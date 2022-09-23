Ignite Drops Reviews - Do Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops Work for Weight Loss?

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Taking 10 drops of a unique liquid weight loss supplement called Ignite, derived from an ancient Amazonian Sunrise ritual, each morning before breakfast can incinerate 1lb of fat per day by igniting this newly discovered fat dissolved hormone, BAM15.

That liquid supplement is Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops. Sold exclusively online throughIgniteDrops.com, the supplement uses a blend of fat burning ingredients to boost energy, raise metabolism, and accelerate fat burning by using a special drip method hack to help burn the most stubborn pockets of fat.

But does it actually work for weight loss or is it just another cheap supplement scam? Find out how Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops work today in our review.

What Are Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops?

Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops are a liquid weight loss formula developed based on a traditional Amazonian recipe.

Made using ingredients from the Amazon region, Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops can purportedly lead to significant weight loss effects. According to the official website, Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops can help you lose 1lb of fat per day, accelerating fat burning and making it easier than ever to lose weight when coupling it with this ancient sunrise ritual to unlock your body's truth fat-burning potential by activating a recently researched idle morning hormone responsible for weight management.

Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops is exclusively available throughIgniteDrops.com, where they’re priced at $59 per bottle and backed by a 150 day moneyback guarantee. But does it really deserve to be on the list of the best weight loss supplements money can buy or do the news headlines of "Fat burning molecule has implications for treatment of obesity" have it all wrong? Let's see why product creator Rick Peterson and Dr. Michael Frazier said, "it was the single greatest medical discovery for uncontrolled body fat and obesity-related illness in the history," in reference to this fat dissolved hormone BAM15 being discovered.

Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops Make it Easy to Lose Weight After Age 35

If you’re over 35, it’s virtually impossible to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

According to the makers of Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops, people over 35 have high levels of a hormone called BAM15. Unknown before 2021, that hormone makes it very difficult for men and women over 35 to lose weight.

BAM15 is called the “sunrise hormone” or “morning hormone.” It’s active in the morning. Based on the activity of that hormone, your body changes its all-day weight loss effects. Even a 2020 study from Virginia Tech said, "Scientists have recently identified a small mitochondrial uncoupler, named BAM15, that decreases the body fat mass of mice without affecting food intake and muscle mass or increasing body temperature. [...]Additionally, the molecule decreases insulin resistance and has beneficial effects on oxidative stress and inflammation."

The goal of Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops is to activate BAM15, helping you burn as many calories as possible – without dieting or exercising.

Here’s how the manufacturer of Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops explains the benefits of the formula:

“If activated, BAM15 would melt away more fat and burn more calories than 12 marathons combined, doing all of this with absolutely no dieting or exercising…”

Ignite was specially designed to activate BAM15, accelerating calorie burning. Just 10 drops each morning can lead to 1lb of weight loss per day, according to theofficial website. What makes this so different in comparison to other top-rated weight loss products like Exipure or Protetox is the fact that it comes in liquid form, but that is not all of its unique properties worth reviewing.

How Does Ignite Work?

Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops work using a blend of natural ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, herbs, plants, and other nutrients to support weight loss and fat burning.

By taking 10 drops of Ignite each morning, you’re giving your body a unique combination of nutrients to support weight loss and fat burning in various ways.

Some of the ingredients directly raise calorie burning, boosting metabolism to help you burn more calories at rest and lose weight. Other ingredients work in different ways to activate the BAM15 hormone, raise energy, and support healthy inflammation, among other effects.

Here are all of the effects you can expect to experience aftertaking Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops each morning:

Melt 1lb of Fat Per Day: The most important benefit of Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops is the weight loss effect. According to the manufacturer, over 100,000 men and women have used the formula to lose significant weight in a short period with no dieting or exercising. Based on the “ancient Amazonian drip method,” the formula can purportedly help you lose 1lb of fat per day, or around 7lbs of fat per week and 30lbs of fat per month.

Support Heart Health: Obesity can worsen heart health. Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops contain ingredients to help support heart health in various ways. African mango extract, for example, “improves blood circulation” and “improves heart health,” according to the makers of Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops. Instead of just supporting heart health, the African mango extract in the formula purportedly improves it. African mango extract is known for its weight loss effects, although it may also support cardiovascular health in various ways, according to the manufacturer. Meanwhile, the green tea extract in Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops could help support healthy cholesterol levels, providing additional heart health support.

Increase Energy & Metabolism: When your energy and metabolism are high, your body burns more calories at rest than it normally would. High energy levels are associated with high rates of calorie burning, which means your body is burning as many calories as possible. Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops contain ingredients like African mango extract and green tea leaf extract to increase energy and metabolism, helping you enjoy a range of powerful effects.

Support Mental Focus & Alertness: Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops can improve mental focus and alertness using ingredients like green tea leaf extract, according to the manufacturer. Many of the ingredients in Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops are antioxidant-rich substances shown to support healthy inflammation throughout the brain and body. The grapeseed extract in Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops can also purportedly improve brain function, according to the manufacturer. Grapeseed extract is rich with antioxidants like resveratrol that are linked to significant cognitive effects.

Increase BAM15 Hormone Activity: Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops are designed specifically to boost BAM15 hormone activity. BAM15 is a special “morning hormone” or “sunrise hormone” linked to weight loss. After age 35, your body deactivates your BAM15 hormone, making it virtually impossible to lose weight. By taking 10 drops of Ignite daily, you can reactivate your BAM15 hormone using ingredients like ginseng root, helping you burn more weight than before. Meanwhile, the guarana seed in Ignite purportedly stimulates BAM15 by “up to 327%,” according to the manufacturer, while the astragalus root activates BAM15 by “as much as 93%.”

Improve Erectile Dysfunction: Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops are marketed to anyone who wants to lose weight, including men and women. However, according to the manufacturer, some of the ingredients in Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops specifically support erection quality. The ginseng in Ignite, for example, purportedly “improves erectile dysfunction,” making it easier to maintain an erection while boosting sex drive.

Reduce Stress & Manage Cortisol: If your body has high levels of stress, it’s virtually impossible to lose weight. High stress leads to high cortisol, and high cortisol tells your body to cling to fat instead of burning it. By taking Ignite daily, you can purportedly manage stress using ingredients like ginseng.

Help Alleviate Symptoms of Menopause: Ignite contains benefits for men and women, and the formula can purportedly help alleviate symptoms of menopause. According to the manufacturer, the maca root in Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops significantly quickens the BAM15 hormone while helping to alleviate symptoms of menopause. Menopause can lead to hormone disruptions that make it difficult to lose weight and Ignite can purportedly help.

Support Anti-Aging Properties: Over age 35, it’s difficult to lose weight and burn fat because of your deactivated BAM15 hormone. Some of the ingredients in Ignite are designed to support anti-aging benefits, helping you turn back the clock on aging. Astragalus, for example, has “incredible anti-aging properties,” according to the makers of Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops, making it ideal for losing weight.

Dull Pain Receptors: Some of the ingredients in Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops are designed to dull pain receptors, making it easier to recover from exercise. The capsicum (cayenne pepper) in Ignite, for example, purportedly “dulls pain receptors in your brain,” according to the manufacturer, helping with back pain, body aches, and arthritis.

Other Benefits: Other benefits associated with Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops, according to the official website, including reduced cellulite, better immunity, and stronger bones, among other effects.

How BAM15 Works for Weight Loss

Many of the ingredients in Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops are designed to activate the BAM15 hormone, helping you lose weight.

According to the makers of Ignite Drops, the BAM15 hormone was discovered by a team of researchers in 2021. These researchers found a certain hormone linked to weight loss. Your body activates the hormone each morning. However, after age 35, your body tends to activate this hormone less and less, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight.

As indicatedin this study, BAM15 is a real hormone linked to multiple effects throughout the body. That study found BAM15 played an important role in:

Blood flow

Inflammation

Weight management

Another study, meanwhile, found BAM15 had especially noticeable effects on weight loss, which is why researchers proposed BAM15 as a way to help treat obesity-related diseases. Researchers found people with high levels of BAM15 tended to have a healthier weight than people with low levels of BAM15.

Many of the ingredients in Ignite are designed to reactivate BAM15, boost the activity of BAM15, or effect the hormone in another way, making it easier to lose weight.

Ignite Ingredients & Science

Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops work using a blend of natural ingredients, including plant-based nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and more just like Ikaria Lean Belly Juice.

Some of the ingredients are sourced from the Amazon region, where they’ve purportedly been used in traditional medicine for centuries.

Other ingredients, meanwhile, are found in traditional weight loss aids and supplements. Cayenne pepper and green tea, for example, aren’t native to the Amazon river basin, but they’re found in many weight loss supplements for their proven benefits.

Here are all of the ingredients found ineach 10-drop serving of Ignite and how they work:

Maca: Maca is one of the ingredients in Ignite sourced from the Amazon River basin and surrounding areas within the Amazon rainforest. It’s been used in traditional medicine in the region for centuries. However, maca has skyrocketed in popularity over the last year for its effects on metabolism, sexual health and wellness, and weight loss. Inthis 2014 study, for example, researchers found maca root consumption was linked to improvements in symptoms of depression and oxidative stress. Both depression and oxidative stress make it difficult to lose weight, and maca could help. BY managing stress and depression, maca could encourage your body to release fat instead of stubbornly clinging to it, leading to greater weight loss effects.

African Mango Extract: African mango extract has surged in popularity in recent months for its effects on weight loss. Today, many diet pills contain African mango extract for its ability to suppress appetite, boost metabolism, and make it easier to lose weight in various ways. Ina 2013 study on African mango extract, researchers found the ingredient provided these benefits because of high levels of ellagic acid, a plant-based chemical linked to a range of effects. Ellagic acid could help with metabolism, fat burning, and appetite suppression, for example, making it an ideal weight loss aid.

Green Tea Extract: Ignite contains green tea extract to boost weight loss. Like African mango extract, green tea extract is not native to the Amazon rainforest. However,studies show it can raise fat burning and accelerate metabolism using a blend of antioxidants and other natural ingredients. Green tea is rich with epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), for example, that has been linked to fat burning effects in multiple studies.

Astragalus & Eleuthero Root: Ignite contains two popular adaptogens used for centuries in traditional medicine. Astragalus and eleuthero root play a particularly important role in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine, where they’re linked to stress response, anti-aging effects, and more. Because they’re adaptogens, astragalus and eleuthero root help your body respond to physical and cognitive stress in a better way. According to the manufacturer, astragalus can also help with insulin resistance and inflammation, while eleuthero can support digestion, brain function, and nerve health.

Cayenne Pepper: Like green tea, cayenne pepper is popular and well-known for its weight loss benefits. Cayenne, listed as capsicum on the Ignite label, is rich with natural fat burning chemicals like capsaicin. Cayenne pepper can boost metabolism, helping your body burn more calories at rest and when exercising.

Ginseng: Another popular ingredient in types of traditional Asian medicine, ginseng can purportedly activate BAM15 hormonal activity, leading to significant weight loss effects. Your BAM15 activity naturally drops after age 35, but ginseng can help reverse the trend.

Grapeseed Extract: Grapeseed extract is found in anti-aging supplements and weight loss pills for its high levels of resveratrol, a natural antioxidant linked to powerful effects. Grapeseed extract, according to the makers of Ignite, can support healthy inflammation, weight loss, and overall health and wellness.

Gymnema Sylvestre: Gymnema sylvestre, or gymnema leaf extract, can help with blood sugar management using a blend of plant-based antioxidants (polyphenols). Gymnema has been linked to weight loss, appetite control, and blood sugar support, among other benefits, in multiple studies. It’s a popular ingredient in many diabetes supplements, for example, and some diabetics take gymnema sylvestre daily for that reason. As a diabetic or non-diabetic, you could support appetite suppression benefits with gymnema sylvestre, helping you avoid blood sugar fluctuations.

Forskolin: Like green tea, forskolin is a popular weight loss supplement ingredient found in many major supplements sold online and in stores today. Typically, forskolin is known for its appetite suppression effects. However, forskolin is also linked to insulin resistance, healthy cholesterol, and improved mental focus, among other benefits.

Guarana: Along with maca, guarana is one of two ingredients in Ignite sourced from the Amazon rainforest and the Amazon River basin area. Native to the area, guarana can purportedly boost BAM15 activity by up to 327%, making it significant for weight loss. BAM15 naturally drops with age. By raising BAM15 activity again, guarana can purportedly reactivate your BAM15 hormone and give you the weight loss prowess you enjoyed at a younger age.

Overall, Ignite contains a blend of science-backed ingredients linked to weight loss, BAM15 hormone activity, metabolism, energy, and other effects.

How to Take Ignite

Ignite’s manufacturer makes it easy to take the formula. Just take 10 drops each morning as Rick Peterson and online:

Load the glass dropper fill with the Ignite liquid formula by squeezing the plunger at the top.

Place the drops beneath your tongue, then absorb the drops over 30 to 60 seconds.

Swallow the remaining formula.

That’s it! It takes just a few seconds each morning, but the makers of Ignite claim this process can have significant effects on BAM15 hormone activity and overall weight loss.

Ignite Weight Loss: What to Expect

A healthy diet and exercise routine can generally lead to around 1lb of fat loss per week. If you maintain a caloric deficit of 500 calories per day, then you can expect to lose around 1lb per week.

However, the makers of Ignite claim to exceed this amount significantly. According to the official website, Ignite leads to around 1lb of fat loss per day. Plus, the manufacturer isn’t a big advocate of diet or exercise; instead, Ignite purportedly works regardless of your diet or exercise habits.

Here are some of thetestimonials from Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drop users who have purportedly enjoyed significant benefits by taking Ignite daily:

Over 100,000 men and women have used Ignite to “incinerate 1lb of fat per day,” according to the official website; Ignite doesn’t just lead to major fat loss in a small subset of users: it has led to proven weight loss in thousands of users

One customer lowered her blood pressure using Ignite

Another customer lost 35lbs in 6 weeks with Ignite, and she now has less back pain thanks to the formula

Another customer reports losing 42lbs while taking Ignite drops

One of the biggest success stories on the Ignite website is from a customer who claims to have lost 65lbs using the formula; that man struggled to lose weight through diet and exercise for years, only to find success with Ignite

Other customers report losing 10lbs to 50lbs over 1 to 6 months while taking Ignite drops, suggesting the formula can lead to significant weight loss in a short period

Overall, the makers of Ignite seem confident the formula works to accelerate fat burning without side effects, giving you a hidden weight loss advantage.

Ignite Pricing

Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops cost $69 per bottle, with discounts available when buying multiple bottles on theofficial Ignite Drops website. All 3 and 6 bottle purchases also come with a bonus bottle of ToxiClear.

Here’s how pricing works:

Starter Pack (1 x Ignite): $69 + Shipping

Popular Pack (3 x Ignite, 1 x ToxiClear): $156 + Shipping

Customer Favorite Pack (5 x Ignite, 1 x ToxiClear): $246 + Free US Shipping

ToxiClear, included with 3 and 6 bottle purchases, is an all-natural detox supplement to support gut health and improve digestion. The supplement can help you lose weight, complementing the effects of Ignite to accelerate fat burning.

All Ignite purchases are backed by a 150 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a full refund on your purchase within 150 days of your original purchase date if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

About Ignite

Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops are made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

The company developed the Ignite formula based on research from the Amazon rainforest. Some of the ingredients in Ignite are sourced from the Amazon region, while others are sourced from the United States and other countries.

You can contact Ignite’s customer service team by email:

Email: support@ignitedrops.com

Final Word

Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops use a blend of natural ingredients to accelerate fat burning, making it easier to lose weight.

By taking Ignite Drops daily, you can purportedly lose 1lb of fat per day. Customers report losing as much as 65lbs within months of taking Ignite. What is very impressive is that the company is very transparent, honest and open about its formulation from top to bottom, inside and out. With Dr. Michael Frazier (who is a world-renowned weight loss and obesity expert) leading the way, the Ignite weight loss drops are a risk-free decision to take today that isn't just another diet pill or weight loss powder, but an unique liquid formula that actually works or your money back.

Although you should temper your weight loss expectations with Ignite, you could lose weight and boost metabolism by combining Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops with a healthy diet and exercise routine, making them an effective weight loss aid or simply request a refund if not completely satisfied with the results as a customer.

Visit the official Ignite Amazonian Sunrise Drops website today for the lowest price online while supplies last.