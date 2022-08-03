How to Use CBD Oil For Erectile Dysfuntion

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a frustrating problem that affects an estimated 52% of men at some point in their lives. Fortunately, the vast majority of men with erectile dysfunction can be treated.

Many different types of medication can be prescribed for men with this problem. However, some men prefer a natural treatment option. If you have erectile dysfunction and want to avoid traditional medication, you might want to try CBD oil. CBD oil can help with many health issues, including some that may cause erectile dysfunction.

CBD Supplements Worth Trying

There are a number of companies that sell CBD products that help manage anxiety and offer other health benefits. A few of the most popular include:

What is Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is a disorder that prevents a man from sustaining an erection long enough to have sex. The condition is intermittent in many cases and might not cause significant, long-term issues with sexual performance. However, other men experience more persistent problems due to ED.

Age is the most significant factor that causes ED. An estimated 40% of men over 40 and 70% of men over 70 have erectile dysfunction.

The problem usually results from another health problem, including nerve damage, heart disease, diabetes, or clogged blood vessels. Mental health issues such as anxiety and depression can also cause ED.

What is CBD?

CBD is a cannabinoid derived from hemp plants. CBD is used in many different oils, gummies, and other products. CBD has become popular in recent years because a growing body of research indicates it has certain health benefits.

CBD is often mistaken for marijuana or THC. THC is a completely different cannabinoid, which has psychedelic properties, so it is classified as a controlled substance. THC is present in marijuana plants but it is not found in the hemp plants used to make CBD products.

CBD doesn’t have any psychedelic properties on its own, although some products contain both THC and CBD.

Is CBD Legal?

One common misconception about CBD is that it is illegal. The federal government used to prohibit the commercial sale and marketing of any CBD products. However, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 legalized the manufacturing, use, and sale of CBD products that don’t contain psychedelic properties. CBD products are legal as long as they have less than 0.3% THC.

Although CBD is legal at the federal level, laws still vary among states. All 50 states have legalized CBD to some degree. However, some have stricter regulations than others. For example, Idaho prohibits the sale and use of CBD products with any THC at all. Most other states allow CBD products that contain up to 0.3% THC. It is essential to be aware of the laws in your state before purchasing CBD products or transferring them across state lines.

How does CBD offer health benefits?

A growing body of evidence shows CBD appears to have significant health benefits. The exact relationship between CBD usage and these health benefits has not been fully ascertained. However, researchers have arrived at many possible conclusions based on findings from preliminary studies.

Many clinical studies have demonstrated that CBD reduces cytokine levels, indirectly reducing inflammation. Since inflammation plays a huge role in the development of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and many other health problems, CBD could potentially offer a number of health benefits to individuals with high levels of inflammation.

CBD use also appears to induce relaxation. Studies show that cannabinoid has soothing properties, which can alleviate symptoms of anxiety and other psychological and emotional issues.

Scientists still need to conduct further research to better understand CBD’s effects. Although most claims about the benefits of CBD use are still highly speculative, rigorously tested hypotheses have helped researchers form some valid opinions.

What are the different types of CBD products?

There are many different types of CBD products on the market. CBD oil is the most common. Some CBD oils are ingested, while others are topically applied. CBD may also be consumed as pills, creams, gummies, chewing gum, or even inhaled as a vapor.

Can CBD Products Help with Erectile Dysfunction?

Research on the relationship between CBD usage and erectile dysfunction is still lacking. CBD manufacturers are hesitant to make compelling claims about the benefits until further research has been conducted.

However, some of the effects observed in clinical trials suggest CBD could at least indirectly help mitigate erectile dysfunction. Some research has shown that the endocannabinoid system impacts male fertility. CBD might be able to help with ED, since it affects this system. Some studies have cast shade on the idea of using CBD for erectile dysfunction. They show it might cause the disorder, but this appears only to be the case in certain situations.

The biggest potential benefit of CBD is that it can help treat anxiety. Anxiety often contributes to or even causes erectile dysfunction, so patients with anxiety issues might see a marked improvement in their sexual performance after using CBD products. However, additional research is needed to support this theory.

What are the risks of using CBD?

Since CBD was illegal only a few years ago and is still commonly confused with marijuana products, there is still a lot of controversy around it. Many people have reservations about the safety of CBD products due to these misconceptions.

Despite the concerns some people have raised, the risks and side effects of CBD are relatively mild. Nevertheless, some people might be at a greater risk of complications.

Some of the most common side effects of CBD use are:

Dry mouth

Loss of appetite

Liver damage

Sedation

Diarrhea

Irritability

Difficulty with concentration

Negative interactions with alcohol and medications

For most users, the risks and side effects are relatively benign when taking CBD in recommended doses. However, patients should always consult their healthcare provider before ingesting CBD products.

What are the other benefits of using CBD products?

Researchers are still trying to determine whether CBD products are helpful for treating erectile dysfunction. However, they have explored other benefits of CBD in greater depth.

Some of the conditions CBD is believed to help treat are listed below.

Epilepsy

One of the most significant benefits of CBD products is with treating epilepsy. The FDA has approved a CBD oil known as Epidiolex for treating epilepsy. The FDA has strict policies on approving any medication, so this demonstrates there is strong evidence supporting the use of CBD for treating epilepsy.

Anxiety and depression

Some people might be surprised to hear that CBD can help treat anxiety disorders. They often assume that this cannabinoid would cause anxiety since they confuse CBD with THC. THC might cause anxiety or paranoia, but CBD appears to have the opposite effect.

A 2015 study conducted by researchers from the New York University School of Medicine showed that CBD is highly effective at treating anxiety disorders. The authors showed that CBD therapies are useful for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and other mental illnesses that lead to anxiety.

Other studies have corroborated these findings. In 2017, a study published in the Brazilian Journal of Psychology showed that men receiving 300 mg of CBD a day had significantly lower anxiety levels than those administered a placebo.

A more recent study from Japan was conducted in 2019. This study showed that teenagers with social anxiety problems experienced significant improvement after undergoing CBD therapy for four weeks.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a rare condition, but it is still the most common motor neuron disease affecting adults. Around 10,000 people are believed to suffer from this condition.

ALS can be an excruciating issue if it isn’t properly treated. Fortunately, there is research that suggests CBD products can help alleviate the symptoms. A 2019 study conducted by researchers in Germany shows that CBD can be a valuable addition to treatment plans in adults with this disorder.

That particular study assessed the outcomes in patients using a combination of CBD and THC. Further research is necessary to determine whether CBD alone might be a useful course of treatment. However, since other research has shown that CBD can treat various types of pain, the prognosis for adults with ALS using CBD should be encouraging.

Pain

One of the most common uses of CBD products is for pain management. Although researchers want to conduct more studies to corroborate these findings, existing evidence appears to be highly promising thus far.

A 2020 study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology showed that CBD could be highly effective for pain management. However, the study also cautioned that poorly regulated CBD products could cause other issues by creating hormonal imbalances. The authors advocated for regulating CBD products as they become more popular options for treating pain.

A 2021 study published in the Journal of Pain Research also showed CBD was effective for pain management. The authors interviewed 253 participants that had used CBD products in the past. The survey results showed that 71.1% felt CBD was a good option for managing pain and a similar percentage thought it was not harmful. The overall opinion of the participants was that CBD was mostly beneficial and nearly 92% stated they would like to learn more about it.

Alzheimer’s Disease

Over 6 million Americans are estimated to have Alzheimer’s. The number of Americans suffering from other forms of dementia is even higher.

Fortunately, scientists have made substantial progress uncovering treatments to help prevent and delay the progression of Alzheimer’s. Over the past few years, research has shown that CBD products can help.

A 2021 study by the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease that showed that CBD products could improve cognition by reducing plaque. In addition, this research showed that CBD can help prevent the onset of familial Alzheimer’s.

The study showed that CBD might help regulate IL-33 levels. This protein is essential for maintaining cognitive health because it warns the body of problems such as the accumulation of beta-amyloid and other issues that can lead to inflammation in the brain.

Research on using CBD products to prevent Alzheimer’s is still new. The authors stated that additional studies will be needed to determine optimal doses for treatment plans. However, the research is still highly encouraging for people willing to use CBD to offset the development of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Other treatments for ED

The FDA does not approve CBD for treating erectile dysfunction, although you are still welcome to try using it to manage this condition. However, there are other approaches that men with this condition can take to manage symptoms.

Here are some options that are worth considering.

Get approved medication for erectile dysfunction

Multiple drugs have been developed and approved for treating erectile dysfunction. The four most common drugs are listed below:

Sildenafil (usually sold under the brand name Viagra)

Tadalafil (often sold under the brand names Cialis and Adcirca)

Vardenafil (often sold under the brand names Staxyn or Levitra)

Avanafil (sold under the brand name Stendra)

All of these drugs are classified as PDE5 inhibitors. They improve the effectiveness of nitric oxide, which helps relax the muscles near the penis which makes it easier for blood to flow when men are sexually aroused. In turn, this helps make it easier for men to get erections.

While these drugs make it easier for men to maintain erections during arousal, they do not have aphrodisiac properties. Therefore, it should not cause erections to form on their own.

Although PDE5 inhibitors are often effective for treating erectile dysfunction, they can also cause uncomfortable side effects. Some of the more common side effects include:

Indigestion and upset stomach

Dizziness

Vision problems

Nasal congestion

Body aches

Low blood pressure

Flushing

Hearing loss

Strokes in the optic nerve

Persistent erection lasting several hours or more

The last three side effects listed above are rare, but potentially very serious. Patients suffering from these issues should immediately speak to their physician.

Your doctor can determine the best medication for erectile dysfunction after conducting a proper diagnosis. They will consider the risks and side effects of each drug and the underlying causes of your symptoms.

Vacuum erection device

Men that do not want to take medication might consider using a vacuum erection device (VED). This device uses suction to draw blood into the penis to help maintain an erection. A patient using a VED can experience an erection that will last for up to 30 minutes.

This is not the most pleasant approach for treating erectile dysfunction, but it can effectively manage the condition without medication. In addition, the risks of using this device are fairly minimal. They include restricted ejaculation and mild bruising.

Testosterone replacement

A number of different factors can cause erectile dysfunction. Some men suffer from the condition after developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease. Others have temporary erectile dysfunction due to high levels of stress. However, some men develop erectile dysfunction due to having low testosterone levels.

These men might benefit from undergoing testosterone replacement therapy. However, doctors are often reluctant to use testosterone replacement as the first option for treating erectile dysfunction because it can be challenging to determine the exact cause of the problem. Some men might have multiple confounding factors causing erectile dysfunction, such as a combination of low testosterone and cardiovascular disease.

However, testosterone replacement is often effective with other therapies, such as medications like Viagra. Your doctor must form a careful diagnosis to determine whether testosterone replacement is a good option.

Experimental therapies

Medical researchers have also started exploring the possible benefits of various experimental therapies for erectile dysfunction. These alternative treatments include shockwave therapy and stem cell therapy. In addition, platelet-rich plasma therapies are also shown to help create new blood vessels, which can help treat some forms of erectile dysfunction.

Some of these alternative therapies appear to be promising so far. For example, some studies have shown that combining stem cell and shockwave therapies is safe and effective. One study found that using these two treatments together can construct new blood vessels and slow the damage of cells in the penile corpora. The authors of that study concluded that the two therapies are more effective than using either alone.

Although these new therapies seem promising, experts cautioned that more research is needed to confirm their findings. However, some patients might want to consider these experimental treatments if they are viable candidates.

Getting treatment for underlying conditions

Patients with erectile dysfunction almost always suffer from an underlying condition. Potential conditions that cause ED include diabetes, heart disease, anxiety, and depression.

You might be able to treat erectile dysfunction by addressing the primary cause. However, you will need to work with your primary care provider, psychiatrist, endocrinologist, or other healthcare professional to get the required treatment.

Understand the Benefits of CBD and Other Possible Treatments for Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is a frustrating condition that affects millions of men in the United States. Erectile dysfunction can hinder the quality of life for both men and their partners. The good news is that there are different treatments available. Although CBD is not proven to treat erectile dysfunction, it could still be a viable treatment for men suffering from anxiety problems. Men can also try taking PDE5 inhibitors, testosterone replacement therapy or other treatments that are shown to be effective.

Always consult with your doctor before seeking a treatment. They can help you better understand the underlying cause, so they can determine whether CBD or another treatment option might be worth pursuing.