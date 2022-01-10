Is Delta 8 Legal in Florida? Explaining the State Law

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Both sunshine and beaches are common associations of Florida. Life in Florida is known for being slower-paced and laid-back, thanks to the state’s tropical vibes and warm weather. But is the state as laid back on Delta 8 THC as we would like to believe?

We’ll answer this question and many more about Delta 8 THC in this article. We’ll be talking to more than Delta 8 THC newbies; even experienced users will likely find a pearl of knowledge that makes it worth perusing this article.

For those that are not even sure what Delta 8 THC is and how it differs from other cannabinoids, no worries. We'll briefly talk about different cannabinoids and what to expect when using each of them. While we simply don’t have the space to cover the over 100 known cannabinoids, we’ll discuss some of the most common ones like Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 THC, and CBD.

If you want to skip the reading and find the top Delta 8 products available, you can look at the list in the next section and select the product that best suits you.

Top Delta 8 Products

1. Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies

2. The Hemp Doctor Gummy Bears

3. Five CBD Delta 8 THC Gummies

4. BudPop Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 THC Gummies

5. Area 52 Delta 8 Gummies

Legality of Delta 8 THC in Florida

Since you started reading this article, we’re guessing that one of your first questions is whether Delta 8 THC is legal in Florida. As of this writing, Delta 8 THC is legal to use, possess, sell, distribute, and produce within the state of Florida. If you’ll come with us now, we’ll shed some light on this topic.

When talking about cannabinoids, the modern story begins in 2018 when the industrial hemp plant was made legal for commercial production and manufacturing. Industrial hemp products were legalized with the passage of the 2018 United States farm bill. This bill specified that industrial hemp products used for commercial ends were to contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

Delta 9 THC is the primary active component of marijuana, which is classified at the federal level as a Schedule I controlled substance. In other words, it has no federally recognized medical use and carries a high potential for abuse. This also means that, under federal law, the substance is illegal to possess and use.

When it comes to marijuana, states have discretion in either following federal law or enacting their own laws for their residents and visitors to follow. In certain states, marijuana and high-concentration Delta 9 THC products are perfectly legal, whether for recreational and/or medicinal aims. So if you live in a state that allows for recreational and/or medical use of cannabis you can use this substance in that particular state.

Since it’s illegal at the federal level, you cannot use cannabis products containing greater than 0.3% Delta 9 THC on an airplane, or within states that have not legalized marijuana or products containing more than 0.3% THC.

The states that have legalized the use of medical marijuana have specified particular medical conditions in which healthcare providers can prescribe medical cannabis. These conditions range from neurodegenerative diseases, intractable nausea and vomiting, chronic pain conditions, and others. States that have legalized the use of recreational cannabis often specify a legal amount that a person can carry on their person at any given time.

Let’s now circle back to industrial hemp products that contain less than 0.3% THC. Just because these products are legal to manufacture and sell at the federal level, does not mean that individual states have not taken their own stances on individual cannabinoids such as Delta 8 THC.

In some states, Delta 8 THC is illegal to sell or possess. This is why it’s important to know your particular state’s laws regarding Delta 8 products. Certain states have even restricted the use of full-spectrum CBD products that contain any Delta 9-THC concentration.

Keep in mind that state laws are constantly evolving and by the time you read this article, new laws may have been put into place regulating the use of Delta 8 or other cannabinoids. For now, you can get your Delta 8 in Florida.

Cannabis Molecules: The Effects of Delta 8

There are over 100 identified cannabinoid molecules in the cannabis plant. Some cannabinoids have been subject to more research than others. Thanks to the commercialization of cannabinoids in recent years, they have become a hot topic of study for researchers.

The three most common cannabinoid molecules you’ll likely come across include cannabidiol (CBD), Delta 9 THC, and Delta 8 THC. Delta 9 THC has for decades been a hot topic of debate because of its ability to act on the mind to produce a “high.” But there’s more to this molecule.

Although ingesting Delta 9 THC can produce a “high,” it has also been shown in humans to decrease nausea and vomiting and increase appetite. It might also be helpful in managing certain conditions of chronic pain.

Like Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 produces many of the same effects as its isomer. This means it is a closely related molecule of Delta 9. In fact, Delta 9 THC and Delta 8 THC only differ in the placement of one double bond, but this double bond makes a huge difference in how Delta 8 interacts with receptors in the body and the effects it produces.

For one, Delta 8 is about half as potent as Delta 9, which means that you’d have to use about double the amount of Delta 8 THC for any given amount of Delta 9 THC to feel a similar effect.

It’s important not to view the lesser potency as a negative aspect of Delta 8 THC, especially if you're a new user of THC products. It’s always recommended to start out at the lowest dose and the lowest potency of a substance and gradually increase your dosage as needed to feel the desired effects. Using a Delta 8 product instead of Delta 9 means using a less potent product and potentially decreasing the risk of experiencing side effects.

How Delta 8 and Other Cannabis Products Work in the Body

Let’s talk a little about how cannabinoids interact with your body to cause their effect. There are two main types of cannabinoid receptors in the body, CB1 and CB2. CB1 receptors are found throughout the brain and body. CB2 receptors can also be found in the brain, but they’re primarily in the gastrointestinal and immune systems.

The nervous system is broken down into two components: the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS). The central nervous system includes the brain and spinal cord. and it’s separated by specific barriers from the peripheral nervous system and the rest of the body. This barrier is in place to protect the brain and spinal cord from viruses and other disease-causing organisms. The peripheral nervous system is composed of all the nerves located outside the brain and spinal cord.

The CB1 receptor is located primarily in the central nervous system, or the brain and spinal cord. For a cannabinoid molecule to have an effect on the brain, it has to interact with the CB1 receptor. Naturally, cannabinoids such as THC interact with the CB1 receptor, while other cannabinoids that do not have a mind-altering effect interact primarily with the CB2 receptors, which are located primarily in the peripheral nervous system.

Maybe you’re wondering to yourself why phytocannabinoids such as those found in the cannabis plant can interact with receptors in our body. The answer to this question lies in the fact that we have a naturally occurring endocannabinoid system composed of cannabinoid-like molecules that attach to the CB1 and CB2 receptors of our body.

When cannabinoids like Delta 8 enter the scene, they interact with your CB1 receptor and modulate its activity in the endocannabinoid system. Research indicates that it can mobilize CB1 receptors to create a psychotropic effect throughout the body. As expected, the effects aren’t as strong as they would be with Delta 9, but it can still create cognitive distortions and euphoria for the user.

What Is Cannabidiol (CBD)?

We’ve talked a lot about CBD alongside Delta 8 and 9, and if you’re new to cannabis, you might wonder about the difference.

Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD has exploded in popularity. Cannabidiol is also one of the most extensively studied cannabinoids on the market. There's even a drug available called Epidiolex, which is a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol oil product released in 2018 that treats certain childhood seizure disorders such as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Many individuals use cannabidiol to decrease pain, promote relaxation, and decrease inflammation.

There are three primary types of cannabidiol products available to purchase: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products. Let’s learn a bit more about each.

CBD isolate products contain nothing but cannabidiol and don’t include the other cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. It’s the purest form of CBD. It’s an ideal product for those who want relief from pain, anxiety, and other ailments without ingesting THC. Research continues to uncover potential benefits of using isolate regularly.

Broad-spectrum CBD products have all the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant minus Delta 9 THC, which has been specifically removed. Broad-spectrum products are also ideally suited to those who want to take advantage of the relaxing and relieving properties of cannabinoid properties without Delta 9 THC.

Full-spectrum CBD products are the final category and the most potent of the three. These products contain all the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, including Delta 9 THC. Full-spectrum products take advantage of what cannabis users called the “entourage effect,” which is vaguely described as a feeling of overall wellness.

The entourage effect occurs when multiple components in the endocannabinoid system work synergistically to create a brand-new effect that’s only possible when all the components are working together. Some liken it to the way a piano symphony is formed. Each note in the symphony sounds good on its own but when put together, the final product is an incredible experience. It’s believed that you can only feel the entourage effect when using full-spectrum CBD.

It’s important to note that the three types of CBD contain no or very little THC, so it shouldn’t cause any psychoactive effects or show up on a drug test. However, some full-spectrum products, although legally compliant with less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC content, may cause individuals to test positive for marijuana on a urine-based drug test.

Selecting a Cannabinoid Product

Selecting the right vendor of cannabinoid products comes down to a few simple rules. We wanted to save you some precious time in researching the best Delta 8 THC products on the market, so we did all the analysis and selection for you.

But we wanted to share our process with you so that you know what we looked for. You can judge our recommendations by our criteria and perhaps replicate the research on your own. Read on to the next section to see what we value in quality Delta 8 products.

If you simply want to select a top-quality Delta 8 THC-containing product, we suggest you move on to the next section, which goes through each product and its pros and cons.

Considerations When Buying Delta 8

There are a few things you should consider when buying Delta 8 to ensure you're getting a high-quality product. While you could weigh countless factors if you had endless time and resources, there are really three main things to consider: third party lab testing, customer service, and buyer review.

Exploring these options can offer peace of mind and transparency into how we selected the products on this list. We weigh some things more heavily than others, and you can be your own judge regarding how heavily you should weigh each item for your interests.

Let’s get into it.

Testing

It's imperative to choose a company that orders tests for their products from an independent laboratory. The tests should check for purity and accurate potency; the amount of CBD or Delta 8 in a product should match what’s listed on the label.

Unfortunately, some companies try to take short cuts and skip lab testing. Or they might run the tests but not share the information. Either way, you want to be wary of a company that doesn’t share its lab results.

Keep in mind that some companies don’t publish their lab results online, but if you ask for it, they’ll send it to you. Before giving up on a company because they don’t have posted lab results, call customer service or shoot them an email to see if they’ll share their test results.

Buyer Satisfaction

Finding out what customers genuinely think about Delta 8 THC products can be very telling. Reading customer reviews is a great way to find out about the strengths and weaknesses of a company.

We take customer reviews seriously and give extra attention to reviewers who write detailed reviews for others. Read both the positive and negative reviews for any given company, and keep in mind that some reviewers might have had a bad experience because of user error.

Company Customer Service

Customer service often distinguishes the very best companies from mediocre ones. Brands that invest in customer support care about protecting the consumer and ensuring an excellent experience from start to finish.

You can learn a lot about customer service by reading reviews. Reading up on their policies and even chatting with customer service before making a purchase can also shed light on a brand’s quality.

Top 5 Delta 8 Products to Buy in Florida

Now that you know it’s legal to get your Delta 8 products in Florida, you need to decide which to buy. Using the criteria we discussed above, here are our favorite Delta 8 products.

Our number one pick for the top Delta 8 THC brand is Everest, which combines both quality and transparency into their company and products. Their hemp is 100% organic and grown in the United States of America.

The company ensures that its hemp is sustainably grown, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly. This brand has a genuine fan following as their customers seem to rave about their products. And you know their products are pure and accurately labeled because they use a third-party independent laboratory to test each batch.

The company’s blue Razz Delta 8 THC gummies contain 20 mg of Delta 8, which is more than enough for most to feel the effects with a single gummy. Customers can also save 20% by subscribing, which shows the company is dedicated to curating a returning fan base.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 20 mg

Flavors

● Blue Raspberry

● Watermelon

● Peach

Ingredients

● Pectin

● Glucose syrup

● Sugar

● Distilled water

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and artificial colorings

● Natural and artificial flavorings

Lab Results

● Green Scientific Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all orders

● Does not ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington.

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refunded

● Shipping costs are the customer's responsibility

Website Experience

● Everest is a company that has built a sleek website where information is easy to find. It’s a no-frills experience without the extra information that can confuse customers.

2. The Hemp Doctor Gummy Bears

You won't go wrong with The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 8 THC gummies as each is chock-full of 30 mg of Delta 8 THC. You're sure to find a flavor that you like in each bottle as the products contain a mixture of different fruit flavors.

We're sure you won’t get bored eating these! They’re also organic but contain gelatin, which makes them non vegan. The company also goes the extra mile to get you the best products available batch by batch thanks to their small batch third-party lab testing policy.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp, organically grown

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 30 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Mixed fruit (tangy lemon, sweet cherry, delicious strawberry, luscious orange, tart green apple, and yummy pineapple)

Ingredients

● Corn Syrup

● Sugar

● Gelatin

● Pectin

● Lactic Acid

● Citric Acid

● Artificial Flavors & Colors, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Yellow #5, Titanium Dioxide

● 100% Compliant Hemp Derived Delta-8 THC

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping via USPS

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds

Website Experience

● If you’re looking for a barebones website that’s easy to navigate, then you’ll love The Hemp Doctor’s website. There aren’t even a lot of pictures to distract the eye. However, the lack of pictures could be to its detriment as well.

3. Five CBD Delta 8 THC Gummies

Individuals seeking a high-quality product with 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy will want to check out Five’s Multi Flavor Delta 8 THC gummies. They tick the boxes as they’re organic and vegan friendly. As the name suggests, you'll get a variety of flavors with these gummies and free shipping if you spend more than $100 on your order. You can try these products risk-free as the company allows returns within a 30-day time frame.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Multi Flavored

Ingredients

● Tapioca Syrup*

● Cane Sugar*

● Water

● Pear Juice Concentrate*

● Tapioca Maltodextrin*

● Pectin

● MCT Oil

● Citric Acid

● Natural Flavors

● Sodium Citrate

Lab Results

● ACS Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on orders over $100

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day satisfaction guarantee

Website Experience

● Five’s website reminds one of a new sports car. Its modern and sleek design capture your attention, while the added information they provide keeps you engaged and excited.

4. BudPop Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 THC Gummies

Sometimes you can see greatness from the beginning, which is the case with BudPop. It’s a relatively new company that hasn’t overextended itself with a wide variety of products. Although they don’t have an extensive product selection, the products they do offer are excellent.

Their Delta 8 gummies come in two delicious flavors: strawberry gelato and blue dream berry. Each of these jaw-dropping gummies contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC and the company ensures potency by submitting their products for third-party lab testing.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Strawberry Gelato

● Blue Dream Berry

Ingredients

● Sugar

● Corn syrup

● Pectin

● Sunflower oil

● Water

● Flavoring

● Sodium Citrate

● Sodium acid sulfate

● Citric Acid

● Natural & artificial food coloring

● Delta 8

● Terpenes

Lab Results

● ACS Labs

Shipping Policy

● Calculated at checkout

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day return on unopened products

Website Experience

● As you may imagine with a name like BudPop and gummies called strawberry gelato and blue dream berry, the company's website brings joy and is a pleasure to browse.

5. Area 52 Delta 8 Gummies

Area 52 takes the buying experience to another world. Their products are unique and interesting, and their website really plays into the alien theme.

This brand is more than just fancy imaging, as they produce one of the best Delta 8 products available. The Delta 8 THC gummies contain only natural ingredients and are free from synthetic ingredients and GMOs.

Oh, did we mention that these potent 25 mg gummies are vegan-friendly? Unfortunately, the company hasn’t chosen to post their laboratory testing results on their website. You can request them, though.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Mixed flavor: Pineapple, Green Apple, Strawberry

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Sugar

● Sorbic Acid

● Pectin

● Water

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural Flavors

● Tapioca Syrup

Lab Results

● Available upon request

Shipping Policy

● Free Priority Shipping on all orders over $110

Return & Refund Policies

● 100% money-back guarantee

Website Experience

● As cheesy as it might sound, the company has created an out-of-this-world experience for its website users. The products are easy to find and you’ll enjoy the process of navigating the website.