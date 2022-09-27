Protetox Reviews: Diet Pills That Work for Weight Loss or Ingredients' Side Effects?

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Protetox is a weight loss supplement only available online throughProtetox.com.

Each capsule of Protetox is packed with natural antioxidants, plant-based nutrients, and other ingredients to detoxify the body, release fat stores, and help you lose weight by eliminating the toxic obesogens (endocrine and hormonal disruptors such as microplastics examined below).

Does Protetox live up to the hype? How does Protetox work? Can you really lose significant weight in a short period with Protetox? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the supplement today in our review.

About Protetox

Protetox is a weight loss formula that uses antioxidants such as Gymnema Sylvestre, Banaba, Guggul, White Mulberry extract and more to help you lose weight.

If you’re eating right and exercising, but struggling to lose weight, then your weight loss struggles could be linked to inflammation.

When you have high levels of inflammation, it’s tough to lose weight. Your body sees inflammation as a sign of stress, and stress forces your body to stubbornly cling to fat. Even if you’re working out, eating healthy, and doing everything right, your body might refuse to burn away fat.

Formulated by Ken Thomas and Dr. Michael Yang,Protetox aims to effectively counteract these deadly obesogenic toxins and lead to significant weight loss results.

In fact, the person who developed Protetox used the formula to help his wife lose weight. His wife had struggled with post-baby weight for years. Then, she started taking Protetox and lost 67lbs. Today, the inventor of Protetox wants anyone to enjoy similar weight loss results.

Protetox is made in the United States in an GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility. It’s available to customers in the United States and around the world when ordering through Protetox.com.

Protetox Benefits: What to Expect

According to Protetox, the supplement can lead to significant weight loss effects, including:

Weight Loss Support: Protetox can support your weight loss goals, making it easier to lose weight. According to Protetox.com, one woman lost 67lbs taking the formula. Although these weight loss results differ between users, Protetox is designed for those who want to lose significant weight.

Heart Health: Protetox claims to support heart health. Because the formula is rich with antioxidants, it can support a healthy heart and support overall cardiovascular health. Heart disease is the number one killer in most countries worldwide. By supporting heart health, Protetox can make it easier to exercise while also supporting your body’s natural defense against disease.

Support Overall Health: Protetox also claims to support your body’s natural ability to stay healthy overall. Inflammation is linked to disease and illness. When you have high levels of inflammation, you tend to have a higher risk of disease. By flooding your body with antioxidants, Protetox can support healthy inflammation throughout your body.

Vitality & Energy: Antioxidants can also support overall energetic wellbeing by combating fatigue and increasing vitality. If you’ve felt mental fog, physical tiredness, or other symptoms lately, then Protetox may be able to help. The supplement’s antioxidants can target inflammation that is sapping energy throughout your body, boosting mental and physical energy.

Strong, Powerful, & Natural Antioxidants: Instead of flooding your body with weird chemicals or unusual ingredients, Protetox contains a blend of plant-based antioxidants sourced from nature. The manufacturer has condensed these natural ingredients into a concentrated form, making it easier to maximize their effects.

Protetox Ingredients

Protetox contains a potent blend of lab-tested and thoroughly-vetted natural ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, plant-based nutrients, herbs, and other extracts. Theofficial Protetox website does an excellent job of displaying and highlighting the weight loss ingredients included in these diet pills:

Here are all of the ingredients and the science behind each:

White Mulberry: White mulberry has been shown to positively impact weight loss when taken daily. Inone 2014 study, for example, researchers found evidence white mulberry could be an effective complementary treatment for obesity when paired with good diet and exercise habits. Although the makers of Protetox claim their formula works without dieting and exercising, the 2014 study found white mulberry can lead to around 19.8lbs of weight loss over a 3 month period, with participants losing 10% of their body weight when taking white mulberry with a diet and exercise program.

Gymnema Sylvestre: The makers of Protetox describe Gymnema sylvestre as a “superfood” that helps with oxidative stress, hormone production, and food cravings. Studies show gymnema sylvestre can help with some of these benefits. Inthis 2012 study, for example, researchers found gymnema sylvestre was linked to anti-obesity and cardioprotective effects, both of which are crucial for weight loss. The study took place in animals – not humans. However, gymnema sylvestre has been shown to be safe and effective in several small human studies.

Yarrow: Protetox contains yarrow, a plant linked to antioxidant effects. Used for centuries as a natural stress relief ingredient, yarrow is increasingly popular in the natural health and wellness world. Inthis 2020 study, for example, researchers found yarrow had genuine stress-relieving benefits, helping to improve biomarkers of metabolic stress. If you have high levels of stress, then you could struggle with weight loss because a stressed body stubbornly clings to fat.

Guggul: Guggul is little-known outside of traditional Ayurvedic medicine, but it is becoming increasingly popular in diabetes and blood sugar support supplements. Although few studies have linked guggul to significant weight loss effects,multiple studies have shown it can help support healthy blood sugar. Stable blood sugar levels are linked to better appetite control.

Bitter Melon: Protetox contains bitter melon extract, which is linked to stable blood sugar – similar to guggul and other ingredients in Protetox. However, some small studies have also linked bitter melon to significant weight loss results. Inthis study, for example, researchers found bitter melon supplementation led to significant weight loss results compared to a placebo.

Banaba: Banaba is a plant found in many diabetes supplements and blood sugar support formulas. Although Protetox is marketed as a weight loss aid more than a blood sugar support supplement, the banaba in the formula could help with both. Inthis 2016 study, for example, researchers found banaba led to significant weight loss effects compared to a placebo. Participants took a combination of banaba with green coffee bean extract and vitamin D, then enjoyed significant weight loss results.

Vitamins: Protetox contains two of nature’s best antioxidant vitamins: vitamin E and vitamin C. These two vitamins are found in many fruits and vegetables. Numerous studies have shown a diet rich in vitamins E and C are linked to better health and longevity than diets lacking in these vitamins. Some studies have also specifically connected these vitamin to weight loss. Inthis study, for example, researchers found a single serving of 515mg of vitamin C per day reduced inflammation 24% better than a placebo. Other studies have linked vitamin E to similar effects.

Minerals: Protetox, like a good multivitamin supplement, also contains a blend of multiple minerals. Protetox contains chromium, zinc, manganese, and magnesium, for example. These minerals play a crucial role throughout the body. Chromium could be particularly important for weight loss because it supports healthy blood sugar, and many diabetics take chromium supplements daily to keep blood sugar in a normal range. Protetox is not marketed as a blood sugar support supplement or diabetes supplement. However, blood sugar fluctuations can lead to poor appetite control, hunger cravings, and bad eating habits – all of which can affect your weight loss results. Protetox also contains vanadium, a lesser-known minerallinked to bone growth and overall health and wellness. The minerals in Protetox can help support balanced hormones, digestion, blood sugar, appetite, and more.

Spices: Protetox contains two spices linked to weight loss, including cinnamon and cayenne. Although we think of cinnamon as a flavorful spice and not a weight loss aid, studies show cinnamon can help with weight loss. Inthis 2020 study, for example, researchers found cinnamon led to significant weight loss compared to a placebo, including a noticeable difference in waist circumference, body mass index, and body weight on a group of obese adults. Cayenne pepper, meanwhile, is rich with a natural ingredient called capsaicin that is linked to weight loss. Inthis study, researchers found cayenne led to 5% better weight loss effects than a placebo, helping to boost metabolism and accelerate fat burning.

Other Antioxidants: Many of the ingredients in Protetox work because they’re antioxidants. Antioxidants work throughout the body to support healthy inflammation. Protetox contains alpha lipoic acid, for example, with is a natural antioxidant produced by your body. Your body may reduce levels of alpha lipoic acid (ALA) production as you get older, leading to higher levels of inflammation. By taking an alpha lipoic acid supplement, you can support healthy blood sugar and support healthy inflammation. Protetox also contains taurine for similar reasons.

Overall, Protetox contains a blend of ingredients best-known for their ability to support stable blood sugar levels – but also linked to health, wellness, and overall weight loss. If your instable blood sugar levels are making it difficult to lose weight, then the antioxidants in Protetox could help while also supporting additional fat burning effects. When comparingProtetox to otherbest-rated weight loss pills likeExipure andLeanbiome, or even a new liquid fat-burning supplement likeIgnite Drops, it is easy to see why this formula is making waves when it comes to healthy weight loss support by way of detoxification and cleansing the deadly visceral fat around your organs.

Protetox Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

The official Protetox website is filled with reviews from customers who lost significant weight in a short period using Protetox.

Some of these customers claim to have deliberately avoided dieting and exercising – yet they still lost substantial weight. One man claims his diet included donuts, pizza, ice cream, brownies, and similar foods, yet he still lost substantial weight with Protetox despite consuming high-fat, high-calorie foods.

Here are some of the reviews, weight loss stories, and testimonials featured on Protetox:

The creator of Protetox tested the formula on himself and lost 37lbs “within weeks” of taking the supplement for the first time; that man claims his diet included pizza, brownies, spaghetti, ice cream, and other carb and calorie-rich foods, yet he still lost weight without dieting and exercising

One customer claims he lost 4lbs his very first day of taking Protetox

One woman, the wife of the person who created Protetox, lost 67lbs “within weeks” of taking her first capsule of Protetox

The Protetox website is filled with powerful weight loss results from people of all ages who lost significant weight with the formula

According to the makers of Protetox, you do not need to diet or exercise while taking the formula to lose weight; instead, you can lose significant weight while eating whatever you like and exercising as little as you like

Protetox Pricing

Protetox is priced at $59 per bottle at its normal retail price exclusively available atProtetox.com. However, you can save money by ordering multiple bottles of Protetox and get a single month supply for you and your loved ones or friends for as low as $39 each.

Here’s how pricing breaks down on the the official Protetox weight loss pills website:

1 Bottle (1 Month Supply / 30 Capsules): $59 + Shipping

3 Bottles (3 Month Supply / 90 Capsules): $147 ($49 per bottle) + Shipping

6 Bottles (6 Month Supply / 180 Capsules): $234 ($39 per bottle) + Free US Shipping

All Protetox purchases come with a 180-day money-back guarantee, giving you six months to try the formula to see if it works. If you don’t lose weight, or if you’re unhappy for any reason, then you can request a complete refund.

FAQs About Protetox

Want to learn more about Protetox and how it works? Here are some of the answers to the most frequently asked questions about Protetox:

Q: Is Protetox legit?

A: Protetox is a legitimate weight loss aid made in the United States using natural ingredients that is specifically formated by a doctor to combat the toxic effects of obesogens. The supplement is made in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility using ingredients and dosages that are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA.

Q: What’s in Protetox?

A: Protetox contains a blend of herbs, plant extracts, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and natural antioxidants to help with weight loss.

Q: When should I take Protetox?

A: The manufacturer recommends taking 1 capsule of Protetox with a half glass of water each morning.

Q: Where can I buy Protetox?

A: Protetox is available exclusively online through Protetox.com.

Q: How much weight can I lose with Protetox?

A: Weight loss results vary between users, although one woman claims to have lost 67lbs just by adding Protetox to her normal daily routine.

Q: Who makes Protetox?

A: Protetox is made by a supplement company that does business under the name Protetox. That company makes Protetox in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States.

Contact Protetox

You can contact the makers of Protetox via the official website at Protetox.com. Alternatively, you can contact them by phone:

Phone (United States): 1-800-390-6035

Phone (International): +1 208-345-4245

Returns Address: 19655 E 35th Dr #100 Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Contact the Protetox customer service team during normal business hours for any questions about ordering Protetox or returning Protetox.

Conclusion

Protetox is a complete weight loss solution that claims to offer significant weight loss results within a short period of time with zero side effects risk. The naturally safe diet pills from Protetox result in weight loss benefits due to the ingredient's ability to help clear out and cleanse the number one reason why people are obese and overweight today; obesogens. This powerful secret discovered on a remote of tropical island over 12000 miles away is what makes Protetox stand out amongst all other diet pills today.

Featuring a blend of natural antioxidants, blood sugar support ingredients, and other high-profile ingredients; Protetox can purportedly help anyone lose weight without dieting or exercising by simply using these small, easy-to-swallow capsules each and every night before bed. In fact, some customers report losing as much as 4lbs in a day with Protetox – or 67 lbs over a multi-week period.

At the beginning of this Protetox review we set out to answer whether these were legit diet pills that work for weight loss or have ingredients with serious side effects risk. With no harmful chemicals, stimulants or toxic fillers added to the ingredients list, Protetox weight loss diet pills are quickly rising to the top of the crowded fat burner supplement industry due to the powerful customer results happening for consumers all around the world. Not to mention the impressive 180-day total customer satisfaction guarantee with every purchase.

So if you're seeking an all-natural proven treatment for addressing even the worst cases of uncontrollable belly fat, you canbuy Protetox exclusively online today through Protetox.com as a risk-free option for optimal weight loss results without any dangerous side effects concern.