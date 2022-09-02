How to Increase Sexual Stamina: Everything You Need to Know

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Many things change as we get older, including our sex drive and sexual stamina. Having a healthy libido is important part of a fulfilling sex life. One of the many changes that men experience as they get older is a decreased sex drive. This can be caused by all sorts of factors, including decreasing testosterone levels, stress, and fatigue.

The good news is that getting older doesn’t have to mean that your sex life and stamina go out the window. There are dozens of products on the market today that are specifically formulated to help men feel younger again, especially in the bedroom.

If you’re ready to get back to the old you, you’ve come to the right place. In this post we’ll discuss what causes sexual stamina to fade with age, along with ways to increase sexual stamina. We’ll analyze the top 20 products to give you a bedroom boost while also looking at other healthy ways to increase stamina.

What causes sexual stamina to decrease?

One of the most common causes of a lack of sex drive and stamina in men is low testosterone. What many men don’t realize is that their testosterone levels peak in their mid-30s. After that time, the body produces less testosterone, which will have a noticeable impact on one’s sex life.

Low testosterone can cause all sorts of sexual health issues, including low libido and issues getting or maintaining an erection. Combined with stress and anxiety, this creates the perfect storm of sexual problems.

Thankfully low testosterone is easily treated. There are all sorts of supplements that can be used to naturally boost testosterone production, which increases free testosterone to ensure a healthy sex drive.

Your relationship can also have an impact on your sexual stamina and libido. If you’ve ever been in a long-term relationship, you know that the lust phase eventually begins to cool. But this doesn’t mean that your passionate connection should be allowed to fade with time.

By increasing your sexual stamina, you can relight the fire in your relationship and get back to the honeymoon years.

20 products that can help boost sexual stamina

Active ingredients: Zinc, tongkat ali, L-arginine, muira puama, Siberian ginseng, and maca

Price: $69.99 for 30 tablets

All men, no matter their age, should be able to enjoy a healthy sex life. Get back to your bedroom antics with Elm & Rye Performance Enhancer. This supplement is made with a powerful blend of all-natural ingredients that support sexual performance. When taken as directed, Elm & Rye Performance Enhancer increases libido, stamina, and penis girth and hardness when it matters the most.

With improved performance in the bedroom, you'll feel more confident and accomplished than ever before. Elm & Rye Performance Enhancer is made using only the purest, highest quality ingredients that are sustainability sourced from across the globe.

This supplement is gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free. Elm & Rye Performance Enhancer also doesn't contain any GMOs or preservatives.

2. Umzu TESTRO-X

Active ingredients: Magnesium, zinc, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, coleus forskohlii, glycine, inositol, boron, L-theanine, L-leucine, and BioPerine black pepper extract

Price: $63.19 for 90 capsules

Take back your manhood and start enjoying sex again with Umzu TESTRO-X. This supplement works by stimulating and supporting the body's natural testosterone production. It's made with a blend of vitamins, minerals, and potent herbs that support and increase T levels while reducing estrogen and stress levels.

With healthy testosterone levels, you'll notice an increase in libido, performance, strength, and muscle gain. Umzu TESTRO-X also optimizes sleep and recovery while providing all-day energy.

With improved stamina in and out of the bedroom, you'll finally be back to feeling like a real man.

3. Inno Supps Nitro Wood

Active ingredients: Vitamin C, niacin, maritime pine bark extract, cinnamon bark powder, beet root powder, garlic bulb extract, grape seed extract, coffee bean extract, green tea leaf extract, turmeric, sour cherry fruit powder, blueberry powder, broccoli powder, collards leaf powder, and cayenne pepper powder

Price: $57.97 for 60 capsules

Support healthy circulation and blood pressure with Inno Supps Nitro Wood. This supplement is made with a blend of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and botanicals that support healthy blood flow while boosting nitric oxide. These benefits are key for increasing physical performance in and out of the bedroom.

Inno Supps Nitro Wood works by expanding the blood vessels, igniting energy levels, and increasing nitric oxide by as much as 230%. Just two capsules a day can make a noticeable difference in your heart health and performance.

4. Roman Testosterone Support

Active ingredients: Ashwagandha, zinc, magnesium, vitamin D3, maca, and copper

Price: $35 for 120 tablets

Backed by science and created by doctors, Roman Testosterone Support is a men's health supplement that you can trust. This hormone-free product offers an all-natural way to boost your testosterone production and levels so that you can get back to feeling your best.

Roman is powered by simple yet highly effective ingredients, including maca, ashwagandha, and magnesium. These natural compounds work synergistically to boost testosterone, which directly improves your sex drive, stamina, and performance.

For best results, take four tablets daily.

5. Giddy Libido Boost for Men

Active ingredients: Vitamin D3, zinc, eurycoma longifolia jack, and ashwagandha

Price: $43.00 for 30 capsules

Get precise nutrition for peak sexual health and stamina with Giddy Libido Boost for Men. This supplement is formulated to boost testosterone production, promote healthy erectile function, and support a healthy hormonal profile using vitamins and herbs. It also balances cortisol levels, which are often elevated due to stress.

Giddy Libido Boost for Men is optimized for nutrient absorption so that you get the most out of each single capsule serving. It's backed by years of science and is made using a unique microbead-in-capsule design. This offers sustained nutrient release, which improves absorption rates.

Giddy Libido Boost for Men is tested by an independent third party for purity and potency.

6. GNC Men's ArginMax

Active ingredients: L-arginine, Asian ginseng extract, American ginseng root, and ginkgo biloba extract

Price: $24.99 for 90 caplets

GNC Men's ArginMax is an advanced, patented sexual health formula that's designed specifically for men. It supports sexual desire and improves sexual performance by fueling nitric oxide production. The blend of all natural ingredients supports peripheral blood flow while also supporting healthy reproductive function.

GNC Men's ArginMax even contains antioxidants to protect against oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Get back to the best version of yourself in and out of the bedroom with this scientifically-proven men’s health supplement.

7. Maverick Male Enhancement

Active ingredients: Shilajit extract, panax ginseng extract, ashwagandha, fenugreek extract, rhodiola extract, mushroom extract, and BioPerine black pepper extract

Price: $79.95 for 30 capsules

Get dramatic results with Maverick Male Enhancement, a supplement fueled by all-natural ingredients. Enjoy unparalleled increases in sex drive, testosterone, and size with one daily capsule. This supplement also improves erection quality and boosts sexual performance.

Maverick Male Enhancement is formulated with an extreme androgen complex made of highly-potent ingredients and extracts to fuel your drive and desire. When taken as directed, you'll see improvements in as little as 14 days!

8. Hunter Test

Active ingredients: D-aspartic acid, vitamin K2, vitamin D, Asian ginseng, ashwagandha, boron, zinc, indole-3-carbinol, and magnesium

Price: $80.00 for 180 capsules

Enjoy premium performance and naturally-boost your testosterone levels with Hunter Test. With increased strength, fitness, performance, and health, you can reclaim your manhood and confidence. This supplement is backed by years of scientific research to reverse testosterone decline.

Hunter Test is made with high quality ingredients at optimal doses. The clean formula contains all natural ingredients that are safe, pure, and potent. This product doesn’t contain any GMOs, gluten, or soy. It’s also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

9. Gaia Herbs Male Libido

Active ingredients: Horny goat weed, tribulus fruit, organic oats milky seed extract, sarsaparilla root, organic maca root, fo-ti root, tongkat ali root, and saw palmetto

Price: $49.99 for 60 capsules

Enjoy a natural boost of stamina and vitality with Gaia Herbs Male Libido. This supplement is powdered by a blend of herb extracts that work to sustain a healthy spark in the bedroom. It works to nourish sex hormones and the prostate to provide the energy and endurance needed for a healthy sex life.

Each of the natural ingredients, like maca, horny goat weed, and oats are extracted immediately after harvesting. This preserves full spectrum compounds to ensure optimal potency.

Gaia Herbs Male Libido is made in the USA using globally sourced ingredients. It's vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free. This supplement is also tested by a third party for purity.

10. RGN Health Boost for Men

Active ingredients: Zinc, maca, panax ginseng, and tongkat ali

Price: $49.99 for 60 capsules

Rekindle your sex drive and libido with RGN Health Boost for Men. This scientifically-formulated supplement increases sexual stamina and performance while also increasing blood flow down south to ensure long-lasting, strong erections. It even reduces performance anxiety and boosts your bedroom confidence!

The best part is that RGN Health Boost for Men is powered by natural ingredients that are scientifically proven to help men just like you.

After taking a single dose, you’ll feel the ingredients working in 30 minutes or less. Many men report longer-lasting orgasms and more intense sex after taking this supplement for 60 days.

11. Nugenix Free Testosterone Booster

Active ingredients: Vitamin B6, vitamin B12, Free Testosterone Complex, L-citrulline, fenugreek extract, and tribulus extract

Price: $31.99 for 42 capsules

Increase your free testosterone levels, increase your sex drive, and feel stronger than ever with Nugenix Free Testosterone Booster. This supplement is designed to boost your energy and your confidence so that you can get back to enjoying your time in the bedroom.

As men get older, their free and total testosterone levels drop. Nugenix Free Testosterone Booster works by boosting these levels to restore drive and performance for men of all ages. Enjoy a strong libido by taking just three capsules a day.

Nugenix Free Testosterone Booster is proudly made in the USA using safe, all-natural ingredients that are highly effective.

12. Irwin Naturals Steel Libido Red

Active ingredients: L-citrulline, MCT oil, pumpkin seed oil, velvet bean extract, ginkgo extract, L-theanine, theobromine, Asian ginseng extract, cayenne, CoQ10, superoxide dismutase, and BioPerine

Price: $22.99 for 75 capsules

Irwin Naturals Steel Libido Red is specially formulated to support nitric oxide in the body, the key to sexual performance. When sufficient nitric oxide is present, blood freely flows, which allows for longer-lasting erections.

The supplement contains the clinically studied nitric oxide booster, L-citrulline, which enhances physical response during sex by supporting blood circulation and blood flow. It's also packed with energizing nutrients that support sexual health and enhancement.

Irwin Naturals Steel Libido Red is enhanced with BioPerine, a black pepper extract that increases bioavailability and absorption.

13. Prime Male Vitality Complex

Active ingredients: D-aspartic acid calcium chelate, black pepper, boron, red ginseng, luteolin, magnesium, ashwagandha, nettle root, vitamin B6, vitamin D3, vitamin K2, and zinc

Price: $69.00 for 120 capsules

Ready to transform from a dud to a stud? Want to get rid of excess weight and build lean muscle? Prime Male Vitality Complex is a breakthrough testosterone booster that combines 12 compounds to give you energy, strength, stamina, and enthusiasm.

Prime Male Vitality Complex works by reversing testosterone loss, boosting testosterone levels, increasing vitality, and reducing estrogen. The result is a strong and confident man with plenty of drive to go around.

This holistic supplement is formulated to give you more energy, an elevated mood, a booster libido, and other health benefits. With testosterone-enriched vitality, you’ll feel and perform better than ever before.

14. Testo Lab Pro T-Booster

Active ingredients: Zinc, magnesium, boron, vitamin D3, vitamin K1, vitamin K2, KSM-66 ashwagandha, mucuna pruriens extract, D-aspartic acid, and luteolin

Price: $69.00 for 120 capsules

Don’t let your age impact your performance, strength, or confidence. Get advanced anabolic testosterone support with Testo Lab Pro T-Booster. This 100% natural male supplement is designed to improve performance in the bedroom while also increasing muscle and strength.

Testo Lab Pro T-Booster works by reducing the impact of estrogen and stress while boosting testosterone levels. Restore your masculine power and take back control of your health with this clean and scientifically-backed product.

Testo Lab Pro T-Booster delivers full-spectrum masculine support for men of all ages. Just three capsules a day will make a noticeable difference in your stamina and vitality. You’ll feel more focused, confident, and your desire levels will be off the charts.

15. Life Extension Prelox Enhanced Sex

Active ingredients: L-arginine HCI, aspartic acid, dried French maritime pine bark, and icariin

Price: $39.00 for 60 tablets

Healthy sex starts with healthy blood circulation. If your sex life has been impacted by the inability to get or maintain an erection, Life Extension Prelox Enhanced Sex can help. This supplement supports a healthy vascular system, which is key to sexual function in men.

It's made with a blend of ingredients that promote male blood flow, including L-arginine HCI, aspartic acid, dried French maritime pine bark, and icariin. These ingredients encourage nitric oxide synthesis while also supporting healthy endothelial function. They even inhibit certain enzymes that are known to decrease male sexual response.

Boost your sexual stamina the natural way with Life Extension Prelox Enhanced Sex.

16. PrimeGENIX Testodren

Active ingredients: Vitamin E, DIM, AstraGin, and BioPerine

Price: $59.95 for 90 capsules

With PrimeGENIX Testodren, you’ll never have to worry about your bedroom performance ever again. This supplement is designed to support men as they age by balancing their sex hormone levels. It works by supporting healthy testosterone production while reducing estrogen.

PrimeGENIX Testodren provides a healthy dose of DIM, also known as diindolylmethane. This bioactive compound is found in broccoli, cabbage, and other cruciferous vegetables. It works to balance hormones so that your sex life is enjoyable once again.

What’s unique aboutPrimeGENIX Testodren is the triple-advanced absorption system. The addition of AstraGin and BioPerine boost DIM bioavailability, which makes the supplement extremely effective.

17. Medicine Man Plant Co. The Libido Pill

Active ingredients: Early goldenrod, maca root, and burdock root

Price: $39.00 for 120 capsules

Aging aside, men face all sorts of complex demands that can wear them down and stress them out. Stay at the top of your performance with Medicine Man Plant Co. The Libido Pill. This supplement works to maintain your strength, energy, and stamina with a blend of all natural ingredients.

The combination of early goldenrod, maca root, and burdock root support blood flow and an elevated mood. This supplement supports your masculinity, including reproductive health and sexual prowess.

Each ingredient used in Medicine Man Plant Co. The Libido Pill is responsibly grown and harvested. This means that you can use this supplement with complete confidence. Here’s to a happier, healthier sex life!

18. Bodybuilding.com Signature Testosterone Booster

Active ingredients: Calcium, magnesium, zinc, KSM-66 ashwagandha, and fenugreek seed extract

Price: $24.99 for 120 tablets

Aging and stress have detrimental impacts to a man’s testosterone levels. Bodybuilding.com Signature Testosterone Booster is designed to fight against both. This supplement is formulated with quality ingredients at effective doses to help you get back to feeling yourself.

Even though testosterone declines with age, Bodybuilding.com Signature Testosterone Booster works to keep your body in its prime. It’s made with naturally, clinically researched ingredients that support healthy T levels. With powerhouse ingredients like fenugreek and KSM-66 ashwagandha, this is a product that you can trust.

For best results, take three capsules daily. In just a few weeks, you’ll notice a huge difference in and outside of the bedroom.

19. Ageless Male Performance

Active ingredients: Vitamin D, L-citrulline, L-arginine, and linum usitatissimum extract

Price: $29.99 for 60 tablets

As men get older, their sexual performance doesn’t come as easy as it used to. This can be caused by all sorts of factors, including suboptimal blood flow. Ageless Male Performance is specially formulated to help remedy this problem. It’s made with a blend of vitamins and other ingredients that naturally support blood flow.

Ageless Male Performance provides a healthy dose of L-arginine and L-citrulline, two clinically backed ingredients that promote better sex. With improved blood circulation, your body will produce more nitric oxide and sex-boosting amino acids.

By taking Ageless Male Performance daily, your bedroom performance will be better than ever.

20. GNC Men's Staminol

Active ingredients: L-arginine, epimedium, maca root powder, oat straw, GABA, yohimbe, horny goat weed, muira puama, damiana, and saw palmetto

Price: $19.99 for 60 capsules

GNC Men's Staminol is a scientifically formulated supplement that's designed to provide sexual support while enhancing male sexual performance. It's made with key nutrients along with exotic herbs that support prostatate funciton, urinary flow, and overall male sexual health.

Go with the flow and enjoy enhanced performance in the bedroom with GNC Men's Staminol. Just two capsules a day is all you need to get back to performing with confidence.

Are stamina boosters safe?

The supplement industry isn’t rigorously regulated. This is why it’s important to only buy products from trusted brands. Instead of taking a chance and buying the first stamina product you come across, purchase from our list of tried and true supplements instead.

Other ways to increase stamina & vitality

Supplements are only one way to increase stamina and vitality. When combined with other options, you’re more likely to get even better results. Here are some other simple yet effective ways to kick your stamina and vitality up a notch.

Try an herbal product

Nature is more powerful than many people realize. Research has found that there are all sorts of herbs and botanicals that can be used to spark your sex drive and sexual stamina. Some of the top options to try include:

Tribulus

Maca

Fenugreek

Red ginseng

Saffron

Ginkgo biloba

L-citrulline

Many of the supplements on our top 20 sexual stamina boosters contain at least one of these herbs.

Eat libido-boosting foods

Not only can certain herbs give you a boost in the bedroom, there are also certain foods that you can eat to help out as well. Some of the best foods to help get you in the mood while improving performance include:

Oysters

Salmon

Apples

Avocados

Bananas

Figs

Chocolate

Treat yourself to these foods a few times a week and you may notice a difference in your sex drive and overall stamina.

De-stress and embrace good sleep

Stress impacts every aspect of your life, including sexual health. While you may use sex as a way to relieve stress, being stressed naturally has a negative impact on your performance and mood. If stress has you slacking in the bedroom, find ways to de-stress.

Some of the best ways to lower your stress levels include:

Exercising regularly

Practicing yoga

Meditating

Taking a warm bath or shower

Sleep is also key to stress management. Not getting enough shut eye can also leave you too exhausted to have sex. Taking naps and getting plenty of sleep at night can also give your sexual stamina a much needed boost.

Boost your confidence

How you feel about yourself and your body ultimately affects how you feel about sex. If you have a poor self-image, chances are that you won’t have the best sex life. Lacking confidence can make it impossible to want to have sex or to enjoy it.

Find ways to boost your self esteem. Whether you choose to lose a few pounds or simply turn your flaws into attributes, the better you feel about yourself, the better things will be in the bedroom.

Final thoughts

Life is much more enjoyable when you have a healthy sex life. Whether your stamina has dropped because of your age, stress, or fatigue, taking the right supplement can have a huge impact. We highly recommend the 20 supplements on our list for men of all ages who want to get back to enjoying their time between the sheets.

Be sure to first consult with your doctor before taking any supplement. This way you can minimize the risk of any adverse side effects while finding a product that best meets your needs.