Immunity Supplements: 10 Best Products

Your immune system is one of the most important parts of your body and is often misunderstood by the average person on the street. It is a complex system that works tirelessly to fight off unwanted bacteria, viruses, and even certain forms of cancer. As such, there are plenty of misconceptions about how to best take care of your body and your immune system on a daily basis. Thankfully, the right answer is remarkably simple and easy to accomplish. Eating right, exercising, getting plenty of sleep, and, yes, taking your vitamins are all good things that can help you maximize the health and effectiveness of your immune system.

Our team of product reviewers has taken the time and energy needed to study the role health supplements can play in helping develop an effective immune system that can fend off even the worst of bugs. We start off with several hundred potential products to choose from, whittling down the list based upon product reviews and prices until we had only 10 to share with you.

At that point, we went one step further. We took home bottles of these products and tried them out for a month. During that time, at the height of cold and flu season, we simply noted when (or if) we got sick and how they compared to other instances of illness we have experienced in the past. While our results are not scientific by any measure, we feel comfortable with sharing with you our experiences during this review process in the hopes that it helps you make the right possible choice for your own health.

Before we get started, it is important that we highlight the top three brands of health supplements that we have encountered during our search:

● Elm & Rye

● Health by Habit

● Source Naturals

While Elm & Rye doesn’t make a single supplement directly targeting the immune system, it does offer a wellness bundle that takes a more holistic approach toward helping ensure that your health is as good as possible. Their bundle includes seven different supplements ranging from iron and glucosamine sulfate to elderberry and krill oil. It is designed to promote skin, guts, bone, and immune system health in an all-natural manner that is easy to fit into your hectic life.

Elm & Rye has a proven track record of producing high-quality health supplements using only the finest ingredients and supplying them to discerning consumers throughout the United States. They are not the most affordable by any stretch of the imagination, but they are also not the most expensive. This bundle, which we remind you contains seven different supplements, is available for a one-time purchase of $289.99 or you can get a monthly subscription for only $231.99.

Our team of exceptional product reviewers was delighted to have the opportunity to try out this wellness bundle for a month. During that time, we all got used to taking seven supplements per day, with many of us spreading out the dosages over the course of our waking hours in order to make the process simpler. In the end, we compared notes about the number of colds we experienced compared to the same time last year and found that we experienced fewer cases of sniffles than we expected.

Additionally, we found that these supplements helped us with more than just our immune health. The krill oil in particular benefited our joints and fingers deal with the stresses of daily life. As such, we recommend this brand to anyone looking for a high-quality experience that is also able of paying the premium associated with such products.

2 – Health by Habit

Are you looking for a brand of immunity supplements that is affordable, easy-to-use, and filled with ingredients you recognize? Health by Habit may be the right brand for you thanks to its simple ingredients list and amazingly low price of $8.88. Another thing that caught our attention was the fact that this particular brand is available through Walmart, on store shelves throughout the country. This makes it easy for those looking to find the perfect supplement but who do not want to wait for the bottle to arrive in the mail or go to a specialist store that might be clear across town.

The ingredients in this product include echinacea, Vitamin C, elderberry, zinc, and ginger. All of these have been shown in many studies to help promote immune system health in a natural and holistic manner.

We were pleasantly surprised to find that this supplement helped reduce the number and severity of colds we experienced here in the office by a considerable margin. Now, once again it must be stressed that our study was far from scientific. We simply did not have enough testers to go around and start making claims of health benefits concerning any particular supplement. However, our personal experience with this health supplement may be used as a data point in your own research when it comes time to determine which health supplement you should turn to on your journey to support your immune system.

Thanks to its low price and our experience with it we can wholeheartedly recommend this brand to anyone looking to try out an immune system boosting health supplement.

3 – Source Naturals

Finding the right immune support supplement doesn’t have to be a monumental challenge. Our team of experienced and diligent product reviewers has taken the time and energy needed to sort through hundreds of different products to bring you only the best. During that search, we stumbled upon this amazing gem of a health supplement. Packed to the gills with Vitamins C & D, elderberry, zinc, and echinacea, this immune system supplement contains everything you need in order to promote a healthy immune system that can ward off even the worst of colds.

Each bottle comes with 120 servings at just $19.95, making this one of the most affordable options for those looking to try out health supplements for the first time. We were pleased to note that this brand is particularly well-known for being easy to take, both directly as a capsule and when mixed in with your favorite beverage. (Just make certain to open the capsule first!)

Our team of expert product reviewers took home several bottles of this immune system support supplement and tried it out over the course of a month. During that time, we took great care to note every time we caught a cold and carefully compared it to our notes from a year ago. We are pleased to report that the number of colds we experienced has dropped by a considerable margin thanks to this health supplement. As such, while we cannot guarantee that you will experience the same results, we can wholeheartedly recommend that you give this health supplement a try.

4 – Care/of Immunity Supplements

Taking the time to figure out the best health supplements for supporting your immune system can be a monumental challenge, even if you turn to experts such as ourselves in order to figure out the best products available. The reason is that there are simply too many options for you to settle with any certainty on just one item. Thankfully, we are here to cut the Gordian knot and provide you with access to the best immune system support supplements available in the United States. Care/of Immunity Supplements provides you with the opportunity to boost your immune system and shorten your next cold by giving your body all the vitamin C, zinc, copper, and Andrographis it needs to maintain itself.

During our review period, we carefully noted every sniffle and sore throat that we experienced, all with the goal of seeing if this health supplement was able to keep us healthier during the cold and flu season.

We are pleased to report that this immune system supplement did help us reduce the number and severity of the colds we experienced compared to the same time last year. That, in addition to its low price of $12.74 for a month’s supply, makes this a health supplement that we can wholeheartedly recommend that you consider trying.

5 – Nature’s Truth

Are you on the hunt for a health supplement that will support and nourish your immune system? Nature’s Truth offers a chewable tablet that comes packed with everything you need in order to promote a healthy immune system. The ingredients include Sambucus, vitamin C, zinc, and black elderberry, all of which are believed to help play a role in protecting and supporting a healthy immune system.

Our team of experienced product reviewers took home several jars for a month. During that time, we noticed that we had fewer colds than during the same time last year or in the month preceding the trial. In addition, what colds we did experience weren’t as severe as normal and cleared up more quickly.

Each bottle of 60 chewable tablets is available for $5.99, making this easily the most affordable immune system support supplement we have encountered during our exhaustive review process. With that in mind, we can wholeheartedly recommend that you give this brand a try. While we cannot guarantee results, we are certain that you may experience the same things we did during our exhaustive testing.

If there is one thing that we wish the company would work on, it would be the flavor of the capsules, considering that they are meant to be chewed. The flavor wasn’t terrible, but many members of our team reported that it tasted grainy and had an aftertaste.

6 – youtheory Immune+ Daily Wellness

Are you looking for a way to ensure that you get your daily dose of Vitamin C, D3, and zinc? Do you wish to experience the benefits of full-spectrum mushrooms and Wellmune? Then this brand of immune system supplements may be right for you. Each bottle comes packed with all the good things needed to help your immune system thrive and fight back against even the most annoying of colds. All you need to do is take three capsules in the morning and you will be well on your way to living your best life.

Our team gladly took home a couple of bottles to try them out over the course of a month. We were especially curious to see if the inclusion of mushrooms led to any difference in the outcome compared to the other immune system supplements we have reviewed during this project. We are pleased to report, now that the month has ended, that there was a marked improvement to our overall health and well-being during that time. We experienced fewer colds and felt better overall compared to the same time last year and in the month immediately preceding the trial.

Each bottle contains enough capsules for 50 days at a very reasonable price of $20.99. We can recommend this brand to anyone looking for an easy way to support their immune system health. All you need to do is to order a bottle, either online or at a major retailer like Costco, and discover how easy it is to start living your best life without the specter of the common cold hanging over your head.

7 – New Chapter

Keeping your immune system in tiptop shape shouldn’t be a Herculean effort. Thanks to New Chapter it is possible to support your immune system health with just a single capsule a day. Their immune defense capsules have been carefully formulated for maximum absorption, guaranteeing you get every bit of goodness that can be found in each bottle.

We were amazed to find that the number of colds we experienced dropped significantly during the month-long trial. The few colds we did experience were shorter in duration and severity, making it easier for us to overcome them and continue living our life like normal.

Now we must be clear that we do not guarantee that you will have the same result if you use this product. We are not researchers, and our own personal experiences should not be taken as gospel. However, based upon our experience we can say that this immune support supplement should be near the top of your list of brands to consider this cold and flu season. Each bottle is just $20, which includes enough for a one-month supply. Or you can take advantage of a 15% discount if you sign up for a monthly subscription.

8 – Hims & Hers Immunity Pro Gummies

Are you afraid of catching that cold that is going around the office? A health supplement designed specifically to boost your immune system may be exactly what the doctor ordered. This brand comes packed with enough Vitamin C and B12 to help you battle in a cold that comes your way. All you need to do is take one of these delightful gummies and rest assured that your immune system has all the support it needs in order to properly protect you this cold and flu season. Each jar is a readily affordable $19 and comes with 42 gummies that will get you through the worst of winter with a smile on your face.

Our team was especially thrilled to have the opportunity to try out these gummies due to their promised tangy citrus flavor. Each gummy tasted just like a candied orange, which made taking them a true joy during even the darkest days of winter.

We also found that they helped us shorten the duration of the colds we experienced, something that stands out in comparison to the other immune system supplements discussed in this article.

9 – n* by Nutrilite

This brand of amazing gummies is produced by one of the oldest names in the health supplement industry, Amway. We are pleased to report that you can get these gummies by simply going to their website and ordering directly from the company.

Each jar comes with 30 servings and costs only $16.50, making this an affordable option for those looking for quality immune system support that doesn’t break the bank. Each bottle comes packed with vitamin C, zinc, and elderberry in order to help support and nourish your immune system.

We found that the immune system support supplement lived up to its namesake and came at a very reasonable price. We were pleased to note that the number of colds and days we felt under the weather was lessened by a considerable magnitude during the trial period. Be sure to give this brand some consideration when it comes time to find the right immune system support for you and your family.

10 – Nature Made

Unlike all the other items on this list, this health supplement comes as a powder that you mix into your favorite drink. Each box contains 14 stick packs, making it easy to enjoy this delightful health supplement on the go. All you need to do is open one into a bottle of water and shake vigorously for a few moments.

We found that the immune system supplement lived up to its expectations both in regards to its effectiveness and its taste. During the month that we tried it out we experienced fewer colds and felt overall better than we did a year ago. Considering that, and its low price of $15.79 for a box of 14 servings, we can wholeheartedly recommend this brand to anyone looking for an immune system supplement that will bring a smile to your lips while helping you avoid dealing with the common cold.