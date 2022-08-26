How to Calm a Panting Dog: Step by Step Process

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Do you have a panting dog? If so, you're likely looking for ways to calm them down. Dogs pant when they are excited, scared, or hot. In some cases, panting can be a sign of a more serious problem. If your dog is panting excessively, it's important to take them to the vet to rule out any health concerns. In this article, we will discuss how to calm a panting dog using a step-by-step process.

Pupper Calming Vitamins Penguin CBD Dog Oil Verma Farms CBD Dog Treats cbdMD Hard Chews Holistapet CBD Soft Chews Pet Hemp Company CBD Stress + Relax Dog Treats

Panting in dogs is an important cooling mechanism. When a dog pants, it rapidly moves air in and out of its lungs, which helps cool its body. You may notice your dog pants more when it is hot, humid, or exercising. Some dogs also pant when they are anxious or excited.

Panting can be a sign of a health problem in dogs, so if you notice your dog is panting more than usual, take it to the veterinarian for a check-up.

Why is my dog panting so much?

There could be many reasons why your dog is panting. It could be hot outside, or they could have just been for a run. Regardless of the reason, there are some things you can do to help calm your panting pup.

The first step is to try and determine why they are panting. There are typically a few reasons why your dog is panting:

Cooling Down Body Temperature

Dogs pant to cool down their body temperature. When it's hot outside, they pant to evaporate the moisture from their tongue and mouth, which helps them cool down.

One way to help your dog cool down faster is to provide him with plenty of cold water to drink. You can also wet down his coat with cold water or place him in a shady spot.

High Fever or Medication Reaction

Dogs with a high fever or reaction to medication will often pant excessively. If your dog is panting and has a fever, it's best to take them to the vet right away.

Exercise

Dogs will also pant after exercise because they are trying to cool down their body temperature. When they get hot, they pant to evaporate the moisture from their mouth and tongue, which helps them cool down.

Anxiety

Dogs can also pant when they are anxious or stressed. If your dog is panting and seems to be anxious, try to calm them down by speaking in a soft voice and petting them gently.

Feeling Pain

Dogs in pain will often pant excessively. If your dog is panting and seems to be in pain, it's best to take them to the vet right away.

Once you have determined the reason for the panting, the next step is to take some deep breaths yourself and try to remain calm. Dogs can sense when their owners are stressed and this will only make the situation worse. If you're calm, your dog will be more likely to calm down as well.

The next step is to offer your dog some water. A panting dog can become dehydrated quickly, so it's important to offer them water as soon as possible. If they're not interested in drinking, you can try offering them some ice cubes or frozen dog treats.

If your dog is still panting excessively, the next step is to take them to the vet. They may need to be seen by a doctor if they are panting due to a high fever, pain, or anxiety. Excessive panting can also be a sign of something more serious, such as heat stroke, so it's always best to err on the side of caution and take them to the vet.

How do you know if your dog is stressed?

There are several signs that can indicate whether a dog is stressed, such as yawning, licking lips, panting, increased urination, and defecation. If you see any of these signs, it's important to take action to help your dog feel more comfortable.

There are a few things you can do to help calm a panting dog. First, make sure the dog has access to water and is not overheated. Second, try to reduce the dog's exposure to stressful stimuli, such as loud noises or crowds of people. Finally, provide the dog with a quiet place to rest and relax.

How long does dog stress last?

The effects of stress in dogs can vary depending on the individual dog's personality and coping mechanisms. Some dogs may recover quickly from a stressful event, while others may continue to pant and pace for hours or even days afterwards. If your dog is still showing signs of stress after a few hours, it is best to consult with your veterinarian to rule out any medical causes.

What can help calm a dog that's panting from stress?

There are a few things that can help calm a panting dog that's panting from stress:

Take some deep breaths yourself and try to remain calm.

Dogs can sense when their owners are stressed and this will only make the situation worse. If you're calm, your dog will be more likely to calm down as well.

Offer your dog some water.

A panting dog can become dehydrated quickly, so it's important to offer them water as soon as possible. If they're not interested in drinking, you can try offering them some ice cubes or frozen dog treats.

Take them for a walk.

Walking can help calm a stressed dog because it allows them to release some of their energy. It also gives them a chance to smells and explore their surroundings, which can help take their mind off of whatever is causing them stress.

Give them a massage.

Gentle massages can help relax a stressed dog. Just be sure not to massage any areas that are sore or injured.

Talk to your vet.

If your dog's stress is due to a medical condition, your vet may be able to prescribe medication to help them relax.

Anxiety wraps or shirts.

Anxiety wraps or shirts are designed to apply gentle pressure around your dog's body, which can help calm them down. You can find these at most pet stores or online.

Now that you know how to calm a panting dog, put these steps into action the next time your dog starts to pant excessively. And remember, if you're ever unsure about why your dog is panting, it's always best to consult with your vet. They'll be able to help you figure out the cause and provide you with additional tips on how to calm your dog down.

Crate training can also be helpful for dogs that pant from anxiety. Crate training is a process of teaching your dog to associate their crate with positive things, such as treats and toys. This can help them feel more comfortable in their crate and less anxious overall. If you're interested in crate training your dog, talk to your vet or a professional dog trainer for more information.

How does L-Theanine help calm a panting dog?

L-Theanine is an amino acid that's found in green tea. It's often used to help calm people who are feeling anxious or stressed. And it can also help calm a panting dog that's panting from stress. L-Theanine works by increasing levels of GABA, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate anxiety.

It's available in supplement form and can be given to your dog orally. Pupper's calming vitamin includes this key ingredient and is one of the featured supplements to calm a panting dog below.

Can CBD dog oil help calm a panting dog?

CBD is a compound that's found in cannabis plants. It's short for cannabidiol and it's one of the many compounds, known as cannabinoids, that are found in cannabis plants. CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant and then diluting it with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil or hemp seed oil.

CBD oil is thought to have a variety of health benefits, including reducing anxiety. And it may also help calm a panting dog that's panting from stress. CBD works by interacting with the body's endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating things like mood, pain, and appetite.

While there's still more research that needs to be done on the effects of CBD oil in dogs, it's thought to be safe to use and is available in a variety of forms, such as treats, oils, and supplements. And like L-theanine, CBD oil is one of the featured products below that can help calm a panting dog.

What are some other ways to calm an anxious dog?

There are a few things you can do to help your dog feel more comfortable and relaxed. One is to provide them with a safe space, such as a crate or designated area in your home where they can go to feel calm and secure.

You can also try training your dog with positive reinforcement techniques, such as clicker training, which can help them associate good experiences and behaviors with the things that make them anxious.

Lastly, you can try using calming supplements or essential oils to help soothe your dog's nerves. CBD oil is a popular option for dogs, as it has been shown to be effective in reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation.

How long should it take for my dog to stop panting?

In most cases, it should only take a few minutes for your dog to stop panting. If your dog is still panting after a few minutes, you may want to consult with a veterinarian to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

Is panting painful for dogs?

Panting is not painful for dogs, but it can be a sign of pain or discomfort. If your dog is panting excessively, you should consult with a veterinarian to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

Why won't my dog stop panting and shaking?

If your dog is panting and shaking, it may be a sign of anxiety or stress. If your dog is panting and shaking excessively, you should consult with a veterinarian to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

What causes extreme stress and anxiety in a dog?

There are many things that can cause extreme stress and anxiety in a dog, including loud noises, new environments, and changes in routine. If your dog is experiencing extreme stress or anxiety, you should consult with a veterinarian to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

What are the first signs of stress in a dog?

The first signs of stress in a dog are usually panting, whimpering, or barking. These can be caused by many things such as heat, fear, anxiety, or excitement. If your dog is panting heavily, it is important to take them to a cool area and offer them water.

If they are still panting after a few minutes, it is best to consult with your veterinarian. They may suggest some calming techniques or products to help your dog relax. If your dog is whimpering or barking, it is important to try and determine the cause. Is there something that is frightening them? Are they in pain?

Once you have determined the cause of the stress, you can begin to work on alleviating it. If they are afraid of something, slowly introduce them to the thing they are afraid of in a positive way. If they are in pain, consult with your veterinarian about the best course of action.

here are also many products on the market that can help to calm a dog. These can be things like pheromone diffusers, calming collars, or supplements. Talk to your veterinarian about which product may be right for your dog.

How to Choose the Best Supplement to Calm a Panting Dog

There are many supplements on the market that claim to calm a panting dog. It is important to consult with your veterinarian before giving your dog any supplement, as they can help you choose the best one for your dog based on their individual needs as well as the following criteria:

Ingredients - The ingredients in the supplement should be natural and effective.

Side Effects - Some supplements may have side effects such as drowsiness or lethargy. You should choose a supplement that has minimal side effects.

Price - There is a wide range of prices for calming supplements. Choose one that fits your budget.

Reviews - Checking reviews can be a helpful way to see if a supplement is effective.

When giving your dog a supplement, it is important to follow the instructions on the bottle. Some supplements need to be given every day, while others only need to be given when your dog is panting heavily. Calming a panting dog can take some trial and error, but with the help of your veterinarian, you can find the best solution for your dog.

Some of the most popular supplements for calming dogs include:

Image courtesy Pupper

This calming soft chew is formulated to help ease dogs during travel, thunderstorms, fireworks, separation and more. Soothes stressed pups with organic and natural herbs including chamomile and passion flower. This is a tasty way to calm your pup.

The fight, flight, or freeze reaction is necessary for survival when we are genuinely threatened, but it becomes an issue when it is activated by a non-harmful stimulus. This pup anxiety and stress alleviation chew contains only natural components to help you relax while your dog chews.

Pupper made Membrane to be as good as possible, and third-party labs have confirmed that it is effective and pure.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Chicken-flavored CBD oil, produced with the highest Oregon-grown hemp, is a pet supplement that improves your companion's health. Each batch is created from a refined broad-spectrum extract.

If you're looking for a way to help your dog live its best life, this CBD oil is perfect. Made from all-natural industrial hemp, it's one of the best ways to give your canine friend the CBD it needs.

Hemp CBD oil is a non-psychoactive hemp extract that may help with arthritis, depression, and other chronic ailments. It has been clinically shown to be highly effective in treating these issues. Each bottle contains 150 or 300 mg of potent full-spectrum CBD oil that's great for treating problems ranging from joint pain to anxiety.

3. Verma Farms CBD Dog Treats

Courtesy Verma Farms

These delicious steak bites will make your pooch happy while also supporting their wellness. With the highest-quality CBD, you and your furry friend can enjoy longer walks and more fetch every day!

Their CBD is derived from, and wholly produced in the United States. They only utilize the highest-quality components for products you can trust. Every time.

4. cbdMD Hard Chews

Image courtesy cbdMD

These CBD dog treats are the perfect way to show your furry friend some extra love, while also providing them with all the benefits of high-quality hemp extracts. The treats are carefully formulated by veterinarians and made with Superior Broad Spectrum CBD, offering a consistent and precise amount of wholesome goodness that will have your pet sitting up and begging for more.

These CBD dog biscuits are tough chews with regular portions of high-quality CBD produced under the strictest production standards utilizing domestically cultivated hemp. Each piece delivers CBD advantages in the form of a handy, on-the-go snack that you can give your dog at any moment. Giving your pet a CBD oil treat to celebrate his or her small accomplishments might be beneficial in numerous ways.

5. Holistapet CBD Soft Chews

Image courtesy Holistapet

With these Peanut Butter + Apple dog treats, your pet will be able to stay calm and relaxed in any stressful situation. Thanks to the L-Theanine and Chamomile, alpha waves will be generated which has a calming effect on dogs. In addition, Hemp Seed Powder and Pure Hemp Oil are superfoods that help maintain your dog's energy levels while keeping them calm.

This solution is ideal for pets that are anxious, stressed, or phobic. Pets who are scared of loud noises like thunder or animals with severe traveling anxiety are two examples of this. It may also assist animals having upset stomachs.

6. Pet Hemp Company CBD Stress + Relax Dog Treats

Image courtesy Pet Hemp

These blueberry and sweet potato flavored dog treats are made with Blueberries, Flax seeds, and Sweet Potatoes to improve your dog's immunity, strengthen the cardiovascular system, and promote beautiful coats and skin.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid that has been separated from the cannabis plant. CBD is one of over 85 cannabinoids found in the Cannabis Sativa species, including THC, which belongs to the same structure and pharmacological effects as most other cannabinoids but without their high. It's also non-psychoactive and helpful for pain management.

These unique components combine important superfoods like Hemp Seed Powder and Full Spectrum CBD Oil. CBD is essential for maintaining a healthy heart and immune system. When it comes to infection, sickness, or disease, these superfoods are your best defense.

CBD has been shown to benefit your pet's general health and well-being, and it's ideal for animals with skin irritation, digestive difficulties, aching joints or muscles, and other problems.