Protein Requirements by Age: Complete Guide

Do you know how much protein your body needs? It's not just adults who need protein – children and teenagers need it too! In this article, we will discuss the complete guide to protein requirements by age. We will cover everything from newborns to seniors, and provide tips on how to meet your daily protein needs.

Protein is a macronutrient that not only helps us build muscle, but is essential for maintaining our health in general. Because protein consists of enzymes needed to control the chemical processes that keep us alive, we need to consume enough every day.

So, how much protein per day is the right amount?

A recent study from the National Academy of Medicine found that, in general, adults should consume a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight per day - or put more simply, just over 7 grams for every 20 pounds of body weight.

However, it's important to keep in mind that an individual's daily recommended intake may change as they age; especially when elderly individuals are working to prevent muscle loss.

Why is protein important?

An insufficient or excess amount of protein in one's diet can lead to various health problems.

Protein is essential for the body to heal, grow cells, produce hormones, create red blood cells, and enzymes. Because protein requirements depend on several individual factors, it is crucial that everyone consumes the right amount for their needs.

Protein requirements for adults ages 18-65

A typical diet typically includes about 15 percent to 30 percent of calories from protein. The Institute of Medicine recommends that adults between the ages of 18 and 50 consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram (g/kg) daily for maintenance, which is equivalent to 55 g per day for a 150-pound person.

As you may have noticed, the age range of 18 to 65 is quite large. (It covers almost five decades!) Your protein requirements during these years are not as affected by your age as they are by your weight and overall fitness goals. So when it comes to figuring out how much protein your body needs, use your weight as the determining factor.

You can use online calculators to determine how much protein you want to eat based on simple stats, such as weight and such. As opposed to the recommended 0.8 grams per kilogram (g/kg) of body weight per day, adults who stay active and prioritize protein as part of their diet may want to consume anywhere between 1-1.5 g/kg daily.

Protein requirements for older adults ages 65+

Once you reach the age of 60, you may want to start consuming more protein each day. This will help keep up muscle mass and strength, bone health as well as other important bodily functions.

Consuming 1 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily is recommended for healthy older adults, which a 25-50 percent increase over the RDA, as decided by an international group of physicians and nutrition experts in 2013. This formula translates to 69 to 81 grams for a 150-pound woman and 81 to 98 grams for a 180-pound man.

Protein, according to this team of experts, must be increased because older bodies process protein less effectively, so even healthy people in their 60s need more protein than previously to help preserve muscle mass.

As people age, they become more at risk of sarcopenia, which is the loss of muscle mass and function. The essential amino acids in protein are key nutrients for maintaining muscle health, but older adults tend to be less responsive to low doses of these compared to younger people.

Note that even if you don't consume much protein, physical activity is still essential to keeping muscles at any age but especially when you're 65 or older. A combination of less protein and a sedentary lifestyle will more likely result in deteriorating muscles, worse mobility, and slower recovery from an illness.

Surprisingly, recent studies have revealed that people who eat more protein-rich meals also walk more frequently. In a 2018 research that followed over 2,900 seniors for over 23 years, researchers discovered that those who ate the most protein were 30 percent less likely to suffer from functional disability than those who consumed the least amount. So if you increase your protein intake as you get older, you'll probably be less worried about keeping your mobility.

Protein requirements for children under age 18

Children's nutritional requirements are generally divided into age categories. Children aged 4 to 9 require around 19 grams of protein each day, whereas youngsters between the ages of 9 and 13 need 34 grams. Adolescents between the ages of 14 and 18 may require different amounts depending on their sex; boys usually require 52 grams and girls typically need 46 grams."

When kids learn to eat healthily as children, it's easier for them to do so later in life. So if your youngster starts practicing mindfulness now, there's a chance they'll pick up on it and adopt a healthy diet — and thus get adequate amounts of protein from nutritious sources — on their own as they get older.

Children should have enough protein every day if they consume two dairy servings, such as milk, yogurt and cheese, and one or two lean protein sources, such as chicken, turkey or fish. However, if there are any questions about a child's protein requirements, it is important to see a doctor who can best assess their specific requirements rather than relying on broad recommendations.

How will I know if I need more protein?

If you're not sure if you're getting enough protein, there are a few signs that may indicate you need to up your intake. These include:

Feeling tired or weak

Losing muscle mass

Gaining fat mass

Slow wound healing

Brittle nails

Hair loss.

If you think you may need to increase your protein intake, speak to a registered dietitian or doctor. They can help you determine how much protein you need and the best way to get it.

The amount of protein you need each day depends on several factors, including your age, activity level, and muscle mass. The table below provides general guidelines for protein requirements by age.

How do I choose the best protein powder for my lifestyle?

There are many protein powders on the market, and it can be confusing to know which one is right for you. When choosing a protein powder, it's important to consider your goals. For example, if you're trying to build muscle, you'll want a powder that contains all the essential amino acids.

If you're trying to lose weight, you'll want a powder that's low in calories and fat. If you have any special dietary needs, there are also protein powders that are gluten-free, dairy-free, or soy-free.

Once you've considered your goals, it's time to choose a protein powder. There are many different types of protein powders, including whey, casein, soy, pea, and hemp. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks.

Whey protein is a fast-digesting protein that's often used before or after workouts to help promote muscle growth. Casein protein is a slow-digesting protein that's ideal for taking before bedtime.

Now that you know more about protein requirements by age complete guide, it’s time to know more about protein powder supplements that we recommend for adults to try:

