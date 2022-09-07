How To Increase Grip Strength

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Your hands are more important than many people realize. We use them for almost everything that we do. From typing to holding our phones to picking exercises, your hands are nothing short of vital.

Grip is also something that we all use on a daily basis but it’s also something that we take for granted. Whether you struggle with deadlifts or chin-ups in the gym or struggle with opening everyday items like a jar, improving your grip is key.

If you want to increase your grip strength, you’ve come to the right place. Getting stronger hands, wrists, and forearms can have a drastic impact on your grip.

While many of us take our grip for granted, building a strong grip is a simple yet effective way to keep the muscles, joints, and bones working to their fullest. Some studies have even found that a strong grip is a sign of overall health.

The hands are the first point of contact for everyday movements. From lifting to holding to pulling and carrying objects, we need our hands. Whether walking the dog, opening a container, or lifting a heavy weight in the gym, hand, wrist, and forearm strength is crucial.

Improving your grip strength can improve performance benefits, especially when it comes to strength training and sports. With a stronger grip you can lift heavier, serve a ball faster, and hit a golf ball farther.

Another benefit to strengthening your grip is the potential to resolve existing hand and write issues. Performing simple exercises to improve your grip may strengthen and improve the health of muscles in the hand and wrist, which could alleviate pain and other symptoms.

Keep reading to learn more about increasing your grip strength. We’ll also discuss some of the best supplements that you can use to help you along your journey.

Benefits of having a strong grip

Though it may seem so simple, building your grip strength offers all sorts of health benefits. Here are some of the top reasons why you don’t want to neglect your grip strength.

Lowered risk of arthritis

Arthritis is caused by swollen and deteriorated joints. The condition leads to joint pain and fatigue and is extremely common as we get older. The two most common forms of arthritis are rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Focusing on making your grip stronger can increase hand and wrist strength while enhancing motor skills.

Reduced risk of carpal tunnel

Carpal tunnel syndrome causes tingling, weakness, and numbbell in the hand. It’s caused by median nerve compression, which runs the entire length of the arm and passes through the carpal tunnel in the forearm.

Grip strengthening exercises may reduce the risk of carpal tunnel syndrome by making the hands, wrists, and arms stronger.

Lowered risk of injury

Stronger muscles and connective tissues are more resilient to injury. They also heal faster in the event of an injury. This means that you can get back in the gym in no time. The stronger your wrist and arm muscles are, the less likely you are to get injured when lifting heavy or playing any kind of sport.

A strong grip may prevent tendinitis

When a tendon is inflamed it’s known as tendinitis. Tendons connect muscle to the bone and when they’re inflamed, it causes pain, pressure, and tenderness on the outside of the joint. While the condition can occur in any tendon, it’s most common in the wrists, knees, shoulders, and elbows.

By performing hand gripping exercises, you may be able to prevent tendinitis, especially in the wrist.

Lift heavier

Lifting heavier is much easier when your grip strength is down pat. Grip strength exercises can have a huge impact on your max weight for various movements, including deadlifts, rows, pull-ups, and chin-ups.

With a stronger grip you’ll also find that you can perform more repetitions. Having weak hands and a weak grip makes it harder to max out your reps. By performing more repetition per set, you can build more muscle more quickly.

Top supplements for improving grip strength

Building and conditioning the muscles in the wrist, hands, and arms is much easier when your body is primed to do just that. Taking the right supplements can have a huge impact on your ability to strengthen your grip.

Keep reading to learn about the top 20 supplements that can help you build your grip strength in no time.

Flavors: $74.99 for 30 servings

Price: Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cookies & Cream

Elm & Rye Protein is made using a proprietary protein blend that's sourced from pasture-raised, free-range, and grass-fed cows. This protein has been awarded the tastiest and healthiest by Discover Magazine. Not only does this supplement provide 20 g of protein per serving, it's loaded with other BCAAs and herbal compounds.

Elm & Rye Protein is a full-body restorative formula that contains a unique mushroom blend along with collagen, turmeric, and ashwagandha. Together these ingredients support bone strength and density while reducing pain and inflammation and increasing muscle strength and definition.

Elm & Rye Protein is made with only the finest ingredients. It's available in a standard and vegan formula, making it perfect for any lifestyle needs.

2. MusclePharm Combat 100% Whey Protein

Flavors: Chocolate Milk, Vanilla, and Cookies N Cream.

Price: $32.99 for 2lbs

If you're in the market for a 100% whey protein that tastes great, check out MusclePharm Combat 100% Whey Protein. This protein supplement offers 24g of high-quality protein per serving. It's gluten-free, banned-substance tested, and doesn't contain any artificial dyes or colors.

MusclePharm Combat 100% Whey Protein is also low-carb and has minimal fat and low sodium to help your body get stronger while supporting lean muscle mass. This protein combines whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate, two of the cleanest and fastest digesting proteins available today.

By adding MusclePharm Combat 100% Whey Protein as part of your daily regimen, you’re sure to see a difference in your grip as well as your overall strength. This protein makes for a great pre or post-workout snack to help your body recover and repair.

3. Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder

Flavors: Dunkin’ Cappuccino, Dunkin’ Mocha Latte, Cocoa Pebbles, Fruity Pebbles, Pebbles Birthday Cake, Gourmet Chocolate, Gourmet Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, and Chocolate Peanut Butter

Price: $49.99 for 1.4lbs

When it comes to protein supplements, quality matters. Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder is an ultra-fast absorbing performance protein that helps you go harder in the gym while providing support for faster muscle recovery. Unlike other proteins on the market, Dymatize ISO100 is filtered to remove excess carbs, fat, sugar, and lactose. The end result is a pure protein that offers optimal mixability and gains.

Each serving of Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder offers 120 calories, along with 5.5 BCAAs and 2.6g of leucine. At less than 1g of sugar per serving, this is protein that you can feel good about adding to your daily routine.

Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder not only tastes great, it mixes well in any liquid and is banned substance tested. It's also easily digestible to prevent bloating and other digestive upset.

4. Impact Whey Isolate

Flavors: Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Smooth, Cookies and Cream, Mocha, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Cream, Vanilla, and Unflavored

Price: $59.99 for 40 servings

For a pure whey supplement that offers 90% protein content, check out Impact Whey Isolate. It's packed with 22 g of protein per serving that's sourced from the same cows that produce milk and cheese. This protein powder also contains 2 g of carbs and 0g of fat.

Impact Whey Isolate not only provides high quality protein, it contains essential amino acids such as BCAAs. These compounds are needed to build and repair new muscle so that you can get stronger with each pump. Amino acids also decrease muscle damage while promoting muscle-protein synthesis.

Impact Whey Isolate undergoes rigorous testing for purity and quality, which means that this is a supplement you can feel good about using.

5. Premier Protein Shakes

Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, Cafe Latte, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cake Batter, Strawberries & Cream, Bananas & Cream, Cookies & Cream, Peaches & Cream, and Cinnamon Roll

Price: $23.45 for 12 shakes

There’s nothing more convenient than a premade protein shake that you can enjoy no matter where you are. With Premier Protein Shakes, all you have to do is toss one in your bag and you’re ready to take on the day. These ready-to-drink protein shakes offer 30 g of protein per serving and come in at just 160 calories!

With 1 g of sugar and 24 vitamins and minerals, Premier Protein Shakes will help you build grip strength while also providing other whole-body benefits. Enjoy as a snack in between meals or enjoy a cold shake after your workout.

The best part is that these shakes are available in a wide variety of flavors. So whether you prefer fruity protein shakes or indulgent dessert flavors, you’re sure to find a flavor for you from Premier Protein.

6. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey

Flavors: Double Rich Chocolate, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Malt, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Extreme Milk Chocolate, French Vanilla Creme, Mocha Cappuccino, Strawberries & Cream, Strawberry Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, and White Chocolate

Price: $44.99 for 2lbs

There's a reason why Optimum Nutrition is one of the most well-known names in the supplement industry. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey is one of the top products on the market, offering 24 g of protein and 5.5 g of natural BCAAs. Together these compounds help build and maintain lean muscle mass along with endurance and recovery.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey offers great mixability and flavor, whether mixed with water, milk, or a milk alternative. For best results, enjoy this protein 30-60 minutes after a workout.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey is available in more than 20 different flavors, which means that you're sure to find one that appeals to your palette and your muscles!

7. Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder

Flavors: Banana Creme, Cake Batter, Chocolate, Cookies 'n Creme, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Strawberries 'n Creme, Strawberry Banana, and Vanilla Creme

Price: $20.49 for 1.93lbs

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder is a scientifically-formulated supplement that provides a blend of slow and fast-releasing proteins to increase amino acid levels. These amino acids also help with muscle growth and muscle mass maintenance.

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder is formulated to satisfy hunger, build muscle, boost energy levels, and help with muscle recovery. Each two-scoop serving provides 280 calories, 32 g of protein, and 21 g carbs.

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder is NSF Certified for Sport, which means that it's screened for more than 270 banned substances. This protein makes for the perfect on-the-go snack or for your go-to post-workout recovery drink.

8. Legion Whey+ Protein

Flavors: Dutch Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Cocoa Cereal, Fruity Cereal, Honey Cereal, Mocha Cappuccino, Strawberry Banana, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, French Vanilla, Cinnamon Cereal, Unflavored

Price: $59.99 for 2 lbs

Are you looking for an easy, healthy, flavorful way to boost your protein intake? Legion Whey+ Protein is a great option. This 100% natural grass-fed whey isolate protein offers 100 calories per serving, along with 23 g protein and 3 g carbs. It doesn’t contain any added sugar.

Legion Whey+ Protein can be added to water, milk, or milk alternative and mixes amazingly well. It’s available in delicious flavors and is sure to become a staple in your pre- or post-workout regimen.

9. Vital Performance Protein

Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, and Cold Brew Coffee

Price: $29.99 for 1.72lbs

Vital Performance Protein combines lactose-free milk protein isolate and collagen peptides to create a muscle-fueling supplement that will have you feeling stronger than ever. Each serving delivers 25 g of protein to help you increase your grip strength and other movements.

Because it contains all nine essential amino acids, Vital Performance Protein supports a faster recovery. With anytime protein, you can use this powder in your post-workout shake or in a smoothie bowl between meals.

Vital Performance Protein is NSF Certified for Sport, which means that it doesn't contain any banned substances and is safe for use.

10. Bodybuilding.com Signature Casein Protein

Flavors: Chocolate Milkshake and Vanilla Milkshake

Price: $51.99 for 4lbs

Provide your body with slow-digesting, sustained-release micellar protein with Bodybuilding.com Signature Casein Protein. This supplement is formulated to provide optimal support for muscle recovery and growth so that you can be at the top of your game sooner. Because it's made with casein protein, it's naturally rich in amino acids like glutamine and leucine.

One scoop of this protein comes in at 110 calories, to include 25 g of protein, .5 g of fat, and 2g of carbohydrates. It also provides calcium and iron.

Bodybuilding.com Signature Casein Protein is the perfect nighttime treat. It provides a steady stream of amino acids to support muscle growth and recovery over the span of several hours. Mix with milk or water or turn it into a delicious bowl of protein pudding.

11. Naked Whey

Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry and Unflavored

Price: $94.99 for 5lbs

Sourced from small California dairy farms, Naked Whey is a brand that has nothing to hide. Each serving provides 100% premium grass-fed whey from cows that are raised without growth hormones. Each serving of Naked Whey provides 25g of protein and almost 6g of BCAAs.

Naked Whey doesn't contain any artificial sweeteners or additives. It's also soy-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free. Each serving is loaded with high quality protein along with vitamin A, calcium, and potassium. This protein supplement comes in at just 120 calories per two-scoop serving.

Whether you prefer protein shakes or smoothie bowls, Naked Whey is a great supplement to help you gain grip strength. It can even be used in baked goods!

12. Fairlife Core Power Elite Protein Shakes

Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry

Price: $34.95 for pack of 12

You can’t go wrong with ready to drink protein shakes, especially when they offer a whopping 42 g of complete protein per bottle. Fairlife Core Power Elite Protein Shakes are loaded with all nine essential amino acids that your muscles need.

These ready-to-drink protein drinks are made with real milk but don't contain any lactose. Each bottle has just 7 g of sugar and 240 calories.

Aside from protein and BCAAs, Fairlife Core Power Elite Protein Shakes offer a quality dose of vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, and iron. These shakes are perfect for getting the protein you need whether you’re on the go, at work, or about to hit the gym.

13. BSN Syntha-6 Whey Protein Powder

Flavors: Banana, Chocolate Cake Batter, Chocolate Milkshake, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry Milkshake, and Vanilla Ice Cream

Price: $59.99 for 5lbs

For one of the best testing protein supplements on the market, choose BSN Syntha-6 Whey Protein Powder. Each serving offers 22 g of a premium protein matrix along with 10g of naturally occurring amino acids. These two compounds work together to support muscle strength, conditioning, and repair.

With this supplement you'll fuel and replenish your body with whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, micellar casein, calcium caseinate, milk protein isolate, and egg albumin.

BSN Syntha-6 Whey Protein Powder can be used any time of day, whether between meals, as a snack, or after your workout. It offers great mixability along with a milkshake taste that you're sure to love.

14. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Casein Protein

Flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Supreme, and Cookies & Cream

Price: $48.99 for 2lbs

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Casein Protein offers 24 g of protein per serving to maintain existing muscle while building new lean mass. What's great about casein is that it's a slow-digesting protein that supports overnight muscle recovery. Each serving also offers 5 g of naturally-occurring BCAAs, which support recovery and endurance.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Casein Protein is a great snack in between meals or can also be used before bed. At just 120 calories and 1 g of sugar per serving, this is a protein supplement that you can truly feel good about.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Casein Protein offers great mixability and can be added to cold water, milk, or your favorite milk alternative.

Proven tips for building grip strength

Many people use isolation techniques and devices to build their grip strength. This could include exercises like squeezing a tennis ball or using a grip-strengthening device that involves squeezing. While isolation exercises work, it’s better to take a more well-rounded approach.

A combination of isolation work along with functional, full-body exercises are some of the best ways to improve your grip strength. Here are some of the top tips to increase grip strength.

Go for a (heavy) walk

A great move for boosting grip strength is the farmer’s carry. To start, pick up something heavy using one or both of your hands. This could be a kettlebell, weight plate, sandbag, or duffel bag. Hold the weight by your side, keeping your posture straight. Make sure you aren’t leaning forward, back, or to the side.

Keeping a tall stance, keep your shoulders away from your ears and begin walking forward. If you feel your grip start to loosen, gently set the weight down and start the carry again after a quick rest period.

Incorporate battle ropes

While battle ropes are typically used for cardio and muscular conditioning, simply holding onto them is a challenge in itself. Grab an end of the rope in each hand and perform double waves as well as alternating waves. Keeping a good grasp on the rope has a direct impact on your grip strength.

Use different handles

If you’re a weightlifter, making simple tweaks to your equipment can help to increase your grip strength. For example, if you usually perform rows using a dumbbell, try switching to a kettlebell. Or use a barbell with a different diameter. You could also wrap the bar or add a sleeve to increase the diameter.

For something different, tie a gym towel around the handle of your kettlebell, dumbbell, or any cable-machine attachment. This simple change will have a huge impact on your grip, especially during rows, curls, pull-ups, deadlifts, swings, and carries.

Reverse your bicep curls

In a traditional bicep curl, your palms are faced away from your body. But to incorporate grip building into a curl, you’ll want to start with your palms turned toward your body. You can perform bicep curls using a barbell, dumbbells, or an EZ bar.

Try a dead hang

A pull-up bar is not only a tool for building your back and upper body muscles. It’s also a great way to build up your grip. If you don’t have access to a pull-up bar, using monkey bars at a playground works just the same.

Instead of performing a pull-up, you’ll want to try pull-up holds or dead hangs. A pull-up hold involves holding the top position of a pull-up for as long as you can.

For a dead hang, grab the bar with both hands and hang while keeping your arms straight for as long as possible. Make sure that you keep your shoulders drawn down and away from your ears.

Final thoughts

Though it may seem trivial, increasing your grip strength can have a huge impact in the gym and in everyday life. By strengthening your hands, wrists, and arms, you’re less prone to injury and all sorts of health conditions like tendinitis and arthritis.

Using these tips and incorporating these protein supplements into your daily routine can go a long way in transforming your grip strength. Remember to stay consistent and don’t overtrain. As with any part of your body, you’ll want to give your hands, wrists, and arms time to recover and heal.