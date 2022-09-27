Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Reviews: Real Customer Side Effects or Safe Ingredients?

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is a polyphenol-rich powdered weight loss superfood complex featuring a blend of dozens of natural ingredients to help you lose weight.

Sold exclusively online through LeanBellyJuice.com, the trendy supplement is backed by thousands of positive reviews from customers who have lost significant weight. But there are many questions that remain in regards to the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice really working for legitimate customer weight loss results. This review of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice will outline exactly what Dr. Hiroyuki Osaka, Robert Harris, Dr. Wiseman and Doctor Giannopoulos know about this advanced weight loss complex for targeting toxic lipid molecules (ceramides) by using a delicious tasting fizzy juice supplement.

So, it is time to find out does Ikaria Lean Belly Juice live up to the hype or is it just another scam? Can you really lose weight by taking the supplement daily as a customer? How do the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice ingredients work, and will they really combat toxic ceramides that are making everyone fat around the world? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Ikaria Lean Belly Juice.

About Ikaria Lean Belly Juice

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is a weight loss formulated based on a traditional recipe sourced from the island of Ikaria in Greece.

By taking one scoop of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice daily with water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, you can purportedly lose weight by tackling weight loss in multiple ways.

The ingredients in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice can:

Support inflammation and prepare your body for further weight loss

Accelerate fat burning by boosting metabolism

Support cardiovascular health and heart health

Melt fat and flush it away

Support normal uric acid levels

Block the formation of new fat cells

Like other superfood formulas, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice contains a blend of dozens of ingredients that work in different ways to target different effects. From herbs and plants to vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice uses a blend of ingredients to support various benefits.

About the Island of Ikaria

To understand thebenefits of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice, it helps to understand where the formula comes from.

The makers of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice developed the supplement based on an island in Greece called Ikaria. The tiny, rocky island is a “Blue Zone” because it has a significant population of older, healthy adults.

As BlueZones.comreports, Ikarians are “almost entirely free of dementia” and have low rates of chronic disease – unlike most Americans of a similar age.

In fact, nearly one in 3 people from Ikaria make it into their 90s.

Ikarians aren’t fitness freaks, nor do they follow a single, bizarre diet; instead, Ikarians enjoy strong red wine, late night domino games, and a relaxed pace of life. They live on a peaceful Mediterranean island away from the hustle of modern life, and the rugged terrain of the island makes it easy to follow an active lifestyle – including swimming and hiking.

Some have attributed Ikaria’s blue zone status to geography, culture, diet, lifestyle, and outlook.

According to the creators of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice, Ikarians live a long time because of their antioxidant rich diet. The creators of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice wanted to replicate those antioxidants in their formula, helping anyone enjoy similar benefits – and similar longevity and weight loss – to the native people of Ikaria.

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is the end result of that research. Today, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice delivers a powerful blend of antioxidants and other ingredients to help with weight loss, longevity, disease risk, and more.

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is Rich with Natural Antioxidants

The people of Ikaria drink strong, red wine. Studies show alcohol isn’t good for longevity, and that alcohol increases the risk of disease. However, red wine is rich with an antioxidant called resveratrol.

Found in grapes, resveratrol is a natural antioxidant linked to weight loss, longevity, and overall health.

By taking Ikaria Lean Belly Juice daily, you can give yourself a strong dose of resveratrol without needing to consume enormous amounts of wine. Instead of drinking 10 bottles of wine every night, for example, you can get an equivalent dose of resveratrol in each serving of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice.

It’s possible resveratrol and other antioxidants keep the people of Ikaria happy and healthy into their later years. With that in mind, the makers of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice added multiple antioxidants to their formula, including a trio of resveratrol, EGCG, and fucoxanthin.

Antioxidant Ingredients in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice

Thethree superstar antioxidant ingredients in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice include resveratrol (naturally found in grapes and wine), EGCG (naturally present in green tea and certain other types of tea) and fucoxanthin (sourced from kelp and seaweed). The native Ikarians consume high levels of at least one of these antioxidants (resveratrol), although some also have high levels of EGCG and fucoxanthin in their diet.

Here are the three superstar antioxidants in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice and how they work for weight loss:

Resveratrol: Resveratrol is a natural antioxidant in grapes, wine, and certain other fruits. You would need to drink several bottles of wine per day to get the equivalent dose of resveratrol in each serving of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice. The resveratrol in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is linked to weight loss, longevity, healthy inflammation, and a range of other effects. In one of the largest reviews on resveratrol,published in 2017, researchers found resveratrol was well tolerated and extensively studied for its effects of obesity, cardiovascular health, diabetes, and other conditions. Aseparate study described resveratrol as a “double edged sword,” however, due to its poor solubility and bioavailability when taken as a food or beverage. When taking resveratrol in supplement form, however, your body may be able to absorb a larger dose more easily, supporting greater benefits.

EGCG: The second antioxidant superstar in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a natural antioxidant found in green tea and certain other types of tea. EGCG, like resveratrol, has been studied extensively in humans and animals for its safety and efficacy. Inthis study, for example, researchers reviewed evidence on EGCG and linked it to disease risk, longevity, anti-aging effects, and weight loss, among other benefits. Many diet pills contain EGCG, for example, for its purported effects on fat burning. In Ikaria Lean Belly Juice, it has the added benefit of being both an antioxidant and fat burner.

Fucoxanthin: The third notable antioxidant in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is fucoxanthin, a natural compound in kelp and certain types of seaweed. Fucoxanthin has been linked to longevity, fat burning, and other effects. Inthis study, for example, researchers found fucoxanthin worked by increasing the conversion of white fat into brown fat, making it easier to lose weight. Brown fat is good for metabolism and keeps your body warm, and people with high levels of brown fat find it easier to lose weight than people with high levels of white fat.

When you take Ikaria Lean Belly Juice, you’re getting a significant dose of multiple ingredients to support longevity, weight loss, anti-aging effects, and more.

Other Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Ingredients

In addition to the three antioxidants listed above, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice contains herbs, plants, nutrients, ingredients from traditional Asian medicine, probiotics, and more.

Some of these ingredients have been linked to the island of Ikaria in Greece. Most of the ingredients, however, are used worldwide and have little connection to the island of Ikaria.

Otheractive ingredients in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice and how they work include:

Milk Thistle: Prized for its ability tosupport liver health, milk thistle is a popular cleanser, detoxification aid, and weight loss ingredient. Claro Nutrition even claims some studies have linked milk thistle to blood sugar support. In Ikaria Lean Belly Juice, milk thistle extract could make it easier to support your body’s breakdown of fat cells through the liver and out of the body.

Ginseng: Ginseng is one of several ingredients in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice linked to types of traditional Asian medicine, including traditional Chinese and Korean medicine. Ginseng has been linked to fat burning and inflammation due to active chemicals called ginsenosides. You would need to take a hefty serving of physical ginseng to get the equivalent dose of concentrated, powdered ginseng in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice.

Citrus Pectin: Pectin is a source of fiber. The fiber in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice has two functions: it helps support weight loss by pushing waste out of your body and making you feel full; and it feeds your gut bacteria by functioning as a prebiotic. Your gut bacteria need prebiotics to survive and thrive. Instead of just providing you with a strong dose of probiotics and expecting your gut to be okay, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice uses citrus pectin to balance that gut bacteria.

Probiotics: Ikaria Lean Belly Juice contains 3 billion CFUs of probiotics. Each colony forming unit (CFU) is a living bacterium that can support digestion. Probiotics play a crucial role in gut health. They help break down the food you eat, extract its nutritional value, and pass waste and harmful toxins out of the body. People who are overweight tend to have poorer gut health than people who are leaner. Ikaria Lean Belly Juice aims to correct this balance with a significant (3 billion CFUs) of probiotic bacteria. Plus, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice contains 9 strains of probiotic bacteria.

Dandelion: Most of us know dandelion as a straightforward flower. However, dandelion has a long history of use as a traditional healing plant around the world. Today, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice uses dandelion forits digestive benefits: according to the makers of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice, the dandelion in the formula can accelerate the release of fat from your body by activating a digestive enzyme called pancreatic lipase. That enzyme accelerates the breakdown of fat, helping you safely pass waste out of your body instead of having it continue to circulate.

Black Pepper Extract: Black pepper extract, or piperine, is one of the few ingredients in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice with no specific fat burning or digestive benefits; instead, black pepper extract was added to the formula to boost the absorption of other nutrients. Black pepper extract has been shown to enhance the absorption of some plants, herbs, and antioxidant compounds, for example. In fact, your body struggles to absorb resveratrol at all on its own, and ingredients like black pepper extract could help.

Concentrated Fruit Extracts: You could eat mountains of fruit each day. Or, you could take one serving of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice. Ikaria Lean Belly Juice contains blueberry extract, strawberry extract, black currant berry, and acai berry, among other berries and fruit extracts. These ingredients work in slightly different ways but have similar benefits: they’re all rich with polyphenols and other plant-based antioxidants designed to support healthy inflammation throughout the body. These berries are also rich with fiber, which can provide additional weight loss effects. Fiber makes you feel full by soaking up water in your gut and it accelerates the passage of waste out of your body. For all of these reasons, the fruit extracts in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice could provide additional weight loss effects.

What Does Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Do?

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice has dozens of ingredients that work in different ways to target weight loss.

Some ingredients physically accelerate fat burning within your body. Other ingredients help you push waste out of your body.

The makers of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice also make a big deal out of the supplement’s effects on uric acid. According to the makers of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice, the supplement can support normal uric acid levels, making it easier to flush waste from your body and lose weight.

Here are some of the effects that occur when youtake one scoop of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice daily, according to the manufacturer:

Support Normal Uric Acid Levels: In a healthy body, you pass uric acid out of your body via urine. Some diets, however, can raise uric levels to a point where your body struggles to pass uric out of the body. This is called gout. Some studies have connected weight and uric acid. In this study, for example, researchers compared the uric acid levels of people before and after losing weight, finding that people dropped uric acid by 3 points after losing 16lbs.

Support Heart Health: Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in most countries worldwide. Ikaria Lean Belly Juice claims to support cardiovascular health using ingredients like beetroot extract, which is linked to higher nitric oxide (NO) levels. NO is crucial for supporting flexible blood vessels and heart health.

Support Inflammation: If your body has high levels of inflammation, then you’ll struggle to lose weight. Inflammation is a sign of stress, and stress forces your body to cling to fat. When you take Ikaria Lean Belly Juice daily, you can support inflammation and oxidation throughout your body using natural antioxidants like resveratrol, fucoxanthin, and EGCG.

Support a Normal Appetite: Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is designed for people who want to lose weight without strict diet or exercise. To do that, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice contains ingredients that suppress appetite, helping you naturally eat less. You can continue to eat your favorite foods until you’re full. However, the ingredients in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice can make you fuller more rapidly. Fiber, for example, soaks up water in your gut to trick you into feeling full.

Help Flush Fat Away: Some weight loss supplements accelerate fat burning, only to have the fat continue to circulate throughout your body. Ikaria Lean Belly Juice claims to help melt fat and flush it away. The supplement optimizes digestion and cleansing, for example, and supports liver and kidney health. If you want to flush fat away from your body and support weight loss, then Ikaria Lean Belly Juice can help.

Other Effects: Ikaria Lean Belly Juice can also support cognition and mental energy, block the formation of new fat cells, and support overall health and longevity, among other benefits, according to the manufacturer – similar to the benefits the Greek residents of Ikaria enjoy from their normal diet and lifestyle.

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Reviews: What to Expect

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is backed by largely positive reviews online. The supplement has been trending online for months, and many social media users, verified purchasers, and media have praised the formula for its effects and science-backed ingredients.

Here are some of the testimonials, weight loss claims, and other information featured on theofficial Ikaria Lean Belly Juice website:

One customer claims to have lost a pant size in fewer than 3 weeks without strictly monitoring her diet; in fact, she claims to drink beer multiple times per week and enjoy her favorite foods – while still losing substantial amounts of weight

One customer claims to have lost 32 lbs with Ikaria Lean Belly Juice, while another claims she “obliterated 24 lbs” after taking the supplement for just 8 weeks

Other customers claim they do a “double take” when they walk past a mirror because they’re so impressed with their appearance after taking Ikaria Lean Belly Juice

One customer claims Ikaria Lean Belly Juice made her “a healthier mommy” and allows her to live life how she likes without stress

The Ikaria Lean Belly Juice website is filled with testimonials from men and women who have lost significant weight in a short period while taking Ikaria Lean Belly Juice

Overall, most reviewers claim to have lost significant weight in a short period of time by taking Ikaria Lean Belly Juice, and few reviewers claim to have followed strict diet or exercise programs. A very good weight loss program could lead to 5 to 10lbs of weight loss per month. However, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice appears to offer similar benefits without dieting or exercising.

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Pricing & Discounts

Due to the overwhelming popularity of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice as thee go-to weight loss powder on the market, there have been more than a few counterfeit look-a-like fraudulent cons setup under the same name. Thankfully, it is easier than ever to avoid all of the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice scams online by simply visiting the only licensed, authorized, direct from the manufacturer product website for theIkaria weight loss complex at LeanBellyJuice.com.

According to the official website, Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is normally priced at $179 per bottle. As part of a 2022 promotion, the manufacturer has dropped the price as low as $39 per bottle. Depending on the number of bottles you order, you’ll pay $39 to $69 for each bottle of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice:

1 Bottle (30 Servings): $69 + $9.99 Shipping

3 Bottles (90 Servings): $177 + Free Shipping + 3 Free Bonuses

6 Bottles (180 Servings): $294 + Free Shipping + 3 Free Bonuses

Each bottle of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice contains 30 servings, or 30 scoops. You take one scoop daily by mixing it with water or a shake to lose weight.

All Ikaria Lean Belly Juice purchases are backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a full refund of every cent of your purchase within 180 days of your original purchase date.

Just remember to never buy Ikaria Lean Belly Juice from a fake vendor or third-party marketplace. Just to emphasize, even the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Amazon listings on Amazon.com are even rip-offs from cheap knockoff resellers too. The money-back guarantee for all Ikaria Lean Belly Juice customer refunds is only valid through the official website, all other orders placed anywhere butLeanBellyJuice.com will not issue the 100% money back guarantee.

Free Bonus eBooks Included with Ikaria Lean Belly Juice

To help enhance the ever so sweet deal of buying the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice weight loss supplement online, the manufacturer is bundling three bonus digital products, including two eBooks and a digital platform, with all purchases, including:

Free Bonus eBook #1: Anti-Aging Blueprint: Written by Robert Harris of Claro Nutrition, this eBook features practical advice to support anti-aging benefits throughout your body. The eBook features tips on boosting sex drive, losing weight, raising cognitive and physical energy, and making simple changes with significant benefits.

Free Bonus eBook #2: Energy Boosting Smoothie Recipes: Drinking the right smoothie every day could help you lose weight and enjoy other benefits. This eBook contains a collection of smoothie recipes. You can add Ikaria Lean Belly Juice powder to these smoothies. Or, you can take them to complement your normal daily dose of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice. You get step-by-step directions, ingredients lists, and more for dozens of smoothies.

Free Digital Bonus #3: VIP Coaching: All purchases come with VIP weight loss coaching and access to the Claro Nutrition weight loss platform. You get weight loss tips, fat burning guides, videos, and more. You receive instant access to this information after you confirm your purchase.

Who Makes Ikaria Lean Belly Juice?

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is made by a US-based supplement company named Claro Nutrition. That company offers a range of health guides, eBooks, and supplements. They make Ikaria Lean Belly Juice in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility using ingredients sourced from the United States and around the world – including, possibly, the Greek island of Ikaria.

You can contact the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice customer service team via email or online form:

Email (for Product Support): support@leanbellyjuice.com

Online Form (for Order Support):https://www.clkbank.com/#!/

Conclusion

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice has been trending online for months for a reason: it’s a popular weight loss formula featuring science-backed ingredients to accelerate weight loss.

Just one scoop of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice per day can purportedly lead to significant weight loss results – even if you’re not following a strict diet and exercise program.

Visit LeanBellyJuice.com today to buy Ikaria Lean Belly Juice or learn more.