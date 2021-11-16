Keep Your Loved Ones Cozy This Holiday Season

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Once again, the holidays are nearly upon us. If you’re having a difficult time finding the right gift for someone on your shopping list, why not give them the gift of sleep? According to the CDC, over one-third of adults in America don’t get enough sleep each night.

Gift your loved ones something to help them get cozy and comfortable this holiday season. We’ve put together a guide to help you zero in on the best gift for everyone on your list, even those beloved furry friends! Continue reading to see who you can check off your holiday shopping list by purchasing a plush pillow, luxurious sheet set, or other bedding and sleep-related items!

The Coziest Holiday Gifts

Blankets

Snuggling up under a warm blanket can chase the winter chills away. Consider one of these plush and comfortable blankets and comforters for that special someone on your list.

Cuddling up under a weighted blanket can be very relaxing. The Serenity Sleep Weighted Blanket from Nectar Sleep may be the perfect gift for someone who has a lot of stress in their day-to-day life. They’ll enjoy the calming effect of wrapping the blanket around their body as they take some time to rest and relax. The glass bead filling in the blanket works to ensure the weight of the blanket is evenly distributed over a user’s body.

This weighted blanket is anti-microbial and has a dual-sided cover. One side of the cover features a special phase-change material that works to absorb heat from a body for cooling comfort. When the cooling benefits aren’t needed, individuals can simply flip the blanket over to the soft mink side.

You can purchase this weighted blanket with a 15- or 20-pound weight for the standard size (48 inches by 72 inches) or a 20- or 25-pound weight for the large size (80 inches by 87 inches). Three attractive color options are available as well: gray, navy, and tan.

This down blend comforter from PlushBeds will also make an excellent gift to keep someone warm during the cold winter months. The comforter has a soft 100% cotton cover and is filled with plush down and feathers. The stylish piping around the edges of the comforter also works to enhance its durability, so this can be a gift that keeps giving year after year.

Some other notable features of this comforter include the box stitching design to maintain a consistent loft distribution, the corner ties for easy use with a duvet cover, and the 5-year warranty through PlushBeds. Six different sizes, including two oversized options to fit deeper mattresses, are available. Choose from twin, queen, king, California king, oversized queen, and oversized king sizes.

The Leesa Duvet Comforter features a lightweight design that can be used year-round. The comforter, which features a 100% cotton cover and a 100% polyester filling, is also hypoallergenic, making it a great gift for any allergy sufferers on your list.

This comforter comes in three different sizes (twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king) and can even be cleaned in the washing machine.

Pillows

Restful and restorative sleep is nearly impossible without the right pillow. One of these pillows may be the perfect way to help a friend or family member upgrade their sleep experience to catch the restful zzzzzz’s they deserve.

The DreamCloud Memory Foam Pillow can help your loved one stay more comfortable and enjoy pain and pressure relief by keeping their neck supported as they sleep. This 5.5-inch-high pillow is made from a CopperGel Infused memory foam that keeps it cool-to-the-touch to prevent individuals from feeling too hot as they sleep.

The memory foam material enables this pillow to return back to its original shape each morning. This pillow also offers a removable cover that can be spot-cleaned as needed. Choose a standard- or king-sized pillow to wrap up for someone on your list.

If a down pillow doesn’t fit in your budget, consider gifting this down-alternative pillow from GhostBed. Despite its more economically friendly price tag, the GhostPillow is designed to provide the same luxurious feel associated with down pillows. Plus, the down-alternative stuffing makes this a cruelty-free option.

The pillow features a microfiber gel filling that enhances the overall feel by making it squeezable and huggable for ultimate comfort while sleeping. The GhostPillow is designed to be used by back, side, and stomach sleepers. So, even if you don’t know the preferred sleep position of your gift recipient, you can’t go wrong with this pillow. If this doesn’t turn out to be the right pillow for your recipient, they can take advantage of GhostBed’s 101-night sleep trial.

Allow your gift recipient to customize the feel of this pillow to match their desired comfort levels. The Leesa Hybrid Pillow features a removable insert that lets users adjust the amount of support to match their preferences.

This pillow also offers a dual-sided design for further customization when sleeping. One side features a cooling gel layer with special chilling fibers to keep individuals from feeling too hot as they sleep. The other side of the pillow is quilted for soft comfort. Choose from both standard- and queen-size pillows.

The Puffy Body Pillow is designed to help individuals feel like they’re hugging a cloud while they sleep. If one of your gift recipients loves to sleep on their side and cuddle up as they dream, this may be the perfect gift for them. The pillow works to cradle a sleeper’s heck, head, back, hips, and shoulders for lasting comfort overnight with its shredded memory foam filling. Unlike other body pillows, this model is also designed to hold its shape and firmness and won’t become flat.

Puffy designed this pillow with a 50% blue gel cooling memory foam filling. This material helps keep the pillow breathable and makes it easier for individuals to regulate their body temperature and keep from overheating as they sleep. A few other key features of this body pillow include the soft and washable bamboo cover, the chemical-free and CertiPUR-US certified memory foam filling, and Puffy’s 101-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

Mattress Toppers

Consider wrapping up a mattress topper this year for someone special on your list. If your loved on has been experiencing back or neck pain due to their old mattress, a mattress topper may be the perfect gift. Mattress toppers are made from contouring memory foam or latex that will help contour an individual’s body, alleviate pressure points, and improve the overall feel of their existing mattress.

The lucky recipient of this memory foam mattress topper from PlushBeds is sure to appreciate the patented cooling technology integrated into its design. PlushBeds chose a cooling-infused gel memory foam for this mattress topper to keep individuals from getting too warm overnight. Additionally, the gel memory foam offers exceptional support and pressure relief to alleviate aches and pains and lead to a more rejuvenating sleep.

The mattress topper features CertiPUR-US- and GreenGuard Gold-certified materials, so you can feel confident that you’re gifting a mattress topper that is not only comfortable, but also one that is made without harmful chemicals.

Choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes with a 2- or 3-inch thickness. You can also add an organic cotton cover to create an even more luxurious gift.

Looking for the right gift for an environmentally-conscious individual? Consider this natural latex mattress topper from Eco Terra. This mattress topper is made exclusively from Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and Eco-Institut-certified 100% natural latex. It does not contain any fillers, chemicals, or synthetic materials.

In addition to being a renewable, natural resource, latex is also extremely comfortable and very durable. The mattress topper helps provide even weight distribution to keep sleepers more comfortable and alleviate pressure points for a pain-free sleep.

You can wrap up a twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, or California king mattress topper this year for someone on your list. Choose from a 2- or 3-inch topper and customize the firmness level (soft, medium, or medium-firm) to ensure a peaceful slumber.

Give the gift of cooling comfort this season with the GhostBed Memory Foam Topper. This 3-inch gel memory foam topper offers five zones to provide the right amount of support and pressure relief for the head, shoulders, torso, legs, and feet for lasting comfort. The gel memory foam material is cool-to-the-touch to prevent individuals from waking up due to being too warm as they sleep.

The mattress cover’s design includes a deep-pocket cotton cover which is breathable and also serves as a waterproof mattress protector. The mattress topper also features GhostBed’s special 2-inch GhostGrip elastic bands to keep it from sliding around on top of a mattress.

You can purchase this gel memory foam mattress topper in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes.

Sheets and Pillowcases

Soft and breathable sheets will also help set the ideal conditions for a restful night’s sleep. Gift one of these luxurious sheet sets to someone special on your list this year.

These vegan silk sheets are made from sustainable and cruelty-free Tencel. They offer a luxuriously smooth feel and are sure to delight friends and family this holiday season. The silky fabric is ideal even for those with sensitive skin, as it is gentle and non-irritating.

If your loved one tends to get too warm when they sleep, they’ll likely love the hydrophilic properties of Tencel fabric. This property allows the sheets to pull moisture away from the skin as an individual sleeps. These sheets are also lightweight, breathable and cool-to-the-touch for an enjoyable sleep experience.

As if all of these benefits weren’t already enough, Tencel is also odor-resistant, anti-allergenic, and antibacterial. The PlushBeds Tencel Vegan Silk Sheets are available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes and are designed to stay on even extra-tall mattresses.

Bamboo is a renewable resource, produces more oxygen than most other trees, and works to prevent soil erosion. Gifting these bamboo sheets from Layla will tell friends and family that you care about the environment as well as their comfort. The 100% bamboo viscose sheets are extremely soft and comfortable; in fact, they feel as soft as cotton sheets with double the thread count.

These bamboo sheets are also naturally cooling. Bamboo stays about 3 degrees cooler than cotton and is also better able to wick moisture away than cotton and other polyester materials. With these moisture wicking and cooling properties, your loved ones are sure to enjoy a peaceful and comfortable night’s sleep with these sheets.

Choose from white or gray sheets in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, and California king sizes. Your purchase will be protected by a 5-year warranty and a 120-night money-back guarantee.

When you’re shopping for a sheet set for someone special on your holiday list, you will also want to take a look at the Nectar Luxury Cotton Bed Sheets. These cotton sheets are made from 100% long staple cotton with a diagonal twill weave pattern. This material is both lightweight and breathable to keep individuals comfortable regardless of the season.

The cotton material will soften with every wash, making these sheets more and more comfortable as your gift recipient continues to use them. The pillowcases included with the set offer envelope closures to deliver a cleaner look and ensure the pillows remain fully covered.

The sheets are available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

Did you know silk pillowcases cause less friction than pillowcases made from other materials, which makes them much gentler on the skin and hair? Silk also provides a cleaner surface for sleeping and is less drying for the hair and skin. Let someone special on your list enjoy all of these benefits with a silk pillowcase from GhostBed.

The GhostBed Silk Pillowcase is made from 100% certified Mulberry silk, which is exceptionally soft and smooth. Since silk is highly breathable, it is also an excellent material choice for those who tend to feel warmer when they sleep.

These pillowcases also feature double-stitched edging for added durability. Queen- or king-sized pillowcases are available in white or blush colors. GhostBed offers a 1-year warranty with these luxury silk pillowcases.

Pet Beds

Our furry friends are family too! And, like the other people on your shopping list, they deserve to be comfortable. Give your dog (or cat) a new bed that will help them stay cozy and rest.

The Nectar Dog Bed is an excellent choice for pups that are like family. The bed features a chew-proof, water-resistant, and odor-resistant design for durability and easy cleaning. Your furry friend will appreciate the supportive orthopedic memory foam and raised bolster to provide ultimate comfort while they rest.

The bed also offers a non-slip bottom to keep it from sliding around on the floor. When needed, the cover can be removed for easy cleaning in the washing machine. The neutral slate gray color coordinates with a variety of décor styles.

There are four bed sizes to choose from: small (for dogs weighing up to 50 pounds), medium (for dogs weighing up to 100 pounds), large (for dogs weighing up to 150 pounds), and extra-large (for dogs weighing over 150 pounds). With free shipping, free returns, and Nectar’s 50-night home trial, you really can’t go wrong with this dog bed.

When you’re looking for the perfect gift for your canine companion, consider the Puffy Dog Bed. This memory foam bed is designed to keep dogs comfortable and supported with its pressure-relieving base and side walls that offer the perfect place for a dog to rest his or her head while sleeping. The memory foam material is also breathable to keep pups cool as they relax and snooze.

We love our dogs, but they can make quite a mess. Cleaning this bed is simple since it has a removable cover that can be washed in the washing machine. The bed also features a non-slip fabric base to keep it from moving around on the floor when your dog gets in or out of it. You’ll also find that this is a very durable bed; it has a scratch-resistant cover and a very durable border that will allow your dog to enjoy their new bed for many years to come.

You can purchase this bed for small, medium, and large breed dogs. Three sizes are available: small (25 inches by 20 inches by 6 inches), medium (36 inches by 28.5 inches by 9 inches), and large (44 inches by 34 inches by 10 inches).