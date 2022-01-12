Is Delta-8 THC Legal to Buy in Tennessee?

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, the industrial hemp plant has become federally legal to grow as a crop in the United States. So does this also mean that extracts of the industrial hemp plant are also federally legal?

CBD was the first and likely most well-known hemp extract to become popular. Now, more and more hemp extract constituents are becoming mainstream. Delta 8 THC is gaining interest for its euphoric, relaxing, and stimulating effects. There’s lots to know about Delta 8 THC, including its legal status in states like Tennessee.

In this article we will break down what exactly Delta 8 THC is, whether or not it is legal in Tennessee, and lastly, how to select high-quality Delta 8 THC products.

Top Delta 8 Products

1. Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies

2. QWIN Super Sour Diesel Vape Cart

3. Koi CBD Blue Razz Tincture

4. Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta Force Squares Gummies

5. MOONWLKR Delta 8 THC Gummies

What Is Delta 8 THC?

The first question that we must explore is what Delta 8 THC is. Delta 8 THC is a phytocannabinoid that’s found in both the industrial hemp plant as well as the marijuana plant. Both of these plants are Cannabis sativa, which means they’re from the same plant family. The main difference between these two plants is the amount of Delta 9 THC they contain.

Marijuana plants contain more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC while the industrial hemp plant contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. This distinction is one of the most important ones since that small ingredient is why the 2018 Farm Bill was written.

Delta 9 THC is the constituent in marijuana that’s psychoactive. In other words, Delta 9 THC makes you high. Therefore, there are significantly more laws and restrictions surrounding Delta 9 than there are around Delta 8.

Now, the first thing you may have noticed is that Delta 9 THC and Delta 8 THC sound extremely similar. It’s true that these two molecules have similar structures and effects. Both Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC stimulate the CB1 receptors of the body’s endocannabinoid system.

The endocannabinoid system is a network of receptors in your nervous system that influence your moods, behaviors, pain perception, and more. By activating these receptors, both Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC can influence how we feel, think, and perceive. Common symptoms of Delta 9 THC and Delta 8 include:

● Disconnected thoughts

● Panic & anxiety

● Perception changes

● Delusions & hallucinations

● Hunger

● Euphoria

● Relaxation

● Anti-nausea

The main difference between Delta 9 and 8 THC is how potent and long-lasting their effects are. Delta 9 has been studied much more extensively than Delta 8; however, it appears that using Delta 9 THC produces stronger and more lasting effects. This means that Delta 8 is psychoactive; however, the effects aren’t as intense as Delta 9 THC.

Now that we understand what Delta 8 THC is and how it affects the brain and body, the next question we have to explore is its legal status.

The Legal Status of Delta 8

Since Delta 8 THC is psychoactive, you may be wondering if it’s legal or not. We know that marijuana is illegal at the federal level as it’s considered a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

But, each individual state can make its own laws regarding marijuana. In fact, many states have made marijuana legal for either recreational and or medical use.

However, Delta 8 products are not derived from marijuana, but from the industrial hemp plant. So does this mean Delta 8 THC is legal? The short answer is yes! Delta 8 is legal at the federal level because it’s derived from the industrial hemp plant.

So, is Delta 8 legal in Tennessee?

Is Delta 8 THC Legal in Tennessee?

As we just mentioned, each state can make its own rules about marijuana and its extracts from the industrial hemp plant such as CBD and Delta 8. Currently, Delta 8 THC is legal in Tennessee.

State authorities have not put in place any rules or laws that restrict the production, sale, or use of Delta 8 in the state. However, it’s important to keep up-to-date on the rules since they’re continually changing.

So, at least for now, you can purchase Delta 8 THC in Tennessee. The next topic we should touch on is how to find high-quality Delta 8 THC in Tennessee.

There’s a lot that goes into finding top quality Delta 8 products. But don't worry; we’ve done all the legwork so you don't have to! Keep reading to learn our considerations about Delta 8 brands and our top picks for best brands and products.

How to Find High-Quality Delta 8 in Tennessee

Finding high-quality Delta 8 THC products online can seem as daunting as online dating. But we’ll break it down so you understand our rigorous process for evaluating Delta 8 companies. We hope our criteria will help you become a savvy Delta 8 THC shopper.

The Hemp Source

All great Delta 8 THC products start with high-quality industrial hemp. As we mentioned earlier in the article, legal Delta 8 is derived from industrial hemp plants, not from marijuana plants.

But, our considerations go much further than this. We want to see hemp that’s farmed in the United States on organic and sustainable farms. This means farms that respect the soil and growing conditions to avoid damaging the soil for future crops. This also means that no pesticides or other chemicals are used in the growing process.

Organic hemp is important because hemp is a very absorbent plant which will take up chemicals and pesticides from the soil it’s grown in. These toxic ingredients could ultimately end up in the final Delta 8 product you consume. It’s no surprise that chemicals, solvents, and pesticides are not great to consume, so let's leave it out of our Delta 8 products, shall we?

Extraction Method

After the hemp plants are harvested, the Delta 8 must then be extracted from the raw plant material. There are a few ways to go about this.

The first and what's considered the gold-standard method, is CO2 extraction. This method involves pressurized carbon dioxide, which becomes liquid at high pressures. The liquid CO2 can extract Delta 8 THC and other cannabinoids from the hemp plant. When the pressure is removed, the CO2 returns to a gaseous state and disappears.

Since this method does not use any chemicals or solvents, it’s considered the cleanest form of extraction. The only downside is that it uses expensive machinery, which can increase the price of Delta 8 THC products that use this type of extraction.

Other extraction methods include solvent, which uses petrochemicals to extract Delta 8, and alcohol extraction, which uses ethanol. Both of these extraction methods can leave residual alcohol or solvent on the Delta 8 extract, which is not ideal.

Product Ingredients

Delta 8 THC products are available in many forms. You can find tinctures, vape carts, gummies, and other products that contain Delta 8 THC.

We prioritize products that are made with natural ingredients and are free from common allergens such as gluten, dairy, corn, and soy. Vegan-friendly ingredients are also a bonus as more people can enjoy the product.

In addition, Delta 8 should be included at potent levels. We look for products that have a decent amount of Delta 8 THC so that you’re getting your money's worth!

Independent Lab Testing

Since Delta 8 THC products don’t have a lot of FDA intervention, it falls on individual brands to demonstrate to the public that their products are safe and contain the level of Delta 8 they claim to.

This is achieved through third-party lab testing. These independent labs will measure the level of Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and other phytocannabinoids, and then generate a certificate of analysis for the customer to see. This gives consumers peace of mind that they’re buying and consuming something that’s safe and accurate.

In addition to potency testing, some Delta 8 companies test their products for contaminants such as heavy metals and pesticides. Customers can also see this on the report.

At this stage in the game, some level of third-party testing is non-negotiable. You should be able to easily find information about third-party lab testing on any Delta 8 THC brand’s website.

Customer Service

One aspect of a company that can make or break our opinion of them is their customer service. When we say customer service we’re talking about how representatives answer questions, shipping policies, refund policies, and manners.

It’s also important for a customer to be able to reach a customer service representative by phone, email, and/or instant chat without being put on hold for hours.

We like to see fair shipping policies with a quick turnaround time and a reasonable shipping fee. Free shipping is obviously the best! Lastly, we like when brands offer returns and refunds on orders, since it can be hard to know if you love a product until you order it and try it.

Top 5 Delta 8 Products to Buy in Tennessee

Now that we have gone through the details we look for when evaluating Delta 8 THC brands, you must be wondering what brands have made the cut! Let's discuss our top five favorite Delta 8 brands to buy from in Tennessee and our favorite product from each.

Everest leads the pack in terms of quality standards and transparency. You can trust that their Delta 8 is formulated with only the highest quality, organic, and sustainably grown hemp from United States farms.

On top of that, every product is tested twice for potency and purity to ensure their product is safe and of the highest quality. The reviews on their website, which average a 5-star rating from hundreds of happy customers, speak for themselves.

They use all natural ingredients in their products and avoid any use of common allergens like gluten or dairy. We can't get enough of their Blue Razz Delta 8 THC gummies, which are packed with 20mg of Delta 8. These gummies come in other delicious flavors such as peach, raspberry, and watermelon, so don't be shy and try them all!

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 20 mg

Flavors

● Blue Raspberry

● Watermelon

● Peach

Ingredients

● Pectin

● Glucose syrup

● Sugar

● Distilled water

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and artificial colorings

● Natural and artificial flavorings

Lab Results

● Green Scientific Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all orders

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refunded

● Shipping costs are the customer's responsibility

Website Experience

● With a clean website design, calming color choices, and ample information, shopping on Everest is an online shopper’s dream!

2. Koi CBD Blue Razz Tincture

Koi CBD offers transparency, high-quality standards, and great Delta 8! They start off with organically grown hemp that’s farmed in the USA. Once their products are made, they send each batch to independent laboratories that test for contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, microbials, solvents, and mycotoxins.

A must-try product is their Delta 8 tincture. There are a few flavors to choose from, which makes it hard to choose; luckily, there's no wrong choice. Tasty flavors include lime, watermelon, mango, strawberry, and–our favorite–Blue Razz.

Although there’s some artificial flavoring in these tinctures, the ingredient list is super clean with MCT oil and stevia being the only other ingredients. This means they’re vegan, gluten-free, and free of allergens. In total, a 30 ml tincture contains 1000 mg Delta 8.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 1000 mg

Flavors

● Strawberry

● Watermelon

● Mango

● Lime

● Blue Razz

Ingredients

● MCT

● Delta 8 THC from Hemp

● Natural and Artificial Flavoring

● Stevia

Lab Results

● Verde Laboratory

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on orders over $35

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds for products that are at least half full

Website Experience

● Shopping on this website is a breeze. Products are well organized and the flow is intuitive.

4. Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta Force Squares Gummies

Diamond CBD is a go-to brand for CBD as well as Delta 8. They’re known for their wide selection of products and funky flavors.

Their chill extreme Delta 8 gummies are a combo of Delta 8 and CBD isolate which have a great synergistic effect together. These gummies come in a mix of fruity flavors that are sweet, tart, and just plain tasty. Unfortunately, these are not suitable for vegans since they contain gelatin. They are also not the best choice for someone looking for all natural ingredients since there are artificial colors and flavors as well as preservatives.

Although they use high-quality Industrial hemp-derived Delta 8, we could not locate their 3rd party testing results for their Delta 8 products, but they have it for their CBD products. A plus is their shipping policy, which is free for orders over $100.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 10 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Fruity mix

● Tropical mix

● Paradise mix

● Blueberry

● Watermelon

● Mango

● Sunshine mix

● Island mix

● Original

Ingredients

● Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla)

● Cane Sugar

● Water

● Gelatin

● citric acid-ADM

● Sorbitol Powder

● Red #40, #3, Yellow #5, Blue #1, #6, and #2, and/or Titanium Dioxide

● Modified Starch

● Vegetable Gum

● Acid, Less 1/10 Percent Sodium Benzoate Potassium Sorbate (As Preservatives),

● Natural & Artificial Flavors

● Sweetener (Maltodextrin, Sucralose)

● Organic Hemp Oil,100%Coconut MCT Oil

● Propylene Glycol

● Propylparaben (Preservative)

● Hemp Extract

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Free 2-day shipping on orders over $100

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds on unopened products within 30 days

Website Experience

● The website is informative, but it can feel chaotic with the cluttered layout, which takes away from the shopping experience.

5. MOONWLKR Delta 8 THC Gummies

All of the hemp from MOONWLKR Is grown organically on Colorado Farms. Bayer Delta 8 products are third-party tested for contaminants as well as Delta 8 levels. This is an important quality control measure that we appreciate.

MOONWLKR’s Delta 8 gummies come in so many flavors it's hard to choose our favorite, but the Mango Kush is sure to please. Each gummy has a total of 25 mg of Delta 8, so it’s highly potent. Plus they’re vegan and gluten-free.

Overall these gummies are natural, delicious, and will not disappoint!

Hemp Source

● USA grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg

Flavors

● Mango Kush

● Blue Dream Berry

● Sour Strawberry Diesel

● Pineapple Express

● Watermelon Zkittlez

● Multi flavor: Sour Blue Dream, Pineapple Mango Kush, Purple Punch, & Limoncello Haze

Ingredients

● Delta 8 Hemp Extract and terpenes

● Corn Syrup

● Sugar

● Sunflower oil

● Pectin

● Water

● Flavoring

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and Artificial coloring

Lab Results

● Universal Diagnostic Labs

Shipping Policy

● Shipped within 2-4 business days from the date of purchase

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable with 30-days

● Return shipping costs are paid for by the customer

Website Experience

● The website is clean and easy to navigate. As you shop, you can learn about products as well as Delta 8 in general.