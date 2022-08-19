Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

When it comes to erectile dysfunction, one of the main causes of this issue is lack of blood flow to your penis. Having an issue with getting hard erections to please yourself and the one you’re with can damage your self-worth and cause other strains on the relationship.

That’s why today, in this article, we’re focusing on how to increase blood flow to your penis, naturally. These tips and supplements will help you get your sexual health in tip top shape so that you can have longer lasting relations with your intimate partner.

Recommended Products to Increase Blood Flow to Your Penis

According some data, at least 40 percent of men end up dealing with some form of erectile dysfunction by age 40. This means that more and more men by the age of 40 are experiencing a decline in their ability to get an erection.

While there are many causes for erectile dysfunction, one of the biggest causes is a reduction in blood flow to your penis. This is something that can occur from age, health conditions such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. Most men with erectile dysfunction do have some lowered ability for blood to flow to their penis for a hard erection.

Generally speaking most healthy erections are mostly due to blood flow. While yes, there are some chemical reactions and other conditions that help that blood flow occur, the reality is that an erection is simply put, a bunch of blood being pushed to your penis so that you now have a hard erection. This erection is then often associated with being attracted to a person and then you have intimate relations.

This is how men of all ages end up with a healthy sexual appetite and healthy sex life. With that being said, when blood stops flowing as well to the penis, you’ll have a reduction in the erection and then an issue with having any sexual relationships at all.

What we suggest is to review our offerings on tactics and supplements to learn how to increase blood flow to your penis, naturally and then have a visit with your doctor to ensure the options make sense for your current health status.

Make Changes to What You Eat

As most of you may know, what you eat every day can impact so much of your health and bodily function. Not only that, but high unhealthy fat foods tend to make your mind less motivated to do the work necessary to get healthier.

This is why we wanted to put make changes to what you eat at the top of our list of things that can help you learn how to increase blood flow to your penis. The foods you eat play a significant role in your blood flow all over your body.

Eating healthier foods, such as the ones we’re sharing below will help you increase blood flow in the body which will include increasing blood flow to your penis. If you want to get the blood flowing, then consider adding the following to your daily diet:

Cinnamon

Much research is out there to show the results of using cinnamon in your daily diet to increase blood flow. Researchers have found that two organic acid compounds in cinnamon are to thank for the nitric oxide produced by cinnamon. The animal subjects studied in cinnamon research were found to have an increase in nitric oxide and a reduction in vascular tension.

Garlic

This is by far one of the most recommended options to increase blood flow to your penis, naturally. Garlic has been able to help patients with coronary artery disease and improvement in endothelial function, which relaxes the arteries and increases blood flow throughout your whole body.

Fish

Now, we’re not just talking about any kind of fish, no! The fish that are high in omega-3 fatty acids are the way to go. Options for this include salmon, sardines, mackerel, and lake trout as well as canned tuna. Eating fish that’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids will not only help with improving blood flow but it will help you in other areas in life, such as brain health and heart health, too!

Onions

Another option to add into your daily diet is onions. These can help dilate your arteries so that you have improved cardiovascular health. This means that males how eat more onions are able to have better heart health and in turn naturally increase blood flow to their penis.

Citrus Fruits

Options like lemons, oranges, grapefruits and other similar citrus fruits are the perfect choices to get the blood flowing more regularly. These fruits contain flavonoids which have been linked to better blood flow and improved heart health.

Dark Chocolate

Much like onions and citrus fruits, dark chocolate is good for you! Now, we’re not talking about the low cacao percentage dark chocolate bars that you may find at the checkout lane in a local grocery store. The dark chocolate you want is going to have higher levels of cacao in it. You’ll typically want at least 70 percent, but check the baking aisle to get your hands on higher percentages of cacao in dark chocolate. This dark chocolate has been proven time and time again to be very impactful when it comes to increasing blood flow.

Nitrate-Rich Vegetables

Another way to get the nutrients you need to increase blood flow to your penis is eating beets, spinach, and collard greens. These are rich in nitrates so they will cover to nitric oxide by your body and help increase blood flow throughout your body, thus improving overall heart health.

Nuts

Another food that’s good to enjoy as a means to get blood flowing, is walnuts and almonds. These are rich in iron and magnesium, which helps improve blood flow throughout the body, including increasing blood flow to your penis.

Red Hot Peppers

These spicy peppers contain capsaicin and that improves blood flow quickly. Not only do red hot peppers help you but other spicy foods are great at getting the blood flowing all through your body, including down to your penis for maximum erections.

Turmeric

Much like red hot peppers, turmeric is a healthy option for middle aged men and postmenopausal women. It helps increase blood flow so that you can have better heart health and maximum sexual health in older age. Just sneak some of this into your favorite recipes.

Water?

Finally, it's important that you keep your body hydrated. When you allow your body to get dehydrated, there’s a higher risk of developing health problems, but it also reduces your body’s ability to push blood throughout the body. The last thing you want is erectile dysfunction symptoms from something as simple as not drinking enough water. Use a water bottle to track your daily water consumption once you’ve found a water intake calendar online to determine how much water you need to drink daily for proper hydration.

Foods to Remove or Reduce From Your Diet

Now that you know more about the foods you should include in your diet when you’re trying to learn how to increase blood flow to your penis, naturally it’s time to share some of the foods that you should reduce or remove from your everyday eating habits.

Salt

Salty foods can increase the sodium in your bloodstream which then causes blood pressure to increase. This will damage your arteries thus causing an issue with blood flow, including blood flow to your penis. Eating food that’s low in salt, and not adding salt to your meals will help significantly improve your heart health which impacts the ability to reverse minimal erectile dysfunction symptoms.

Sugar

While you probably realize that sugar does not directly impact your blood pressure in the way that salt does, overeating sugary foods can increase the risk of diabetes. This means that your blood flow will get damaged from the onset of diabetes and thus create an issue with blood flow to the penis.

Trans Fats

Last, but not least, it’s imperative to remove trans fats from your diet. Check the nutrition facts label on each of the foods you consume. This will better help you adjust from eating the high in trans fat foods, to healthier fats and foods without trans fats. Trans fat has been known to increase LDL cholesterol which creates issues with the smaller blood vessels.

Get Your Weight to a Healthy Level

Another topic to discuss when it comes to learning how to increase blood flow to your penis is obesity. Being overweight causes a lot of the health conditions we noted above that can reduce blood flow throughout your body, including down to your penis.

We’re not saying that being overweight is directly the cause for ED, but it is the culprit for many other heart related conditions that causes issues with blood flow throughout your body. Try to develop a healthy exercise routine so that you can drop the pounds in a healthy manner.

Not only will exercise help you reduce the weight so that you can increase blood flow to the penis bit it will help improve your mood and overall wellbeing. This means that you’ll feel great and want to have sex more often with the one you love.

Reduce or Remove Alcohol and Nicotine

Nicotine entering your system, no matter the method of using nicotine, can cause adverse effects on the body. Your heart will begin to beat faster, your blood pressure will increase, and in turn the arteries will start to constrict so that less blood flows through the body.

Alcohol may not always reduce the blood flow like nicotine does, but when consumed in large doses, it does impact your overall heart health. This can impact your sexual performance so that you no longer have a healthy sex life. For maximum blood flow and the best sexual health, it’s best that you either remove or reduce these two habits in your life.

Limit Exposure to Stress

Here’s another fun tip to help increase blood flow to your penis: limit how much stress you get exposure to daily. When you start to feel stressed out, your body will create hormones that often lead to high blood pressure and a reduction in blood flow throughout the body.

This means that you’ll find stress creates erectile dysfunction symptoms pretty quickly. While we know most of you are living in high stress situations these days, it doesn’t have to be an everyday occurrence. Make note of what causes stress in your life and then, only then, can you work towards limiting your exposure to what you allow in the everyday life.

Now that you know more about what to do in regards to diet and lifestyle changes, let’s chat more about the top supplements on the market that will help you increase blood flow to your penis:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye Performance Enhancer is a dietary supplement that is designed to improve your sexual performance. It contains a blend of all-natural ingredients that are clinically proven to help improve sexual function and stamina.

This supplement is taken daily to help you with overall sexual health and performance. You’ll love the natural ingredients that include things like tongkat ali, muira puama, l-arginine, ginseng, and others that help to increase blood flow to your penis, naturally.

Muira puama is a bush that naturally grows in the Amazon region. The wood and root are used to make various medicines for the locals. Traditionally this ingredient is used for increasing sexual desire in healthy people, improving issues with menstrual disorders, and helping with joint pain.

This supplement is sent to a third party for evaluation on proper use and quality ingredients. The lab results from this third party are then shared online on Elm & Rye's website for the general public to see.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD oil, which is produced with the highest quality Oregon grown hemp, is a health and wellness supplement that can help you feel better. Each batch is created from a refined broad-spectrum extract. Feel free to pick from fan-favorites such as mint, citrus, natural strawberry, or cookies & cream flavor options.

The wide-spectrum oil comes in four potencies (250 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg, and 2500 mg) and it's always made to order. That ensures that when you purchase CBD oil from Penguin, it will be fresh at your doorstep every time.

Their hemp is organically cultivated on farms in Oregon, where they take great care in nurturing the plants without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. They only utilize sustainable and ecologically responsible farming techniques.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest's full-spectrum CBD oil, like their delta 8 THC products, is non-GMO and vegan-friendly. One 30 mL bottle contains 750 mg of CBD and 60 mg of THC. Each 1 mL dose delivers 25 mg CBD and 2 mg THC. Blueberry is the only flavor available, but you'll love it. These oils have been third-party lab tested as well.

Cannabinoids are extracted from cannabis plants that have been grown without the use of pesticides or herbicides. Hemp oil, MCT oil, and natural flavorings are other components.

Everest's CBD oil is a great choice for those who are looking to get the most out of their CBD and THC. The combination of the two cannabinoids provides a potent entourage effect that can be beneficial for treating various conditions.

The entourage effect that you experience with the Everest Full Spectrum Oil can help improve your health and increase blood flow to your penis, naturally plus give you that extra boost of euphoric feeling mentally.

Image courtesy Planet Delta

These top-of-the-line vegan, non-GMO Delta 8 infused gummies are made with the greatest quality USA-grown natural hemp available. Each gummy has 15 mg of Delta 8 THC and comes in five different flavors.

Delta-8 THC is a hemp derivative that has been found to aid with anxiety and stress, as well as relaxation. Delta-8 THC's chemical structure is almost identical to that of delta-9 THC, except for the position of the double bond on the chain of carbon atoms. Delta-8 THC is produced from the cannabis plant, although some claim it has fewer bodily side effects than delta-9 THC.

Delta-8 THC, like delta-9 THC, has psychoactive and intoxicating effects. It's the component in cannabis that causes the intoxicating effects. When using any delta-8 substances, they recommend that you exercise caution and mental awareness as you would when using alcohol or cannabis.

5. UMZU REDWOOD Nitric Oxide & Circulatory Support

Image courtesy UMZU

Redwood contains a naturally derived ingredient that promotes blood flow for healthy, smooth circulation, strong immune health, appropriate blood pressure levels, and bedroom performance.

Redwood oil promotes blood flow and circulation naturally, resulting in improved bedroom functioning, better blood pressure, and warmer extremities. Boost your immune system with well-known immune-boosting components Vitamin C and Garlic, as well as Isoleucyl-Prolyl-Proline, Valyl-Prolyl-Proline.

Increased circulation improves stamina and endurance, as well as mood and well-being. You'll be able to go farther and faster. Redwood is a unique combination of vitamins and minerals drawn from all around the world. Because Redwood has such powerful effects, it may appear like a "magical pill," but what it does is actually rather simple.

Redwood contains compounds that increase nitric oxide production, improving blood flow in the body. Along with all of the beneficial effects of greater blood flow, such as circulation and improved vein health, you'll have more stamina and energy, as well as stronger immunity and a happier disposition.

6. Innosups Supercharged Male Stack

Image courtesy Innosups

You may increase your libido, muscle mass, and energy levels by using naturally stimulating T formation. You'll have more endurance, motivation, and ability to make gains. Circulation will be enhanced as a result of improved circulation; you will be able to do better, have more stamina and energy, and distribute blood more equally throughout your entire body.

Sleep and recuperation are critical for one's well-being. Improve your body's capacity to sleep deeper, longer, and burn fat while you sleep by training it to do so.

It's made to boost your testosterone levels while lowering estrogen levels. It can also aid in the regulation of your cortisol levels, which decline with age and cause weight gain, muscle loss, and other health issues.

7. NPB Natures Pure Blend Nitric Oxide Flow

Image courtesy NPB

Sourced from a variety of organic nitrates. Nitrate-rich foods contribute to the development of healthy blood vessels, which is an important feature in preventing certain diseases including diabetes and heart issues. It works by increasing nitric oxide production in your body naturally. You may benefit from improved blood flow, energy, and blood pressure support thanks to higher nitric oxide levels.

Support for blood pressure is aided by the NitroPHA formula, which improves overall nitric oxide levels and circulation. The ability to create more nitric oxide levels in your circulation allows you to increase blood flow and circulation throughout your body.

Reduces signs of aging by stimulating blood flow and circulation. This may also help boost energy and endurance.