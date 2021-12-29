Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sleep Number Bed Reviews, Problems & Alternatives Guide

The smart bed industry has grown tremendously in the recent past. According to Allied Market Research, the smart bed market is estimated to get to $3,833.6 million by 2030. Multiple factors have propelled this market's growth including an increased preference by athletes, consolidation of IoT in this tech, increased incidences of diseases and a rising elderly population.

Smart beds feature sensors and a host of technologies that gather data regarding an individual's sleeping patterns. Additionally, these beds track heart rate, body movements, sleep duration and breathing patterns during sleep. All the information sent to a smartphone provides countless insights to improve sleep quality, further helping improve cognitive performance.

We have done several smart mattress reviews and now want to review these two companies leading the smart bed market are Sleep Number and GhostBed. Their beds bring with them excellent features such as anti-snoring, customizable adjustable bases, smart home connectivity, smart fabric tech, climate control, auto mattress firmness adjustment and sleep tracking.

Sleep Number i10 360 Bed Review & Ghost SmartBed Comparison

*Photo Courtesy of GhostBed

The Sleep Number i10 360 and Ghost SmartBed are two leading smart beds in the industry.

Sleep Number i10 360

Sleep Number is popular for adjustable air beds. The company's DualAir option is most notable. It boasts two air chambers on the inside for users to choose their ideal level of comfort.

When it comes to smart beds, the company doesn't disappoint. The Sleep Number i10 360 is among three options (i7, i8 and i10) in their 360® series. According to the company, it is the most luxurious, sizeable, comfortable and costly.

For the ultimate sleeping experience, this bed brings with it a revolutionary breathable sleep surface that excellently balances temperature. On each side, users enjoy adjustable firmness and comfort. The bed not only responds to movements but also adjusts automatically to firmness on every side.

The SleepIQ® score provides insights about sleep quality for better sleep. It is effective for absorbing excess heat and then releasing it ensuring users remain cool as they sleep.

In terms of cover, it features a combination of elastin, polypropylene and polyester in a ratio of 1%, 16% and 83% respectively.

Other notable features of this bed include massaging, sleep tracking, warming, and an incredible Firmness Control™ System. The control system features a pump, air house and remote.

The bed is available in split California king, California king, FlexTop king, split king, king and queen sizes. When it comes to base options, users can choose among integrated base and frame, Flexfit base, integrated base and Flexfit 3 Smart base options.

Ghostbed SmartBed

*Photo Courtesy of GhostBed

We have done several GhostBed mattress reviews on this product recently.

With over 20 patents across the sensor and pump layer, the Ghost SmartBed is without a doubt a fine sleep tech. From total customization and an easy-to-use app to five adjustable body zones and different firmness settings, this bed is on a world of its own. Just like the i10, it senses pressure points instantly and adjusts accordingly.

The Ghostbed SmartBed works in two modes – manual and auto modes. The manual mode enables users to customize the support for every zone of the body – legs, hips, lumbar, shoulders and head. Even after finding the ideal setting, it is still possible to adjust each zone as needed.

The pressure map changes almost instantly to help one establish the area (s) that need additional pressure relief.

The auto mode, on the other hand, provides the ultimate tools for incredible sleep. Enjoy completely auto pressure-relief adjustments across the night. It makes it effortless to detect any difference while remaining subtle for sound sleep.

After choosing your ideal baseline support, the bed does everything else. A notable attribute about this bed is that its sensor captures more than 200 pressure points responding and adjusting real-time for a comfortable night. Plus the GhostBed 3D Matrix and entire line is known for its cooling mattress technology as they have studied the science behind how your body sleeps hot.

The bed works even without internet. Its pump self-generates Wi-Fi, meaning it's possible to connect directly to any Android or iOS gadget. Enjoy a quiet pump operation. A low 45 decibels mean users enjoy a whisper-quiet operation for peaceful sleep.

An in-built mini pump adjusts five different zones (head, shoulders, lumbar, hips and legs) on either side of the bed.

Is Sleep Number Bed Worth It? Best Sleep Number Bed Alternative

A highly successful name in the adjustable air-bed space, Sleep Number offers 11 models with different levels of cushioning. Users can puff them up to their desired firmness levels with the mere touch of a button. Sleep Number beds are worth it but are costlier compared to others in the market which brings with the need for alternatives.

Sleep Number beds are not the only impressive smart beds in the constantly changing world of smart beds in the country.

So which is the best sleep number bed alternative? In addition to the 5 options highlighted below, Ghost SmartBed also gives Sleep Number smart beds a run for their money.

On top of featuring auto real-time adjustments for sleep and biometric sensors for tracking sleep data, the Ghost SmartBed also boasts five zoned support, app integration and an impressive cooling system. The bed's high adjustability makes it ideal for different sleeping positions and body types. Its comfort layer offers incredible body contouring and pressure relief. The bed's quilted cover, made from the company's proprietary Ghost Ice material coupled with a gel polymer layer, create a cool surface for a restful sleep.

*Photo Courtesy of GhostBed

Here are the other Sleep Number bed alternatives worth considering:

· Purple Mattress + Power Base

· Saatva Solaire

· Leggett and Platt Prodigy 2.0

· Nectar with Adjustable Base

· Leesa with Adjustable Base

Purple Mattress + Power Base

The Purple Mattress + Power Base features a unique technology with a design and feel unlike others. The company's Comfort Grid technology performs well in terms of pressure relief and spine alignment.

The Power Base is neatly done to elevate a user's sleeping experience. Its combination with the mattress offers adjustable positions and full-body massage for the lower and upper body to enhance a restful sleep at night.

This Sleep Number bed alternative is a great choice for hot sleepers, courtesy of its open-grid comfort layer that dissipates heat. Some of its other impressive features include under-bed lighting, anti-snore position, zero gravity setting, customizable positions and a smooth, resonant-frequency massage.

Saatva Solaire

Have trouble determining the ideal firmness level? Sleeping with a partner with different sleeping preferences? The Saatva Solaire is a highly comfortable mattress featuring adjustable firmness.

With its remote control, you can deflate and inflate its air chambers to achieve desired levels of support and comfort. The bed is a great choice for light to medium weight sleepers of all sleeping positions.

Being the brand's most luxurious bed, users can rest assured that they're getting value for money with every purchase. In addition to 50 different firmness options, buyers can opt for an Upper-Flex or Standard model. Although both of these options allow sleepers to adjust either side from firmness, the former allows one to lower and raise either side with an adjustable base.

Its high-end features make this bed among the best customizable in the market. It's a great choice for users looking for a bed with adjustable firmness, and medium-weight/light sleepers. it is a good choice for couples and those that want a mattress that works well on an adjustable base.

The bed isn't appropriate for large side-sleepers, hot sleepers or those looking for a budget-friendly choice.

Leggett and Platt Prodigy 2.0

The Leggett and Platt Prodigy 2.0 is another luxurious adjustable bed that makes a great alternative to the Sleep Number. It boasts these features; snoring preset, smartphone remote or app, WallhuggerTM technology, full-body massage, adjustable legs, and pillow tilt.

Additionally, it features a gentle-wake alarm, sleep timer, two programmable positions, Bluetooth App and USB ports.

Its 10'' cool gel foam mattress has 2-inch cooking airflow memory foam, 6-inch Reflexa foam base and 2-inch engineered latex foam.

An impressive feature of this bed is its exclusive MicroHook technology that prevents the mattress from slipping. Moreover, it eliminates the need to have a mattress retainer bar.

A host of high-tech features make it a breeze to control the feature-rich base.

Nectar with Adjustable Base

The Nectar with Adjustable Base features the classic memory foam that conforms gradually to a sleeper's body and relieves pressure. Medium- and lightweight back sleepers and medium- and lightweight side sleepers will love the comfortable sleep surface that the mattress creates.

While the mattress is great at offering pressure relief, it's not the softest choice. It is medium-firm. The balance of support and comfort makes Nectar an excellent match for folks with the desire to relieve pain, especially hip pain.

Nectar is not a good option for heavy people and those that desire a responsive and bouncy mattress. Additionally, it doesn't work for hot sleepers that are afraid of overheating while asleep.

Leesa with Adjustable Base

An incredible choice for hot, back and side sleepers, the Leesa with Adjustable Base is a popular and comfortable all-foam mattress. It brings with it an excellent balance of support and comfort making it a highly versatile choice for various types of sleepers.

Although it is all foam, it does a remarkable job of sleeping cool. Leesa utilizes a proprietary and high-quality LSA200 foam on its top comfort layer. The material is simultaneously responsive, breathable, bouncy and soft.

Under the top layer of foam is another one featuring slower-moving memory foam for more body contouring. The comfort layers are handy in creating a balanced foam feel that's responsive and soft for the utmost pressure relief without getting stuck in the mattress.

While the memory foam and LSA200 foam is soft, its support layer is extremely firm making the mattress not-too-soft and not-too-firm.

Back sleeping on the mattress gives users a balance of support and comfort while the bottom base foam layer offers excellent overall support.

In terms of cover, the mattress has a breathable and soft cover made of twill fabric.

Best Sleep Number Base Alternative

*Photo Courtesy of GhostBed

A solid and firm bed base is highly beneficial to a mattress. Uneven surfaces cause the body weight to sink into different spots on the mattress lessening its lifespan. Having said that, choosing an adjustable base that mirrors the impressive features of Sleep Number Base goes miles to unlock the potential of a mattress.

In addition to the adjustable bases highlighted above, another great Sleep Number base alternative is the GhostBed Adjustable Base. It is well-suited to those with sleep apnea, lower back pain as well as couples with diverse comfort preferences.

The base comes with different lower and upper body positions for lounging, watching TV and sleeping around. Its zero-gravity setting is impressive for lower back pain and high blood pressure.

Another impressive feature of the Ghostbed adjustable base has to do with its anti-snore preset. Just like with the other alternatives to the Sleep Number base, this model features dual USB ports and under-bed lighting. We have reviewed it extensively in our best adjustable bed frame guide.

An industry-leading 15 massage mode ensure luxurious relaxation. A non-skid surface coupled with a sturdy retainer bar keeps the mattress firmly in place.

The GhostBed adjustable base is available in three sizes the Split King, Queen and Twin XL.

Sleep Number Bed Losing Air – Replacement Air Chamber

As mentioned earlier, Sleep Number is popular for adjustable mattresses. The mattresses which are actually air beds are connected to a hose and pump making it effortless to inflate and deflate the bed to achieve the desired level of comfort.

While adjustability is a great feature to a user, it means that airflow resulting from movements can result in holes or tears that cause the bed to lose air. Such an occurrence shouldn't deny users quality sleep. Fixing the issue is possible in three ways, chief among them replacing the air chamber – the other two being: checking on the firmness control system and fixing a loose hose.

Fixing or replacing an air chamber leak is somewhat more complex compared to solving a cap or hose issue. The prudent thing to do is to seek professional help at the nearest Sleep Number location.

When it comes to Ghost SmartBed, it features a long-lasting, medical-grade air chamber. The air chamber has five individual zones on both sides of the mattress to ensure both partners enjoy the utmost comfort. What is for sure is that these chambers are highly customizable to the desired needs of users.

Sleep Number Warranty vs Ghost SmartBed Comparison

According to Sleep Number, they have so much confidence in their products' quality that they offer a warranty of up to 15 years. The company's A+ BBB rating further enhances the warranty. This warranty period was reduced recently from the initial 25-year warranty.

Note: Sleep Number offers two distinct 15-year mattress warranties, one for what they term as Value Beds a.k.a Comfort mattresses and another one for 360 series Smart Beds. For the smart beds, the warranty covers a firmness control system and SleepIQ software and hardware.

Sleep Number warranty is prorated meaning that the company covers the replacement or repair cost only during the first year. Once this period lapses, buyers will foot part of the cost.

Here's a summary of the Sleep Number warranty;

· Day 1—the day before 1st anniversary - No cost to the buyer

· 1st anniversary—the day before 11th anniversary - Buyers pay 30% + 5% for every full ownership year

· 11th anniversary to 15th anniversary – Buyers pay 85%

GhostBed mattresses are covered by Nature's Sleep industry-leading 25-year warranty. During this period, the company will replace or repair any mattress, component or part should it be defective because of structural defects or faulty workmanship. The warranty is subject to the company's conditions and limitations as contained in the warranty.

The limited warranty doesn't cover any decrease or increase in the feel or normal decrease in the reduction in the recovery feature of the company's material neither of which affects the pressure-relieving or performance qualities of the mattress. Additionally, the warranty does not cover any changes in the bed's cooling properties that might decrease over time with not only use but also exposure to the environment.

Here's a summary of the warranty;

· First 10 years – No cost to the buyer

· 11 – 25 years – Buyer handles handling cost while the company pays the repair cost. Alternatively, the company replaces the bed at a prorated charge to a buyer. If bed replacement happens in the 11th year of the warranty, then the prorated replacement charges a buyer pays is 50% of the original buying price.

Note: If bed replacement happens after 11 years but before the expiry of the warranty, the prorated charge the buyer pays increases 5% per year in years 12 – 15, 4% annually in years 16 – 20 and 1% annually in years 21-25 of the prorated period.

The company's warranty is contingent on tests performed on the set that include the mattress and acceptable supports.

Sleep Number Credit Card Financing Options

Sleep Number financing offers a 60-month equal repayment schedule on all 360 series beds including the i10. Of great importance to note is that financing only works with Sleep Number credit cards. Every financing offer is subject to credit approval. For financing, the process is seamless. All you need to do is fill out a simple online application, submit and wait for a credit decision. Once approved, you can proceed to shop online, over the phone or in-store.

The company's credit card for buyers with fair or above credit. Sleep Number's APR is high (above 20%). Prospective applicants need at least a credit score of 630.

Compared to the Sleep Number financing option, the GhostBed financing terms for their SmartBed is friendlier. Buyers enjoy a 5-Year 0% APR and can pay as low as $117/month for GhostSmart Bed.

The GhostBed financing process is quick and effortless without any hit to a buyer's credit score. Pay installment payments easily through bank transfer or debit card.

Sleep Number Pillows Review vs GhostPillows Comparison

Sleep Number Pillows

Choosing the right pillow makes a huge difference between a stressful and solid night's sleep. Although highly popular for its adjustable mattresses, Sleep Number also makes top-notch pillows for various sleeping needs and styles. The pillows are available in king and standard sizes.

Popular pillows from the company are the Ultimate, Curved, Contour and Classic.

Classic pillows simply feature the shape of a conventional pillow. The company opines that this type of pillow is ideal for stomach and back sleepers.

The sloping nature of Contour pillows cradles your neck. These are appropriate for back and side sleepers.

The curved style of Classic pillows is curved at the bottom which works well for back and side sleepers.

A unique option, the Ultimate type of pillows brings with it several inserts for effortless customization of the feel. The company says this pillow is a great option for different sleeping styles.

The Sleep Number series of pillows feature the following;

· TRUE TEMP Pillow

· DOWNCOMFORT Pillow

· COMFORTFIT Pillow

· AIRFIT Pillow

· VARIACOOL Pillow

· PLUSHCOMFORT Pillow

· Customizable Pillow

GhostPillows

Ghost Pillows, as with the company's mattresses, are purely high-quality. They take pride in their exceptional construction and top-notch materials. The pillow has three layers of material excluding the cover.

Its ventilated gel-memory-foam support core ensures the pillow maintains its shape and form. The gel is cooler compared to the conventional type, due to its breathability and exceptional airflow.

Gel-infused layers are a notable attribute of the pillow. Its phase-change material not only adjusts to the body temperature but also absorbs heat and then releases it once the body turns to a neutral state. A series of open-air pockets coupled with the cooling gel layer offer increased breathability that results in cooling comfort.

*Photo Courtesy of GhostBed

When it comes to size, the pillow is available in only one size. Although this might be a turnoff to many pillow shoppers, the small size (16×23 inches) is not noticeable.

The top layer of the pillow has a moisture-wicking and patented fabric that is soft and breathable to the skin. The dual-sided case features an embroidered and quilted side. Both sides offer access to a comforting sensation. The company recommends sleeping on the non-quilted surface for the utmost comfort.

Double-stitched seams with a zipper laying pat prevent unsightly tension or snagging. Opening and closing back up are effortless. It slips over the pillow to make cleaning a breeze.

From comfort level to size, to durability and loft, the Ghost pillow is a worthy purchase.

Sleep Number Bed Problems, Troubleshooting & Replacement Part Costs

Bed Problems

No mattress in the market is perfect, and the Sleep Number bed is no exception. Several complaints are common with this bed. The top ones include sagging in the middle, malfunctions and breakdowns, poor customer service, firmness, deflation and high price.

Sagging In the Middle

Sagging in the middle is common with Sleep Number beds especially those shared by two people. The industry term for dipping in the middle is the ''trench effect.'' It doesn't happen until after one year of use.

Once it occurs, the mattress does not hold air properly. Two main reasons inform this issue. Primarily, it couple be because of two people sleeping at different firmness levels. The variation in terms of firmness can result in the bed weakening in the middle over time.

Heavy sleepers could be the other cause of the trench effect. They cause it more than light sleepers. The bed's dual-sided chambers weaken faster with more weight.

This complaint only points to one thing – that Sleep Number beds are more appropriate for light or average weight sleepers. A better alternative would be the Ghost Smartbed whose construction handles the needs of heavyweight sleepers.

Malfunctions and Breakdowns

The Sleep Number bed is susceptible to breakdowns, particularly air deflation. Another malfunction has to do with the mattress cover falling apart after several years. Breakdowns can also happen to the remote, pump and hose.

Poor Customer Service

Another complaint among owners of Sleep Number beds is the lack of responsive customer service upon breakdown or malfunctioning. One issue mentioned is that the company is slow to address is the 100-night sleep trial.

According to the negative reviews, if a user desires to return their bed before the lapse of 100 nights, the guarantee touches on the mattress only and not additional accessories or bed frame.

Generally, there's a slow response from the company when it comes to malfunctions or the replacement of parts.

Deflation

Sleep Number beds adjust to the needs of users through releasing or adding air from/to the internal air chamber. Different parts such as the chamber, hose and air pump can be faulty resulting in a defective bed.

Air gradually leaks out in some Sleep Number beds via a hose or air chamber interrupting the sleep of many users. For other beds, this defect over time results in the uneven distribution of air or rapid deflation.

Provided the bed is still under the warranty period, the company will fix it at no extra cost. Alternatively, users can shop for an adjustable base/bed that does not use air.

Firmness

Another common complaint about Sleep Number beds is that they're too firm. Most of the beds feature an adjustable air chamber with padding. The comfort padding layer varies from 1.5 inches to 7 inches in terms of thickness.

Even if a sleeper was to set the bed with 2 inches of padding to a soft setting, it wouldn't provide the plushness that those that desire a softer bed need. Since some Sleep Number beds feature minimal comfort layers, they have a firm to extra-firm feel.

For side sleepers or those looking for ample pressure relief, the prudent thing would be to settle for a bed with thicker comfort layers.

Overpricing

Many user reviews paint a picture of an overpriced bed. Sleep Number beds are luxury products and their price points are a reflection of this. Although the prices are fairly standard for high-end beds, it is possible to find comfortable alternatives at pocket-friendlier prices.

Troubleshooting and Replacement Costs

A support section with content and videos to help with replacement costs and troubleshooting is available on the company's site.

Need assistance identifying the replacement part needed? Have a warranty claim? Users that need assistance with troubleshooting or replacement parts should contact the company.

Sleep Number Remote Not Working

The firmness of a Sleep Number bed is controlled via a remote or SleepIQ app.

Have trouble with the remote? Don't fret as troubleshooting isn't challenging. Two AA batteries run the Sleep Number 360 smart bed remote. In addition to following the remote's set-up process, users need to ensure their bed is not only plugged in but also all the connections are secure.

When a remote stops working, inflating or deflating the mattress isn't possible. The remote can stop working mainly because of two reasons;

· Kinked hose

· Loss of power connection

If the bed's Firmness Control System is not running as you try to deflate or inflate, it means that the system isn't getting enough power. If that's the case, push the power cord into the wall and system's base.

If it is because of a kinked or loose hose connection, check to ensure the hose isn't lined at the bed's base and mattress. A kinked hose connection is also common with the FLEXFIT™ 3 SMART BASE. If this is the case, check the connection of the hose at the pump.

Another issue that affects a remote is the display not working. If the display light is dimmed or not working, consider changing the batteries. When doing that, insert the batteries and battery cover properly.

Learn how to set up the Sleep Number bed remote in this video.

Sleep Number Bed Weight Limit for Heavy People

To optimize sleep, knowing the weight limit is important. A bed should support the weight of a user to prevent squeaking and other issues at night.

Based on the size, Sleep Number beds have one or two adjustable air chambers modifiable to the desired level of firmness and comfort. Each of the two chambers has a 400-pound weight limit.

Full, Twin XL and Twin Sleep Number beds have a 400-pound limit as they have one air chamber while California King, King and Queen Sleep Number beds boast an 800-pound weight limit as they have 2 air chambers.

While the Sleep Number weight limit is impressive, it is lighter compared to others. With a 400-pound limit, the Sleep Number bed can handle sleepers weighing 230 pounds and above.

Ghost SmartBed, on the other hand, has five zones compared to Sleep Number's one zone making it ideal for a heavyset body.

Conclusion

Presently, there's a rise in the demand for smart beds based on their advanced features such as temperature control, in-built alarm/TV and increased prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia. Increased automation has also played a big role in the popularity of smart beds.

GhostBed and Sleep Number are the two leading companies when it comes to smart beds. Both of their beds, as already mentioned, incorporate advanced amenities with tech to allow for connectivity and comfortable changes while sleeping.

In addition to its Firmness Number and Partner Snore™ technology, the Sleep Number i10 360 emerges tops when it comes to breathability, and is a great choice for light to average weight sleepers. Durability is a major concern among many customers with different components wearing out within a short period.

The Ghost SmartBed has an upper hand in terms of technology, prompt customer care, innovative mattress design and friendly financing terms. It is also ideal for heavyweight sleepers.