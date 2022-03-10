Magnesium Gummies: 10 Best Magnesium Gummies Right Now

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

It is amazing how the smallest of things can make the difference when it comes to living life to its fullest without having to worry about muscle aches or pain. Magnesium, a mineral found throughout the world, is an essential part of maintaining the health of your bones and muscles. It helps with muscle recovery after exercises and in pushing our muscles to their fullest potential. As such, this vital mineral should be considered an essential part of your daily intake – especially if you exercise frequently or experience fatigue that cannot be explained by other causes.

Our team of experienced product reviewers had great difficulty in creating a test for magnesium gummies due to the fact that we either have enough magnesium in our system or not enough. There is no middle ground where you can see improvements and muscle performance and recovery. So we are left with just the company’s reputation, the purity of the product, and the price charged to the consumer when it comes time to figure out which particular health supplement gummies are worthy of being placed in your medicine cabinet.

Even with these guidelines, it was difficult whittling down the hundreds of products available to consumers in the United States to just 10. But we powered through the review process, which took weeks, thanks to all the data that needed to be parsed. But eventually we landed on a top 10 list of gummies perfect for adding to your medicine cabinet or bag. Before we get started on our top 10 list here are three of the top companies we have encountered during our search:

Elm & Rye is our favorite manufacturer of quality health supplements ranging from calcium and nootropics to magnesium and creatine. This is due to its decades-long experience as a producer of the highest quality supplements available to consumers throughout the United States and abroad. The company offers both gummies and traditional tablets, making it easy to choose the right health supplement for you.

One of our team members recently tested as having low magnesium levels so we ordered him a couple of bottles and told him to try them out for a couple of weeks. During that time, he exercised as normal and carried on living his normal daily life. We knew he was experiencing some muscle pain and fatigue before starting the treatment so we were curious to see if there would be any noticeable impact following the two-week trial.

We are pleased to report that he did say that he experienced less muscle fatigue and recovered more quickly from his exercises than he would have regularly done so. As such we consider this a win for the potential power of magnesium gummies and health supplements as a field in general.

You can purchase a single bottle for $44.99 or you sign up for a monthly subscription and save 20% and pay only $35.99. We strongly recommend that you consider signing up for the monthly plan since it will save you a great deal of money over the course of the year.

2 – Nature Made’s Magnesium Citrate Gummies

Nature Made has earned a reputation in the health supplement field for its bold advertising, product placement on store shelves, and focus on providing high-quality supplements at affordable prices to people around the country.

Let’s start off our review with the best part: the flavors. Nature Made advertises these gummies as coming in a variety of berry flavors. We can confirm that there is a variety inside each jar and that they do taste like fresh berries. Each gummy was so tasty that we had to stop ourselves from snacking on them senselessly.

Going on from there, each gummy was smaller than a penny and easy to pop in our mouths and chew. There is no grainy texture like unifying with some other health supplements gummies and no nasty aftertaste that had us reaching for a glass of water. They went down easily and we were off to live our best lives knowing that our muscles and bones had the magnesium they needed to perform their best.

Each bottle contains 60 gummies and can be had for $21.99, making this an affordable option for those looking to dip their toes into the health supplement field. We strongly recommend these gummies to anyone that has been diagnosed as having low magnesium levels or experiences symptoms such as muscle weakness following exercising or playing sports.

3 – Vitafusion’s Magnesium Gummy Supplement

Vitafusion is one of those brands that you recognize when you see it on the store shelf but don’t give it any thought as you reach for more popular products. That’s a shame since Vitafusion has a sterling reputation for producing high-quality supplements at prices that are affordable. For instance, a 60-count of their magnesium gummy supplements is just $59.98. Okay, we have to admit that this isn’t the most affordable price possible. However, during our research phase for this article, we saw prices that easily exceeded this by over $100. As such, in comparison to the rest of the market, it is considered affordable.

Each bottle comes packed full of tropical citrus-flavored gummies that practically pop in your mouth when you bite into them. We enjoyed them so much that it was hard to put them down after taking our two gummies. They truly tasted like treats so we had to put them far away from our children, so they don’t “accidentally” grab a handful when they are looking for a snack.

Now here’s an interesting fact that separates Vitafusion’s gummies from the pack: They are made with no high fructose corn syrup, no gluten, and no synthetic dyes. You get a fully natural product that tastes great and is good for you. Setting aside the relatively steep price, we have no qualms recommending that you give this brand a try before settling on your favorite magnesium gummy.

4 – Lifeable’s Magnesium Citrate Gummies

Are you looking for a health supplement that can make it easier for you to recover from exercising? How about one that can support your own health and your nervous system? Lifeable’s gummies come packed to the gills with the magnesium citrate your body needs to function at its peak efficiency allowing you to live life to its fullest.

Magnesium plays a key role in many parts of the body ranging from mood to overall strength. This particular brand focuses on providing stress relief as its core benefit, so we took the opportunity to see if it could really help us deal with stressful situations. We picked a couple of unlucky members of our staff who would experience a series of “random” events guaranteed to drive their stress way up during the workday. All without telling them, of course. We just gave them all a couple of bottles of this health supplement and told him to take it as directed before coming into work.

This went on for the better part of a week before we broke down and told them what was going on. Thankfully, they were able to fully articulate how they felt during the week and how they would have felt without the magnesium citrate gummies. They then filled us in on how the gummies help them stay calm even during the worst of the unexplained “accidents” that we inflicted upon them. The gummies worked, reducing their stress levels to something they could easily tolerate.

Each jar of 90 gummies is just $14.99. They are gelatin free, non-GMO, filled with natural flavors, and allergen and gluten-free. To top it off, they are kosher as well. We can wholeheartedly recommend that you consider giving these gummies a try.

5 – Garden of Life’s Dr. Formulated Magnesium 60 Count Gummies

Garden of Life has earned a sterling reputation in the health supplement industry for providing consumers throughout the United States with high-quality supplements at prices they can afford. One particular gummy we found ourselves drawn to was the magnesium with pre- and probiotics offering that purports to help with stress, sleep, and recovery from exercise. Needless to say, that is a lot of claims to check during our two-week trial period with this magnesium gummy.

We can start off the simplest thing on the list – taste. The bottle promises a delectable raspberry flavor and we wholeheartedly concur with that promise. It really did taste like raspberries and made for a very nice way to start off our day. Just make certain to take them before you brush your teeth, otherwise the flavor will clash horribly with the toothpaste.

Several members of our team took home bottles of this health supplement to see how well they lived up to the promises made by their manufacturer. We kept track of our sleep schedule, how long it took for us to recover from exercises, and how much stress we felt at the end of each day. At the end of the week, we got together and pooled our notes in order to gain a holistic understanding of our experiences with this gummy.

We were quite pleased to find that this gummy did help us sleep better and deal with our stress in a healthier manner. In addition, recovery from our exercise routines was easier than ever before. It is amazing what is simple supplement could do to improve our overall health and well-being.

Each jar of 60 gummies is $15.99. However, a serving size is four gummies, meaning that you need to pick up two bottles to last you for a full month. So, in all honesty, you’d be paying $32 just to make certain that you have the magnesium your body needs over the course of a whole month. It isn’t the most expensive one we have reviewed, and it was effective in helping us achieve our goals. As such, we can recommend this brand to anyone interested in trying out a magnesium health supplement gummy.

6 – KAL’s Magnesium Gummies

Are you looking for a magnesium gummy that comes packed with orange flavors and just a hint of vanilla? KAL’s gummies may be right for you due to their delicious flavor and how it comes packed with 80 mg of magnesium per gummy. KAL promises to deliver “mental and physical relaxation support in a bite-size package.” As such, that is where we focused our attention during this review. We start off by seeing how well it can help us relax after a long day at the office.

Two gummies and we chilled in our favorite chairs as we waited for them to take effect. Sure enough, after about 20 minutes we were noticeably calmer and more relaxed than before we took them. We did this on multiple days, with different people taking the gummies in order to obtain as large a data pool as possible. In the end, we had over 100 pieces the data showing how we felt before and after taking the gummies, which we poured over carefully. In the end, we determined that a really did help us relax and that the company was correct in advertising the gummies in that manner.

Our next test was that of price. Were they too expensive for what we got? The answer is “no,” due to the amazingly low price of $16.59 for a one-time purchase or a savings of 10% ($14.93) if you subscribe to their monthly delivery service.

With those two things in mind, we can honestly say that this brand is worthy of your attention and due consideration when it comes time to figure out which magnesium gummy health supplement is right for you.

7 – Natural Vitality Calm Gummies Raspberry Lemon Flavor

Discover how easy it is to find your calm when you partake in one of these delectable and relaxing raspberry lemon magnesium citrate gummies. All you have to do is take two gummies and you can let go of the worries that tend to crop up during the day and find true peace and relaxation. A single jar is available for $19.95, with a 25% discount if you sign up for a monthly subscription.

Our team was amazed by the bold claims that this is the solution for those seeking to rid themselves of their worries and relax their muscles. As such, we had to put it to the test against the regular amount of stress that bubbles up in the office.

This is more difficult than it appears since by default we are a pretty chill lot of dedicated product reviewers. We all get along, so we decided that the only fair thing to do was ratchet up the stress for everyone in the office. We set ourselves very tight deadlines for all of our work and forbid overtime. Needless to say, the tension in the workroom was palpable. Then at the end of each day, we took these gummies and stopped to see what the effect would be.

After about 20 minutes or so our average stress levels dropped to a more manageable level, and in a further 20 minutes, we were back to our old selves. Considering this performance, we are glad to recommend that you consider trying this brand of health supplements.

8 – New Age Magnesium Gummies

Are you looking for a gummy supplement that can help improve your exercise routine, make sleeping easier, and boost your overall mood? New Age’s magnesium gummies may be the right health supplement for you.

With the ability to get three jars of 60 gummies each for just $40, we wasted no time in ordering a set to spread among our team of dedicated product reviewers. And sure enough, within just a couple of days, they were reporting that they felt better, were getting the best sleep of their lives, and could power through more sets at the gym. All in all, this product lived up to its promises.

Considering the effectiveness of the gummies, and their admittedly delightful berry flavor, we can wholeheartedly recommend that you consider picking up a couple of bottles to stash in your medicine cabinet.

9 – Trace Minerals’ Magnesium Gummies

This brand boldly claims that up to 80% of Americans are deficient in magnesium, leading to everything from stress and hypertension to bad bones and a poorly functioning immune system. As a rule, our team doesn’t like a company that plasters dozens of claims about their products on the sales page. No, we prefer keeping things understated and to the point.

However, the low price point of $29.99 made us include it on our list. It is one of the most affordable options available, definitely in comparison to the more than $100 entries that were cut during the first-round draft.

We recommend this brand to anyone that needs a magnesium gummy and doesn’t mind having to deal with a lot of marketing fluff on the label. After all, we all need magnesium in our diet and the product is nearly completely standardized when it comes to these smaller manufacturers.

10 – Chapter One, M Is for Magnesium

Are you having trouble making up your mind about what will be the perfect magnesium gummy to stick in your medicine cabinet? So were we when it came to filling the number 10 slot on this list. There were dozens of contenders, all of which with various strengths and weaknesses. However, one eventually jumped out at us.

Chapter One is a newcomer to the health supplement field and has no problem in having a bit of fun. For instance, it refers to all of its products like they are chapters in a book. That is something you don’t see outside of cute cupcake shops down on the main street.

Each jar contains 61 gummy servings and is priced at a very reasonable $16.22. Going beyond that, we have found that the brand does its best to stand out from the pack with regards to its marketing. A cute little “monster” shaped like the letter “M” graces each bottle, creating an image that you won’t soon forget!

Each gummy comes in your choice of apple, mixed berry, or peach flavorings. As such, this is the perfect solution for those dealing with a picky eater!