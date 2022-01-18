Is Delta-8 THC Legal to Buy in Alabama?

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

What sounds better than kicking back, relaxing, and shaking off the stresses of your day? For some, this may be easy to do, and for others, de-stressing after a long day can be a challenge. Fortunately, there are many natural products people can include in their daytime or evening routine to help them chill.

CBD has become a major player in the stress-relief game thanks to its relaxing properties and ease of use. Delta 8 THC is a lesser-known hemp extract that’s getting lots of buzz for the euphoric, relaxing, and uplifting experience it can create.

Since its name includes the word “THC”, some may worry that Delta 8 THC is illegal to use in Alabama since THC is commonly associated with marijuana. However, THC derived from marijuana is the Delta 9 strain. The difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC is an important distinction as it changes the legality of things.

While all this may sound confusing now, don’t worry. We’ll dive into the differences between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC and cover all the bases about whether Delta 8 THC is legal to buy in Alabama. We’ll also give our top 8 product recommendations.

Top Delta 8 Products

Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies MOONWLKR Delta 8 THC Gummies CannaAid Delta 8 Gummies Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies Kurativ Delta 8 Gummies

What’s the Difference Between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC?

When trying to explain the legality of Delta 8 THC in Alabama, we should cover the differences between Delta 8 and Delta 9.

Both Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC are known as cannabinoids, which are constituents of the Cannabis Sativa plant. Cannabis Sativa is the name given to the family of plants that include both marijuana and hemp. While the two plants and their derivatives are similar, there are some important differences to distinguish.

The marijuana plant and the industrial hemp plant both contain phytocannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, CBG, CBC, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and many others. However, the concentration of some of these phytocannabinoids differ between hemp and marijuana.

In fact, the concentration of Delta 9 THC determines whether the plant is considered a marijuana plant or an industrial hemp plant. In order to be considered an industrial hemp plant, the plant must contain less than 0.3% THC by weight.

Any plant with a concentration above 0.3% THC is considered to be a marijuana plant. The distinction is essential to know because the legality of the plant depends on it. Federally, THC is only legal if it’s derived from the hemp plant and makes up less than 0.3% of a product.

The Legal Status of Marijuana in Alabama

Marijuana is illegal to grow and sell at the federal level. In the USA, marijuana is considered a Schedule 1 controlled substance. This means that it’s considered to have high abuse potential without approved medical use.

Each state has its own rules about marijuana’s legality, which can be confusing. It’s important to know the laws in your states as well as in any state you visit if you want to bring your cannabinoids along. Alabama has legalized marijuana for medical use for people who have specific medical conditions and have a doctor’s recommendation. However, it’s prohibited for recreational use.

Keep in mind, marijuana and components of marijuana, such as CBD, have been used in medicine including an FDA approved medication, Epidiolex for seizures. It’s also legal in many states to use THC at a higher level with a prescription.

To get approved for medical marijuana use in Alabama, a person must visit a doctor who is currently licensed and certified on prescription use of medical marijuana. At this visit, the doctor will ask questions regarding past medical history and current medical conditions, potentially perform a physical exam, and deem medical marijuana an appropriate or inappropriate recommendation.

Some approved conditions for medical marijuana include:

● Alzheimer's disease

● Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

● HIV/AIDS

● Cancer

● Crohn's disease

● Epilepsy and seizures

● Glaucoma

● Multiple sclerosis and muscle spasms

● Severe and chronic pain

● Severe nausea

The Legal Status of the Industrial Hemp Plant

As we mentioned above, to be classified as industrial hemp, the plant must contain less than 0.3% THC by weight. Since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, cannabis plants that contain 0.3% concentration or lower of Delta 9 THC are federally legal in the United States.

Because of this bill, the phytocannabinoids contained in the industrial hemp plant, including CBD, CBG, CBN, terpenes, and Delta 8 THC, have been used to create various products legally. Delta 8 THC products you find for sale in the United States are derived from the industrial hemp plant, not the marijuana plant.

In Alabama, Delta 8 remains legal to sell and use, even though some lawmakers are still pushing to ban it.

Why Is Distinguishing Between Delta 8 and Delta 9 So Important?

Knowing the concentration of Delta 9 THC is so important because of its effect on the brain. Delta 9 THC is psychoactive, which means it can change your mental state, behaviors, and how your brain functions.

In other words, Delta 9 THC can get you high. Some common symptoms of Delta 9 THC include:

● Disconnected thoughts

● Panic & anxiety

● Perception changes

● Delusions & hallucinations

● Hunger

● Euphoria

So while the effects of Delta 9 can be helpful for many, you definitely want to know that you’re using a substance that can get you high and that could be addictive.

How Are Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC Different?

The next obvious question is how Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC differ in their chemistry. Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC are extremely similar at the molecular level. This difference is only one bond location.

Despite being so similar in structure, there are some key differences between the two in how they affect a person who consumes them. But first, let’s talk about the similarities between them.

Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC are cannabinoids (from the cannabis family of plants) that affect the endocannabinoid system of our brains and bodies. The endocannabinoid system is a network of receptors located throughout the nervous system that influence functions such as inflammation, pain, stress, behaviors, and more. Both Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC activate the CB1 receptors of the endocannabinoid system.

These receptors are primarily found in the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. When activated, these receptors can change the person's thoughts, feelings, and perceptions of his or her environment. Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC are very similar in how they interact with these receptors in the brain.

So, what makes them different? The main difference is the strength and duration of effects. Delta 8 is about half as potent as Delta 9 THC. Its effects also last about half as long as Delta 9 THC. This means, although the experience of using Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC may cause some of the same types of reactions, you can expect to have a much more mild experience when using Delta 8 THC.

Is Delta 8 THC Legal in Alabama?

Although Delta 8 THC is found in both the marijuana plant and the industrial hemp plant, almost all (if not all) Delta 8 THC products you find for sale in the USA will be derived from the industrial hemp plant.

As we mentioned earlier, marijuana is still legal at the federal level, so products derived from marijuana will be illegal federally as well. The only exceptions are in states where marijuana is legal for recreational use or medical use.

Currently, hemp-derived Delta 8 THC products are legal in Alabama. This means, there are no federal or state restrictions on the use, possession, purchase, or sale of Delta 8 in Alabama. Keep in mind, rules and regulations are always changing and there have been attempts to ban Delta 8 in Alabama.

Considerations When Buying Delta 8 in Alabama

So, now that we’ve covered our bases on understanding Delta 8 THC is, its differences from Delta 9 THC, and its legality in Alabama, you may be itching to know where to find some.

Before buying the first products you see, consider the safety and quality of Delta 8 THC products. We’ll go through our checklist of considerations that help us decide if a company is transparent and trustworthy, and the Delta 8 product is high quality. Let’s take a look.

The Company

We always encourage buying from a well-known and reputable Delta 8 THC company. As with any industry, there will always be some companies that cut corners to try to make a quick buck and compromise quality control practices. The first element is the company’s reputation.

Reputation

Look for companies that have a fan following or strong presence on the internet. Some have been around for a considerable amount of time and others are new to the scene. Don’t focus only on how long the company has been around because that’s not always a good indicator of its quality.

Look at reviews on their website, google, hemp blogs, and social media. The more reviews the company has, the more of an idea you’ll get about their practices, customer service, and overall quality.

Customer Service

Customer service can make or break an experience with a Delta 8 company. While issues with shipping, lost orders, or damaged products can happen to even the best companies, it’s how they handle it that matters

Do they respond quickly to concerns? Do they offer viable and fair solutions? Are they polite when you talk to them? We consider customer service a very important aspect of reviewing Delta 8 THC companies.

Third-party Lab Testing

Last but far from least is third-party lab testing, which is the practice of sending final products to independent labs for evaluation of the Delta 8 THC levels (potency) and the presence of contaminants (purity). Finding a company that tests for both purity and potency is a double bonus as this gives you peace of mind that your product contains the level of Delta 8 THC it claims to. It’s also free of any harmful contaminants like pesticides, solvents, heavy metals or microbes.

Typically, high caliber Delta 8 THC companies will post their results online for the customer to see. Third-party testing adds significant expense to the company, so some companies skip it to save money.

This is a bad sign, as third-party testing is essential to ensure the purity and quality of Delta 8 products. This quality control step is a must if you want the best quality Delta 8.

The Product

Now, onto the Delta 8 THC products. We know what to look for in the company, but there are key factors we look for within the Delta 8 product. Let’s dive in.

The Hemp Source

It all starts with the source of the Delta 8. As we mentioned earlier, the majority (if not all) Delta 8 THC products are derived from industrial hemp. We also look at where the hemp is grown and how it’s grown.

USA-grown hemp is ideal since there are quality control measures within the USA that may not exist in other countries. Therefore, USA-grown hemp is a must. We also look for hemp that is grown organically, which means without the use of pesticides or other chemicals. Hemp is very absorbent, so any chemicals used in the growing process will transfer to the hemp and get passed along to the final product!

Ingredients

When it comes to Delta 8 THC products, we look for clean, natural ingredients. There’s no need for excessive binders, fillers, or synthetic ingredients when they’re just not necessary. Artificial colors and flavorings are not an automatic exclusion from our list, but we do prefer the use of natural colors and flavors. The same goes for vegan ingredients.

Extraction Methods

Of course Delta 8 has to be extracted from the hemp plant. There are a few methods to achieve this and some are better than others. The three common extraction methods include CO2, alcohol, and solvent.

CO2 extraction uses carbon dioxide at a high pressure. At this pressure, CO2 is in liquid form and can remove the Delta 8 THC and other cannabinoids from the hemp material. Once the pressure is normalized, the CO2 returns to gas form and leaves the extracted Delta 8 available.

This is considered the gold standard for extraction since it is clean and contains no chemicals. The only downside is that it tends to be more expensive than some of the other types of extraction and requires equipment. This expense may be passed along to the customer, but given the high-quality product it creates, the extra few dollars may be worth it.

Alcohol extraction uses alcohol to pull the Delta 8 from the hemp plant. The Delta 8 THC dissolves in alcohol which is later removed from the end product. Solvent extraction uses petroleum-based chemicals to dissolve and remove the Delta 8 THC from the hemp plant, so it’s not ideal. After the solvent is removed; some of it might remain in the final product.

CO2 extraction is regarded as the top-tier extraction type, followed by alcohol, and lastly solvent extraction. Some companies don’t mention the extraction method, which could be a red flag as they may be trying to hide that they use a less-clean extraction method.

Top 5 Delta 8 Products to Buy in Alabama

We used the above considerations to find the top five Delta 8 THC products on the market in Alabama. Here are our top picks!

Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies are our number one pick for Delta 8 products for many reasons. As a company, Everest uses only 100% organically grown hemp that’s farmed in the USA. Online, they have over 200 five-star reviews, which means the customers are loving the product. Every single order ships for free and is sent out within 1-2 business days, which means you get your products fast and affordably.

The gummies are vegan, non-GMO, and free of common allergens. Each has a whopping 20 mg of Delta 8, which is on the potent side for Delta 8 gummies. They come in three delicious flavors: blue raspberry, watermelon, and peach.

Everest third-party lab tests each and every batch of their products for both purity and potency, so you know your product is safe and contains the labeled amount of Delta 8 THC.

If you love this product as much as we think you will, opt for the subscription option, which will save you 20% on your order and bring an excellent Delta 8 product to your door on a regular basis.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 20 mg

Flavors

● Blue Raspberry

● Watermelon

● Peach

Ingredients

● Pectin

● Glucose syrup

● Sugar

● Distilled water

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and artificial colorings

● Natural and artificial flavorings

Lab Results

● Green Scientific Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all orders

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refunded

● Shipping costs are the customer's responsibility

Website Experience

● Everest has a clean and well-organized website with FAQs, and easy-to-access information about Delta 8.

2. MOONWLKR Delta 8 THC Gummies

MOONWLKR uses hemp from organic hemp farms in Colorado to produce their Delta 8 THC products. Each batch is sent to independent labs to test for contaminants and product potency. Overall, they have a massive selection of Delta 8 products.

We love their Delta 8 gummies, which come in several unique flavors including: Mango Kush, Blue Dream Berry, Sour Strawberry Diesel, Pineapple Express, and others. Each bottle has 25 pieces with 25 mg of Delta 8 per gummy. These gummies are suitable for vegans, since they’re made with pectin instead of gelatin.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25mg

Flavors

● Mango Kush

● Blue Dream Berry

● Sour Strawberry Diesel

● Pineapple Express

● Watermelon Zkittlez

● Multi flavor: Sour Blue Dream, Pineapple Mango Kush, Purple Punch, & Limoncello Haze

Ingredients

● Delta 8 Hemp Extract and terpenes

● Corn Syrup

● Sugar

● Sunflower oil

● Pectin

● Water

● Flavoring

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and Artificial coloring

Lab Results

● Universal Diagnostic Labs

Shipping Policy

● Shipped within 2-4 business days from the date of purchase

● Do not ship products to Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, or Washington

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable with 30-days

● Return shipping costs are paid for by the customer

Website Experience

● A pleasant website to look at and use. The overall shopping experience is intuitive.

3. CannaAid Delta 8 Gummies

CannaAid is unique in its company policies. They offer a low-price guarantee and will match any competitor's prices. Their Delta 8 gummies come in various flavors including strawberry, blue razz, cherry, blueberry, green apple, orange, pineapple, lemon watermelon, grape, and mystery.

Each vegan gummy contains only all-natural ingredients and either 30 mg or a whopping 60 mg of Delta 8 each! They’re free from common allergens. They test their Delta 8 flower and distillate for both contaminants and potency, but do not seem to perform potency testing on their final Delta 8 products.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 30 mg, 60 mg

Flavors

● Strawberry

● Blue razz

● Cherry

● Blueberry

● Green apple

● Orange

● Lemon

● Pineapple

● Watermelon

● Grape

● Mystery

Product Ingredients

● Delta 8 THC

● Pectin

● Sugar

● Citric Acid

● Water

● Tapioca Syrup

● Natural Flavoring

● Natural Coloring

● Free of: Soy, gluten, GMOs, preservatives, dairy

Lab Results

● ACS Laboratory

Shipping Policy

● Flat rate of $5

Return & Refund Policies

● No information

Website Experience

● A simple and clean website. Products can be organized by extract type or delivery type, but not both.

4. Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies

Bearly Legal is a fun and energetic Delta 8 brand. Their gummies have 25mg of Delta 8 each and are made with all vegan ingredients. They post their third-party test results online; however, their testing does not seem to include contaminants.

All orders over $50 ship for free and they offer returns if you're not 100% satisfied with your purchase. We appreciate the wide assortment of flavors which include strawberry, cherry, pineapple and several others.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg

Flavors

● Blueberry

● Mixed Fruit

● Strawberry

● Cherry

● Green Apple

● Pineapple

● Watermelon

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Corn Syrup

● Sugar

● Sunflower Oil

● Pectin

● Water

● Sodium Sulfate

● Citric Acid

● Sodium Citrate

● Flavoring

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Free Shipping on all orders over $50

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are refundable, depending on the type of product, within 30-days

● Return shipping costs are paid for by the customer

Website Experience

● This website offers a fun shopping experience with vibrant colors. Don’t let the funky vibes fool you, this website is well organized and easy to navigate.

5. Kurativ Delta 8 Gummies

Kurativ offers products both online and in stores. Their wide selection is attractive to potential customers, and we enjoy their Delta 8 gummies that have 25 mg of Delta 8 each.

These gummies are not vegan or all-natural in their ingredients list, but they have awesome flavors. Their third-party testing looks at Delta 8 and other cannabinoid levels, but we don’t see any testing for pesticides or other contaminants.

As a company, they offer free shipping for orders over $60, or a $7.99 flat rate for all other orders. We appreciate their efforts to offer affordable shipping options.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg

Flavors

● Razzberry

● Apple

● Peach

● Multi flavor

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Corn Syrup (From Corn)

● Sugar (From Beets)

● Lactic Acid

● Gelatin

● Pectin (Derived from Fruits)

● Water

● Titanium Dioxide (Color)

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and Artificial Flavors

● FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1

Lab Results

● SC Labs

Shipping Policy

● $7.99 flat rate shipping

● Free Shipping on all orders over $60

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable with 30 days

● Return shipping costs are paid for by the company

Website Experience

● Ths website includes ample information about their products. Shopping is fairly intuitive and the check-out process is swift and easy.