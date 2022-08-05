This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Low sex drive, or lack of a sex drive altogether can cause issues for any man. That’s why we’re laying out all of the causes of a low male libido and ways to increase male libido today. We want you to feel more confident in the bedroom and have a healthy sex life with the person you love.

Before we dive into the details of how to increase male libido, let’s share a few products that we recommend trying:

The above products are supplements that have been recommended by men with low libido all over the world. While we could get into the details of each product, we’ll leave that research up to you. Just know that the above recommended products will help you learn how to increase male libido with a discreet supplement rather than having to do gels or patches in the moment.

The Causes of Low Libido

Some men, according to studies about one in five men actually, don’t have a high libido. This means that for every five men you run into, at least one will have a lower or non-existent sex drive. The chances of you being in a relationship with a man who has a low sex drive or no libido is pretty significant.

With that being said, what causes this low libido in men? There are many variables to this question but we will do our best to cover the various reasons why male libido has diminished.

Physiological Issues

Stress, anxiety, and other strains that everyday life bring upon men can cause issues with the libido. Under this umbrella includes depression, mental disorders and family problems. Essentially any mental issue or strain on a man’s life can decrease male libido.

When men are experiencing physiological issues they often withdraw to themselves. Most men aren’t as open about discussing their issues of stress, anxiety, or depression but some are starting to open up. When men start to open up about their emotions, it becomes easier to help him learn how to increase male libido.

Seeing a therapist or talking with a partner may help subdue the physiological issues for the long term, but there are other things you can do. You could revisit if the relationship you’re in is right for you, or if the home you’re living in is right for you, or if you can make any simple quick changes to increase male libido. Once you evaluate your situation, try to make notes to adjust things that could use a little refresher so that you can increase your libido in a more natural way.

Medical or Health Issues

Next up on our list of what causes low male libido is medical or health issues; these are things like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, or similar health conditions. There are many other problems like drugs and hair loss remedies that can negatively impact a male’s libido.

Today you’ll want to revisit the medications and health conditions you’re dealing with. Attempt to determine if these may be the culprit to diminishing your libido.

If you're dealing with weight issues, consider hiring a trainer that can get you moving in the right direction to lose weight. If you’re taking a medication that’s causing low male libido, then revisit other options that you could use instead. There are always new perspectives to take on your current situation when you’re interesting in learning how to increase male libido.

Hormone Issues

Men have hormone issues too! As you get older, testosterone levels will change, and testosterone is a number one reason why sexual desire is higher, lower, or normal.

After age 40, most men experience a decrease in testosterone. Testosterone is a hormone that is produced in the body and helps with so many sexual characteristics in the male body. You can take Elm & Rye Testosterone booster to help support that healthy level of testosterone or you can use sexual performance enhancers to boost the libido.

The key is to know what your body is lacking or what your body may need right now to increase male libido. If you think that testosterone levels are low then consider having your doctor check them to confirm your suspicions.

Decreased Dopamine Levels

The desire to have sex is something that involves your brain. Your brain’s messaging happens with chemicals or hormones, such as dopamine. When you have low dopamine levels your brain won’t get triggered to desire sex and thus you’ll find that you’re in a position to learn how to increase male libido.

Low dopamine levels can occur due to health reasons or other lifestyle problems, but you can take dopamine stimulating medications or discuss more options with your doctor if your dopamine levels are low.

There are a few natural ways to increase dopamine levels in men. One way is to eat foods that are high in tyrosine, such as avocados, bananas, and dark chocolate. Another way is to get regular exercise, which has been shown to boost dopamine levels. Finally, it's important to get enough sleep, as lack of sleep can lead to lower dopamine levels.

How to increase male libido?

When you’re facing low testosterone, you can take Elm & Rye Testosterone Support dietary supplements to get your levels back to normal. You could also work out or use gels that were created to help boost testosterone levels. We recommend the supplement as it’s a discreet pill you can take daily to help get your levels back on track so that you can increase male libido fast.

The best way to deal with low dopamine levels could be looking for medications to increase dopamine, but we recommend eating the foods like avocados to naturally get your dopamine levels in balance. Many dopamine enhancing medications aren’t quite ready for mainstream market yet.

Now that you covered those tips, let’s chat more about other methods to learn how to increase male libido, such as:

Managing Anxiety

High levels of anxiety are a very common barrier for sexual relationships. This impacts men and women quite frequently but men often go undiagnosed. Men who have an intense work schedule or extra responsibilities in the home or outside of the home can find themselves overwhelmed.

Consider writing down things that cause you major stress or anxiety so that you can slowly pick away at that list to adjust your life to be more relaxing. We’re confident that you can make some healthy adjustments to ensure your anxiety levels are more manageable.

Getting Sleep in Check

Another more natural way to learn how to increase male libido is to get sleep patterns in check. This means you’ll want to start going to bed at the same time every night and waking up at the same time. Getting sleep patterns in check will take a bit of trial and error, however, this is a reasonable way to help increase male libido.

There are a few ways that you can adjust your sleep patterns to increase male libido. One way is to make sure that you are getting enough sleep. Most people need around 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

If you are not getting enough sleep, try going to bed earlier or sleeping in later. Another way to improve your sleep is to create a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

This will help your body get into a good sleep rhythm. Finally, create a relaxing bedtime routine that you can do every night before going to bed. This could include reading, taking a bath, or stretching. Creating a routine will help signal to your body that it is time to sleep.

Improving the Quality of your Relationship

The quality of your relationship can impact the level of sexual desire you have. If you feel your decrease in male libido is related to the quality of connection or lack thereof with your partner, then you’ll want to practice ways to improve this relationship.

There are a few key things that you can do to help improve the quality of your relationship. First, make sure you are both always honest with each other. If there are any problems or issues, talk about them openly and honestly.

Secondly, try to be supportive of each other. If one of you is going through a tough time, be there for them and offer whatever support you can.

Thirdly, make sure you both take time for yourselves. It’s important to have some time apart from each other so that you can recharge and come back refreshed. Make sure you schedule in some “me time” and “couple time” so that both of your needs are met.

Fourth, try to keep things fresh and exciting. If you feel like your relationship is starting to become a bit mundane, mix things up a bit. Plan new date nights, try new things together, and just generally keep things interesting.

Finally, always communicate with each other. Talk about your day, your thoughts and feelings, and anything else that’s on your mind. If you keep the lines of communication open, you’ll find it much easier to maintain a healthy and happy relationship.

Considering Foreplay to Increase Male Libido

Another simple way to learn how to increase male libido is to find new activities that will increase your partner’s interest and desire in sex. You could use toys, lubrications, music, or other unique supplies to have some foreplay action.

Be sure to keep expectations low and to make a commitment to enjoy this session together without any extra expectations of having sexual intercourse. This will help you both learn to desire and trust each other again so that the libido can naturally increase.

Adjusting Your Eating Habits

One way that adjusting eating habits can help improve a man's life is by helping him to maintain a healthy weight. Men who are overweight or obese are at increased risk for many health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. A healthy diet can help men to lose weight and improve their overall health.

In addition to helping with weight management, eating healthy foods can also provide other benefits. For example, a diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables can help to reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer.

Eating a diet that is low in saturated and unhealthy fats can help to improve cholesterol levels, which can reduce the risk of heart disease. Making healthy food choices can have a significant impact on a man's overall health and well-being thus helping to increase male libido.

Considering Herbal Options

There are some options out there that men have used to increase male libido. These include herbal remedies that you can buy over the counter. Some of the more popular options for men to try include ginseng, maca, gingko, and tribulus.

Each of these herbs can be purchased in organic form and are available online as well as most health stores. It’s best to chat with a doctor before taking these especially if you’re currently on any medications or suffering from other underling medical conditions.

If you opt to go with herbal remedies for how to increase male libido, then consider reading the ingredients list so choose one that’s more natural. Don’t buy any herbal remedies that have artificial ingredients or additives as that could cause a decrease in male libido rather than helping you to increase male libido.

Getting Daily Exercise

Getting regular exercise can help you increase male libido in many ways. Men who lose weight are able to reduce the impact that obesity has on libido by working out to get that weight down to a healthy level. Then there is the way regular exercise can help increase the production of testosterone in your body.

The end result is getting at least 30 minutes per day of exercise is a fabulous way to increase male libido without much stress. You may not enjoy working out daily, so on the days you’re struggling just take a nice brisk walk to get active. Being active every single day doesn’t have to add stress to your day. Find creative ways to enjoy daily exercise to help with your mission to learn how to increase male libido.

Consider Sex Therapy

Another method to learn how to increase male libido is to consider sex therapy. This may not be available in every area and it could cost some cash. That’s why we wanted to include it lower on the list of options to increase libido.

Sex therapy is often an effective method to help couples engage in dialogue that helps them connect deeper and in turn helps their libido increase. Couples who can address their depression, anxiety, or fears within the privacy of a sex therapist’s walls may find they connect deeper and better in the long run.

You can look into sex therapy options in your area to see if this is a good fit for you as you learn how to increase male libido.

Quitting Bad Habits

This could be reducing alcohol intake or quitting smoking. At the end of the day, you’ll find smoking inhibits your body’s ability to properly allow blood flow from head to toe.

Blood flow plays a huge part in whether or not you can have healthy erections. Often time a decreased libido will be the result of erectile dysfunction or perhaps lifestyle habits, but one thing is for sure: When you have a smoking habit you’ll find that blood flow decreases which can cause issues with erections and libido.

So consider finding ways to quit bad habits that are not good for you. It’s best to first remove all risk while you enjoy a supplement like Elm & Rye’s performance enhancer so that you can better enjoy sexual relations with your lover in the long term.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

This blend of powerful natural ingredients was designed by Elm & Rye to improve and support your sexual desire. Not only will you find that this supplement helps increase male libido but it will enhance your overall health and wellbeing when taken as directed.

This performance enhancer encourages you to take a dietary supplement so you have no need to carry around pills or gels or patches to increase male libido. Now you can use this as a regular supplement taken daily to improve your sexual health.

Just be sure to use this regularly as you will need a few weeks of having this in your system before noticing results. As with most solutions for how to increase male libido, supplement options will take a little time and results are different for each man. Discuss this option with your doctor if you’re currently on medications or have any underlying health issues that could be causing the decreased libido or medical problems in your life.

Final Thoughts on How to Increase Male Libido

As you can see there are many reasons for a decrease in male libido. While we can’t tell you which reason is the culprit for you, we do hope that the information we shared today helps you to open dialogue with your loved one and doctors to determine how you can increase male libido quickly.