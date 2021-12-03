Is Your Modern Lifestyle Destroying Your Gut Microbiome?

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Processed foods, the frequent use of antibiotics, and our increasing obsession for cleaning and disinfectants, among others, are taking their toll on our gut microbiome.

Probiotics like Lactobacillus reuteri, known for their important role in human health and diseases are leaving our gut microbiome. The decreasing levels have been linked with a higher incidence of inflammatory diseases. This has led scientists and doctors to recommend boosting L. reuteri levels as a way to reduce inflammatory and auto-immune response.

Probiotics supplementation would be the most convenient way to do that, but with so many probiotic strains and so many products on the market, choosing one can be challenging. Lactobacillus reuteri NCIMB 30242 has been receiving a lot of attention lately, so we decided to take a look behind the curtain.

Is Lactobacillus reuteri NCIMB 30242 Good for Your Health?

L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 is part of the few probiotic strains with GRAS status (Generally Recognized As Safe) and has been shown in several human clinical trials to have beneficial effects on human health. It should help anyone whose gut microbiome balance is disturbed.

The best way to know if that is your case is to take tests and discuss their results with your physician. According to studies performed so far, you may benefit from supplementation with L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 in the following circumstances:

· Gut dysbiosis (microbiome imbalance)

· Low diversity and count of the microbiome

· Poor bile acid metabolism (low levels of free bile salts)

· Low levels of Lactobacillus spp. (lactic acid bacteria)

· Low levels of Firmicutes or low ratio of Firmicutes vs. Bacteroidetes (F/B)

Why Is the Firmicutes vs. Bacteroidetes Ratio so Important?

Until recently, the general consensus was that low F/B ratios are good. However, new research revealed that the ideal ratio is dependent on each individual’s health status and disposition.

Decreased F/B ratios and gut dysbiosis have been linked with inflammatory bowel disease and obesity, type 1 diabetes, lupus, chronic fatigue syndrome, and old age. Abnormalities in Firmicutes levels have also been linked to depression.

But high F/B ratios are not desirable either. On the contrary, they have been associated with both adult and child obesity and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, especially with cases of diarrhea-predominant IBS and bloating-predominant IBS.

Research also found that IBS sufferers also have low microbial diversity but high levels of Clostridiales and Clostridia, pointing to poor gut microbiome health. High F/B ratios have also been identified in patients suffering from fatty liver disease and heart disease.

All Lactobacilli, including L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 are part of the Firmicutes phylum. They are “good” bacteria, and there is no evidence that high levels of Lactobacilli could cause diseases. On the contrary, research associates their unhealthy levels with various conditions and diseases.

For example, a 2019 studies review covering over 1000 subjects found high Lactobacilli levels in patients suffering from IBS. Another 2020 review covering 1,340 subjects concluded that IBS patients suffer from low Lactobacilli levels and gut dysbiosis.

Between 80% and 90% of gut bacteria are Firmicutes or Bacteroidetes. The Firmicutes phylum group includes both beneficial and possibly harmful bacteria. The abundance of Firmicutes or Bacteroidetes is too broad of a measure to provide any meaningful information. Further research should focus on the abundance of the different probiotic species within each group and on the way they interact with one another and influence health and disease.

L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 was found to improve microbial diversity and the F/B ratio. Its beneficial effects were confirmed by several clinical studies.

Proven Beneficial Effects of L. reuteri NCIMB 30242

L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 was shown to be safe and free of side effects and improve levels of the following blood markers associated with inflammation and heart disease:

· LDL and total cholesterol

· Fibrinogen and C-reactive protein (CRP)

· Apolipoprotein B-100

· Vitamin D (circulating 25-OH vitamin D)

· Plant sterols

Besides supporting normal blood vitamin D, LDL and total cholesterol, CRP, and fibrinogen levels, research suggests that L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 may have beneficial effects for people who absorb too much and produce too little cholesterol, also known as cholesterol hyperabsorbers. The people in this category usually respond poorly to statins treatment.

While blood tests like triglycerides, HDL, LDL, and total cholesterol are useful, they do not determine the cholesterol absorption status. The latter can only be determined through sterols testing, which measures campesterol, cholestanol, and sitosterol (cholesterol absorption markers) and desmosterol and lathosterol (cholesterol production markers).

Cholesterol hyperabsorbers have high values of cholesterol absorption markers. About 25% of people are hyperabsorbers. Cholesterol hypersynthesizers have high levels of cholesterol production markers. Hyperabsorption incidence and risks increase with age and are more predominant in menopausal women.

L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 may help people suffering from hypercholesterol absorption, as well as those with the following genetic makeup:

· Low ABCG5/ABCG8

· Overactive NPC1L1

· Overactive FXR

· Low FGF-19

· Low liver X receptor

· APOE4 genotype

People with lower ABCG5/8 or higher NPC1L1 activity levels tend to absorb excess cholesterol and plant sterols. Research shows that L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 blocks NPC1L1, reducing cholesterol absorption in the gut. It also activates ABCG5/G8 receptors, prompting the liver to release more cholesterol which is then eliminated with the stool.

L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 also lowers the activity of the farnesoid receptor (FXR), releasing free bile acids via the enzyme known as bile salt hydrolase. This helps the body break down more cholesterol and produce more bile acid.

Safety, Side Effects, and Age-Related Concerns

Before taking L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 or any other supplements, it is recommended to consult your physician, especially if pregnant or breastfeeding, under 18 years of age, suffering from or being treated for a medical condition. Your medical history, lifestyle, and age should be considered.

It is important to note again that L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 is Generally Recognized as Safe by the FDA (GRAS status) It has been heavily tested and shown to improve the health status of people suffering from high cholesterol, diarrhea, and various gastrointestinal disorders.

Clinical studies show that it may improve immune, cardiovascular, gut, and overall health and well-being. It is also safe to administrate along with Zetia and statins. You can read more about L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 and the science behind it here.

Where to Find L. reuteri NCIMB 30242

Although there are many products with L. reuteri NCIMB 30242, not all of them are created equal. In order to enjoy all the above-presented benefits and no side-effects, it is important to choose a synbiotic, namely a product that contains not only the probiotic strain but also a prebiotic to feed it and help it thrive. A few other features to look for are:

· Delayed-release capsules – These protect the probiotic from stomach acid and allow it to reach the gut, where it can be released safely and can thrive.

· Trustworthy production – Look for products developed by doctors in GMP-approved facilities.

· 3rd-party tested products – Merchants will say anything for sales and profits. The only way to make sure that you get what you pay for is to buy products tested in 3rd party labs.

· Clean formula – Stay away from fillers and preservatives

· Subscriptions and bulk buying options – As soon as you start experiencing the benefits of L. reuteri NCIMB 30242, you will not be able to give it up, and your family members will probably join you on your path to improved health and well-being. Some companies offer considerable discounts on subscriptions and bulk orders that could save you a fortune in the long run.

Their L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 comes as delayed-release capsules, each containing no less than 3.5×10⁹ CFUs. It's vegan-friendly, free of preservatives, and developed by doctors in a GMP compliant facility.

Shipping is free worldwide for orders over $75, and subscriptions and bulk orders allow for savings of up to 28%.

