This is particularly about those that are middle-aged and are experiencing decreased testosterone levels even as they strive to do everything possible to naturally increase their muscle mass and natural testosterone production.

A one-month supply is $59.99. As such, we can recommend this product to anyone looking for a health supplement that can help them add on lean muscle while also helping burn off excess fat.

15 – Hunter Test Testosterone Supplement

Are you looking for a testosterone supplement that can help you in all your physical endeavors? Hunter Test brings you a specially formulated testosterone supplement designed for the most physically active amongst us. All you have to do is take three capsules per day and within weeks you will find that you have the energy and strength of a much younger man.

The one issue we have with this brand is its price: $80 for a one-month supply. As such, it is among the most expensive out of all the brands we have reviewed and should be considered only after weighing your options carefully.

16 – JayLab Pro T20

At one point about 10 years ago it became fashionable in the marketing world to craft landing pages that stretched on for miles and miles. It fell out of vogue as people transitioned to using mobile devices and start seeking out shorter webpages. JayLab Pro T20 was a joy to review due to its plethora of information showcased on the exceptionally long landing page. It provided everything we needed in order to determine that this supplement may help you achieve your testosterone boosting goals at a relatively low price of $47.95 for one-month supply.

17 – Testo911 Testosterone Supplement

Finding the perfect testosterone supplement does not have to be a monumental challenge. Testo911 has worked to provide the testosterone boosting support you need without breaking the bank. A one-month supply is $69.95, making it an affordable addition to anyone looking to boost their muscle gains, lose weight, and regain the energy they had in their youth.

18 – TestoLab Pro T-Booster

This brand promises to help you build muscle, improve your performance in physical activities, and increase your strength with just a couple of capsules per day. Our team searched the web high and low in order to find out as much about this plan as we could. We found out it was effective in helping middle-aged men deal with excess fat while building lean muscle. With the price starting at $69 for one-month supply this is a surefire win for anyone serious about improving their health.

19 – Influx Inspired Testosterone Booster for Men

Our mission is to help you find the best testosterone boosters available to people throughout the United States. As such, we have worked tirelessly over the course of several months to find you the best deals imaginable. This is the most affordable testosterone booster we have encountered that still was effective according to customer reviews. A one-month supply is just $19.27. An additional nicety we found was that this brand has promised to only source its raw materials from and produce the supplement in the United States. As such, we recommend this brand wholeheartedly to anyone looking to do their part in boosting the American economy while also improving their overall health.

20 – Alpha JYM Testosterone Support

This is the last item on our list, but not the least impressive. This brand of testosterone support supplements comes backed by hundreds of positive reviews from around the nation praising its ability to help them lose weight and build muscle with just a couple of capsules per day. A one-month supply is $44.99, putting it right in the middle of the pack in terms of affordability. As such, we strongly encourage you to consider this brand when it comes time to figuring out which testosterone support supplement is right for you.