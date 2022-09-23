Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Kerassentials Reviews - Worth the Money or Fake Toenail Fungus Oil Results?

Kerassentials is a liquid tincture made from high-quality oils and minerals to protect skin and nails.

By applying Kerassentials to your skin and nails daily, you can purportedly protect nail keratin, fight nail fungus, and boost your natural immunity using a blend of proven ingredients.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Kerassentials and how it works today in our review.

What is Kerassentials?

Kerassentials is a nail fungus formula designed to boost your natural defenses against nail fungus.

By using the doctor-formulated Kerassentials oil to your skin and nails daily, you can purportedly enjoy a range of benefits, including protection against infections, support for healthy nails, and protection for nail keratin, among other effects.

Nail fungus is an embarrassing problem for millions of people around the world. With Kerassentials, you can get a discreet, affordable, and easy-to-apply formula you can use at home to support your body’s defense against nail fungus.

Kerassentials was formulated by a doctor, and it's made in the United States in an FDA-registered facility.

Kerassentials Features

The makers of Kerassentials advertise all of the following features:

Helps prevent fungus

Helps protect nails and skin

Natural formula

Plant-based, non-GMO ingredients

Easy to use

No chemicals or stimulants

How Does Kerassentials Work?

Kerassentials works by targeting the root cause of nail fungus. While other nail treatments tackle the visible symptoms of nail fungus, Kerassentials targets the underlying cause.

If you don’t address the underlying cause of your nail fungus, then you’ll continue to experience nail fungus issues. Many people repeatedly experience nail fungus, for example, even after using topical treatments.

Kerassentials aims to help. It’s a doctor-formulated blend of proven fungus-fighting ingredients.

The largest ingredient in Kerassentials is undecylenic acid. Undecylenic acid is a fatty acid linked to fungus fighting benefits. With a concentration of 5%, the undecylenic acid in Kerassentials can help support your skin and nail’s natural defenses against fungal infections.

Other key ingredients in Kerassentials include lavender oil, tea tree oil, and other natural oils. Many of these ingredients have natural antifungal, antibacterial properties.

Kerassentials also contains antioxidants to target inflammation within your skin and nails. When your body is dealing with a fungal infection, it may send inflammatory compounds to the source of the infection to attempt to heal it. Kerassentials contains natural antioxidants like vitamin E to help control this inflammation, assisting your body with the healing process.

Using a blend of natural ingredients,Kerassentials can purportedly maintain the health of your nails and skin while fighting back against fungus.

How Nail Fungus Works

Approximately 10% of the population has nail fungus, although nail fungus issues aremore common as you get older.

Also known as onychomycosis, toenail fungus infections thrive in warm and damp environments. When fungal spores land on a receptive surface – like your toenail – they burrow into the skin underneath the nail, making them difficult to remove.

The bacteria that cause fungus feed off nail tissues, growing over time as the infection spreads. Over time, this causes the nail to thicken and eventually lift off the nail bed. Fungus debris accumulates, leading to unsightly separation of your toe and nail.

After your nail has left the nail bed, it will not reattach, and a new nail will not grow from that part of the nail bed. If you have reached this part of a nail infection, then Kerassentials will not help regrow your nail – although it could help support your body’s defense against the infection.

To regrow a toenail after an infection, you may need to remove the nail completely, then let a new nail grow from the root at the base.

Kerassentials Ingredients

Kerassentials contains a blend of natural ingredients, including lavender oil, organic flaxseed oil, almond oil, tea tree oil, and other compounds.

Here are all of the ingredients in Kerassentials and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Lavender Oil: Kerassentials contains lavender oil to protect nail keratin, support the nails and skin, and fight against strong fungus, among other benefits. Lavender oil is a natural oil sourced from the lavender plant, and it’s been used for centuries in topical treatments, traditional medicine, and in other health and wellness solutions.

Organic Flaxseed Oil: Kerassentials contains organic flaxseed oil to boost your skin’s natural immunity and help with inflammation. In fact, the makers of Kerassentials describe organic flaxseed oil as “superfood for your skin.” It targets oxidation and inflammation within your skin, helping to support healthy levels of inflammation. Your body uses inflammation to fight disease, illness, and infection. However, too much inflammation can be a bad thing – especially if you’re dealing with a chronic fungus infection.

Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil has strong antifungal properties and helps to curb fungus growth, according to the manufacturer of Kerassentials. Used for centuries in health and wellness applications, tea tree oil’s antibacterial properties make it popular in skin care products, hair products, and more.

Lemongrass Oil: Lemongrass oil “prevents future infection,” according to the makers of Kerassentials. Many people with nail fungus issues experience repeated infections because they don’t address the root cause of the nail fungus. Kerassentials aims to help by acting as an efficient antifungal and helping with inflammation.

Aloe Vera: Kerassentials contains aloe vera to soothe and moisturize the skin. Prized for its skin benefits for centuries, aloe vera also has strong antifungal effects, according to the makers of Kerassentials. The natural compounds in aloe vera can help fight nail fungus and other skin issues.

Vitamin E: Kerassentials contains a stabilized form of vitamin E in the form of DL-alpha tocopherol. Vitamin E is one of nature’s best antioxidants, and studies show it can protect the skin and prevent skin aging. The vitamin E in Kerassentials can help with inflammation while supporting anti-aging benefits, improving the appearance of your skin and nails. The makers of Kerassentials have not connected the ingredient with any specific anti-fungal benefits, but it can support skin health overall.

Isopropyl Palmitate: Isopropyl palmitate targets the root of the fungus within your skin and nails, helping to permanently remove the fungus from your body. It also assists with clearing your skin and growing healthy nails, among other benefits.

Undecylenic Acid: Kerassentials contains undecylenic acid, a beneficial fatty acid for helping to prevent fungus and protect the nails, among other effects.

Scientific Evidence for Kerassentials

Kerassentials doesn’t just claim to get rid of fungus and skin issues: it claims to prevent fungus from returning. It also claims to be a science-backed, doctor-formulated blend. We’ll review some of thescientific evidence supporting Kerassentials below.

First, Kerassentials has not completed clinical trials to verify it works as advertised. However, the manufacturer cites 29 studies on the Kerassentials references page to verify the formula works. Those studies show many of the individual ingredients in Kerassentials can lead to significant skin supporting, fungus fighting benefits.

The largest ingredient in Kerassentials is undecylenic acid. Undecylenic acidis used to treat skin fungal infections like athlete’s foot and jock itch. It’s a fatty acid that helps to prevent the growth of fungus. However,according to WebMD.com, you should not use undecylenic acid to treat fungal infections on your nails or scalp; instead, you should exclusively use it on your skin.

Undecylenic acid has proven fungal-fighting effects. Inthis study, for example, researchers found undecylenic acid had significant antifungal effects on the biofilm formation of Candida albicans. Researchers exposed this biofilm to undecylenic acid, and found the acid inhibited the formation of the biofilm while reducing its strength, making it easier to cleanse the biofilm from the surface.

Other studies have found undecylenic acid is effective for onychomycosis, which is a fungal infection of the fingernails or toenails. Onychomycosis causes discoloration, thickening, and separation from the nailbed, and it occurs in approximately 10% of the population. Inthis study, for example, researchers found a topical treatment of undecylenic acid was helpful against fungus when used over a period of one year.

Some of the natural ingredients in Kerassentials could provide antifungal effects. Inthis 2013 study, for example, tea tree oil effectively reduced growth of a fungus called Trichophyton rubrum. This is the same fungus that causes infections like athlete’s foot and general nail fungus issues. Researchers applied tea tree oil to the fungus in a test tube and found it had significant antifungal properties.

Lavender essential oil could have similar antifungal benefits. Inthis 2015 study published in Scientifica, for example, researchers found lavender essential oil helped with Candida albicans, a common type of fungus. Researchers compared lavender oil to clotrimazole, a conventional fungus treatment. Researchers found lavender was more effective and led to lower fungal cell counts after 48 hours, which suggests it can have powerful antifungal effects. However, researchers also cautioned that more studies were necessary before validating lavender’s use in candida infection.

Overall, Kerassentials contains a blend of proven fungus fighting ingredients that could have powerful effects against multiple types of nail and skin fungus issues. Made primarily from undecylenic acid and a blend of natural oils, Kerassentials has been shown to work when applied daily to skin and nails.

Kerassentials Ingredients Label

The makers of Kerassentials disclose the full list of ingredients upfront. Kerassentials contains a blend of herbs and plants with liquid bases to bind the formula together.

The full list of ingredients includes: undecylenic acid USP (5%), mineral oil, sweet almond oil, organic flaxseed oil, tea tree oil, aloe vera leaf extract, canola oil, tocopherol acetate (vitamin E), walnut oil, menthol, camphor, cinnamon clove bud oil, jojoba oil, chia oil, lemongrass oil, lavender oil, and manuka oil.

How to Use Kerassentials

The manufacturer of Kerassentials recommendsusing the formula in the following way:

Apply 4 times daily, including 2 times in the morning and 2 times in the afternoon

Use the enclosed applicator to coat the nail, then use a cotton swab to work the solution into the cuticle of the nails

For best results, use an emery board to gently file the nail surface prior to treatment, allowing the nail to absorb the oil more thoroughly

Kerassentials is designed for external use only. Avoid contact with your eyes and do not swallow the formula. Stop using Kerassentials if you experience irritation or other side effects.

Kerassentials Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

According to the official website, many customers have used Kerassentials effectively to get rid of nail fungus. Many customers claim to have eliminated other skin issues using the formula.

Here are some of the reviews featured on the official website:

One customer claims Kerassentials “literally saved [her] feet,” and that she can’t recommend the product enough as a result.

Another customer claims she struggled with foot fungus since high school and nothing seemed to work until she tried Kerassentials

Other customers are happy to share Kerassentials with friends and family because they’re so confident it will work

One customer claims he tried many foot fungus treatments to get rid of his issue, and he even had one nail removed, yet the fungus kept coming back; he claims Kerassentials is “the only thing that actually helped”

Overall, Kerassentials is backed by 14,500+ reviews and an average score of 4.75 stars out of 5, making it one of the most popular and best-rated foot fungus liquid formulas sold online today.

Kerassentials Pricing

Kerassentials is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $49 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

Here's how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping ($59 Per Bottle)

6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping ($49 Per Bottle)

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of Kerassentials, or around 30 days’ worth of applications. You apply the liquid formula to your skin 4 times per day (twice in the morning and twice at night) to eliminate fungus within days. To ensure long-term protection and prevent the return of fungus, the manufacturer recommends using Kerassentials long-term.

Kerassentials Refund Policy

Kerassentials is backed by a 60-day moneyback guarantee.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked. If you’re unhappy with Kerassentials and how it worked, or if the formula did not help with your fungus, then you can request a complete refund within 60 days.

About Kerassentials

Kerassentials is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The tincture is doctor-formulated, which means at least one doctor was involved in the creation of the product. That doctor appears to be Dr. Kimberly Langdon, who formulated the tincture using her experience.

The makers of Kerassentials are based in Aurora, Colorado. You can contact the manufacturer via the following:

Online Form:https://kerassentials.com/help/contact-us.php

Email: contact@kerassential-product.com

Mailing Address: 196554 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Final Word

Kerassentials is a doctor-formulated liquid tincture designed to target the root cause of nail fungus and prevent fungus from ever returning.

Featuring a blend of undecylenic acid with natural herb and plant oils, Kerassentials can target fungal growth, support the keratin in your nails, and support overall skin health, among other benefits.

To learn more about Kerassentials or to buy the fungus fighting tincture online today,visit the official website at Kerassentials.com.