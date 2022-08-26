How to Calm Down a Hyper Dog: Full Guide and 24 Best Products

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Do you have a hyper dog? If so, you know how difficult it can be to calm them down. Dogs that are hyper tend to be very excitable and often bark or jump around excessively. This can be very frustrating for both the dog and the owner. In this article, we will discuss how to calm down a hyper dog using a variety of methods and products. We will also provide a list of 24 of the best products for calming dogs down.

24 Best Products To Calm Down a Hyper Dog

Pupper Calming Vitamin Penguin Dog CBD Oil Honest Paws Calm Soft Chews Ketona Daily Calming Chews with Hemp -- Natural Duck Flavor Finn Calming Aid Holistapet Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs Open Farm Calming Supplement Chews for Dogs Dr. Bill’s Pet Nutrition Canine Behavior Support Zesty Paws Calming Bites Peanut Butter Flavored Soft Chews Calming Supplement for Dogs Pawfy Calming Native Pet Calm Chicken Chews Natural Dog Company Calming Supplement Honest Paws Calm Peanut Butter Jar Pet MD Calming Hemp Soft Chew Calming Supplement for Dogs ElleVet Calm & Comfort Chews PawTree CBD Mega Reggie Anytime Calming Holistapet Hemp Dog Treats Super Snouts Chill Out Calming Chews for Dogs Vitality Peaceful Pup Essential Oil Blend Innovet Hemp Soft Chews NaturVet Emotional Support Long Term Calming Aid Dog Soft Chew Nupafeed® CALMdog Winpro Calming Supplement

What causes a dog to be super hyper?

There are many reasons that can contribute to a dog's hyperactivity. It could be genetics, lack of exercise, too much excitement, or even an underlying health condition. If you're not sure what's causing your dog's hyperactivity, it's best to consult with your veterinarian.

There are a few things you can do to help calm down a hyper dog. First, make sure they are getting enough exercise. A tired dog is a good dog! Secondly, try using calming aids such as CBD oil or lavender-scented products. And lastly, avoid anything that excites them too much, like playing tug-of-war or chasing games.

How do I teach my dog to settle down?

The best way to teach your dog to settle is with positive reinforcement. Start by asking them to sit or lie down, then rewarding them with a treat when they do it. Once they've mastered that, you can start adding in distractions like another person or a toy. If they stay in the sitting or lying position, continue to give them treats. With patience and practice, your dog will eventually learn to settle even in the midst of chaos!

Where to pet your dog to calm them?

There are a few places you can pet your dog to help calm them down. One is on their back, at the base of their tail, right where it meets their body. Another is their chest, just behind their front legs. And lastly, you can try gently stroking their ears.

How does L-Theanine work to calm down a hyper dog?

L-Theanine is an amino acid that can be found in green tea. It helps to promote relaxation without drowsiness. When given to a hyper dog, it can help to calm them down and reduce their anxiety levels.

If you're looking for a natural way to calm your hyper dog, try using L-Theanine. You can find it in many pet stores or online retailers. Start with a small dose and increase it as needed. Most dogs respond well to L-Theanine and experience no side effects.

CBD oil is another option you can try to calm your dog down. CBD oil is derived from the cannabis plant but does not contain THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana. CBD oil has been shown to be effective in reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation. It can also help to reduce pain and inflammation.

If you're interested in trying CBD oil for your dog, you can find it online or at many pet stores. Start with a low dose and increase as needed. Most dogs tolerate CBD oil well, but it's always best to start slow and monitor your dog for any adverse reactions.

Lavender is a calming scent that can help to soothe and relax your dog. You can find lavender-scented products in many pet stores or online. Try using a lavender-scented spray on your dog's bedding or in their crate. You can also add a few drops of lavender essential oil to their bathwater.

What age does a dog start to calm down?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Every dog is different and will mature at their own pace. Some dogs may start to calm down as early as one year old, while others may not reach their full adult personality until they are three or four years old.

If you're concerned about your dog's energy levels, it's best to consult with your veterinarian. They can help you determine if your dog's hyperactivity is normal for their age and breed or if there might be an underlying health condition causing it.

Now that you know more about how to calm down a hyper dog full guide, it's time to share the 24 best products to help calm your dog down:

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper's calming soft chew, formulated to help ease dogs during travel, thunderstorms, fireworks and more. Soothes stressed pups with organic and natural herbs including chamomile and passion flower. This is a tasty way to calm your pup.

They want to ensure that all dog owners have the ability to make informed decisions about their furry friend's health. They only use the best ingredients in our products, from trusted farmers and vendors. Your pup deserves nothing less than the best.

Membrane was designed to work better than any other similar product, and it is also backed by quality assurance from third party laboratories.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin Chicken-flavored CBD oil is a pet supplement that can help your furry companion rejuvenate. Each batch is created from a highly refined broad-spectrum extract.

CBD oil is one of the greatest methods to help your beloved dog live its best life. CBD supplements are guaranteed to be a hit with your dog because they're made from all-natural, carefully cultivated, industrial hemp.

Whether you choose the 150 or 300 mg option, each bottle of full-spectrum CBD oil is potent and perfect for issues like arthritis and anxiety.

There has been a lot of confusion and misinformation surrounding cannabidiol (often known as CBD) recently. While it may be derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant like THC, the two chemical components are completely distinct.

Unlike THC, CBD will not result in a psychoactive high. It is processed through the endocannabinoid system (ECS) instead. The ECS is designed to process CBD and help it interact with the body's other systems.

3. Honest Paws Calm Soft Chews

Image courtesy Honest Paws

If your dog is feeling anxious, CBD-infused Calm Soft Chews can help. These all-natural chews are formulated to reduce anxiety and promote a sense of calm. The chews are made with full-spectrum CBD oil, which means they contain all of the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. This includes CBC, CBG, and CBN.

The Calm Soft Chews are also infused with chamomile and passion flower extract. These natural ingredients have been shown to help reduce anxiety in dogs. The chews come in a chicken flavor that dogs love. They're also easy to administer, so you can give them to your dog without any fuss.

4. Ketona Daily Calming Chews with Hemp -- Natural Duck Flavor

Image courtesy Ketona

5. Finn Calming Aid

Image courtesy Finn

Finn Calming Aid is a natural way to help your dog relax. The all-natural formula contains chamomile, passion flower, and valerian root extract. These ingredients have been shown to reduce anxiety and promote calmness in dogs.

The chews are also infused with CBD oil, which has numerous health benefits for dogs. CBD can help reduce anxiety, improve joint health, and alleviate pain. The chews come in a bacon flavor that dogs love. They're also easy to administer, so you can give them to your dog without any fuss.

6. Holistapet Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs

Image courtesy Holistapet

7. Open Farm Calming Supplement Chews for Dogs

Image courtesy Open Farm

Open Farm's Calming Supplement Chews are designed to help your dog relax. The all-natural formula contains chamomile, passion flower, and valerian root extract. These ingredients have been shown to reduce anxiety and promote calmness in dogs.

The chews are also infused with CBD oil, which has numerous health benefits for dogs. CBD can help reduce anxiety, improve joint health, and alleviate pain. The chews come in a bacon flavor that dogs love. They're also easy to administer, so you can give them to your dog without any fuss.

8. Dr. Bill’s Pet Nutrition Canine Behavior Support

Image courtesy Dr. Bill’s Nutrition

9. Zesty Paws Calming Bites Peanut Butter Flavored Soft Chews Calming Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

10. Pawfy Calming

Image courtesy Pawfy

11. Native Pet Calm Chicken Chews

Image courtesy Native Pet

12. Natural Dog Company Calming Supplement

Image courtesy Natural Dog Company

13. Honest Paws Calm Peanut Butter Jar

Image courtesy Honest Paws

Honest Paws' Calm Peanut Butter Jar is a natural way to help your dog relax. The all-natural formula contains chamomile, passion flower, and valerian root extract. These ingredients have been shown to reduce anxiety and promote calmness in dog.

The product is also infused with CBD oil, which has numerous health benefits for dogs. CBD can help reduce anxiety, improve joint health, and alleviate pain. And dogs will love that peanut butter flavor!

14. Pet MD Calming Hemp Soft Chew Calming Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy Pet MD

15. ElleVet Calm & Comfort Chews

Image courtesy ElleVet

16. PawTree CBD Mega

Image courtesy PawTree

17. Reggie Anytime Calming

Image courtesy Reggie

18. Holistapet Hemp Dog Treats

Image courtesy Holistapet

19. Super Snouts Chill Out Calming Chews for Dogs

Image courtesy SuperSnouts

20. Vitality Peaceful Pup Essential Oil Blend

Image courtesy Vitality Extracts

Vitality's Peaceful Pup Essential Oil Blend is a natural way to help your dog relax. The all-natural formula contains chamomile, passion flower, and valerian root extract. These ingredients have been shown to reduce anxiety and promote calmness in dogs.

21. Innovet Hemp Soft Chews

Image courtesy Innovet

22. NaturVet Emotional Support Long Term Calming Aid Dog Soft Chew

Image courtesy NaturVet

23. Nupafeed® CALMdog

Image courtesy Nupafeed

24. Winpro Calming Supplement

Image courtesy Winpro

