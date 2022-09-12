Is Pre-Workout Bad for You? Full Guide and Recommended Products

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Pre-workout supplements are a popular way to give your body a boost before you hit the gym, but there is some debate about whether they are actually good for you. In this blog post, we will take a look at the evidence and provide you with a full guide on pre-workout supplements. We will also recommend some of our favorite products for those of you looking to try out this type of supplement!

Recommended Pre-Workout Supplements

Elm & Rye Pre Workout Alpha Lion Superhuman Pre Dragon Pharma Venom Kino Body Kino Octane Pre-Workout Bpi Sports Billy Gun’s Gunnpowder Huge Supplements Wrecked Pre-Workout Brainforza Potenza Natural Pre Workout

What is pre-workout?

Pre-workout supplements are designed to enhance your performance during exercise. They typically contain a combination of stimulants, such as caffeine, and other ingredients that can increase energy levels, improve focus and delay fatigue.

While pre-workout supplements can be beneficial, there is also some concern about their safety. This is because they often contain high levels of caffeine and other stimulants. In addition, they are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

So, is pre-workout bad for you? The answer is likely yes if you consume too much or if you have certain medical conditions. However, moderate amounts of pre-workout may be safe for most people.

If you're considering taking pre-workout supplements, it's important to speak with your doctor first. This is especially true if you have a medical condition or are taking medication.

Pre-workout supplements can be found in powder or liquid form. They are typically taken before exercise, but some people may also take them throughout the day.

The most common ingredients in pre-workout supplements include:

Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant that can improve focus and delay fatigue. It's also been shown to increase strength and power output. However, too much caffeine can cause side effects like jitters, anxiety, and rapid heartbeat.

Beta-alanine

Beta-alanine is an amino acid that can improve exercise performance. It does this by reducing fatigue and increasing stamina. However, beta-alanine can cause side effects like tingling and flushing.

Creatine

Creatine is a compound that's found naturally in the body. It can also be taken as a supplement. Creatine has been shown to improve exercise performance by increasing strength and power. It can also help delay fatigue.

What are some tips for first time pre-workout users?

If you're new to pre-workout supplements, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Start With a Low Dose

It's important to start with a low dose of pre-workout. This will help you gauge your tolerance and avoid side effects.

Drink Plenty of Water

Pre-workout supplements can cause dehydration, so it's important to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Read the Ingredients Label

Be sure to read the ingredients label before taking a pre-workout supplement. This will help you avoid any allergens or ingredients that you're trying to avoid.

Look for Third Party Test Results

When buying a pre-workout supplement, look for third party test results. This will give you peace of mind that the product contains what it says it does.

Speak With Your Doctor

If you have a medical condition or are taking medication, it's important to speak with your doctor before taking pre-workout supplements.

Does pre-workout affect you negatively?

New supplements can be dangerous, so always speak with a professional before adding them to your diet. Pre-workout contains caffeine, which makes you more energized and alert for the gym. However, when mixed with other ingredients in pre-workout, it can affect blood flow--making this drink especially risky for people with heart conditions or high blood pressure.

Although no long-term studies have been done on the effects of pre-workout powder, research has been conducted on the long-term consequences of caffeine. A comprehensive analysis of coffee showed that it is safe for most adults; however, it also warned that susceptible groups might experience problems with sleep quality and cardiovascular issues such as higher blood pressure.

However, pre-workout supplements do have evidence behind them. While the data is preliminary and varied results have been published, certain studies revealed that aerobic and anaerobic performance (the ability to generate energy with and without air) was enhanced in people who took pre-workout before their workout session. Another research found that multi-ingredient pre-workouts significantly improved anaerobic power while reducing muscle tiredness.

What is Anaerobic Power?

Anaerobic power is the ability of your muscles to produce short bursts of energy, such as when you're lifting weights or sprinting. This type of exercise requires more energy than aerobic exercise, and it can lead to muscle fatigue. Pre-workout supplements can help improve anaerobic power by providing energy and delaying muscle fatigue.

What are the side effects of pre-workout?

The side effects of pre-workout supplements will be determined by the particular components included in that preparation. Because many mix formulas are comparable, here are the most typical adverse effects associated with pre-workout supplements:

Increased Sugar Intake

One of the primary side effects of pre-workout is the increased sugar intake. The majority of these supplements are full of sugar which can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and type II diabetes.

Cardiovascular Issues

Another potential side effect is cardiovascular issues. This is because many pre-workout powders contain caffeine and other stimulants. These stimulants can cause an increase in heart rate and blood pressure.

Dehydration

Dehydration is another common side effect of pre-workout supplements. This is because these supplements can cause you to urinate more frequently. Be sure to drink plenty of water when taking these supplements.

Nausea and Vomiting

Nausea and vomiting are also common side effects of pre-workout supplements. This is because these supplements can cause an upset stomach.

Headaches

Headaches are another common side effect of pre-workout supplements. This is because these supplements can cause dehydration and increase blood pressure.

Dizziness

Dizziness is another common side effect of pre-workout supplements. This is because these supplements can cause dehydration and low blood sugar.

Irritability

Irritability is another common side effect of pre-workout supplements. This is because these supplements can contain caffeine and other stimulants.

Sleep Disruption

Sleep disruption is another common side effect of pre-workout supplements. This is because these supplements can contain caffeine and other stimulants.

Pre-workout supplements are not for everyone. If you have any medical conditions, it's important to speak with your doctor before taking these supplements. Additionally, if you're pregnant or breastfeeding, you should avoid taking pre-workout supplements.

What are the bad ingredients in pre-workout?

Most pre-workout supplements contain large amounts of caffeine and other stimulants. These can cause jitters, anxiety, and even heart palpitations in some people. Other common ingredients include beta-alanine and Creatine. Beta-alanine can cause itching and tingling skin, while Creatine can cause bloating and diarrhea.

So, what should you look for in a pre-workout supplement?

First and foremost, make sure that the product doesn’t contain any of the ingredients mentioned above. Secondly, look for a product with a low caffeine content. Caffeine is a stimulant and can cause side effects such as jitters and anxiety. A low caffeine content will minimize these side effects. Finally, look for a pre-workout supplement that contains ingredients to improve your performance, such as Creatine or beta-alanine.

If you’re looking for a safe and effective pre-workout supplement, we recommend checking out our top picks:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

All of the ingredients in the Pre-Workout beverage are backed by research and known to increase performance, endurance, concentration, and strength.

Caffeine, Beta Alanine, Ashwagandha, B12, Reishi, and CoQ10 are all included in our supplement to assist athletes perform better. You'll have more energy, be more focused, stay at your peak for longer, and build more muscle mass.

Caffeine is a stimulant that is used to boost energy and concentration. Caffeine has been shown to improve mental alertness, memory, and exercise performance as well as aid in weight reduction.

Beta Alanine not only prevents muscle soreness, but also improves athletic performance. With less fatigue, you can power through more reps at the gym and ultimately see greater results.

Ashwagandha is a herb that may help you perform better. It has been proved to promote muscle growth, reduce body fat, and increase strength in males.

2. Alpha Lion Superhuman Pre

Image courtesy Alpha Lion

Looking for a pre-workout that will help you take your training to the next level? Look no further than Original Gold Standard Pre-Workout. This well-rounded formula is packed with everything you need to help boost your motivation and break through any workout plateaus.

This product is designed to help you power through intense workouts, boost energy levels, and improve focus. Alpha Lion Superhuman Pre Workout contains a blend of powerful ingredients that have been clinically shown to improve performance.

3. Dragon Pharma Venom

Image courtesy Dragon Pharma

Venom® is a high-intensity energy and focus driving catalyst that leaves nothing to chance, addressing every aspect of increasing your performance potential. 375 mg Caffeine Anhydrous and 50 mg Infinergy® (Dicaffeine Malate) add high-intensity energy fueled by D

Venom® focuses on two areas that are particularly important in resistance training: endurance and blood flow. Not only do you get a clinical dose of beta-alanine to help you achieve optimum training endurance, but they also include Nitrosigine®, which has been proven through research.

Antioxidant extract from Japanese knotweed, known as Nitrosigine®, works to improve blood flow and vasodilation and promote natural nitric oxide production, resulting in stronger muscle pumps and better results.

Venom® is jam-packed with the most cutting-edge and research-backed compounds to give you more energy, mental clarity, and workout capacity than you've ever had before.

4. Kino Body Kino Octane Pre-Workout

Image courtesy Kino Body

Kino Body's Kino Octane Pre-Workout is a high energy, focus driven supplement that will help you power through even the most intense workouts.

Caffeine Anhydrous, Beta-Alanine, and L-Tyrosine are just a few of the powerful ingredients that are included in this supplement to help you stay focused and energized throughout your workout.

Kino Octane Pre-Workout also includes clinically proven doses of L-Citrulline and Nitrosigine to help improve blood flow and deliver more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles.

5. Bpi Sports Billy Gun’s Gunnpowder

Image courtesy BPI Sports

At 6'5" and 260 pounds, Billy has been called "a freak from Orlando. An extraordinary athlete with flawless dropkicking technique and the ability to pick up an opponent with animal-like strength.” You don't acquire that level of athletic ability and strength without putting in the hard effort. And for us who are ready, Billy would like to introduce you to Gunn Powder... A Pre-Workout that can compete toe-to-toe with your toughest workouts!

Gunn Powder is the perfect partner to help push you through every set and rep of your workout! It's been tested by professional wrestlers who need energy for their 500-pound squats, 315-bench presses, and matches across the country. If you're looking for a pre-workout that will give you lasting energy, then Gunn Powder is for you!

6. Huge Supplements Wrecked Pre-Workout

Image courtesy Huge Supplements

Wrecked is one of the most powerful pre-workouts available and can help take your workouts to new heights in terms of both performance and intensity.

With over 17 powerful compounds, you'll be able to boost your workouts from different angles. One scoop of Wrecked provides muscle-pumping, laser focus, robust energy, and superhuman strength.

Wrecked is the strongest pre-workout because it has 17 clinically dosed ingredients, with over 30 grams per serving.

Wrecked is a far superior pre-workout supplement than your average pre-workout supplement. You'll discover why it's more powerful than most right away when you compare it to other wrecked products.

7. Brainforza Potenza Natural Pre Workout

Image courtesy Bran Forza

Whether you're a professional athlete or just starting your fitness journey, Potenza is the perfect pre-workout for you. The formula is designed to be effective for both men and women of all levels of athleticism.

This pre-workout drink is the cleanest and most functional on the market. They focused on using adaptogenic herbs, amino acids, and clinically proven ingredients to make it the best it could be.

The ingredients in the formula, at the dosages included, have shown benefits including increased strength and endurance, reduced inflammation, and more. Their standard is to use only Non-GMO plants, coloring, and flavoring in a 100% naturally sweetened Potenza formula.