How to Fatten up a Dog: 29 Best Products

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Dogs need to maintain a healthy weight for optimal health. Overweight dogs are at risk for developing a variety of health problems, including heart disease, arthritis, and diabetes. If your dog seems to be putting on the pounds, don't worry - we have 29 products that will help fatten up a dog in a healthy way.

What can cause a dog to lose too much weight?

There are a number of potential causes for weight loss in dogs, including:

parasites

stress

poor nutrition

cancer

If your dog is showing signs of weight loss, it's important to visit your veterinarian to rule out any underlying health conditions. If a medical condition is ruled out, there are a few things you can do to help your dog gain weight.

What types of food will help fatten up a dog?

Canned food is an easy way to add calories and bulk up your dog's diet. Look for brands that contain at least 22% protein and 18% fat. High-fat, high-protein foods like canned salmon, mackerel, herring, and sardines are also good options. You can also add cooked chicken, beef, pork, or lamb to your dog's food. Just be sure not to add too much at once as this could cause digestive upset.

In addition to adding more calories to your dog's diet, you'll also want to make sure they're getting enough nutrients. A high-quality dog food will provide all the nutrients your pet needs. You can also talk to your veterinarian about supplements that can help fatten up your dog.

With a little effort, you can help your dog gain weight and get back to a healthy weight. Just be sure to talk to your veterinarian first to rule out any underlying health conditions.

How often should I feed my dog?

You'll need to increase the frequency of your dog's meals if you're trying to help them gain weight. Feeding smaller meals more often throughout the day is the best way to do this. You can also add a little bit of canned food or cooked meat to your dog's regular kibble to help increase their calorie intake.

What are some other things I can do to help my dog gain weight?

In addition to increasing the number of meals you're feeding your dog, there are a few other things you can do to help them gain weight. You can try:

feeding them in a warmer environment

adding fatty acids to their diet

giving them massages

increasing their exercise gradually

All of these things can help increase your dog's appetite and help them gain weight. Just be sure to talk to your veterinarian before making any changes to your pet's diet or exercise routine. Now, let’s discuss more about the 29 best products that will help you learn how to fatten up a dog:

1. Pupper Fuel Chicken Recipe

Image courtesy Pupper

Grain-free and all-natural components were used to create Fuel for optimal health and peak performance. In this topper, they employ only the finest chicken, real veggies, and all-natural ingredients that are high in nutrition. For optimum outcomes, replace 20% of your dog's ration with this topper.

2. Penguin CBD Dog Oil

Image courtesy of Penguin CBD

CBD oil is a great way to help your dog get the CBD it needs. This CBD oil is made from all-natural, carefully cultivated industrial hemp and is guaranteed to be a hit with your dog.

The bottles contain either 150 or 300 mg of potent, effective full-spectrum CBD oil perfect for treating a variety of issues like arthritis and anxiety.

Penguin has invested a lot of time and effort into research to find out how CBD can best be used for our canine companions. They understand that CBD products work in much the same way on dogs as they do on humans, helping to reduce pain signals and promote feelings of calmness.

3. Crave Chicken Grain-Free

Image courtesy Crave

Crave dry dog food is made with high protein from real chicken, plus peas and potatoes. It's also grain free and made without corn, soy or wheat - ingredients known to trigger allergies in some dogs.

As a result of its high protein content, Crave dry dog food is an excellent choice for dogs who are trying to build muscle or lose weight. Crave dry dog food is also a great option for picky eaters, as it is highly palatable and full of flavor. Your dog will love the taste of Crave, and you'll love the fact that it is helping them to stay healthy and fit.

If you're looking for a high-quality, grain-free dry dog food, Crave is the perfect choice. Order some today and see the difference it makes in your dog's health and happiness.

4. Purina Pro Plan Puppy

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Puppy is a highly nutritious and delicious dry dog food that is perfect for puppies of all breeds. It is made with real chicken as the first ingredient, and contains DHA to support cognitive development.

Purina Pro Plan Puppy also has added calcium and phosphorus for strong bones and teeth, as well as antioxidants to support a strong immune system. This dry dog food is highly digestible and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

5. Purina Pro Plan Performance

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Performance is a high-quality dry dog food that is perfect for dogs who are active and need a little extra nutrition. It is made with real chicken as the first ingredient, and contains DHA to support cognitive development.

Purina Pro Plan Performance also has added calcium and phosphorus for strong bones and teeth, as well as antioxidants to support a strong immune system. This dry dog food is highly digestible and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

6. Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch

Image courtesy Earthborn

Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch is a grain-free dry dog food that is perfect for dogs who are allergic to grains. It is made with real fish as the first ingredient, and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch is also high in protein and omega-fatty acids, making it an excellent choice for active dogs.

7. Adirondack High-Protein High-Fat Recipe

Image courtesy Adirondack

Adirondack High-Protein High-Fat Recipe is a grain-free dry dog food that is perfect for dogs who are trying to gain weight. It is made with real chicken as the first ingredient, and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

8. Ziwi Peak Beef Recipe

Image courtesy Ziwi

Ziwi Peak Beef Recipe is a grain-free dry dog food that is perfect for dogs who are allergic to grains. It is made with real beef as the first ingredient, and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Ziwi Peak Beef Recipe is also high in protein and omega-fatty acids, making it an excellent choice for active dogs. Your dog will love the taste of Ziwi Peak Beef Recipe, and you'll love knowing that they are getting the nutrition they need to stay healthy and happy.

9. Wellness CORE Grain-Free Canned Dog Food

Image courtesy Wellness

Wellness CORE Grain-Free Canned Dog Food is a high-quality wet dog food that is perfect for dogs who are finicky eaters. It is made with real meat as the first ingredient, and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Wellness CORE Grain-Free Canned Dog Food is also grain-free and high in protein, making it an excellent choice for dogs with allergies.

10. Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Great Plains Red Recipe

Image courtesy Chewy

Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Great Plains Red Recipe is a high-quality freeze-dried dog food that is perfect for dogs who are finicky eaters. It is made with real meat as the first ingredient, and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Great Plains Red Recipe is also grain-free and high in protein, making it an excellent choice for dogs with allergies.

11. Nature’s Variety Instinct Ultimate Protein Grain-Free Cage-Free Duck Recipe

Image courtesy Nature’s Variety

Nature’s Variety—Instinct Ultimate Protein Grain-Free Cage-Free Duck Recipe is a high-quality dry dog food that is perfect for dogs who are finicky eaters. It is made with real duck as the first ingredient, and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Nature’s Variety—Instinct Ultimate Protein Grain-Free Cage-Free Duck Recipe is also grain-free and high in protein, making it an excellent choice for dogs with allergies.

12. Bully Max High Performance Super Premium Dog Food

Image courtesy Bully Max

Bully Max — High Performance Super Premium Dog Food is a high-quality dry dog food that is perfect for dogs who are finicky eaters. It is made with real meat as the first ingredient, and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Bully Max — High Performance Super Premium Dog Food is also grain-free and high in protein, making it an excellent choice for dogs with allergies.

13. Nature’s Logic Canine Chicken Meal Feast Dry Food

Image courtesy Nature’s Logic

Nature's Logic Chicken Meal Feast is a natural dry dog food made with 100% USA-raised chicken meal as the first ingredient. It is highly palatable and nutritious, providing your pet with the essential nutrients they need to thrive.

The diet consists of concentrated fruit and vegetable extracts, and the kibble is prepared with digestive enzymes and plasma protein, which has high levels of natural vitamins, minerals, and albumin proteins.

Did you know that this product is made without the use of common allergenic ingredients such as potatoes, peas, lentils, wheat, corn, rice and soy? This makes it a great choice for people with food allergies or sensitivities. Plus, it contains no artificial flavors or colors and is free from carrageenan guar gum and xanthan gum.

14. Nulo Freestyle Limited+ Salmon Recipe Grain-Free

Image courtesy Nulo Freestyle

Nulo Freestyle Limited+ Salmon Recipe Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, grain-free diet made with wild-caught salmon as the first ingredient. It is also free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Nulo Freestyle Limited+ Salmon Recipe Dry Dog Food is rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

15. Solid Gold Barking at the Moon High-Protein Grain-Free

Image courtesy Solid Gold

Solid Gold Barking at the Moon High-Protein Grain-Free is a high-quality, grain-free diet made with wild-caught salmon as the first ingredient. It is also free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Barking at the Moon is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

16. Elite K9 Maximum Bully All Stages Dog Food

Image courtesy Elite K9 Nutrition

Elite K-Max Bully All Stages Dog Food is a high-quality, all life stages dry dog food made with real meat as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Elite K-Max Bully All Stages Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

17. Hill's Prescription Diet Aging Care Turkey Flavor Wet Senior Dog Food

Image courtesy Hill’s

Hill's Prescription Diet Aging Care Turkey Flavor Wet Senior Dog Food is a high-quality, wet dog food made with real turkey as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Hill's Prescription Diet Aging Care Turkey Flavor Wet Senior Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

18. Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

19. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Satiety Support Weight Management Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Royal Canin

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Satiety Support Weight Management Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Satiety Support Weight Management Dry Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

20. Hill's Prescription Diet Digestive Care Chicken Flavor Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Hill’s

Hill's Prescription Diet Digestive Care Chicken Flavor Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Hill's Prescription Diet Digestive Care Chicken Flavor Dry Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

21. Pedigree Healthy Weight Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Flavor Dog Food

Image courtesy Pedigree

Pedigree Healthy Weight Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Flavor Dog Food is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Pedigree Healthy Weight Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Flavor Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

22. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce Wet Dog

Image courtesy Royal Canin

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce Wet Dog Food is a high-quality, wet dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce Wet Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The wet food is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

23. Miracle Vet High Calorie Weight Gainer for Dogs

Image courtesy Miracle Vet

Miracle Vet High Calorie Weight Gainer for Dogs is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Miracle Vet High Calorie Weight Gainer for Dogs is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

24. GNC Pets Advanced Weight Support Chicken Flavor Soft Chews Dog Supplement

Image courtesy GNC Pet Wellness

GNC Pets Advanced Weight Support Chicken Flavor Soft Chews Dog Supplement is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

GNC Pets Advanced Weight Support Chicken Flavor Soft Chews Dog Supplement is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

25. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Wet Dog Food

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Wet Dog Food is a high-quality, wet dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Wet Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The wet food is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

26. PetAg Chicken Flavored Gel High Calorie Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy PetAg

PetAg Chicken Flavored Gel High Calorie Supplement for Dogs is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

PetAg Chicken Flavored Gel High Calorie Supplement for Dogs is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

27. Open Farm Grass-Fed Beef Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Open Farm

Open Farm Grass-Fed Beef Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real beef as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Open Farm Grass-Fed Beef Dry Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

28. Natural Balance Synergy Ultra Premium Dog Food

Image courtesy Natural Balance

Natural Balance Synergy Ultra Premium Dog Food is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Natural Balance Synergy Ultra Premium Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

29. Blue Buffalo True Solutions Blissful Belly Digestive Care Formula Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo True Solutions Blissful Belly Digestive Care Formula Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, dry dog food made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It is also grain-free and free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making it a great choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Blue Buffalo True Solutions Blissful Belly Digestive Care Formula Dry Dog Food is also rich in Omega-Fatty Acids and contains no fillers or by-products. The kibble is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.