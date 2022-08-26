How to Calm an Anxious Dog: 15 best Products

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Do you have an anxious dog? If so, you know how difficult it can be to help them calm down. Dogs who are anxious often exhibit signs of stress, such as panting, pacing, and whining. In some cases, they may even become aggressive. If your dog is struggling with anxiety, don't worry - we have the perfect solution for you! In this article, we will discuss 15 of the best products on the market that can help calm your anxious dog.

Best Products for an Anxious Dog

Pupper Membrane Penguin CBD Dog CBD Oil Natural Dog Company Calming Supplement ThunderWunders for Dogs Pet Naturals of Vermont Calming for Dogs Vet Worthy Calming Aid Soft Chews for Dogs Sentry Calming Chews for Dogs HomeoPet: Natural Anxiety Relief Chew + Heal Dog Calming Treats Tomlyn Relax & Calm for Small Dogs & Cats Supplement Relax & Roll Calming Soft Chews with Hemp Oil by The Anxious Pet Nulo Functional Calming Soft Chew Supplements for Dogs VetriScience Composure Calming Supplement for Dogs NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Dog Soft Chew Zesty Paws Advanced Stress & Anxiety Calming Bites Supplement with Melatonin & Hemp for Dogs

Dog anxiety can be difficult to solve because it is not the root of the problem — it is usually a symptom caused by another issue. For instance, your dog might have trouble being away from you or they could get scared during certain events like if people come over or there are fireworks.

Not sure what's causing your dog stress? Look for when they start to show signs of anxiety, like dropped ears, hunching, shaking, drooling or excessive panting. You might also see them chewing obsessively or destroying things in the house - these could be further indicators. If you can't figure it out yourself, don't hesitate to consult with a veterinarian or animal behaviorist who will be able to help get to the root of the problem.

Once you know what is causing your dog anxiety, it will be much easier to find a solution. There are many products on the market that can help calm an anxious dog, but not all of them are created equal. To help you narrow down the best options, we've put together a list of 15 products that have helped other anxious dogs a bit further below.

Are there any natural ways to calm an anxious dog?

Yes, there are several natural ways that you can calm an anxious dog. Some of these methods include:

Exercise

Exercise is a great way to calm an anxious dog. When a dog exercises, it releases endorphins which can help to calm and relax the dog. In addition, exercise can help to tire out the dog which can also help to calm them down.

Training

Training can help to calm an anxious dog in several ways. First, when a dog is properly trained, it will know how to behave in certain situations and will be less likely to become anxious. Second, training can help to tire out a dog, which can also help to calm them down. Finally, training can provide the dog with structure and routine, which can help to reduce anxiety.

Does CBD Oil for dogs calm an anxious dog?

CBD oil is a natural remedy that has been shown to be effective in calming dogs. CBD oil works by interacting with the body's endocannabinoid system, which helps to regulate mood and anxiety. In addition, CBD oil has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties which can help to soothe an anxious dog.

While CBD oil is a safe and effective way to calm an anxious dog, it is important to talk to your veterinarian before starting any new supplement.

What are the benefits of giving my anxious dog a supplement that helps calm them?

Giving your anxious dog a supplement can help to reduce their anxiety levels, making them more relaxed and less likely to bark excessively or become destructive when left alone. Additionally, it may also help to improve their overall health by reducing the amount of stress hormones in their system. Finally, it can also help to create a bond between you and your dog as they will be more likely to trust and rely on you when they are feeling calm and relaxed.

This product is formulated to help dogs endure travel, storms, fireworks, separation and other situations. Organic and natural herbs such as chamomile and passion flower are used to soothe worried canines. This is a wonderful method to relax your dog.

The fight, flight, or freeze reaction is a beneficial and necessary survival mechanism that is activated in response to a genuine danger. However, it's a problem when this reaction takes place in anticipation of something that can't truly harm them. These soothing soft chew supplements are comprised of all-natural compounds that are meant to relax your dog and relieve tension.

They guarantee that Membrane is effective and easy to absorb. Furthermore, they test the purity and quality of all products in third-party laboratories.

CBD oil is an excellent way to help your dog get the CBD it needs for a happier, healthier life. These supplements are made from all-natural industrial hemp and are sure to be a hit with your pet. Each bottle contains 150 or 300 milligrams of strong, effective full-spectrum CBD oil that may be used to treat a variety of ailments, including arthritis and anxiety.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been the target of a lot of misconceptions and misinformation recently. While it may be derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant like THC, the two chemical compounds are completely different.

Cannabidiol (CBD) does not produce a psychoactive high, unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Instead, it is broken down by the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS was designed specifically to handle CBD and utilize it in its interactions with other body systems. Much like humans, CBD products impact a dog's nervous system by creating a sense of calm while reducing pain signals sent from different parts of their body.

3. Natural Dog Company Calming Supplement

With this potent formula of natural, calming ingredients, you can ease your dog's anxiety. Use it every day to calm general unease or hyperactivity, or give them a dose before particularly stressful situations like vet visits and storms.

This supplement is a balanced, natural way to ease your dog's anxiety. It includes ingredients like chamomile, L-tryptophan, and ginger extract to soothe their nerves and help them relax. You can give it to your dog every day or before particularly stressful situations.

With regular use, this supplement can help dogs feel calmer and more relaxed in general. So give it a try and see how it works for you and your pup!

4. ThunderWunders for Dogs

Calm may be found in a little bite-sized piece now! Thunderstorms, explosions, or trips to the veterinarian don't have to be a cause for concern with these easy-to-feed chews. These bites are high in thiamine and L-Tryptophan, which help reduce stress and tension while the additional melatonin promotes rest and relaxation.

Ginger is a great remedy for those suffering from a sensitive stomach. It can also aid in the prevention of car sickness during travel. For additional soothing benefits, hemp oil is added. Give your pet a yummy treat 30 minutes before an uncomfortable encounter for optimum results.

When using MAO inhibitors, sedatives, or other drugs that act on the central nervous system (CNS), be careful. If the condition of your pet deteriorates or does not improve after treatment, cease drug administration and see your veterinarian immediately.

5. Pet Naturals of Vermont Calming for Dogs

Pet Naturals of Vermont Calming for Dogs is a daily supplement that helps support dogs through stressful events. This non-drowsy chewable formula contains a blend of ingredients, including Thiamine and L-Tryptophan, which work together to help your dog stay calm during periods of stress. You can give it to your dog every day or before particularly stressful situations.

6. Vet Worthy Calming Aid Soft Chews for Dogs

These soft chews are formulated to help your dog stay calm during periods of stress. They contain a blend of ingredients, including Thiamine and L-Tryptophan, which work together to help your dog relax. You can give them to your dog every or before particularly stressful situations. With regular use, they can help your dog feel calmer and more relaxed in general. So give them a try and see how they work for you and your pup!

7. Sentry Calming Chews for Dogs

These chews are formulated to help your dog stay calm during periods of stress. They contain a blend of ingredients, including Thiamine and L-Tryptophan, which work together to help your dog relax. You can give them to your dog every or before particularly stressful situations. With regular use, they can help your dog feel calmer and more relaxed in general. So give them a try and see how they work for you and your pup!

These are just a few of the products available to help calm your anxious dog. Talk to your veterinarian about which product might be best for your pup and try out a few to see what works best. With a little patience and some trial and error, you'll find the perfect solution for your furry friend.

8. HomeoPet: Natural Anxiety Relief

This homeopathic remedy is designed to help your pet feel calm and relaxed during periods of stress. It contains a blend of ingredients, including Thiamine and L-Tryptophan, which work together to help your dog relax. You can give it to your dog every or before particularly stressful situations.

9. Chew + Heal Dog Calming Treats

The ingredients in this calming aid help to support a dog's nervous system, reducing stress and tension while also helping to soothe hyperactive behavior. Particularly useful in uncomfortable situations such as big dog barking, storms, travel, grooming, fireworks, separation anxiety when bringing home a new pet or visits to the veterinarian.

This unique Chew + Heal formula includes thiamine and l-tryptophan to help reduce stress and tension. Thiamine (B1) is a water soluble vitamin in the B complex group that may have calming properties. L-Tryptophan increases levels of serotonin in the brain, a calming neurotransmitter. Ginger and chamomile are also included to settle the stomach and ease indigestion for pets.

Ginger is a well-known digestive aid that can help settle upset stomachs and sensitive stomachs, which is especially useful for road trips and long distance travel. Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that helps to control sleep and wake patterns. Chamomile is a plant extract used to induce drowsiness, while passion flower may help you relax, unwind, and relax.

Attach the recommended dose of these calming chews to your dog's collar 30 minutes before a stressful situation is set to occur. They should last for 2-4 hours, depending on the stress level. These treats are easy to chew and delicious, which makes them perfect for elder pets. Keep in mind that this product is designed for dogs over 12 weeks old; be sure to check the package dosage suggestions for your size pet. USA made!

10. Tomlyn Relax & Calm for Small Dogs & Cats Supplement

This supplement is designed to help your pet feel calm and relaxed during periods of stress. It contains a blend of ingredients, including Thiamine and L-Tryptophan, which work together to help your dog relax. You can give it to your dog every or before particularly stressful situations. With regular use, it can help your dog feel calmer and more relaxed in general. So give it a try and see how it works for you and your pup!

11. Relax & Roll Calming Soft Chews with Hemp Oil by The Anxious Pet

These chews are designed to help your pet feel calm and relaxed during periods of stress. They contain a blend of ingredients, including Thiamine and L-Tryptophan, which work together to help your dog relax. You can give them to your dog every or before particularly stressful situations. With regular use, they can help your dog feel calmer and more relaxed in general. So give them a try and see how they work for you and your pup!

12. Nulo Functional Calming Soft Chew Supplements for Dogs

These supplements are designed to help your pet feel calm and relaxed during periods of stress. They contain a blend of ingredients, including Thiamine and L-Tryptophan, which work together to help your dog relax. You can give them to your dog every or before particularly stressful situations.

13. VetriScience Composure Calming Supplement for Dogs

These chews are designed to help your pet feel calm and relaxed during periods of stress. They contain a blend of ingredients, including Thiamine and L-Tryptophan, which work together to help your dog relax. You can give them to your dog every or before particularly stressful situations. With regular use, they can help your dog feel calmer and more relaxed in general. So give them a try and see how they work for you and your pup!

14. NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Dog Soft Chew

These wheat-free soft chews are for dogs 12 weeks and older. They help keep the nervous system functioning normally during times of stress, tension, travel, new routines, and motion sickness. With regular use, they can help your dog feel calmer and more relaxed in general. So give them a try and see how they work for you and your pup!

15. Zesty Paws Advanced Stress & Anxiety Calming Bites Supplement with Melatonin & Hemp for Dogs

These Advanced Calming Bites contain 750 mcg of Melatonin to provide stronger calming support and improve sleep quality. They also feature Suntheanine, which is a pure form of L-Theanine that increases alpha wave activity to provide a relaxed yet alert state, along with improvements in mood and cognition.