ProDentim Reviews: Does It Work? Legit Ingredients or Fake Results?

Dental issues have become very common for people today. It is because people don't follow a healthy lifestyle, nutritious diet, and oral hygiene. If you don't take care of your teeth and gums, you can invite some serious dental problems that might cost you an oral cavity!

It is not easy to deal with dental conditions as they are quite painful, and dental treatment is not cheap. This is why you must look after your oral and dental health regularly. Brush twice a day, floss after meals, visit a dentist twice in 6 months or use a mouthwash to keep your teeth health intact.

Sometimes, even when you do everything, you end up with teeth and gum diseases. It may be because the food you are eating is not healthy for your oral health. But how do you know which food items can harm your teeth and cause tooth decay? There is no definite answer to this.

But, there is a solution. You can consume advanced oral probiotics supplements that can keep bad bacteria away from your mouth. If you are not fond of flossing your teeth after every meal intake, oral health supplements are the way to go for you.

Our research and editorial team went looking for dietary supplements that could help in improving your dental health. That's when they foundProDentim, a natural supplement that contains organic ingredients and probiotic strains to improve the health of your mouth.

Our team also read multiple positive ProDentim customer reviews online to compare their findings with the testimonials of actual users. Here's what they found in their investigation.

What Is ProDentim Supplement?

In today's world, where there are so many health supplements available, don't suffer from poor oral health in silence. You can do many things to improve your oral and dental health without experiencing pain and discomfort.

You can consume the ProDentim supplement which is a highly advanced oral probiotics formula that concentrates on optimizing the oral flora with the help of healing probiotic strains. Each tablet is loaded with 3.5 billion CFU and other natural ingredients like inulin, malic acid, peppermint, etc.

These ingredients work with each probiotic strain in the ProDentim supplement to promote the growth of probiotic bacteria in your teeth and gums. Experts have designed ProDentim to kill cavity-causing bacteria that can cause tooth decay and an array of other dental issues.

The proprietary probiotics blend of ProDentim can provide you with beneficial bacteria that can support oral health in many ways. ProDentim oral probiotic pros include long-lasting fresh breath, oral cavity prevention, good bacteria growth, and many more.

This oral health supplement can purportedly support healthy inflammation, clean the respiratory tract, and boost the health of your immune system. This probiotic supplement can also support the health of your gut by removing gut flora imbalances.

The proprietary blend of this oral probiotic candy is 100% organic, GMO-free, stimulant-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free. Since all the ingredients used in the supplement are natural, it does not cause any side effects on the user's body.

We came across several ProDentim customer reviews where users shared their positive feedback about the supplement.

Before we move on to the details of the ProDentim supplement, let's take a look at its summary in the following table.

Key Supplement Details

Product Name

ProDentim

Category

Oral Health Supplement

Product Form

Easy-to-consume tablets

Serving Quantity

contains 30 tablets.

Serving Size

It is best to consume after brushing your teeth.

How To Use

Put it in your mouth and let it completely dissolve.

Description

ProDentim uses effective ingredients and probiotic strains to improve the health of your teeth and gums. It seeks to enhance the presence of good bacteria in your mouth so that your oral health remains intact.

Core Ingredients

Inulin

Malic acid

Spearmint

Peppermint

Dicalcium Phosphate

B.lactis BL-04

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Purity Standards

100% natural ingredients

Non-GMO

Soy-free

Gluten-free

Stimulant-free

Non-habit forming

Clinically tested ingredients

Manufactured in an FDA-registered and GMP-Certified facility

Made in the U.S.A

Key Benefits

Helps provide healthy teeth and gums

Boosts immunity

Offers anti-inflammatory benefits

Provides long-lasting fresh breath

Helps to whiten teeth

Supports your respiratory health and keeps your respiratory system clean

Boosts gut health

Reduces digestive distress

Lowers the risk of getting a gum disease

Improves overall health

Bonus Products

Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox

Hollywood White Teeth at Home

Side Effects

No side effects have been reported until now in the ProDentim customer reviews.

Guarantee

60-day money-back guarantee.

Price

Starts from $69.

Official Website

How Does ProDentim Work to Improve Dental Health?

ProDentim is a dietary supplement that aims to improve your teeth and gum health with the help of natural ingredients and 3.5 billion CFUs. This supplement promotes oral hygiene by enhancing the presence of good bacteria in your mouth.

Unlike certain toothpaste and mouthwashes, ProDentim does not destroy the good microbiome in your mouth that is responsible for the health of teeth and gums. You must have heard of bad bacteria destroying the oral flora. This supplement aims to tackle them and counter their growth by promoting beneficial bacteria.

Your gum health can take a huge blow due to the imbalance of bacteria in the mouth. You need to provide the right nutrients and ingredients (probiotic bacteria) to your mouth that can support oral health and sustain a healthy environment. With the help of probiotic strains, the ProDentim supplement improves your oral health.

ProDentim is one of the few oral probiotics that can also keep your respiratory tract clean and boost the health of your respiratory system. It can also maintain digestive health and boost immunity.

So, if you want to prevent gum inflammation or any other dental issues, start consuming ProDentim as soon as possible.

Features Of ProDentim Supplement

ProDentim is an oral health supplement that uses an effective formulation of proven ingredients to support oral health. The supplement can provide you with healthy teeth and gums so that you stay away from dental issues that can cause you extreme pain and discomfort.

The salient features of this supplement are:

ProDentim contains 3.5 billion probiotic strains.

It only uses natural ingredients in its formulation.

The supplement can prevent dental problems like oral infections, oral cavities, gum diseases, etc.

ProDentim candy supports the growth of healthy bacteria to preserve oral and dental health.

It is gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and chemical-free.

This probiotic supplement comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

The official website of ProDentim has many positive customer reviews

You get free shipping on bulk orders.

What Are the Ingredients Used In ProDentim That Help Improve Oral Health?

Here are the core ingredients incorporated in each pill of ProDentim that help improve oral and dental health:

Malic Acid

Malic acid is a natural compound found in apples, pears, plums, cherries, strawberries, grapes, and other fruits. It has been used for centuries as an ingredient in mouthwashes to fight tooth decay. In the past few years, researchers have discovered that malic acid may also be beneficial when it comes to improving oral health. This article will discuss how malic acid can benefit your teeth.

Malic acid occurs naturally in many foods, such as apples, pears, peaches, and apricots. The most common form of this acid is called L-malic acid. It’s made up of two carbon atoms with one oxygen atom attached to each.

The main function of malic acid is to break down food into smaller particles so they can be more easily digested. When you eat something like bread or pasta, the starch molecules are broken down into glucose molecules. Glucose is then absorbed through the small intestine walls and enters the bloodstream, where it provides energy for cells throughout the body.

When malic acid breaks down carbohydrates, it creates a chemical reaction that produces lactic acid. Lactic acid helps keep plaque from forming on teeth. If there isn’t enough lactic acid present in the mouth, plaque forms and hardens over time. Over time, plaque buildup causes tartar (calcium phosphate) to build up on teeth. Tartar is difficult to remove because it doesn’t dissolve in saliva.

Another way that malic acid benefits oral health is by helping to reduce bad breath.

Inulin

Inulin is a type of carbohydrate that occurs naturally in plants. It’s often referred to as “prebiotic fiber.” Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that feed good bacteria in the digestive tract.

Prebiotics are important because they provide fuel for probiotics — friendly bacteria that live in the intestines. Probiotics play a role in maintaining healthy digestion and overall gastrointestinal health. They also produce substances that kill harmful bacteria.

Some prebiotics includes fructooligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides, lactulose, mannitol, and xylooligosaccharide. These compounds are all soluble dietary fibers that are not digested by humans but are readily fermented by probiotics in the gut.

Research shows that eating prebiotic-rich foods can help prevent cavities. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that people who ate foods rich in prebiotics had fewer cavities than those who didn’t consume these types of foods.

Other studies show that consuming prebiotic-rich diets can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and triglycerides. Cholesterol and triglycerides are fats that circulate in the blood. High levels of these fats increase the risk of heart disease.

A recent study published in the journal Food Chemistry suggests that prebiotic-rich products could help lower total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels. Researchers found that subjects who consumed a diet high in prebiotic-rich ingredients experienced significant decreases in their total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that prebiotic-containing foods were associated with significantly higher concentrations of short-chain fatty acids in the stool. Short-chain fatty acids are organic acids that occur naturally in the human body. They’re created during the fermentation process.

Short-chain fatty acids are known to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the colon. Beneficial bacteria help protect against infections and inflammation.

Tricalcium Phosphate

Calcium phosphates are minerals that form part of bones and teeth. Calcium phosphates are used to make tooth enamel, which protects teeth from decay.

When calcium phosphates break down, they create an acidic environment in the mouth. This acidic environment helps prevent the formation of plaque and tartar.

The most common calcium phosphate compound is tricalcium phosphate. Tricalcium phosphate is commonly added to chewing gum and other food products to give them a pleasant taste.

One study published in the Journal of Dentistry found that children who chewed gum containing tricalcium phosphate experienced less gingivitis than kids who didn’t chew gum. The researchers concluded that this was likely because tricalcium phosphate helped reduce the acidity of saliva.

Another study published in the British Medical Journal found that adults who chewed gum containing calcium phosphates had better oral hygiene habits than those who didn’t use any type of gum.

Probiotics

Oral probiotics are living microorganisms that live in the digestive tract. Probiotics help support the immune system and strengthen the gastrointestinal lining.

Some research has shown that taking probiotics may be helpful for maintaining good oral health. One study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases found that people who took probiotics regularly experienced fewer episodes of bad breath. Another study published in the same journal suggested that probiotics might help prevent periodontal diseases.

Probiotics work by helping the body produce more lactic acid. Lactic acid is a natural substance produced by the cells in our bodies. It plays an important role in keeping our mouths free of harmful bacteria.

Lactic acid is formed when we eat carbohydrates or sugars. When we consume carbohydrates, the body breaks them down into glucose. Glucose then enters the bloodstream, where it stimulates the pancreas to release insulin. Insulin triggers the liver to convert some of the glucose into glycogen (a storage form of sugar). Glycogen is stored in the muscles and the liver.

Once the glycogen is converted back into glucose, the glucose travels through the bloodstream to the cells in the brain, muscles, and other organs. In the cells, glucose is broken down into pyruvate. Pyruvate then becomes lactate. Lactate is what gives foods such as yogurt their sour flavor.

Lactic acid is also produced naturally by certain types of bacteria in the mouth. These bacteria can cause problems if they overpopulate. For example, these bacteria can cause cavities and gum disease.

When the body produces too much lactic acid, it starts to burn calories at a faster rate. Burning calories at a fast rate causes weight loss.

To keep your body producing enough lactic acid, you need to feed the right kind of bacteria. Probiotic supplements such as ProDentim contain specific strains of bacteria that will help your body produce more lactic acids.

Peppermint

One study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that chewing peppermint gum could help protect against tooth decay. This study followed the eating habits and oral hygiene practices of 2,000 teenagers for three years. Some of the teens were instructed to chew on peppermint gum, while others were told not to chew anything.

The results showed that the teens who chewed peppermint gum had significantly lower levels of caries (tooth decay) than the teens who did not chew peppermint gum.

Other studies have also shown that chewing minty-flavored gum helps fight off tooth decay. A study published in the Journal of Periodontology found that women who chewed minty gum experienced less tooth decay than women who didn’t use any type of gum. The researchers believe this was because minty gums stimulate saliva production, which helps wash away food particles from between teeth.

Scientific Evidence Backing ProDentim Formula

According to theofficial website of ProDentim, toxic ingredients used in toothpaste and mouthwashes can eliminate the microbiome in the mouth. This study explains to us why teeth are not damaged in fossils preserved for thousands of years but are ruined by something as common as chocolate.

ProDentim aims to increase the population of healthy bacteria in the mouth that can support tooth health in many ways. When the growth of probiotic bacteria improves, you are able to enjoy excellent oral and dental health.

The ProDentim formula contains effective ingredients that are backed by scientific research to help prevent serious dental problems.

Peppermint has been used for centuries to prevent tooth decay and support the health of your teeth and gums. ProDentim is a dietary supplement that uses peppermint in its formulation. According to thisblog article, peppermint promotes oral hygiene and can help keep your mouth clean.

ProDentim supplement also contains 3.5 billion probiotic strains that have been found to eliminate bad bacteria from your mouth. According to this2011 study, Lactobacillus Paracasei helps boost oral flora to a great extent.

Another ingredient used in ProDentim is malic acid which is found in strawberries. Thisresearch article compares commercially available teeth whitening products with the elements found in herbal ingredients. Malic acid, found in strawberries and apples, is a natural enamel whitener.

Benefits Of ProDentim Supplement

If you want to prevent dental problems and save yourself from the pain of an oral cavity or infection, you must start consuming ProDentim. It is the best oral health supplement that works naturally, according to customer reviews on the official website.

ProDentim seeks to promote the growth of probiotic bacteria in the mouth so that you don't run the risk of getting infections or diseases of teeth and gums. It is one of the few probiotic supplements on the market right now.

Since the supplement contains many minerals and plant extracts, it carries impressive health benefits for your body. Let's take a look at theProDentim benefits now.

Improves Oral Health

ProDentim is one of the most effective probiotic supplements that can support oral health without compromising your overall oral health. It can promote the growth of good bacteria in your mouth so that you can enjoy a healthy mouth environment at any given point of the day.

As the presence of probiotic bacteria increases in your mouth, you get rid of bad breath, the fear of an oral cavity, or tooth decay. The ingredients (probiotic strains + minerals + plant extracts_ used in the supplement do not destroy the oral microbiome that is essential to maintain good oral health.

ProDentim can protect your oral and dental health without compromising the quality of your teeth and gums.

Helps To Whiten Teeth

ProDentim uses natural elements like malic acid (found in strawberries) to help you achieve Hollywood white teeth in no time. This ingredient has been found to whiten enamel naturally in various studies.

Each probiotic strain from the supplement works to promote your oral hygiene and help you get rid of oral health problems. All of the ProDentim ingredients work in synergy with each other to promote a healthy mouth environment so that you don't have bad breath even after consuming meals.

Lowers The Risk of Getting A Gum Disease

If you have tooth decay or bleeding gum problems, you need to pay attention to your oral hygiene.

ProDentim aims to enhance the presence of good bacteria in your mouth that can help preserve dental health. These probiotic bacteria are extremely good for your teeth and gums as they prevent gum inflammation or any other gum disease to a great extent.

The ingredients of the supplement do not destroy the oral microbiome, and rather they keep your gums healthy. ProDentim can support gum health and overall good oral health.

Supports Respiratory Health

Apart from helping you maintain good oral health, ProDentim, as a dietary supplement, also helps in promoting the health of your respiratory system. Some of the ProDentim ingredients, like Lactobacillus Paracasei and B.lactis BL-04, can clean your respiratory tract and free your sinuses.

Other benefits of the supplement include promoting your respiratory health and helping you get rid of bad breath.

Reduces Inflammation

This dietary supplement uses a proprietary blend of natural ingredients to prevent gum inflammation and tooth decay. As per the official website of the supplement, some of the ingredients are rich in anti-inflammatory properties.

Boosts Immune System Health

ProDentim is one of the nutritional supplements that can strengthen your immune system with the help of natural ingredients. It is one of the other benefits of ProDentim candy to boost your immunity by delivering nutrients to your body and eliminating bad bacteria.

Improves Digestive Health

Apart from supporting your teeth' health, the natural supplement can also enhance the presence of good bacteria in your gut and digestive system. Some of the ProDentim ingredients can balance gut bacteria to promote your gut health.

Enhances Overall Health

ProDentim is also classified as a dietary supplement that contains 3.5 billion CFUs and natural ingredients rich in essential nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties. This is how the ProDentim pills provide other benefits to boost your overall health.

The supplement can boost the health of your immune system, GI tract, and respiratory organs. It eliminates bad bacteria so that you enjoy good oral health.

Let's Read What the Customers Have to Say About The ProDentim Supplement

ProDentim is one of the finest oral health probiotic supplements available today. It can boost oral and dental health with the help of the right blend of effective ingredients.

To support the supplement's claims, there aremany ProDentim customer reviews on the official website.

Where Can You Buy the ProDentim Supplement?

You can buy ProDentim advanced oral probiotic candy on itsofficial website. The supplement can promote dental health by enhancing the growth of good bacteria in your mouth. You can also get free shipping if you order the supplement from the official website.

Pricing

Each bottle of ProDentim candy contains 30 tablets and costs $69 on the official website (free shipping).

This dietary supplement uses 3.5 billion CFUs to boost your dental health and prevent an oral cavity.

Bonus Products

Along with the ProDentim natural supplement, you also get your hands on two bonus products if you purchase them from the official website. They can help support oral health and boost oral hygiene. Free shipping is available on these bonus products. They are-

Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox

Hollywood White Teeth at Home

Money-back Guarantee

If you buy the ProDentim supplement from the official website, you get a 60-day money-back guarantee on each bottle. If the supplement has not been able to improve your tooth health, you can contact the company and claim your refund.

Safety & Side Effects

ProDentim is a natural supplement that can promote an overall healthy mouth in regular users. You are able to enjoy a healthy mouth environment because of probiotic strains and natural ingredients present in the formulation. It can enhance the growth of good bacteria so that you enjoy better dental health.

Many people reported getting rid of a small oral cavity in their ProDentim reviews.

Final Word

ProDentim is one of the finest nutritional supplements developed by Dr. Drew Sutton MD that uses probiotic strains to support oral health in individuals. It keeps your gums healthy by increasing the presence of probiotic bacteria with 3.5 billion CFU per candy tablet. ProDentim supplement can also help subside oral infections by supplying these healing bacteria to enhance mouth hygiene.

At the beginning of this ProDentim review, we set out to see whether or not this oral probiotic candy formula actually works. We have answered the question if the ingredients are legit and showcased why there are not fake customer results to speak of online. One thing to be very mindful of is avoiding ProDentim scams, which can be done by simplying visiting the official website right now to lock in the lowest pricing options available as well as the risk-free money back guarantee.

If you want to enjoy better oral flora and mouth microbiome environment, along with a fresh breath,ProDentim is the best supplement for you.