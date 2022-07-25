Is Delta 8 THC Safe? Here's What Research Says

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

While Delta 8 THC hasn't been evaluated by the FDA, there are many Delta 8 THC products on the market in regions where THC is legal at the state level.

More and more cannabis consumers are beginning to understand the differences between Delta 9 THC and Delta 8 THC. But many are wondering whether or not Delta 8 THC is indeed safe for human consumption.

We took a look at what researchers have to say about the chemical compound in order to answer this pressing question.

What Is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is a stereoisomer of Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC. Delta 9 THC makes up 90% of the marijuana plant.

Delta 8 THC's atomic composition is nearly identical to Delta 9 THC, meaning that they can bind to the same receptors in the brain and determine how we feel after consumption. The major difference between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC is their mass: Delta 8 has a smaller molecular weight than Delta 9 THC. More on this shortly.

Delta 8 like Delta 9 binds to the CB1 receptor in the brain, which is what gives cannabis its psychoactive properties. But Delta 8 THC doesn't affect the CB2 receptors like Delta 9 THC does.

Does Delta 8 THC Get You High?

Yes, Delta 8 THC does get you high. It can have similar mind-altering effects as Delta 9 THC, which is the main component responsible for that high. While Delta 8 may be less effective at binding to CB2 receptors, it does still bind to the CB1 receptor in the brain and produce a psychoactive effect.

The Difference Between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC

While Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC share a very similar chemical structure, there is one major difference: The molecular mass.

Delta 8 has a smaller molecular mass than Delta 9 and this means it can pass through the blood brain barrier and attach itself to CB1 receptors much more easily than Delta 9. But the chemical composition of both Delta 8 and Delta 9 is nearly identical, which means they feel very similar.

There are many sources online that claim Delta 8 THC isn't psychoactive at all or that it has mild psychoactive effects compared to Delta 9 THC. This may lead one to believe that consuming cannabis with high levels of Delta 8 is one way to achieve medicinal benefits without getting high.

However, there are many edibles that list Delta 8 THC as an ingredient in their products, which indicates that some producers don't believe Delta 8 has fewer psychoactive effects than Delta 9.

What is Delta 8 THC and How is it Different from CBD?

Delta 8 THC

The psychoactive compound in marijuana attaches to cannabinoid receptors in your brain and impacts your nervous system by altering the way you perceive things.

What this means is, it creates a high or intoxicated feeling by disrupting your body's normal function.

CBD

Cannabidiol is one of the most prevalent chemical compounds in the hemp plant. Its non-psychoactive properties have made it a popular supplement for people all over the world who are looking to reap the benefits that cannabis has to offer but without the high.

The Science Behind CBD Oil

There is enormous scientific evidence supporting CBD as a therapeutic and medicinal cannabinoid. While some people may still doubt these claims, there are hundreds if not thousands of studies showing its efficacy in symptom relief.

Delta 8 THC vs. Delta 9

While many cannabis producers list "CBD oil" as an ingredient in their products, others won't list the cannabinoid at all. This is because CBD oil is properly known as a concentrated cannabis extract and not an oil that's ever been derived from industrial hemp or another source.

Delta 9 THC and Delta 8 THC are both cannabinoids found in marijuana, and they're psychoactive along with offering some medicinal benefits. But how do they compare to one another? Let's take a look at their chemical structures in comparison to CBD, CBN, CBC, and THC below:

Marijuana producers are using propane or butane to extract cannabinoids (including CBD, THC). The Science Behind CBD Oil Cannabis has hundreds if not thousands of studies showing its efficacy in patients suffering from chronic pain.

There is also evidence that consuming THC is safe for some people while CBD oil alone isn't powerful enough for their symptoms.

Factors That Help You Choose the Best Delta 8 Brand

There are a number of factors that can help you decide which Delta 8 THC brand is the best option for you, including:

Price

The cost will vary depending on a number of different factors, including where it's being manufactured, what it contains, and how concentrated it is.

Extraction Method

Most cannabis producers will use BHO (butane hash oil) or CO2 (carbon dioxide) to extract cannabinoids from the cannabis plant.

Both of these methods are pretty effective at stripping away unwanted compounds like butane, propylene glycol, and even carcinogens that can pose a health hazard when inhaled.

Customer Reviews

There are many online forums where customers can leave feedback for products they've used because it's important to get an idea of how the brand is working with other customers who may have similar needs.

Many people will complain about a product that didn't work even if they weren't using it correctly, and this type of feedback isn't helpful when you're shopping around.

Product reviews often provide information about issues like the potency of a cartridge, how discreet it is to use, and whether or not it's recommended for certain conditions.

Origin

Many cannabis producers claim that their products are made in the United States, but this isn't always true because hemp-derived CBD can be imported from places like Europe. Because CBD can be derived from either cannabis or hemp, it's important to know the source of the material.

As you're reviewing online reviews and product information, consider these factors when looking for a high-quality Delta 8 THC brand that will meet your needs.

Delta 8 THC & Natural Pain Relief

Delta 8 THC is a very effective painkiller because of its ability to attach itself to CB1 receptors throughout your body, including those in your brain and nervous system.

This helps you manage chronic pain by keeping you relaxed and preventing your body from experiencing any muscle spasms or nerve dysfunction.

What are the Side Effects of Delta 8 THC?

When you take Delta 8 THC, there are a few side effects that may occur. This is what makes it different from CBD oil because it has psychoactive effects which means it can impact your nervous system by changing how you feel or perceive things around you.

After you take Delta 8 THC, you might experience some of the following symptoms:

● Bloodshot eyes

● Dry mouth

● Euphoria or a heightened mood

● Altered sense of time and space

● Slowed reaction time and impaired body movement

While these symptoms can be very mild in some people, they may be more intense in others. Because Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive compound, it can produce a variety of sensations throughout your nervous system which causes the symptoms listed above to take effect.

Delta 8 THC has a few health benefits that set it apart from CBD oil. This powerful compound can help manage your chronic pain, ease anxiety, and assist with getting better sleep.

These effects come with a few side effects so you need to understand what to expect if you're going to start a Delta 8 THC regimen.

Effects of Delta 8 THC on Your Nervous System

As we’ve mentioned, Delta 8 THC is a powerful cannabinoid that has the ability to bind with CB1 receptors in your brain which can cause everything from anxiety and paranoia, bloodshot eyes, dry mouth, and a slowed reaction time. It's these effects that many people look for to help manage chronic pain or reduce anxiety because it can induce a deep sense of relaxation and calmness throughout your body.

Delta 8 THC may impact your digestive system by making you feel nauseous, bloated, or have a loss of appetite. You may also experience some minor aches and pain if you don't eat enough to manage your symptoms so it's advised that you take Delta 8 with at least a few meals throughout the day.

Delta 8 THC Treatment and Research

Delta 8 THC provides relief from pain, inflammation, and anxiety without causing too many side effects. This powerful cannabinoid binds with CB1 receptors in your brain which can cause you to feel groggy or tired if you take too much. After taking Delta 8, you might experience symptoms like dry mouth, bloodshot eyes, and slow reaction time but this doesn't mean it's dangerous.

Delta 8 THC is an effective treatment for reducing nausea, slowing down tumor growth, and managing your pain which is why it's quickly becoming one of the most popular cannabis compounds. However, you need to understand what to expect when taking this potent cannabinoid so that you can manage your symptoms properly without experiencing any adverse effects.

Delta 8 THC has the ability to reduce nausea while increasing your appetite, reduce pain-inducing inflammation, and slow down tumor growth which are three benefits that can be life-changing. If you're interested in using Delta 8 to manage your chronic symptoms, it's important to speak with a doctor about the right dosage while reducing any side effects.

Delta 8 THC is considered safe because, by itself, it doesn't impact your immune system which means you won't experience munchies, dry mouth, or bloodshot eyes, at least when taking lower doses. However, when taken in higher doses than recommended, then these side effects can might occur.

The Verdict?

There are several studies that show Delta 8 may have medicinal benefits, but little research has been done to show exactly what those are. So while some scientists believe it may have an "entourage effect" with Delta 9 THC and interact with Delta 9 to amplify the analgesic effects of cannabis, there is no data to suggest that Delta 8 doesn't also carry the risk of abuse and dependency.

If Delta 8 THC has little to no binding affinity for CB2 receptors, this could explain why it may have less abuse potential than Delta 9 which does affect CB2 receptors.

In conclusion, Delta 8 THC is safe for you to use as long as you take the proper dosage. It's very potent with the ability to bind with CB1 receptors in your brain which can cause anxiety, bloodshot eyes, dry mouth, slowed reaction time, and more. These side effects are most noticeable when taking higher doses than recommended so it's important to speak with a doctor about how to take Delta 8 THC before trying it for yourself.