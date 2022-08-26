How to Get Rid of Skunk Smell on Your Dog? 16 Best Dog Grooming Products

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. If your dog has been sprayed by a skunk, you're probably looking for ways to get rid of the smell. Skunk spray is one of the most potent smells there is, and it can be difficult to remove. In this blog post, we will discuss 16 different products that can help get rid of the skunk smell on your dog. We'll also provide some tips on how to prevent your dog from getting sprayed in the first place!

Why does skunk spray smell?

Skunk spray is composed of thiols, a class of organic compounds containing a sulfur atom, which makes removing skunk odor quite challenging. The presence of a sulfur atom in place of an oxygen atom contributes to the aromatic bouquet that gives odors like skunk a characteristic aroma.

What is the most effective method of ridding a pet of skunk odors?

There are a variety of methods that can be used to get rid of skunk smell on your dog. Some people swear by tomato juice, while others prefer using vinegar, although these may only be of limited help. There are also commercial products available that are specifically designed to remove skunk odor.

Whichever method you choose, it is important to make sure that you thoroughly rinse your pet, as skunk spray can be very irritating to the skin. You may also want to consider giving your pet a bath in order to remove any lingering odors.

What is the best way to prevent skunk smell?

The best way to prevent skunk smell is to avoid getting sprayed in the first place. If you live in an area where skunks are common, make sure to keep your pet away from areas where they are likely to be found. If you do get sprayed, be sure to act quickly in order to remove the odor as soon as possible.

How do I keep my dog from getting sprayed by a skunk in the first place?

The best way to prevent your dog from getting sprayed by a skunk is to keep them away from areas where skunks are known to live. If you're hiking or camping in an area where skunks are present, keep your dog on a leash and be sure to watch them closely. If you see a skunk, make a loud noise to scare it away before it has a chance to spray your dog.

How often should I bathe my dog after being sprayed by a skunk?

When a dog gets sprayed by a skunk, the first thing you should do is give them a bath as soon as possible. This will help to remove most of the odor. You may need to repeat this process several times in order to completely remove the smell.

You should also avoid letting your pet sleep in your bed until the odor is gone, as skunk spray can be very difficult to remove from fabrics. If you follow these tips, you should be able to get rid of skunk smell on your dog relatively quickly. However, if the odor persists, you may want to consult a veterinarian for further assistance.

Does tomato juice get the skunk smell off a dog?

A common misconception is that bathing an animal in tomato juice will get rid of or cancel skunk smell - it does not. Tomato juice seems to work because of a concept called olfactory fatigue.

When you are exposed to a strong smell, your nose gets fatigued from smelling it. This is why sometimes you can't smell your own perfume or cologne after wearing it for a while. The same goes for skunk spray. When you first get hit with it, the odor is incredibly strong. But after a few minutes, your nose gets used to it and the smell seems to fade.

Tomato juice works in the same way. When you first pour it on your dog, the acidity of the tomatoes will help to mask the skunk odor. But after a few minutes, your nose will adjust and you'll be able to smell the skunk again.

How long does it take for skunk smell to wear off a dog?

The good news is that skunk spray will eventually wear off. The bad news is that it can take up to two weeks for the smell to completely disappear.

During this time, your dog will probably be very stinky and you'll want to do everything you can to get rid of the odor. Unfortunately, there is no magic solution - you'll just have to be patient and wait it out. But you can give your dog a bath using the 16 best grooming products featured below.

Can a fence keep skunks out of my backyard so they don't spray my dog?

A fence can be an effective solution. Skunks are timid creatures and don't like confrontation, so they'll likely stay away from an area that's fenced off. Just be sure to bury the fence at least six inches underground to prevent them from digging underneath it.

Why does baking soda help get rid of skunk smell on your dog?

Baking soda is a natural deodorizer and will help to neutralize the skunk smell on your dog. Make a paste with baking soda and water, then rub it into your dog's fur. Let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing it off. You can also add a cup of baking soda to your dog's bath to help get rid of the skunk smell.

Why do skunks spray dogs?

There are a few reasons why skunks might spray dogs. One reason could be self-defense. If a dog gets too close to a skunk, the skunk might feel threatened and spray in order to protect itself.

Another reason could be that the skunk is trying to mark its territory. By spraying, the skunk is leaving its scent behind and sending a message to other animals that this is its territory. Lastly, skunks might spray dogs simply because they're curious. If a skunk smells something it's never smelled before (like a dog), it might spray out of curiosity.

1. Pupper Shampoo



We all know the perils of a skunked pup. The tell-tale signs are there: your dog comes in from outside smelling like, well, a skunk. But never fear, there are some easy steps you can follow to get rid of that pesky smell.

First things first: do not bathe your dog in your own shampoo. Human shampoo is much too harsh for a dog's sensitive skin and will only serve to irritate them further. Instead, opt for a gentle dog shampoo like Pupper Shampoo. This all-natural formula is designed specifically for dogs and will not strip their coat of natural oils.

Pour a generous amount of Pupper Shampoo into your hand and massage it into your dog's wet coat. Be sure to avoid their eyes, ears, and mouth. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and towel dry. Your dog will be smelling like roses in no time!

2. Penguin CBD Dog CBD Oil



CBD oil for pets, made with top-quality hemp from Oregon, is a supplement to keep your furry friends looking young and healthy. They use a refined broad-spectrum extract in every batch.

This CBD oil for dogs is one of the best ways to help your beloved canine friend get the CBD it needs. Made from all-natural, carefully cultivated industrial hemp, these supplements are guaranteed to be a surefire hit with your dog.

The potency of each bottle ranges from 150 to 300 milligrams of strong, effective full-spectrum CBD oil that may be used to cure a variety of ailments including arthritis and anxiety.

3. Great Pet Great Coat Shampoo



If you're looking for a shampoo that will not only get rid of skunk smell but also leave your dog's coat looking and feeling great, look no further than Great Pet Great Coat Shampoo.

This top-rated dog shampoo is made with natural ingredients like oatmeal and aloe vera to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also gentle enough for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, simply wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time!

4. Buddy Wash Rosemary and Mint



This two-in-one dog shampoo and conditioner is made with natural ingredients like rosemary and mint to leave your dog's coat smelling fresh and clean. It's also gentle enough for dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of Buddy Wash from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling great and looking fabulous in no time!

5. Tropiclean Spa Comfort Shampoo



SPA by TropiClean Lavish Comfort Shampoo for Pets will pamper your favorite companion with a luxurious spa experience. This rich mixture of moisturizing kiwi and essential vitamins is intended to leave your pet's skin and coat feeling sleek and smooth.

Lavender, combined with the relaxing effects of hydrolyzed oatmeal, helps to relieve stress and soothe your dog's nerves. The gentle formulation is oatmeal-enriched, soap-free, and suited for use on cats and dogs aged 12 weeks or older.

For the best results, use this shampoo with SPA by TropiClean Comfort Aromatherapy Spray and Nourish Conditioner (sold separately). It's an excellent way to cleanse and calm your pet while reducing any anxiety!

6. Top Performance Baby Powder Pet Shampoo



This gentle, baby powder-scented dog shampoo is made with natural ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also safe for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of Top Performance Baby Powder Pet Shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time!

7. Earthbath 2-in-1 Mango Tango



This two-in-one dog shampoo and conditioner is made with natural ingredients like mango and papaya to leave your dog's coat smelling fresh and clean. It's also gentle enough for dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of Earthbath Mango Tango Shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling great and looking fabulous in no time!

8. True Blue Natural Balance Conditioning Shampoo



This gentle, conditioning dog shampoo is made with natural ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also safe for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of True Blue Natural Balance Conditioning Shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time!

9. Kin+Kind Natural Dog Shampoo Almond + Vanilla



This gentle, almond and vanilla-scented dog shampoo is made with natural ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also safe for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of Kin+Kind Natural Dog Shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time!

10. Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Dog & Cat Shampoo



This gentle, oatmeal and aloe-enriched dog shampoo is made with natural ingredients to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also safe for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Dog Shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time!

11. Rocco and Roxie Dog Shampoo for all Dogs and Puppies



This gentle, all-natural dog shampoo is made with ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also safe for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of Rocco and Roxie Dog Shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time.

12. Burt’s Bees Tearless Puppy Shampoo with Buttermilk



This gentle, tearless puppy shampoo is made with natural ingredients like buttermilk and honey to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also safe for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of Burt’s Bees Tearless Puppy Shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time!

13. 4-legger Organic Dog Shampoo



This organic, all-natural dog shampoo is made with ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also safe for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time!

14. Lillian Ruff Berry Blue Doc Shampoo



This gentle, berry-scented dog shampoo is made with natural ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also safe for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of Lilian Ruff Berry Blue Doc Shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time!

15. Wahl 4-in-1 Calming Pet Shampoo



This gentle, calming dog shampoo is made with natural ingredients like chamomile and lavender to soothe dry, irritated skin. It's also safe for puppies and dogs with sensitive skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat and apply a generous amount of Wahl Calming Pet Shampoo from head to tail. Massage it in well and rinse thoroughly. Your dog will be smelling fresh and looking fabulous in no time!

16. Vermont Soap Pet Magic Dog Shampoo



The organic coconut, olive, and jojoba oils, organic aloe vera, a mix of natural and organic essential oils, and natural rosemary extract in Vermont Soap's dog shampoo for sensitive skin provide nutrients that keep the skin moisturized and nourished.

The USDA organic dog shampoo from Vermont Soap is a mild yet effective solution that can be used on dogs with sensitive skin. The milk-based castile soap in this product also keeps our pet dogs free of allergies.